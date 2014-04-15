Series premiere review: ‘Fargo’ – ‘The Crocodile’s Dilemma’

I reviewed FX's “Fargo” in advance this morning, and I have a few specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I get more familiar with the ham…
“It's a red tide, Lester, this life of ours.” -Lorne Malvo
As I said in my advance review, the early passages of “The Crocodile's Dilemma” feel a bit too much like Noah Hawley playing mix-and-match with familiar elements from the movie just to see how we would react. So it's a male police chief, for instance, who is about to become a parent, and when two cops arrive at a crime scene by a snowy stretch of open road, it's the man correcting the woman's investigative technique, rather than good ol' Marge Gunderson telling Lou that she doesn't agree with his policework. Lester Nygaard isn't introduced arranging the kidnapping of his wife, but Martin Freeman plays him with an emasculated desperation that is sure meant to evoke William H. Macy as Jerry. And even though Lorne Malvo isn't really like any of the movie's characters, at first blush you can see some of the laid-back cruelty of Peter Stormare's Gaear. And by having Lorne murder Sam Hess without actually getting Lester's say-so, it almost seems as if Hawley is trying to water down the whole idea for TV and give us a sympathetic protagonist sucked into a life of crime against his will, and a more traditional police authority figure to investigate the whole thing.
But then Lester hits his wife in the head with a ball-pein hammer, and Lorne kills Vern Thurman with Lester's shotgun, and things take a very different turn from there.
In some ways, it's bringing the show closer to the movie – it makes Lester more like Jerry, and puts Molly more firmly into the Marge role – but having seen additional episodes, I was pleased to see that the show very rapidly veers off into becoming its own thing, and is simply incorporating certain archetypal elements that were so terrific in the movie into this very different story.
And in the meantime, we have Lorne Malvo, a shit-stirrer of a very high caliber. He has absolutely no reason to get involved in Lester's business, and even less to cause trouble among the staff at the motel, but it's clear that he takes pleasure in the chaos he can cause, and in encouraging beta males to embrace their inner gorilla, just to see what happens. Billy Bob Thornton is always a pleasure to watch, but the understated mode he's in for this role is perhaps the best use of his particular talents and screen presence.
I imagine I'll have more to say in upcoming weeks as the story becomes more complicated – and I will do my best not to hint at some of the big surprises coming up – but this week, I'm mainly interested in what you guys have to say. The show only goes up and up from here, but did you see enough in the first episode to want to continue? Was it too much like the movie? Not enough? If you've never seen the movie (and it is on Netflix Instant, if you haven't), how did this play to you?
Have at it.
Brilliant! Can’t wait for next week.
I enjoyed it quite a bit. More than I thought I would, honestly. Certainly worthy of the Fargo name.
My wife and I watched it last night and thought the show was great! We’ll keep watching!
I completely missed it…what caused the wound on Lester’s hand?
Looked like a spider bite.
really? to me, it seemed like something that could incriminate him.
It was from one of the shotgun blasts that killed the police chief.
I think it was shot from the shotgun shell that killed the chief.
I think it was shot from the shotgun shell that killed the chief.
A bit of buckshot that missed the Chief and hit Lester’s hand.
Sorta blows the “I was in the basement at the time” alibi…don’t cha know.
Yeah it’s a shotgun pellet wound that would indicate he was completely conscious and in the living room when the chief was murdered.
An interesting point; it also indicates that Lester wasn’t the one who shot the Chief. Depending on the story he comes up with and how soon the small-town ME gets to the body will determine whether they know the wife died first.
An interesting point; it also indicates that Lester wasn't the one who shot the Chief. Depending on the story he comes up with and how soon the small-town ME gets to the body will determine whether they know the wife died first.
Had a feeling it would be good. Didn’t realize it would be GREAT. Really excited for next week.
As a big fan of the movie Fargo, I watched this tonight just out of sheer curiosity. Boy, did bite off more lutefisk than I can chew dontcha know!? Vey well done episode.
Now while some of the characters, loosely plot based, (and setting obviously) evoked memories of the movie, that’s how far the show went for me in being “like the movie”. It’s not a remake, nor a nod, just an idea borrowed from a great film, with a very intriguing story. If I had to put a finger on it, i almost think of it like a twin peaks setting with all the goofy characters. Cant wait to see more!!!
Really, really good. Also, I don’t think I have ever seen anything quite like it. It’s not exactly a remake or sequel, or even a homage. Somehow it manages to take all of the essential elements of the original story and create something entirely new.
Watch Hannibal for an example of another (great) show fitting those bills.
i guess it was my low expectations but this kind of blew me away. and apparently it only gets better? man. loved seeing glenn howerton in the next episode clips too.
I haven’t seen the movie so I am excited to see what I can get out of thus series.
When Freeman’s character was being threatened by Sam Hess all I could think about was the (Marshall) Erikson brothers and their roughhousing,
I’m in! Loved the characters and the physcal comedy. I’m a big fan of the movie and this brilliantly recalled some of the best beats, while giving them a new spin. Thornton’s characterctaer is so much fun to watch, has the.potential to be of the best on TV. Can’t wait for the next episode.
I'm in! Loved the characters and the physcal comedy. I'm a big fan of the movie and this brilliantly recalled some of the best beats, while giving them a new spin. Thornton's character is so much fun to watch, has the potential to be of the best on TV. Can't wait for the next episode.
Met … and exceeded … my high expectations. Can’t wait to see where they go with this. Malvo’s speech to Collin Hanks near the end was perfect.
yeah, Malvo’s speech was bone chilling.
I am intrigued by the series and have it set on my DVR, largely on the thumbs up Alan and Andy Greenwald gave it in their previews, and I mostly thought the premiere was good.
However the last scene really bothered me. I get that this isn’t going to be some realistic Homicide: Life On The Streets or anything and I tend not to be THAT bad of a nitpicker but the whole fishing scene rubbed me the wrong way. Going ice fishing with your dad the weekend after your respected chief gets blown away in a grisly double murder in a quiet Minnesota town makes absolutely zero sense to me. I understood the point of the scene of her not being scared off by the violence but as soon as I saw the scene I instantly thought “no way in hell”.
I don’t know if this is some “oh geez” understated reaction Minnesota dark gag but it didn’t really work for me. Seemed like an odd way at best for them to portray that these murders serve as the traumatic motivator for Molly.
I go back and forth with myself on whether if this is just an attempt at dark humor I’m not getting or an emotional plot hole for the story.
wait, you really think that makes no sense? i didn’t even think twice about it i mean…this is crass but if my boss got murdered I don’t think i’d cancel a trip with my dad the next weekend because of it.
Most cops have that moment they decide to be/stay a cop. Thurman’s death was hers. Glad they took a few minutes to show this human moment.
Dark humor that didn’t resonate with me it is.
I agree with both Whatever and Wylie Coyote, but another way it could easily be read is that she initially went ice fishing to take her mind off of the terrible thing that just happened.
Or another possibility is the opposite. Fishing is one of the best activities to do if you want to think long and hard about something. After what she just witnessed, I wouldn’t be surprised if she was considering quitting the force. Then after thinking about it, she decides to stay and try and track down her boss/friend’s killer(s).
I’m with you– I feel like the “dark” humor is a little out of control in this show and I’m not onboard with that. It gets to a level that’s just disturbing. It stops being “fun” for me.
Agree fully w u. Turned to my wife and said same thing to her
I might have misunderstood, but I didn’t think it was a fishing “trip” so much as her hanging out with her dad the following afternoon. I assume there’s plenty of frozen ponds right there in Bemidji.
YOU apparently never lived in the Great North woods of Northern Minnesnowta. Life is that way at times. Ice fishing is a huge thing to many people and to give that up because of a little shooting in town, well…
Let me explain. It is a bonding thing for people up north. What you city folks might use your psychiatrist for they use ice fishing, snow mobiling and curling and Hockey, Basketball games etc… for to take off the pressure and relax.
Try it you might just like it, don’t ya know then?
Whatever and Wylie nailed it.
Just because a show has characters reacting to stuff in ways you would not, it doesn’t make it “dark humor” or a “plot hole”. Now, if you really thought “is there ANY way a human being would go to share a fishing trip with his dad after her boss was shot dead?” and got to your conclusion, I feel sorry for the way you see life.
I had a different problem with this scene. I lived in Minnesota (Duluth and Minneapolis) in my teens and early twenties, and my wife is from “outstate” MN (closer to Fargo), so I’m fairly familiar with the state though I also have a bit of outside perspective as well. I had read that it was filmed in Canada, which was disappointing; but I thought the scenes in town were a reasonable facsimile of small town, outstate MN.
But then I was very pleasantly surprised when they shifted to Duluth and the iconic Lift Bridge was in the background. I don’t know if they did a special establishing shot for the pilot (or perhaps did a few of them so they can use them from time to time in later episodes), or just used some digital magic to add it to the shot. And then as others have said, that was an intense, chilling confrontation that ensued between the cop and Malvo.
So (getting to my point) after that impressive verisimilitude, I was disappointed to see in the very next scene that they were out at the lake ice fishing, with…MOUNTAINS in the background! Um, no. The closest Minnesota gets to mountains is right on the edge of Lake Superior, where they have some ski resorts; but actual mountains around Bemidji? Don’t think so.
P.S. I am just starting to catch up with this show on Hulu, so please don’t spoil later episodes in any replies you might make. Thanks!
Loved it. I’d watch all 10 episodes right now if I had ’em.
That was really promising
Considering Alan and Andy Greenwald weren’t too big on the premiere, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Given I really liked this episode, and given both Alan and Andy felt the show really took off as it went forward, I’m very excited to see how this turns out.
I greatly enjoyed both Martin Freeman and Billy Bob, and am hoping Kate Walsh makes more appearances.
Now that I’ve seen the episode and read Alan’s specific thoughts, it seems like they both *thought* they weren’t enjoying the first episode, until the ballpeen scene. The fact that it only gets better from here is very promising.
Billy Bob is excellent, as per usual, and the cast overall is magic. It’s obviously different than the movie, but they got the tone of the original spot on (as well as the accents), executing the very neat trick of being both funny and horrifying. They packed quite a bit of action and exposition into this debut, making me hungry for more; this is top notch television. The Americans is my favorite show right now, so it really seems like FX has passed AMC as basic cable’s premiere channel. Better than any network, for that matter. Does anyone else have two outstanding shows currently running?
You know, at first I thought I would love it, then I was giving it a chance, but when the policeman who’s wife is expecting a baby got shot I turned it off. I am not entertained by that.
Do you not watch a lot of TV or movies, Trilby? The minute they introduce a character who has a new baby coming or is days from retirement, you can pretty much expect he’ll be a goner.
GarySF- I watch way too much TV. I’m familiar with the imminent retirement thing, that guy’s always in deep do-do, but I didn’t pick up any clues about this police guy, and his death seemed too random to me. Or not random but like the writer of the show just throwing in more corpses. Anyway, I may be a bit of a violence prude, but I was not entertained by his murder and I’m not sure I’ll stick with this show.
He didnt really die.
I do agree that it’s kinda lazy writing to try to make us mourn a character we never got to know by giving him a pregnant wife, but I gotta say that TRILBY, if you’re familiar with the movie, you should have been a little more prepared for innocent deaths in the show.
I’m far from bailing on the show as a result, but I *was* disappointed when the chief died. I thought he was a pretty cool character.
I’m hooked!
I was just thinking about whether they’d submit this as an Emmy Comedy or Emmy Drama? Thoughts?
Mike – Movie/Miniseries.
-Daniel
was that another deer in the boot of the car?
something very suspicious about that scene!
Another deer? I think it was THE deer, the one he hit. The female deputy said she couldn’t find it, the sheriff found the blood spot, then asked if she had looked in the trunk. How/why Billy Bob put a dead deer in the trunk is beyond me.
A bloody dead deer in the trunk hides evidence that a human was in there.
I thought Malvo’s airbag popped when he went off the road. In which case the blood on the steering wheel is a plot hole. It seemed Malvo was the head injury walk-in at the clinic NOT Lester.
Miles, I just re-watched the opening and there is no sign of an airbag going off.
I’m not sure about the airbag, but I’m pretty sure they wanted us to think the police were referring to Malvo as the head injury. I don’t think they’d refer to a broken nose as a “head injury”.
I thought it was excellent. I was interested in it from the get go. I really wanted to spend more time in this world, and it’s exactly what I got. I can’t wait to see what’s in store!
anyone catch the “White Russian” poster in the Restaurant where Billy and Martin meet. clever Big Lebowski InJoke!
Otherwise, very, very good premiere.
Ill be watching next week!
I didn’t love it. I thought the combination of mentor cop and wife is having a baby was a little too much like being one day from retirement. Also, introducing pregnancies by having the wife ask what colour they should paint the nursery rubs me the wrong way, like the show knows it’s having to introduce this concept to the audience. I’m probably making no sense, but that’s fine.
But there was a lot of really good stuff too, and I’m interested to see where it goes. And I’m sure I’ll be able to ignore Martin Freeman’s accent after a little while.
Thanks you! A little skepticism, I’m with you on that. Not blown away. One thing that bothered me was when Lester was in the ER waiting room and the nurse was finally ready to take him in and he was going “Wait- just a minute-” I actually started talking to the TV at that point (“Go, go you idiot!”) to the point where my son asked if I was talking to the TV. These little tricks that are painfully obvious, to build tension or tell you someone’s pregnant, are not good, IMO.
I found meaning in the color of the nursery, especially after we learned about the decision and then the new question of shade. I don’t think that issue was irrelevant at all.
I’m also not a fan of the “dead guy has a pregnant wife (or wife & child(ren)” trope because it tries to substitute our feelings of empathy for the surviving family members (who we don’t know or care to know) for us actually being said about the character who died. Meaning, make me care enough about him that when he dies, I’M upset, not just watching his family be upset.
That being said, in this case it could have been meant as contrast to later in the episode when we see Colin Hanks’ character choose to forego his duty as an officer in order to be able to go home to his daughter.
I was kind of feeling the same way in the early going. I thought the characters all seemed too broad, with the possible exception of the police chief, whom I liked. Martin Freeman’s accent was bad, his emasculation routine seemed to lack subtlety, everyone seemed a caricature. I wasn’t sure I was going to stick with it.
But then for me (and Alan, and others, it appears) it really started to click partway through, and I’ve only watched the pilot but am eager for more.
BTW, I’m curious: how long was this with commercials? 90 minutes? It was 70 minutes on Hulu, which doesn’t seem to fit any conventional time slot unless they really went easy (or unimaginably heavy) on the commercials.
I thought it was terrific and can’t wait for next week. So dark and funny and I thought Billy Bob Thornton was fantastic! Actually, the whole cast was but this is a perfect role for him.
As someone who is choosing to watch this without seeing the movie, I never had the feeling the pace of exposition was being sacrificed just to play cute with fans of the film. Undoubtedly there were many easter eggs and points of comparison for those who know to draw them, but at least for me it never felt dragged out or plodding. As an intellectual matter, the whole plotline of the chief’s wife struggling with paint choices was not purely necessary. However, but it’s clear they didn’t want to be the chief to be a redshirt and that his murder will have real gravity in the community and for Molly especially, and if they want to use this a quirky red-herring of a side story, I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt. Beyond that, I can’t think of a single scene in the early goings that didn’t serve a practical purpose.
Awesome…. slow setup and then bang… Really loved it
It’s funny, but from the previews I thought I’d have a hard time with Martin Freeman’s accent. But good on him, the only thing I was uneasy with was how pathetic and frustrated of a man he was. He makes Jerry Lundergaard seem like a captain of industry, a real go-getter. Lester was pathetic, with everybody giving him shit constantly, with really no way out and no prospects. It helped that his speech patterns were so halted the whole time, never really able to finish as complete thought. But really, and as much as I like Martin Freeman (The Office’s only true underachieving pining man in love), I thought he’d be a pretty weak link in an interesting show, and I thought he was magnificent.
And kudos to writer/showrunner (Hawley, is it?) guy for making Lester turn in our estimation from put-upon/frustrated/sad clown/punching bag to piece of shit/brought this on yourself/self-victimizing/raging opportunist killer. It’ll be fun to see him twist until his final comeuppance, which will probably happen at the hands of Malvo. They could’ve really gone with poor sap who made a mistake Lester, and took a different path. I think it’s really going to work for them.
And I liked the rest of the show, too. Very good, and while I just don’t have time for another show, what with the playoffs starting and all, I’m gonna watch this every week, doncha know.
It was a good episode and has me locked in for the rest. My only nitpick is…with this and the movie, the way they portray the people of that area. Not everyone talks like that up there in the North, and its not snowing constantly, and the people are not idiotic bumpkin northern hicks…so that kind of portrayal does slightly annoy me because its such an over the top parody. I realize thats the point, kind of. But I’m afraid some coastal elitists really think this is how fly-over country is.
Kinda like how you think people on the coasts are all elitists?
Don’t worry, no one knows how you talk there because why would we spend time in states only worthy of being flown over? We’re ELITISTS.
I get annoyed by that too. And I live in flyover country but was for a time a coastal elitist myself–and I still kind of want to get back there (and thanks to the magic of the Internet, I can kind of vicariously be one in my tastes in cinema and TV, etc.). But if I do ever get back to being bicoastal, I will try to set people straight on this stuff.
I’m afraid I didn’t recognize Bob Odenkirk, and when his name showed up in the credits at the end, I imagined he’d be turning up in a later episode. From IMDB (which has a different name for his character than I’ve seen anywhere else: Bill Oswalt, not Olson), he’s one of the state police? I’ll have to rewatch. He must not have had that jokey, gleam-in-the-eye I’m used to from him. Just a straight, serious police officer so far?
He is the cop that throws up at the crime scenes
He is the cop that throws up at the crime scenes
This show paid nods to all Coen Bros works. From Lester going “Blood Simple” on his wife to Billy Bob’s unspoken “Friendo” at the end of every line. I loved the shit stirring (apt description) advice he dispenses.
Also, ever since “One False Move” Billy-Bob has never done well in roadside encounters with the police.
I was worried that this was just going to basically be a ten hour version of the movie but I pleased to see tht this is much much more
Super sweet!
Wow,I’ll be the first to say I didn’t like Fargo. I loved the movie but after 1/2 hour of watching the tv show, I had to put on a Netflix movie. BBT is always good butI. Found the scenes between the characters tedious,too long,much too “talkie”. I know not every show can be as great as “Breaking Bad” but this doesn’t even come close.
I think you missed out. The episode picked up momentum after you bailed. Looking back, “Breaking Bad” wasn’t exactly thrill-a-minute in its first 30 minutes either.
Rcade,
But…but…, Breaking Bad was thrilling from the very first second. Perhaps you’ve forgotten but it starts out with Walt and Jessie in the motor-home careening around the AZ mountains at high speed.
Jessie is passed out his face against the dash-board. Two bodies are sliding back and forth on the floor of the rear of motor-home looking quite dead.
Walt’s in his underwear. His pants fly through the air. We hear sirens. They pull off the road and Walt begins to make video recording to his wife, almost in tears, and pulls out his gun aiming it at the road toward the sound of the sirens.
f that isn’t a thrill a minute from the get-go I don’t know what is!
Yeah, but except for what Minnie Vapes commented on, it was pretty slow . . .
You bailed too soon. The sh*t hit the fan shortly after you turned it off.
Breaking Bad did a better job of grabbing the viewer early. And I almost gave up on this. But it really does get a lot better! I too urge you to go back to it (I watched on Hulu and there are about four days left to do so).
I loved the movie, especially Frances McDormand who was smarter than everyone else yet fit right in when she had to. Her counterpart in the TV show isn’t nearly as good. Billy Bob Thornton elevates the show as someone of his caliber rarely does TV. Slingblade was a masterpiece. It seemed that there were too many commercial interruptions. I watched it on my TIVO and used the the 30 second skip. I like Fargo enough to watch the rest of the series. Almost all the best shows on commercial TV are now produced by other networks that aren’t the big three, NBC, CBS and ABC. Other than Hannibal which got a second season by the slimmest of margins it’s all about ratings. The three major networks just copycat each other.
CBS with it’s seemingly formulaic style for each show. ABC keeps remaking Desperate Housewives. Scandal, Revenge, Nashville are just variations of Desperate Housewives. NBC is now cranking out Chicago Fire’s. Hot women, attractive men interspersed between sex and adventure. I do like Blacklist and Hannibal quite a bit so NBC isn’t all bad.
The commercial breaks were ridiculous–every 10 minutes, another 4 minutes’ worth of ads.
It was one for nearly 30 minutes before there was a commercial break, so really, no surprise. Most network and cable series have commercial breaks about ever 10 minutes.
I’m a huge fan of the Film, so I just HAD to give this a look. I’m pleased that it’s not a copy of the motion picture, but has enough elements in it that match what I was drawn to on the big screen. The mood in both stories is similar — and that’s enough to get my early attention. The bad guys were amateurish and bungling in the film … while now we have Billy Bob Thornton, who as Malvo, gives us a villain who is cold, calculating, decisive, and quite the match for this band of peace officers — so far. I think the young female officer will likely be an ever-growing character — on us the viewers, as well as in her police work, which has now become the challenge of her career, following those two shotgun blasts. All of the above made it an easy choice to follow FARGO in the coming weeks. I’M IN …
Both smart and entertaining, love it. Wish they do more seasons with Thornton and Freeman but it’s gonna happen.
*not gonna happen
Lovely. I wanted this to be good and it’s just wonderful.
Did anyone else notice the special for White Russians when Lester goes to see Malvo at the diner?
It seems they have a deep affection for the Coens’ work so that means I’m in it til the end so happy with this first episode.
You betcha, hon. I noticed the darn poster, too. FYI, the Coen Bros. are exec producers of this TV series.
You betcha, hon. I noticed the darn poster, too. FYI, the Coen Bros. are exec producers of this TV series.
Loved that the diner serves $4.95 White Russians – a nod to the Coens.
Name a television show after a great movie and you’re asking for trouble. Terrifically enough this show has enough going on its own to stand on its own two feet. Nice job, billy bob, from us “mashed potatoes without the gravy” Canadians. Haha
I don’t mind an inexplicable, omnipresent force of evil driving the plot–so long the payoff is realistic characters reacting to the evil in interesting ways.
But most of the characters in this pilot, like most the characters in every Coen brothers movie, are cartoons whom I can’t relate to or care about.
I enjoyed the episode. It’s well acted, well directed and well written within its ridiculous confines, but the premise is already grating.
Good start to the series. I am looking forward to more episodes. I also sincerely appreciate that the show is filmed in its true environment, much like Hannibal is filmed in an area that truly resembles rural MD & VA.
The producers of Justified could learn a lesson or two there.
It’s not, though. The Duluth scene appeared to be legit (or they CGI’d the lift bridge into the establishing shot); but the ice fishing scene had mountains in the background! I read that it is filmed in Canada. Which is fine, but they should have used the area of northern Ontario just north of MN, instead of the mountainous west.
This really didn’t work for me. I only got 24 minutes in before I turned it off and switched to something else. I found it tedious and could tell it was suposed to be funny in places that weren’t bringing the laughs. Characters were too cliche. Maybe I’ll try to finish sometime, but probably not. Just not for me.
If you didn’t get to the scene with Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman in the hospital waiting room, you missed out. Everything before it was prologue.
I wasn’t expecting big laughs from the mundane scenes. The movie “Fargo” mined a lot from tedium too.
Oh, I got to that scene, and beyond. It did nothing for me.
Everyone has their own response to new material but I feel you should give the entire first episode a shot. Especially up to the scene with Martin Freeman and the hammer, and what follows.
This has the makings of a classic piece of work. We could see the Coen’s movg into a new, and perfect, form for them: 8 to 10 hour long form movies. . .
I too would recommend finishing it. I almost turned it off as, very similar to you, I thought the characters were broad caricatures without a trace of subtlety or nuance. But about ten or fifteen minutes after you bailed (or maybe longer if you are including commercials; I’m speaking of the Hulu version that while it plays commercials, does not include them in the time stamp), it really started to gel, and by the end I was excited for the next episode.
I was really impressed with it. Now that’s the way you adapt a movie to a TV show. To me it has the soul of Fargo the movie (which I adore), but is it’s own thing (at least after one episode). Looking forward to seeing this progress.
“Fargo” was way better than I expected. Billy Bob Thornton reminded me of how compelling Raylan Givens and Boyd Crowder were as characters in the “Justified” pilot.
I loved the wordless response from Martin Freeman when his belittling wife saw the hammer in his hand and scoffed, “You’re going to hit me with the hammer?” The sweep of the hammer hand and nodding gesture was comedic and bold, like something you’d see The Joker do in Tim Burton’s “Batman.”
It was a perfect take on a bottled-up-for-decades man who just unleashed his id.
Loved it, I was sorry when it was over.
Its ball-peen. Has the internet eliminated editing?
Horrible.
There are too many great shows on TV these days to watch.
I missed “Breaking Bad” entirely though I may watch it one day.
Southland has ended, The Sopranos, The Shield, The Guardian, are all history. Mad Men is concluding, Boardwalk Empire will soon end. You cannot watch all of them.
TV is the great art form of the world at this point in time.
Vikings, Good Wife, Homeland, maybe Ray Donovan.
Fargo was supposed to be next.
Instead it’s unwatchable.
What was gently humorous in the movie turned ugly in this rip-off. What was tragic in the movie turned comic in this pathetic copy.
Billy Bob Thornton made a bad choice.
I turned it off after 14 minutes though I wanted to much sooner. However, I went back and finished it.
Finished it forever for me.
Question…..near the end after Billy Bob shoots the cop, he walks into the basement. When Lester walks down there he is nowhere to be found. Was he hiding down there? No way the cops wouldn’t have found him……anyone have an idea?
I think we all are wondering the same thing. Hopefully, we will find out.
How did Malvo get out of the basement undetected?