Series premiere review: ‘Guys with Kids’ – ‘Pilot’

I won’t be writing reviews of every new fall show, but I did at least discuss “Guys with Kids” with Dan on today’s podcast. We were not fans. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Were you happy to see Vanessa Huxtable back in an NBC family sitcom? Meadow Soprano doing lighter material? Cliff from “Bring It On” being all grown up? Anthony Anderson trying his hardest to earn the paycheck?

More importantly, do you find the idea of men having to take care of their own children as absolutely hi-larious as the “Guys with Kids” writers so obviously do? And will you watch again? Have at it.