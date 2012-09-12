Series premiere review: ‘Guys with Kids’ – ‘Pilot’

09.12.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

I won’t be writing reviews of every new fall show, but I did at least discuss “Guys with Kids” with Dan on today’s podcast. We were not fans. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Were you happy to see Vanessa Huxtable back in an NBC family sitcom? Meadow Soprano doing lighter material? Cliff from “Bring It On” being all grown up? Anthony Anderson trying his hardest to earn the paycheck?

More importantly, do you find the idea of men having to take care of their own children as absolutely hi-larious as the “Guys with Kids” writers so obviously do? And will you watch again? Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY ANDERSONFall TV Preview 2012GUYS WITH KIDSJESSE BRADFORD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP