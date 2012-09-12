Series premiere review: ‘Guys with Kids’ – ‘Pilot’

I won’t be writing reviews of every new fall show, but I did at least discuss “Guys with Kids” with Dan on today’s podcast. We were not fans. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Were you happy to see Vanessa Huxtable back in an NBC family sitcom? Meadow Soprano doing lighter material? Cliff from “Bring It On” being all grown up? Anthony Anderson trying his hardest to earn the paycheck?
More importantly, do you find the idea of men having to take care of their own children as absolutely hi-larious as the “Guys with Kids” writers so obviously do? And will you watch again? Have at it.
Im just glad to see zach cregger back on tv.
My wife and I watched it and had quite a few laughs. Not the best show ever but as parents of 3 kids, we saw some funny moments.
As an extremely involved father from a family where both me and my wife have full time jobs, I find this show insulting. Though I went into expecting to hate it and not willing to give it a second chance
And I don’t mean insulting as in I am offended, but as in if I’m not their target audience, are they really going after house wives who think their husbands are incapable of taking care of their kids?
Doesn’t NBC need a bit more than house wives at this point?
Lots of talented actors are being wasted on this show. Egad.
I was excited to see Jaimy Lynn Sigler in the show!! And her on set husband was funny, never seen him before but really liked him. Great cast and some laugh out loud moments so I’d say the show has potential!!
Love Zach Cregger. He is amazing in his sketch comedy group. Not the type of mainstream show I wanted to see him in but glad he’s getting work. I’d prefer him popping up in something else (possibly without laugh track for my selfish enjoyment).
obviously as a stay at home dad since my 5 year old (and also 3 year old) was 3 months old this show is not for me.