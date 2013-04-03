Series premiere review: ‘How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)’

I’m more than a little under the weather today, but even at full health, I doubt I’d have the enthusiasm to write a full review of ABC’s “How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life),” which debuted tonight in the post-“Modern Family” timeslot. It’s a sitcom featuring a bunch of actors I often like (Sarah Chalke, Brad Garrett, Elizabeth Perkins), given material that’s alternately limp and frantic. (Though Chalke’s always been frantic; it’s just that “Scrubs” knew how to turn that to the show’s advantage in a way most of her other gigs have not.) Garrett demonstrated on “Til Death” that he had an ability to wring laughs out of weak material, but that was when he was playing to a studio audience; one of the disadvantages of the single camera sitcom format is that there’s no crowd whose energy you can feed off of.
It’s airing Wednesdays at 9:30 because ABC hasn’t given up on the idea that some show they air there will retain more of the “Modern” audience than “Cougar Town,” “Happy Endings,” “Don’t Trust the Breadbox in Apt. 23” and “Suburgatory” have managed to, and because it was either this or “Family Tools,” which is being held all the way until May. But it’s unmemorable at best, and in hindsight – given how much it evolved from its lame pilot – I wonder if ABC might have been better off just leaving “The Neighbors” there as originally planned.
For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? You setting a season pass, or waiting for any or all of the cast to find other work?
I thought it had potential.
Wow, that was astoundingly bad. I really can’t understand what about that script could have attracted these actors or what in the pilot could have possibly compelled the network to pick it up. In addition to being completely unfunny it also managed to incorporate every single sitcom cliche from the year 1999 (voiceover! on screen graphics! flashbacks!) Ugh. Just ugh.
Ouch!
I’ve seen worse… Maybe it’ll pick up
At one point I found myself wondering if this would be another show that does pretty well but I sometimes forget is still on the air. Like ‘Rules of Engagement’ or ‘According to Jim.’ That may have just been because of Brad Garrett’s presence.
Put it out of its misery now! A shut off TV is much better. Worst pilot I’ve seen in a while, even with good actors.
Watch this steaming pile get double the ratings of Happy Endings and go on for a 5 year run. There is no justice.
Ugh, it probably will. I wish they would have given HE one more shot in the post MF time slot. Its the best comedy they have by a mile.
I laughed more watching “Southland.”
I don’t understand this whole obsession with the ratings in ABC’s Wed 9:30 slot. Any show that doesn’t achieve the overwhelming task of emerging from Modern Family’s giant ratings shadow is deemed a failure and is either moved or cancelled…but if they ever find a show that finally gets decent ratings in that slot, they’ll think those higher ratings are going to waste in a non-anchor slot and will thus be pressured to move that show to an anchor slot on another night…where it then usually flounders and gets moved again and eventually cancelled. So any show going into that slot can’t over-perform or under-perform, it just has to be average…but average isn’t good enough, so it gets lumped in with all the other under-performing shows that get moved or cancelled…which leaves a hole so small and so uniquely shaped that’s next to impossible to fill, creating a continuous revolving door of shows that either don’t deserve to be there to begin with, or don’t deserve to be forced out…what a maddening process!
Honestly fail to see the appeal of Modern Family…
Bring back The Neighbors (and I didn’t really like The Neighbors).
Bleech. I watch sitcoms on the Disney Channel, so I have no standards, just to set the stage. It was so annoyingly paced and not funny. I think we needed a bit more background.
Is it just me, or do the people that play the parents look way too young? They look like they’re in their early 50’s, at the most, and Polly looks like she’s 37.
Do that math, then think of the character that’s her mother….
It had potential. Just dont go so far as to make the parents total cartoon characters.
the sex jokes were a little strong for my pallet. Somehow I thought this was supposed to be a family show?
I liked it. I saw its potential. Pilots are always a bit clunky. I want to see where this show will go.
A real sorer. Next????
I could only stand 15 minutes of it and had to turn it off. Embarrassingly abysmal.
I actually liked it, It was Funny I don’t understand some of the comments on here they must not have a sence of humor if they don’t think it wasn’t a little funny Modern Family Is one of my Favorite shows I laugh through the whole show and thats what I did with this show I give it two thumbs up I hope they give it a chance and keep it around…
Such overacting. And who thought Brad Garrett
could ever be a leading man. Once a second banana
always a second banana. Old, old cliches.
Puzzled by these reactions. One of the better comedy pilots I’ve seen in awhile. Several funny moments, great actors, and some smart writing. I’ll watch more.
Why can’t I find this under “On Demand”
I love it! I love Brat Garrett in anything, he’s a great actor.