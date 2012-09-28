Series premiere review: ‘Made in Jersey’ – ‘Pilot’

Senior Television Writer
09.28.12 11 Comments

“Made in Jersey” is another new fall show I didn’t have write a review of, though Dan and I discussed it for a few minutes on yesterday’s podcast, where we agreed that any enjoyment you take out of it will depend almost entirely on your affection for star Janet Montgomery.

For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? A Jersey love letter or more of the same old stereotypes? Did you buy the English-born Montgomery as a Jersey girl by way of Marissa Tomei in “My Cousin Vinny”? Did you feel the show made good use of Kyle MacLachlan? Did you want to spend more time on the case or back with her family? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

