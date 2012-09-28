Series premiere review: ‘Made in Jersey’ – ‘Pilot’

“Made in Jersey” is another new fall show I didn’t have write a review of, though Dan and I discussed it for a few minutes on yesterday’s podcast, where we agreed that any enjoyment you take out of it will depend almost entirely on your affection for star Janet Montgomery.
For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? A Jersey love letter or more of the same old stereotypes? Did you buy the English-born Montgomery as a Jersey girl by way of Marissa Tomei in “My Cousin Vinny”? Did you feel the show made good use of Kyle MacLachlan? Did you want to spend more time on the case or back with her family? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
I love it.
Awesome. Definitely a star in the making.
Loved it !!!
Janet Montgomery’s accent sounds nothing like Jersey, so why make that the premise of the show? The decision to cast her reeks of cost cutting above quality. Why should I commit to a show that isn’t committed to it’s premise?
It was okay as far as it went. I just hope she loses some cases and/or the family is threatened by some low life she couldn’t help.
Of course it is going to look stupid if every case is solved because the blue blood lawyers missed something only a working class person would catch
this was supposed to be a step up on jersey shore – it seems to me that they just went up a few exits….and this brit – are you kidding me? they had a dialect coach work with her to give her a jersey accent? where was this coach from? and her family? a bunch of meatballs….i was waiting for cousin vinny to walk into either the court room or the living room….fuggetaboutit!
I agree. This girl should stick to playing Brits. She WAY out of her depth here–and that’s saying a lot.
I liked the show and I like Janet Montgomery. She was great when she was on Human Target.
I found her unlikable as Scrappy Doo on Human Target and no more likable with the disappearing/reappearing Jersey accent. Maybe with a non-obnoxious character and her actual accent, she’s bearable.
Combined with the really horrible plot, I won’t watch again. I also don’t think it seems a good fit with the rest of CBS Friday.
Could not take more than 5 minutes just based on her accent. I am from NJ and never in my life have I encountered anyone that sounds like this. Painful to listen to, stereotypical and not even done remotely like any sort of northern, semi NY accent. Awful.
Holy crap! I am from New York and I can tell yu beyond a shadow of a doubt that whatever is coming out of Janet Montgomer’s mouth is NOT a Jersey accent! It is absolutely horrible… I mean atrocious! She needs a coach because she’s over enunciating and overcorrecting in every line not to mention she’s adding an unauthentic naselly sound that is immensely annoying! If it weren’t for her, I’d actually give it another go but.I.can’t.take.it.
-CayJay