Series premiere review: ‘The Mob Doctor’ – ‘Pilot’

As I’ve said, I won’t be writing reviews of every new fall series, but Dan and I did discuss “The Mob Doctor” at length on last week’s podcast. The short version is that while I like Jordana Spiro in general, this is a combination of watered-down hospital drama and watered-down mob drama, and the combination not only doesn’t make either half better, it makes both sillier. And even if I’d been more engaged by the pilot, the Spiro character’s decision at the end felt so contrived and premise-sustaining that I likely would have bailed after that.

For those of you who watched tonight, what did you think? Were you just happy to have QB1 and Zeljko Ivanek back on TV, even in these roles? Did you prefer one half of the show to the other? Did you believe Spiro would make the decision she made? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

