Series premiere review: ‘The Neighbors’ – ‘Pilot’

“The Neighbors” is one of this fall’s new shows I didn’t have the time (or heart) to review, though Fienberg and I discussed it at length on Monday’s podcast. But I’m curious what those of you who tuned in tonight thought. Did the “aliens name themselves after famous athletes” running gag get old, or is “Dick Butkus” just inherently, eternally hilarious? Did you love the way the communication device’s name has “poop” in it? Did you prefer the alien characters, the humans, or neither? And will you watch again, especially once it moves to 8:30?
Have at it.
I laughed more at this than at Animal Practice. The name joke isn’t worth anything but I’m a sucker for people suddenly doing very strange things, like throwing dished out the window. I can’t help it.
I laughed so much I literally cried. It’s hilarious.
You’re correct, but I would be really embarrassed to say I like neighbors, at least 3 rd rock had a little quirky and John Lithgow.
10 pm time slot?? ABC get TERRIERS from FX
This isn’t exactly an endorsement, but I found this much better than New Normal, which is also trying to do a despite our differences our similarities are bigger.
I found some heart in the relationship between the two husbands and the two wives.
I’m pissed they ditched Coguar Town for this crap.
it was hilarious! I loved the wife screaming “take HIM!! (meaning her husband) when they were freaked out by the aliens.
I thought it was pretty awful. Maybe kids would find it entertaining but I think adults will have a hard time not gouging their eyes out.
Why would I watch a show that is For Tweens.. I assume that all these men and woman sit around and look at several show to see that would be the next major hit.
Wow , they chose NEIGHBORS . Try this non saturday at 10 am terriblre
In retrospect, “Third Rock From the Sun” seems like Shakespeare compared to this boring, unfunny show.
Totally agree, BigTed! I think what also made 3rd Rock work was that they acted strangely but hid their true identities from everyone. Not sure how ‘Neighbors’ is going to work long-term given that they humans already know they’re from another planet. I think you can mine more humor from a fish-out-of-water concept when who you really are is concealed.
I used to watch My Favorite Martian (in reruns), Mork and Mindy, Alf, and Third Rock From the Sun, but I just can’t get myself to watch this show.
I love Jamie Gertz and I found The Neighbors oddly entertaining. I will watch next week. I would much rather watch The Neighbors than The Mindy Project or Ben and Kate which, I couldn’t even finish watching because it was so annoying. Have y’all forgotten the fabulous days of 3rd Rock from the Sun: A group of aliens are sent to Earth, disguised as a human family, to experience and report life on the 3rd planet from the sun – Starring John Lithgow, Jane Curtain, Kristen Johnston, French Steward and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
There are plenty of folks on other entertainment sites that like The Neighbors.
I hated it. It was predictable, unfunny and tried too hard to be the new Coneheads.
So, we have to do your job for you, since you are a reviewer that assumedly gets paid to review?
Ok, (though you should pay me).
This show follows the logic of a screenwriter walking into a movie studio to pitch the idea of an effeminate James Bond versus a midget Goldfinger. Amazingly, that one became a hot, stupid as people are to make it such, but we’ve been on decline of standards for a couple of decades now).
However, in considering “The Neighbors”, I sat in front of the TV and imagined a room full of writers laughing hysterically (with lots of “munchies” at the “name thing”, particularly “Dick Butkis”.
The humor element, however, is of said writers delusion, because this show is not only not funny, it is patently stupid.
Did they think they were re-inventing “Mork and Mindy” and by using weird robotic stepford wife humor (the weirder the better guys…come on..un-emote)this would become a hit?
Even weirder is how they sold this show to ABC Family. Granted, the acting standards aren’t high on that network, considering “Secret Life Of The American Teenager” which is so bad that even Molly Ringwald and the monotonish but cult appeal teen beauty can’t save it.
I can only conclude that this show will be cancelled by the third episode, further that the ABC Family Executive who paid money for this debacle will be either be fired or given a new position inventoring Pilot Pens and laser toner.
Nanu Nanu….
Critics who get paid like this guy who can’t even write a review are patently useless, so since I’m doing your work for him, do send the check, pal.
I have to admit I giggled. But I’m easy.
Surprised. Thought it was pretty darn funny, with heart.
I don’t know what is wrong with me, I really enjoyed the pilot. PoopAH! What is wrong with me! Maybe I am an alien….
I thought the show was very funny. I see there are quite a few negative reviews. I have no idea why. I think this is a creative tv show and I am hoping to watch more episodes. This is certainly better than all the reality crap on TV. I hope this show lasts.
What the heck is wrong with the overly critical people here? I thought it was witty and laughed my butt off for all 4 or 5 episodes so far. Thoroughly enjoyed it. If you didn’t laugh at this show, I’m sorry, you just have a weak, poor, or just a too evolved sense of humor for me. Guess I’m easy too. The kid playing Butkus makes the show! Cracks me up.