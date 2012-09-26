Series premiere review: ‘The Neighbors’ – ‘Pilot’

“The Neighbors” is one of this fall’s new shows I didn’t have the time (or heart) to review, though Fienberg and I discussed it at length on Monday’s podcast. But I’m curious what those of you who tuned in tonight thought. Did the “aliens name themselves after famous athletes” running gag get old, or is “Dick Butkus” just inherently, eternally hilarious? Did you love the way the communication device’s name has “poop” in it? Did you prefer the alien characters, the humans, or neither? And will you watch again, especially once it moves to 8:30?

Have at it.