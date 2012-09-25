Series premiere review: ‘Vegas’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of CBS’ “Vegas” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Were you happy to see Dennis Quaid on the small screen? To have Michael Chiklis in pure villain mode? For those who aren’t into the CBS procedural vibe, were there enough ongoing elements introduced to keep you happy as Quaid and his guys solved the case?

