Series premiere talkback: ‘A to Z’ – ‘A is for Acquaintances’

I posted my review of “A to Z” on Tuesday. Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight – or who watched the pilot when it was posted online back in the summer – what did you think? Did you find Ben Feldman and Cristin Milioti charming, whether alone or together? Did Katey Sagal's narration add value or seem like distracting window dressing? Did any of the supporting characters pop at all? Did you find it funny? Sweet? Will you watch again? And were any of your dreams of hoverboard technology dashed the way Lea Thompson did to poor Andrew?
Have at it.
The two leads are so good that I’ll give them a chance to figure it out. It feels weird to have no good comedies on Thursday anymore, so I’ll watch it for now.
I’ll definitely tune in again. It’s broad, for sure, but I definitely got some laughs. I like Feldman and I’m pretty much still head over heels for Milioti following her being a knockout at everything. So, color me intrigued for now. I’ll tune in for the next few and see where it goes.
I found both leads charming and adorable, so I’ll happily watch them be charming and adorable together for a while! I don’t mind the narration as such, although there’s something about Katey Sagal’s inflections that doesn’t quite work for me. I also wasn’t bothered by the Husky Ginger Sidekick…sure, he doesn’t contribute anything, but he doesn’t actively detract from my enjoyment either. Definitely the most promising of the new rom-com sitcoms, in my opinion.
I really wish you hadn’t pointed out how many scruffy, overweight, bearded, ginger sidekicks there are on TV now. :(
It is SO like 500 Days of Summer that it’s a bit distracting but then again, I loved that movie and was sad as the movie was ending since I wanted more.
The two leads here are as enchanting as JGL and ZD so in a way, I got my wish.
It’s hard to tell what Ep 2 though Series Finale minus 1 will look like but it’s definitely going to be in the DVR list for now.
Out: yellow umbrella
In: silver dress
Out: Not meeting Cristina Miloti until after 9 seasons
In: Meeting Cristina Miloti right away.
Big reality hole: Can you really get a list of everyone who attended any particular concert? Well if it’s possible to get a shop owner to tell you who rented a particular Halloween costume many years ago, anything can happen.
I found them both very charming, and this was, by far, the most promising pilot I’ve seen this season. I’ll keep watching for now.
I finally got around to watching “A To Z”, and I have to say, it charmed me completely. I am totally looking forward to this for however long it runs, or at least for the next 8 months, 3 weeks, 5 days and 1 hour.
I watched the pilot online and just watched the version that aired. they are very different. a lot of stuff was cut, including EVERYTHING with lea thompson!
Like everyone says the leads are great so the show gets a lot of latitude. I like the actor on that call center comedy set in India from a few seasons ago. It was cliched but he had a TV presence.
And yes, I would still with Lea Thompson. She looked great!
Having watched the first and second episodes at this point, I think I’ll stick with this one.
The first episode was very “center-mass” for your typical TV audience, and as such, kind of robbed the series of a distinctive feel. Still, the on-screen chemistry of the two actors was terrific, in spite of the lackluster writing.
By the second episode, though, things were already seeming more unique. The humor in the show is starting to find its own feel, the characters are taking a more unique shape, and the story is hitting on many of the pitfals and perils of early dating in the digital age.
To me, the biggest difference is in the rhythm and style of the humor. The first episode hit typical jokes at a typical pace, in a typical manner, and really didn’t feel that distinctive. The second episode seemed to allow the show’s humor to be a bit more…weird. I don’t mean “weird” like “adorkable,” but weird in the sense of unusual. Some of it’s the beats for the jokes, some of it is the subject matter, but overall the characters and the jokes just seemed to be allowed to stray more into “enjoyably odd,” rather than “same old crap you’ve seen before.”
I hope the series can continue in this vein, and make the characters and humor that much more distinguished.