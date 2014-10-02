Series premiere talkback: ‘A to Z’ – ‘A is for Acquaintances’

I posted my review of “A to Z” on Tuesday. Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight – or who watched the pilot when it was posted online back in the summer – what did you think? Did you find Ben Feldman and Cristin Milioti charming, whether alone or together? Did Katey Sagal's narration add value or seem like distracting window dressing? Did any of the supporting characters pop at all? Did you find it funny? Sweet? Will you watch again? And were any of your dreams of hoverboard technology dashed the way Lea Thompson did to poor Andrew?

Have at it.