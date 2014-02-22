Series premiere talkback: ‘About A Boy’

Senior Television Writer
02.22.14 15 Comments

I published my review of NBC’s “About A Boy” on Thursday. Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned in tonight for the special post-Olympics preview, what did you think? If you’re a fan of the book or movie, did you like seeing most of the events compressed into a half-hour episode? If you’re new to these characters and this story, how did it play to you? Do you like David Walton? Minnie Driver? Young Benjamin Stockham? Given how much ground the pilot covered, do you feel like there’s more story to tell in later episodes? And will you watch again when the show settles in on Tuesdays at 9?

Have at it.

TAGSABOUT A BOYDavid WaltonJASON KATIMSMINNIE DRIVER

