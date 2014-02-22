Series premiere talkback: ‘About A Boy’

I published my review of NBC’s “About A Boy” on Thursday. Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned in tonight for the special post-Olympics preview, what did you think? If you’re a fan of the book or movie, did you like seeing most of the events compressed into a half-hour episode? If you’re new to these characters and this story, how did it play to you? Do you like David Walton? Minnie Driver? Young Benjamin Stockham? Given how much ground the pilot covered, do you feel like there’s more story to tell in later episodes? And will you watch again when the show settles in on Tuesdays at 9?
Have at it.
Yeah, they didn’t need to do this remake and the vegan vs bbq spare ribs ongoing joke was low hanging fruit and honestly not that funny.
I enjoyed it.
The pacing was pretty rushed but overall, I thought it had potential. I saw your review, so I’m nervous about the next couple episodes. I’m also not happy that NBC put the pilot on ay 11 pm on a Saturday night. I don’t think that’s much of a vote of confidence.
I haven’t read the book or seen the movie, so I am considering this only as a new TV show. And in that light, I liked it just fine. Maybe a little predictable, but I guess I don’t care too much as long as I’m entertained. All of the characters were reasonably sympathetic; there were a few laughs; there were some tugs at the heart-strings; and there weren’t all the cringy moments that are all too common in other shows.
Time will tell, but for now, yes, it did make it onto my regular TV schedule.
I noted your reservations, but this first episode was touching, and funny. I have the series recording set, and I’ll check out the next couple of episodes.
It left me wanting less. Didn’t really connect with any of the characters and the writing felt..uninspired. Sadly, it was a jarring reminder that network comedies are still trying to milk old formulas while cable drama are breaking new ground.
This just made me want to watch the movie again
Seconded.
Elisha Cuthbert eating ribs >>>>>> The kid eating ribs
It would be better if Suzanne Whang stays on as a character, showing properties in SFO.
I thought it went way too fast. It felt like they tried to cram a 2-hour film into a half-hour, no taking time for anything. The relationship between David and Benjamin was probably my favorite thing, but it felt so rushed, like the showrunners thought they had to develop the entire relationship in less than 20 minutes. So there was no nuance, no pause where we could see the relationship develop, no moment where I really felt his loneliness or life’s emptiness. They tried, with that moment on the beach with his buddy and his buddy’s family, but it didn’t feel right in that scene; it felt un-earned.
Also, as much as I like Minnie Driver, I felt her character was the hardest to like. Her approach was a bit too over-the-top sitcom than the kind of funny-yet-sad character she could be. The moment when she yelled at him and then broke down crying during dinner? I rolled my eyes. That’s really not the reaction you want, I’m thinking.
So I feel like they need to slow things down and reel things in a bit. But when most networks don’t give a show time to find its foundation these days, they just want to hurry up and declare it a hit or needs-to-be-cancelled, it’s hard to imagine they’ll get very far with this show. It doesn’t feel like this show was treated with any sort of depth. There are plenty of funny, half-hour programs that manage to find depth in their characters. With this one, it’s like they’re trying to hurry up and get past the important details that would give the story and its characters the weight they need to be real.
I liked it…a lot! I liked that the kid was not as dopey as he could have been…that he wants to change,but also let his mom be happy. And, of course, I adore David Walton. I liked his friend, too.
Best line was (paraphrasing) “Let’s just say,you don’t want to survive an Andes plane crash with him!”
It’s not available on Hulu Plus, only free Hulu for the pc. Good thing David Walton is cute or I would boycott on principle.
I thought it was strange to see the entire movie condensed into a 30-minute episode with so much less deep emotional pain.
I suspect that as the show moves away from the movie scenario it will seem better. The cast is strong.
One thing that bothered me: The size differential between the boy and the bullies. They were so much larger and older seeming than him that it made their harassment seem legitimately dangerous and sinister. It also made me question how they couldn’t ever catch him.
Those bullies needed to look like kids the same age as the boy but larger.