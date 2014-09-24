Series premiere talkback: ‘Black-ish’ – ‘Pilot’

Yesterday, I published my review of ABC's “Black-ish.” Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Was Anthony Anderson's panic about his family's blackness (or lack thereof) funny, or quickly annoying? Were you bothered that Anderson and Laurence Fishburne are so close in age? How did you feel about the balance between Dre's work and home lives? Did the stuff with the kids feel too cartoonish? Did you laugh? And will you watch again?
Have at it. I expect to be checking in on this one periodically, just to see if it can maintain the promise I saw in the pilot while also getting funnier.
Didn’t work for me. Jokes too contrived and cliched. The show is one and done for me.
There was some good lines, and it’s nothing like anything else on TV in a good way. They will need to develop the kids more. The older daughter, in particular, had absolutely nothing to do even by pilot standards.
I think it has potential, which is really the most you can expect out of a comedy pilot. I did laugh at the OJ line.
I’ll probably watch it for a while and see how it evolves.
Exactly. THE funny bit in the whole show. The wife seemed to be the only one on the program who might exist in the three-dimensional world outside a TV screen. Keep her and push the rest up a half hour to join the mugging, posing, sitcom world of the Pritchetts.
I found the first LA video to be the best part of the show. The kids weren’t too obnoxious, but also not terribly compelling. The overeager coworker, however, made me cringe every time. I’ll give it a few more weeks to see if gets funnier.
I expected to enjoy it. Instead, I was pretty bored. I think the wife and the grandfather are far more interesting than the father, Andre. But other than occasional small lines from those two characters, I really didn’t find much to smile at. (I never was moved to laugh at all.) Not sure about Andre’s antics at the office–pretty unbelievable and not funny–more cringe-worthy. Now if they did that stuff in an imaginary sequence (a la Scrubs), then I could accept him acting like he got the promotion before it was announced or presenting the first LA video. But it seems nuts to do that sort of stuff and expect to keep the position or get along with co-workers in the future. On a side note, I’m surprised this came from Larry Wilmore. I remember really enjoying the Bernie Mac Show, and he is often funny on Jon Stewart. I’m a little concerned about Minority Report now. But I will stick with that for a while before I give up on it probably. However, this will have to improve by leaps and bounds before I watch again. I have boxes of DVDs I finally started watching this summer, and they are better at keeping me entertained than what’s on TV now.
My favorite part of the show was pretty much every slightly-louder-than-under-his-breath aside that came out of Laurence Fishburne’s mouth.
Dude is hilarious.
I got several laughs out of Laurence Fishburne. Tracee Ellis Ross also grounded things in a way I liked.
It was muggy in that way that pilots are, but I liked it, and I’ll stick with it for awhile.
Pretty much an embarrassment to people of all backgrounds. Where is Bill Cosby when you really need him.
Didn’t laugh out loud a single time.
Seems like that’s true of many pilots. I had the same reaction to Trophy Wife and The Michael J. Fox Show last year. The former turned out to be delightful, and I quickly gave up on the latter.
With Black-ish, I feel like there’s enough pieces in place that this could be decent. The cast is solid, but they need to dial back Anderson a ton from here on out – which, in fairness, seemed to be the point of the pilot – and creating likeable kid characters is always going to be difficult.
There were only two things in the pilot I really didn’t care for at all. The Laurence Fishburne is playing a character I’ve seen a million times before, and the white guys at work were painfully silly. Hopefully things improve on the “work side” of the show in future episodes, but from the pilot alone I would be fine if they never showed Anderson at the office again.
The pilot was something I imagined the network would green light because they understood it even though it was more of a cartoon than based in reality.
I hope it gets better than that in the long run. Having Larry Wilmore involved is a good sign it will break out of the stereotype the pilot was in.
Larry Wilmore quit to do his own show.
I laughed a few times.
What more can you want from a sitcom?
I don’t want to say this was racist but it sure felt weird. Maybe the problem was that it just wasn’t funny.
There is a big difference between racist and addressing race.
I didnt particularly find the first half funny, but I like Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fisbhurne, so I stuck it out. I was happy with that decision, as I felt the second half showcased good potential for the show to be funny moving forward.
The whole African ceremony, the grandfather’s play by play, and the wife’s reaction cracked me up. It also cleared up that perhaps the whole show wont be about whether Dre’s family is “black enough” and that some of his misgivings may have been part of a mini existential/ mid-life/identity crisis that many people experience.
I will continue moving forward to see the direction the show takes and in hopes that it gets funnier as it matures. I have confidence in Wilmore’s influence and Anderson’s comedic chops.
The premise of the show is good but the writing lacked the edge to make it a something that someone would look forward to watching each week.
Unless, the writing takes advantage of the setting this show will be gone by December.
I usually like Anthony Anderson, but I found his performance grating. I liked Tracey Ellis, but the rest of the characters seemed like caricatures. I wanted to like this …. a lot, but I can’t see myself sitting through another 30 minutes. Oh well.
The Cosby Show legacy has nothing to fear from this one. Maybe you can deliver more powerful messages about race when you don’t talk about it nonstop.
How can anybody think this is funny. Not worthy enough to breath the Cosby family’s old air. Lame in every regard except Fishburne’s comments, I agree.
It wasn’t bad. That said, it seems like it could easily start referencing black culture too much (and I’m saying this as a black person) for network TV and thus get canceled.
99% of people on internet comment sections that say “and btw, I’m black” are full of it.
i thought it was all right, funny enough to keep on keeping on for sure. seems like the sort of show that will improve over time – or maybe i’ve just figured out you can’t judge a comedy by the pilot anymore.
As a minority (even though I’m not black), I laughed — a lot — in recognition and shock that this was on network TV. From the comments here, it sounds like people think this was too over the top or too pointed… but I could 100% relate. To me the show was definitely “keepin’ it real” (as they never stopped saying during the pilot) in a way that I do not expect to see in the mainstream. I really liked how the rest of Andre’s family, especially his wife, counterbalances Andre’s increasingly unhinged behavior. They’re more concerned with being themselves than with being “authentically” black, which feels more sensible, but at the same time you (or at least I) can understand Andre’s panic and his desire to hold on to his identity while at the same time wanting to be acknowledged as an equal member of the executive team at work. The pilot did a masterful job of setting up this basic tension between wanting to be recognizably “black” while wanting others to see you as just a man, not a black man. Loved it.
HAHAHAHA BLACKS WONDERING IF THEY ARE BLACK ENOUGH!!! HILARIOUS!!!! I CANT BREATHE. TOO DAMN FUNNY!
His earlier stuff at least had some sassy laughs.
Mr. Perry’s just phoning it in at this point.
I’m very disappointed. This show wasn’t funny at all. I was hoping for so much more b/c I’m fans of both Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne. The jokes were bad and his dumb workplace scenarios were awful. There are too many kids and his wife gave a stale performance. Just a bunch of dumb stereotypes. This show will lose a ton of its MF lead in and be on Fridays before long.