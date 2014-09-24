Series premiere talkback: ‘Black-ish’ – ‘Pilot’

Yesterday, I published my review of ABC's “Black-ish.” Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Was Anthony Anderson's panic about his family's blackness (or lack thereof) funny, or quickly annoying? Were you bothered that Anderson and Laurence Fishburne are so close in age? How did you feel about the balance between Dre's work and home lives? Did the stuff with the kids feel too cartoonish? Did you laugh? And will you watch again?

Have at it. I expect to be checking in on this one periodically, just to see if it can maintain the promise I saw in the pilot while also getting funnier.