Series premiere talkback: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

I published my review of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those who watched the new FOX sitcom tonight from the “Parks and Recreation” guys, what did you think? Did you buy Andy Samberg as a cop, and like him in a relatively human role, or did you find his character too smug? How did you feel Andre Braugher did in a 100% comedy setting? Outside of those two and Terry Crews, did any of the supporting characters make an immediate impression on you? Did you laugh? And will you watch again?
I intend to cover this show regularly, whether on its own or in a round-up with “New Girl” and any other Tuesday comedies I stick with. As I said yesterday, it’s not great yet, but I see a lot of potential (and laughed at various bits like the “SNL” cameo, “Detective Terrible Detective” and Braugher’s response to the robot voice), and in general I trust Mike Schur when it comes to fine-tuning a comedy with good raw material.
“Outside of those two and Terry Crews, did any of the supporting characters make an immediate impression on you? Did you laugh? And will you watch again? ”
As an admittedly biased longtime Chelsea Peretti fan, yes (Gina), yes (at virtually everything she said/did), and yes.
Same!
I thought it was great. Plenty of chuckles and Samberg’s boyish charm definitely nullifies any sense of smugness the character has. My only complaint is with the character Rosa. She never truly came off as intimidating other than trying to have a meaan face.
Also Melissa Fumero is adorable.
“My twin girls – Cagney and Lacey.” And I was hooked.
I had more than a few laugh out moments, enough to make me stick around. I think Samberg, so far anyway, has found a nice balance between cocky and likeable, and did a good job as lead. Braugher and Crews are great (Crews playing against tough guy type), and I really liked most of the supporting cast.
I rather liked it. I can see myself at least keeping up On Demand going forward, even if it turns out to be a lost cause ratings wise. (I’d watch it live, but I got at least one other show already in the slot that gets top-priority, and there’s also the Agents of SHIELD factor)
Being on the west coast and watching all of the east coast live tweets of the show, I felt like my neighbor is having a party, and I’m sitting at home listening to the fun. Can’t wait for the west coast premiere!
Didn’t like it much. I think Alan anticipated my reaction in this two-paragraph blurb. Yes, Samberg was too smug, and no, I did not buy him as a cop. The subplot about him not wanting to dress appropriately for work just made me annoyed with him.
Joe Lo Truglio was the standout for me in the first episode and I imagine he’ll be landing the most jokes going forth. I probably won’t stick around.
It’s funny how Mike Schur’s shows seem to carry the previous show’s affectations early on. The American Office pilot was an almost word for word replica of the original. Then, Parks & Rec was extremely similar to the Office during it’s first season. This show appears to be aping Parks & Rec by trying to get laughs out of competency (not working so far) and adding a huge tablespoon of sugar to the atmosphere (pretty out of place in a crime-related show, even a comedy). Maybe when the training wheels come off we’ll have a show, but it’s going to take some time.
Joe steals every show he’s in, and I thought this was the same here.
I dug Chelsea Peretti, but that may be because I’m familiar with her from Farts & Procreation.
Did anyone else notice that the font on the end credits is the exact same as Parks & Rec? And was that Offerman that said Fremulon?
Pretty awful and Samburg was too childish for me, Andre was pretty good but I am done with this show
I will watch anything Andre Braugher is in. Thankfully the rest of the pilot was really well done. I set the season pass on the DVR and hope it lives up to its promise.
“Dectective Terrible Dectective” made me laugh for over 30 seconds. Great line delivery by Samberg.
Agreed. I thought the entire door to door scene was really funny.
I enjoyed it. Like you said, Alan, no gut-busting laughs, but I liked all the characters and the rapport and I can see a really great comedy being built.
I really enjoyed this, looking forward to seeing more.
It was good enough for me to come back next week.
Yea I will watch it again next week. I like almost every actor involved and I liked how the show ended.
I liked it for a pilot. The look and feel of the department seemed promising to me and I think this could be a ‘warmer’ comedy a la Parks and Rec. Being a pilot, there’s so much work it has to do and some jokes feel forced because of that. I hope we get the chance to see it grow.
I was very pleased with it, and I look forward to next week. I just hope they don’t lean to heavily on the cut away.
I laughed a lot. You guys are right, Samberg is pretty smug, but he is funny enough, Andre totally ruled, and the rest of the cast is very good. I will definitely watch this again.
Into it. Andrew Braugher was excellent, and as much as for the most part he played the straight man (no pun intended) his character seemed the most fleshed out. I’m on board for at least the next few episodes, but I’m not sure it’s there yet.
I’d like to believe that these are cops being funny like cops would be funny, but Samberg would have to dial it back about 50% to hit that. (Or the script would have to give him 50% fewer lines where he dares his boss to discipline him.)
I will be coming back to this show for Joe Lo Truglio, who is hilarious. I dug the subplot with him and the mean lady (can’t remember name) much more than what was going on with Andy Samberg.
I found Andy Samberg’s cop to be a little too ridiculous. Would rather have a cop who exudes professional capability but can deliver great one liners. Thought he was over the top. Liked Braugher a lot though. Looking forward to seeing some more of his humor come through.
I agree. I liked it they just need to tone down Samberg’s character. Everything he said was either a joke, or a set up to a joke.
I concur. Samberg needs to be a bit less…Samberg-y because that schtick is going to get grating real fast if it keeps up. But otherwise I enjoyed it and got laughs, so I’ll keep watching it.
Braugher should be the lead guy, much funnier and easier to take. Samberg should only be there is small doses. If they reverse that I’ll keep watching.
Parks & Rec is one of my favorite shows, and its pilot was a rough sketch of characters and ideas. So I have a lot of faith that these guys can make Brooklyn 99 work. Besides, if I get that Andre Braugher half smile at the end of the episode every week, that’s enough to keep me watching.
I liked Terry Crews and the Fred Armisen cameo (best part of the episode), but I’m concerned it’s going to get old. Quick.
Fred Armisen cameo reminded me of when he played Raheem in 30 Rock
Me too! I hope we get random SNL folks on the show like 30 Rock did.
A few rough edges, but enough laughs and an interesting supporting cast make it worthwhile to watch again.
I enjoyed it enough to come back next week. Best moments for me:
-Seeing Andre Braugher on TV again
-Joe Lo Truglio’s muffin stomp
-Andy Samberg’s “What. is. happening?” dance
-Anything Chelsea Peretti said
Some strong elements, but a big hole at the center for me: I wish Peralta had shown the slightest sign of being something other than a narcissistic man-child. That construct has annoyed me often enough when it’s the defining characteristic of a secondary role; for the lead, it’s death. Let’s see what the next couple of weeks bring.
Loved it. If Mike Schur and Dan Goor and pull enough material out of a group of people working in the Parks and Recreation department to keep a show going strong for 5 years, they can certainly find enough material for a cop show. Andy Samberg was pretty hit or miss for me, but wasn’t bad enough to detract overall.
Anyone watching the whole time wondering if Chris Pratt would’ve been a better lead?
Either way, I’m in this thing now and I can only see it getting better.
Didn’t think of Chris Pratt but now I am wishing he was the lead!
Oh dang it! I actually really enjoyed the show, but I would love to see the Chris Pratt version
Damn, now I really wish Pratt was the main dude. Though I was surprised that I wasn’t that annoyed by Samberg (who I liked in SNL but tend to grate if used too much).
100% on board. This show was already something I was excited for just due to the people in involved (Schur, Samberg, Braugher, Lo Truglio, Crews, Peretti), and I was not disappointed. I laughed out loud a bunch and I loved the tone. I’m looking forward to them fleshing out the characters more and really establishing the world.
I was amused enough by the jokes and liked the characters enough to want to come back and spend more time in their world. It helps that I love Braugher and Crews. I hope they tone Samberg down a little more, though if he keeps busting out jokes like “Detective Terrible Detective,” the smugness will cease to bother me. :)
After reading most of the build up buzz, I was expecting a better piolt. Something with a tone similar to MASH with some 21 jump street(the 80s version) and possibly scrubs thrown in. That Would be an Amazing Show
Brooklynn 99 isn’t and will probably never be that show. its more Parks and Rec meets Police Acadamy. With Sandberg playing a mix of Mahoney and Leslie Knope, Gina as a badass April And Andre Braugher as Ron Swanson. There’s Lots of tweaking required. Mostly Brooklyn 99 could use another cast member to act as an Enabler for Samberg, the BJ to his hawkeye, the Turk to his JD ect
REally liked the pilot, but am down with having someone play the Turk to Sandburg’s JD. I would get rid of the tough talking female cop (can’t remember her name) and cast Chris Pratt (mentioned in a comment above) as Sandburg’s enabler buddy cop.
My network sitcome bar is now set so low that two LOL moments are enough to keep me coming back. 1) Armisen’s cameo, and 2) the storage-space sweeper pointing to her “Maintenance” badge.
And ANYthing with Braugher will keep me coming back. I even sat out the entire Maverick Submarine debacle…
in the same way scott/knope were too one note to the point of near annoyance in their first seasons, samberg is here too.
liked it despite having most of the jokes being spoiled by the ~3minute youtube ad i saw earlier in the week. i’m not sure if it’s good or bad that a 3 minute trailer covers all of the funny material for an episode.
braugher was pretty good, enjoyed how he had a sense of humor about some things, instead of being the straight “no rule breaking” boss.
i’ll keep watching, mostly because there’s a lack of good comedy this season. hopefully it’ll get better
Definitely not funny yet. But let’s see, I guess…
Top 5 things about Broklyn 99
5. Armisan’s cameo was funny, I hope he comes back in almost every episode (and then I can just spend the episode waiting for his appearance).
4. Terry Crews. Letting him play a scared mousey guy is a great chance for Terry to have fun, and he’s great TV (Everybody hates Chris!)
3. Oh Chelsea Peretti…. You had me at “any one else get a gay vibe” She’s so funny, so snarky, so indifferent…
2. the first 10 minutes of Andy Sandburg. at which point it got too much and I had to suffer thru him to get to the other funny stuff. The Andy/Andre conflict (like the tie thing) just got pounded over and over again… I like his quips (about the woman ignoring him in the Bodega), and some of him, but I hope as other character’s develop they can let Andy’s character do less of the heavy lifting.
1. Andre Brauger. On TV. Being great. Deadpanning so many great lines.
To be totally honest, everything about this has a slapped together “we’ll figure it out later” feel, despite all the good talent involved in front and behind the camera. Even the opening credits are lame and slapdash.
Maybe they will figure it out later, maybe I’ll end up loving it. But for now I’m not impressed. Samberg seems like he’s about 2 years before he’ll fit into the role and none of the women are interesting even if they are probably fine actresses and comedians in other formats.
What would have helped is if this was set somewhere more interesting, less over-exposed.
I liked Andre Braugher a lot, which is no surprise since he’s one of the best actors on television. His character and performance encapsulated everything I wanted the show to be. I would like to see the rest of Brooklyn 99 grounded a little more in reality, with the humor coming more naturally. I would rather see jokes about the absurd situations cops can find themselves in, but most of the show gave us absurd things that the writers thought would be funny for a cop to say in whatever random situation they happened to be in. I’ll give it a few more episodes.
No one has mentioned that the Speedo was their favorite part? I might be 7 here, but I thought that was funny.
i laughed out loud several times and was engaged in the show, but holy commercial breaks, batman! i lost interest after a five minute stretch of ads.
I’ll probably give it another chance, but I thought Samberg needed to be toned down A LOT. He was way too smug for me most of the time. I will probably watch it again for Braugher and Terry Crews. Somewhere I read that it was like Barney Miller, so (and I may be remembering this incorrectly) I thought it was going to be less over the top. After this episode, I was ready to ditch it, but after reading some of the comments, I will give it another chance or two. If it doesn’t improve, though, I’m out.
The show is pleasant enough but nothing to write home about. But I will go down with the Braugher, and it’s amicable enough it seems pretty harmless to spend 30 mins on.
My wife and I enjoyed it and have programmed it to record the season.
….Cagney and Lacey – love it!
This was the least funny comedy I can ever remember watching. I thought it looked like a bad show from the premise and the previews but assumed that it would be at least decent since it had some people involved from Parks, however this show was just unwatchable to me. I really wanted to turn it off but kept gutting it out thinking that it couldn’t possibly be as bad as it appeared to be the whole way through. I was wrong. I’m kinda shocked reading the comments that as many people seemed to like as they did. I’m out though, one episode was torture enough for me.
I watched it on my workout the other day, and showed the wife again last night. Favorite line: “A better movie … than Citizen Kane.”
The lady shopping thru the police action at the deli did it for me. Totally picking up her cheese and meats and not scampering away. How are you still here?