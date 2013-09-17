Series premiere talkback: ‘Dads’

Still recovering from my appendectomy (a lot of what’s being published on the blog this week was written well in advance), which meant I wasn’t able to do a full review of FOX’s “Dads” in advance of tonight’s premiere. I’ll say that while the Seth MacFarlane brand of humor can translate into live action at times (“Ted”), for the most part there are things that Peter Griffin or Quagmire can get away with saying that Peter Riegert or Martin Mull can’t without seeming really really nasty. And by putting MacFarlane humor into a multi-cam sitcom format, you get the studio audience hooting and cheering their approval whenever one of the dads says something inappropriate, which undercuts the producers’ arguments that they are not necessarily endorsing these things.
The whole thing’s such a mess that FOX wound up running one of the stranger “pay no attention to the critics” ads I’ve ever seen (which Fienberg wrote about at length yesterday) to deal with the harsh advance buzz. Now the thing’s aired, so what did you all think? Did it live up/down to all the negative commentary? Did it seem not worth the fuss? Will you watch again?
Absolutely brutal… The jokes were terrible, especially in the exchange between Seth Green and Boon. Also, Seth Green is a huge douche. I thought Ribisi was above this, but I guess I’m wrong.
Oooh…look how funny racial stereotypes are when it’s a crazy old white man saying them! HAHAHA – hilarious!!
UGH.
The ONLY good thing about that show was Giovanni Ribisi. Wasted.
I bet this becomes the biggest new comedy hit of the season. Asian people are the only minority group that can still be insulted. And people clearly love it.
Eric – The pilot suggests Puerto Ricans, Jews and people with that “Mask” disease can also be insulted.
I didn’t make it to the second commercial… Gave up as soon as the check came.
It was awful. Like in a I couldn’t look away way. I’m very confused as to why Giovanni Ribisi would agree to do a show like this. The jokes are set up in ways that make NO sense (ex: why does Seth Green have a framed picture of the kid from MASK? So the maid can make an ugly joke…but still why would he have a framed picture of the kid from MASK?). Also, Brenda Song is too funny and talented to be used as a personality-free canvas for Asian stereotypes.
It’s heart breaking to see such on screen talents can only find work like this; especially Giovanni and Brenda. It’s just depressing.
Based on the press, I was expecting it to be more offensive (which it was; I’m not one of those “real people” from its promo), but it was unfunny so much more. And the premise doesn’t even make sense, as if the son’s are doing well in their company, then they can just pay rent for their dads’ own apartments. Thirty minutes of my life I’ll never get back, but it’s my fault, as I want to watch every pilot this season (including Betrayal), instead of, you know, experiencing higher and better culture. God help me.
It was all right. I laughed a few times and might watch it again.
/ducks behind shield
I accidentally clicked onto this for the last three minutes. Is there a class action law suit I can join to collect damages?
I saw the last few minutes while waiting for Brooklyn Nine-Nine to start. I love all the actors involved and wish much, much better for them. Blech.
I made it about 5 minutes past the credits sequence. Cringe worthy.
Agreed. I try and watch all new shows. I could not get past the first 5 minutes. It was horrible. I liked Ted and am a huge Family Guy fan. This show was so bad I may give up on Family Guy. Guilt by association.
It was so bad that it honestly made me question myself for liking Family Guy for all of these years.
What did I think? -No, no, no, you’re not tricking me into seeing this!
It wasn’t great but I thought it was funny and cringe worthy at times. I love Peter Riegert and Martin Mull
It isn’t any more ridiculous and over the top then “Once Upon A Time” or “Scandal”.
Is there anything Martin Mull won’t act in? When did he go from a succesful comedian/musician producing albums, Fernwood2Night and guest-hosting Carson’s Tonight Show even, to being go-to character-actor furniture for every damn middle-level sitcom? Does he have a huge tax bill to pay off? I won’t even start with Fred Willard.
You’re questioning Martin Mull’s decision to be one of the four lead actors in a Fox sitcom produced by Seth MacFarlane?
Well put. And surely as good a series as Til Death or Sabrina. The man is 70, maybe he just picks sitcoms that won’t last long.
I watched out of morbid curiosity. This felt like Seth MacFarlane and co. wanted to prove they could get absolutely anything they want on the air. It felt like a parody of a bad sitcom. I can’t be convinced that anyone involved in this production seriously believes it’s good. In fact, it seems intentionally terrible (not just in an offensive way, but in a horrendously unfunny way).
I didn’t even remember McFarlane was involved in this until Alan brought it up. Whatever energies and pop-culture savvy he brought to Family Guy and Ted are completely absent here. Dads felt like a lazy sitcom from ten years ago.
It wasn’t terribly funny, but talk about overreacting to the alleged offensiveness. Peter Griffin says more offensive things in five minutes than this show had for a half-hour. Not saying I’ll be back, but was expecting much worse.
Right, Family Guy IS way more offensive, but Family Guy is a different format (no laugh track). You know it’s supposed to be edgy, Peter is an idiot, and you’re the one laughing. It comes off differently when Martin Mull makes horrible Asian jokes and the studio audience is laughing its ass off–and not the *gasp* kind of horrified laugh, but real laughs. And anyway, their Asian stereotype jokes were wrong. Brenda Song is Chinese, the anime schoolgirl thing is Japanese (a smart comedy would’ve pointed this mistake out)
Leahlizz: What makes you think there was even a studio audience? NO HUMAN BEING would find half those things remotely funny. I mostly just scoffed. I wish I spent my lunch time watching something better, which would be almost anything.
Ok, I’m a horrible person. I really didn’t think it was that bad. I only watched it because there was so much hate-watch potential built up in the press. So maybe it benefited from some couldn’t-be-lower expectations. It wasn’t nearly as good as Brooklyn 99, but it had a few decent jokes, a few misfires, and… ok, the Sailor Moon thing was terrible.
Having lived through the Golden Age of shockmeister TV (starting with Married w/Children, then South Park, Family Guy, etc…), this wasn’t as volcanically offensive as it was made out to be. Seeing the narrative shift from “this is the worst thing since Work It” to “well, maybe they could get away with it if it was a cartoon” makes me think that maybe the critical consensus about this show went just a little overboard. Is that a standard now? If it’s in a cartoon it’s not “reprehensible?” Live-action shows can’t be cartoonish and still be funny?
All of the stereotype humor (as if this is the only show that has ever indulged in that) is derived from the characters being ignorant or foolish. That’s ok with me. Are we supposed to ignore that Americans (especially white Americans) can be ignorant of other cultures? That men from a certain generation say embarrassing crap, without necessarily meaning any harm?
Not a great show, but thanks to the massive pile-on before anyone got a chance to judge it for themselves, it probably bought itself an extra season. So, thanks for that.
The offensiveness didn’t bother me. The laziness did. Seriously one of the worst pilots I’ve ever had the displeasure of watching.
As I said above, I only caught the last five minutes, but the scene I saw started with Martin Mull asking his son to “Show me the gay guy.” Is this 1983? How is this even a joke? Was he cryopreserved and just thawed out? Lazy may be too kind for this.
Let’s see. Am I paid to pretend to hate TV shows? Nope.
Am I an idiot who parrots what the people paid to pretend to hate TV shows say?
Nope. So I thought it was funny. But haters gotta hate, so carry on.
You don’t think it’s possible that other people find the show unfunny?
Lead the masses into the light, Howard. Save us.
Who paid Tedd off?
Howard is just a troll. You’re just like Brian Griffin. You only say you thought it was funny because it goes against what the popular opinion is. I bet if everyone was praising this show, you’d be against it. You are a spineless coward, Howard. Hey, that rhymed! :D
What a terrible waste of time and talent. Life’s too short. My money is on the cancellation bear. Kudos to Fox for truth in advertising — they told us what others were saying about this show!!!
I’ll echo others who say it wasn’t funny, and like a lot of MacFarlane’s comedy, it was lazy, not smart.
Was it offensive? To those who take part in the ever-growing “I’m Offended” Culture, I’m sure it was, and as we can see here, it is.
If you’re offended, don’t watch. Comedy must be able to be “offensive,” in as much as it uses offense to point out what is truly troubling.
I’ve long been with Matt & Trey, in that it’s all okay, or none of it is.
I don’t remember anyone here being offended when, after Cartoon Wars, Jesus was shown crapping on W and an American flag.
I don’t remember anyone in the media being up in arms over a statue of the Virgin Mary bleeding… because the statue was getting its period.
What I’m sick of is the oh so very selective nature of what certain people find offensive.
Either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
The only thing offensive about this show is how unfunny and lazy it is.
I’ll give it another chance to see if it improves.
As for all of y’all who keep on watering down the meaning of racism, sexism, etc, you all are just making it that much harder to combat ACTUAL racism, sexism, etc. when it pops up in this country.
And yes, those things are very much alive, and must be stopped when they do rear their ugly heads.
But y’all in the “I’m Offended” Culture are all the boys and girls who cry wolf.
And you’re just… falling on deaf ears. Sigh.
“I’ve long been with Matt & Trey, in that it’s all okay, or none of it is.”
I always hated that argument. It’s lazy. Go to a rape victim and tell her a “funny” joke about what happened to her. Go to a Synagoge and tell the people in there some “funny” jokes about the people who died in a concentration camp. Go to a parent, whose kid has just been murdered and make fun of them. How DARE they to be offended!?
The problem isn’t always* that there are people who are offended, it’s the people who tell the jokes. They just try to shock and be “edgy” instead of making a point. There is a HUGE difference between Louis CK making clever and funny observations on stage about why it’s great to be white or why people should say the real word instead of just “The N-Word” and Michael Richards, shouting racial slurs at an audience member and then later declaring “Uhm…I was actually making fun of racism.”
And that’s why I think that Parker/Stone argument doesn’t hold up either. I sooooooomehoooooow agree with that and I’m sure that every topic has its funny sides and that there ARE somewhere funny jokes about murder, rape or holocaust victims, but you have to think hard to come up with a clever one. You can’t just stand there and say: “Lighten up, it’s okay! We make fun of everything! The next joke might be about someone you hate, so laugh with us!”, especially when you aren’t really making fun of the problem, but instead of the victims.
And this is also a problem that I often have with Seth MacFarlane and his shows. I’m not saying he is racist, but I would call him lazy or even dumb. So many times I came across a few seconds of FAMILY GUY or whatever else he did, where the characters just say or do something offensive without providing context. Sure, the characters on this show aren’t supposed to be role models, but you can use that as an excuse only so many times until you start to wonder: “What are the writers REALLY thinking, since they spent so much time with coming up with all that stuff?”
*I admit, there are people who can’t take any kind of joke and want to ban everything that isn’t clean, wholesome fun for the whole family and that’s just wrong too.
Sigh. It’s like you’re not even listening. But that’s okay.
We don’t have to agree. And we obviously don’t.
And saying it’s either all okay, or none of it is isn’t lazy.
It’s setting the line.
YOU, Werewolf Guy, and those like you, have a line that moves.
You’re “offended” by so many things under the purview of political correctness, but other things that are just as offensive as what offends you, you don’t find offensive, because it doesn’t offend your politically correct sensibilities.
That’s the point of saying it’s all okay or none of it is.
Because when you’re shouting about racism, sexism, Islamophobia, etc…
… you have absolutely nothing to say about being offensive towards, say, Christians.
Because it’s “okay” to make fun of Christians in the most vile, disgusting, and obnoxious ways possible, right? They “deserve” it.
I call that hypocrisy.
By saying “it’s all okay,” I’m not offended when someone makes fun of MY sacred cows, nor am I offended on behalf of others, as so many people like you tend to be.
But like I said… deaf ears and all that.
HistoryofMatt, I know it’s fun to envision yourself as a bold crusader against a unified brigade of PC liberal outrage crusaders, but it doesn’t make any sense. Through most of South Park’s run, it has been Christian groups who have been the loudest voices criticizing it. Liberals don’t generally get offended by South Park, they tend to like it. The Mohammed issue was a unique case because the publication of Mohammed’s image was leading to RIOTS that were KILLING PEOPLE. Even there, it wasn’t liberals who were the main ones “offended” by Cartoon Wars, it was corporate suits fearing bad consequences in the Middle East.
Point is, the Mohammed issue — and the broader issue of what topics are appropriate for “edgy” comedy — are very different than the reaction to “Dads,” which is about whether a mainstream American sitcom should seek mainstream American ratings with crass and dumb jokes and stereotypes mocking ethnic minorities. See also “Two Broke Girls.” Yes, it’s possible to joke about race and ethnicity in a smart and funny way. But critics are right to call out to hold those jokes that the majority are making about minorities to a high standard, and call them out when they are stupid or lazy.
You say “Comedy must be able to be “offensive,” in as much as it uses offense to point out what is truly troubling.” Yeah, I’m sure that’s what “Dads” is all about…
Seriously… it’s like we have reading comprehension issues here.
I use South Park as an example, because they exemplify the “either it’s all okay, or none of it is” ethos that I stand behind.
Andrew, you’re absolutely right that the PC Crowd (not limited to just “liberals,” by the way, and not all liberals are in it, either, which I purposefully didn’t use the word for that whole group) are never offended by any of the humor, jokes, angry Bill Mahr screeds, or anything else involving Christians.
Which is my point. If Brenda Song in a sexy Japanese school girl dress is so offensive to the PC Crowd, why isn’t a statue of the Virgin Mary menstruating?
This is what I mean about not drawing the line.
For the PC Crowd, they have their sacred cows. What they perceive as racism, sexism, and in the last few years, “Islamaphobia.”
But Christianity doesn’t make the cut. So none of the volumes of comedy, jokes, or angry Bill Mahr screeds aimed their way “is” offensive.
To me, that’s hypocrisy. Moving the line, as the PC Crowd does, is hypocrisy.
“Islamaphobia” wasn’t ever a thing. Until Sum of All Fears, and the very real-world threat of Islamic terrorists in that fictional film were replaced by the farcical “threat” of 90 year-old Nazis trying to start a Fourth Reich as a political power.
Because, you know, we can’t portray *any* terrorists as motivated by their religion, unless their abortion clinic bombers, and that religion is Christianity.
I mean, that does happen in the real world, so I’m not saying we shouldn’t do that. By all means, do that.
But refusing to portray terrorists as Muslim, or religously motivated by their Islamic belief, which is a very real world problem… *that’s* not okay?
I mean… explain the logic, or the illogic of that to me.
Andrew… my problem lies within the hypocrisy.
And the constant cries of racist, sexist, etc, when not warranted hurting efforts to stamp out those very real -isms when they do pop up in the real world.
Because it does. It really does.
And as far as “what Dads is all about…” that is subjective. The producers tell you they want it to be that way, so you either take them at their word, or continue to be an over-sensitive person.
Go back and watch All in the Family and The Jeffersons. When Archie or George were being incredibly offensive, they ALSO received loud laughs from the audience.
And then when they were put in their place, that ALSO go laughs.
What Dads suffers from isn’t racism, sexism, etc.
It’s from lazy writing, and jokes that aren’t funny.
And in comedy, *that* is all that matters.
HistoryofMatt, I’m saying there is no “PC Crowd” chilling comedy in America, except in your own head. The Catholic League complained about the South Park Virgin Mary episode. Muslims in the Middle East complained about Cartoon Wars. Asian groups have complained about Dads. Each group had their own specific gripes. But the BROADER criticism against “Dads” has been exactly along your lines. Look at the review from super-liberal website Mother Jones — [bit.ly] — “I rarely have a problem laughing at jokes that invoke Asian/Asian American stereotypes, so long as they are funny and/or have something wise to say. If you’d like my personal opinion of Dads, I’d say that the real problem does not lie with any ethnic or racial stereotypes, but with the fact that it is unoriginal and often a painfully unfunny, lazy waste of production space.”
I can’t even follow your rant about Muslim terrorism and the Sum of All Fears. You really think there’s been a shortage of Muslim bad guys onscreen lately? Have you heard about a show called “Homeland”… you know, the Emmy Best Picture winner last year? The one that portrays a Muslim terrorist brainwashing an American POW into terrorism by converting him to Islam? Again, this supposed taboo is all in your own head.
Ah… it’s all in my head. And my Sum of All Fears “rant.”
I apologize. I wasn’t aware I was ranting. I thought I was asking a question about why a sensical plot point was changed to a nonsensical plot point in a bemused way as to show the complete illogic of it all. but obviously, I was “ranting.”
[www.sfgate.com]
In this review, the reviewer actually has the self-awareness to admit that “racist” humor is okay, as long as it’s funny, but when it isn’t funny, that means it’s super-duper racist.
I’m sorry… if it’s racist, it’s racist, whether it’s funny or not.
Why? Because racism isn’t supposed to be subjective. You know what it is subjective? COMEDY. Sense of humor.
So what we have here is the case of the politically correct stating that when they find a show or a joke funny, it’s not offensive, but when they don’t find a show or a joke funny, then it IS offensive.
Instead of it all being offensive, or none of it being offensive.
Double-standard much?
To point out the difference in Louis CK using the n-word versus Michael Richardson obfuscates the issue, 1, because you’re putting words in my mouth, assuming I’d take up for ACTUAL RACISM, when I’ve said time and again, that I wouldn’t, and 2, it’s an obvious tactic to shift the argument away from the point.
If you don’t find something funny that uses offensive humor and declare it racist, sexist, etc, but then find something else funny which also uses offensive humor, just about something you don’t care about that doesn’t offend you personally… what does that make you?
I’m just asking logical questions.
If you find Dads to be not just unfunny, but incredibly offensive, but then when Bill Mahr goes on an anti-Christian screed and you laugh and have no problems with the offensive nature of his comedy, then you are… what?
Comedy and humor are subjective. What is racism, sexism, prejudice are not. If you set the bar for what is offensive, what is racist or prejudice when it comes to issues you personally care about, but then don’t set the bar at the same height for the issues you don’t, that makes you… what?
Better to just declare “It’s either all okay, or none of it is.” Then you won’t spend so much time in self-righteous anger, and can spend more time laughing… or not laughing, depending on your very personal, very subjective sense of humor.
Let Bill Mahr make fun of Christians as much as he wants. Let Seth MacFarlane use lazy stereotypes to try and make people laugh. Yes, it’s offensive humor. So what? Stop telling us one type, though, is okay, and the other isn’t. Which you do, with ever single time you ignore Bill Mahr and excoriate Seth MacFarlane.
Dads isn’t racist. It isn’t sexist. It is simply unfunny. To me, and great many others it seems. It’s that simple.
The definition of offend is “cause to feel upset, annoyed, or resentful”.
So yes I am offended by Dad.
ANDREW, you said the following…”Homeland”… you know, the Emmy Best Picture winner last year? The one that portrays a Muslim terrorist brainwashing an American POW into terrorism by converting him to Islam?
Do you watch Homeland? That’s a really simplistic (and wrong) take on why Brody does what he does. A major event was the bombing of the village by the U.S. and the collateral damage it caused and how it affected Brody. Remember his tape? He wasn’t a jihadist or whatever in his mind. He was still an honorable U.S. Marine protecting the U.S. against “all enemies foreign and domestic.” In this case, the domestic enemy that was the vice president. Converting Brody to Islam didn’t make him want to kill the VP. It was the indiscriminate bombing by the U.S.
White people should be “offended” as being depicted as so stupid they think they could close a huge deal with Chinese businessmen by having someone show up as a Japanese-girl stereotype. (I’m kidding obviously; the characters are apparently supposed to be stupid and shallow).
As for the rest of the show, it can be summed as “Old people? Ewwwww!”
It did something that I thought was impossible. It made me miss Outsourced.
Interesting that “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which was far funnier, had no laugh track. On this show, you constantly heard an audience screaming with laughter, which made the unfunny jokes seem even less funny.
Which is kind of funny, when you think about it.
I had no idea that someone was sorting through 2 Broke Girl’s trash and recycling that into jokes for another show.
Very environmentally friendly of Dads/
Cancelled season pass at 20 minute mark.
You had a season pass to begin with?!?
MC: I doubt JIM knew what he was getting into.
I didn’t see the failure coming.
I watched this during lunch (pre-recorded). Against what my mother said about it being stupid and not funny, I decided to check it out for kicks.
It’s not like there’s anything good on tv during lunch time. But I think I would have much rather watched a rerun of Family Guy on Netflix or something on youtube. A lot of stuff on youtube is stupid, but “Dads” really takes the cake.
That laugh-track in the show really got to me. They over-did it on there. Parts that I don’t think were supposed to be funny and parts I knew were jokes, but terrible. Dick jokes? Really? Did they have to resort to that? Hell, they even DRAGGED IT OUT! I did NOT need any visual images as they compared it to something you pick out of a salad or an inchworm wearing a hat.
and A falling towel on an old guy? That too?
I recommend…even when you have NOTHING to do, DO NOT WATCH THIS GARBAGE! It’s not only dumb, but it’s mindnumbing and infuriating.
I honestly didn’t find it too racist, but then again, it was boring enough for me to not really take in anything the characters were saying. I wish I could forget the entire show, but I keep remembering that part with the dick jokes and the towel.