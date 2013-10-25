Series premiere talkback: ‘Dracula’

Tonight, NBC unveiled its very strange take on “Dracula,” with Jonathan Rhys Meyers playing Drac wreaking havoc in Victorian London while posing as an American alternate energy mogul named Alexander Grayson. I’m not saying the Dracula mythology should be immune from any sort of tweaking, but if you’re going to make such a radical change, it ought to be more interesting than the original, and this is the exact opposite – which Fienberg explained at much greater length in his review. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in, what did you think? Was this the spin on the Vlad the Impaler story you’ve been waiting for? Is Rhys Meyers hunky and/or charismatic enough that you don’t care what accent he’s speaking in? Would you prefer Renfield to be his familiar cockroach-eating self, or do you prefer this more refined, Ducksauce-flavored version played by Nonso Anozie? Did you find any of the supporting players interesting at all? Did the lightbulb demonstration just make you want to watch David Bowie’s scenes as Tesla in “The Prestige”? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Rhys Meyers’ American accent is really irksome: it’s not quite right and inconsistent as well. Maybe that’s intentional, but it also seems pointless. Why does Dracula have to be American? He could compete unpleasantly with the locals for any number of reasons in a nice Irish accent. But in the end, I don’t care whether he sounds like Bela Lugosi…I’m just nit that interested in the problems of vampires. Like Xander, I’m going to take a stand and say they’re not good. The human characters in DRACULA are even more boring than the vampires, so far, alas. I may give it one more episode.
Dracula isn’t American. He’s pretending to be, hence the over-the-top accent.
@prettok Exactly. The accent bothered me at first, but then he speaks with a british accent when he’s with Renfield and it’s obvious the american accent is a fake, so I didn’t mind as much.
If they wanted a third rate Dracula reduction, they should’ve picked up Assisted Living Dracula. (viewable at [www.youtube.com]) At least that didn’t lie about how interesting it is…
So boring. And for that matter, so was Grimm. It may have seemed like a good idea at the time to end last season on a cliff-hanger and then open with 20 minutes of fighting zombies near Halloween, but it was all dimly-lit, detail-less, blandly-choreographed fighting and one of the more boring episodes of network tv lately, which is really saying something. Not only that, they had to use “Seriously?” as a punch line when the blonde was told she had to pick up all of the dead flowers. I think over the last year resorting to “really?/seriously?” as a joke or expression of frustration has become one of the laziest dialogue crutches around. It’s what writers use when they can’t think of anything else and won’t take 2 minutes to come up with an actual line. “All of them?” would have sufficed; I think any writer using “really?/seriously?” needs to have their professional writer’s card revoked and only be allowed to write terrible fan fiction.
As far as I’m concerned, “Seriously?” will belong for all Eternity to Jesse Pinkman. I smile every time I hear the word used.
Seriously, isn’t there a Grimm board you could have complained on?
@KarenBaird – Seriously? Because this was Izzie’s catchphrase way back on Season 2 of Grey’s Anatomy.
I’m sure it won’t be long before someone else points out who was using it before then.
I found it all horribly boring, and the acting was less than stellar… but it quickly occurred to me that even decent actors can’t save a crap script. The producers should have asked for a new draft – especially since Rhys-Meyers is one of them! Oh, and your note about THE PRESTIGE? Spot on. That’s all I could think of.
I wasn’t quite sure about this at first. The energy storyline was confusing and seemed random and Rhys-Meyers’ american accent was really distracting. But somewhere along the way things started to work for me. I guess it was when I found out Dracula is actually working with Van Helsing. It’s crazypants and it’s sure not faithful to the original (which is a plus for me because I find the original to be a bit of a snoozer), but I did not find it boring. I like the idea of Dracula as the underdog hero who wants to take down the ancient order of religious zealots who are now hiding behind a corrupt international business organization. And I like Jane the Vampire Slayer, and I think Renfield is proving to be fun. Only part that gave me pause was the blandness of Mina. I’m just so tired of men fawning over wide-eyed innocent damsel-in-distress types. I hope Mina turns out to be more interesting than she seemed in the pilot. All in all, I’ll tune in again next week.
“Dracula” was terrible. It felt like an hour-long Calvin Klein Obsession commercial, where beautiful people look longingly at one another and exchange vapid remarks in somber tones that are supposed to seem profound.
No character acts like he or she has anything at stake. The Order of the Dragon gets one of their members’ heads in a box, and it’s played like a minor annoyance rather than an existential threat. Dracula makes out with an order member at the opera, but he’s completely distracted from the groping and snogging by the sight of his future love interest across the theater in another box. Dracula murders someone on a rooftop, and in his dying breath the guy is all “hey, aren’t you Dracula?”
I had high hopes for this one. Consider them dashed.
I am so glad other thought this was trash. I know JRM has fans, at least 50, but he was terrible in this series. When the supporting cast is better than the lead, it is a loser. Slow motion air fighting? What a joke. Please JRM, go away.
Terrible. JRM go home. This was a terrible show. The lighting was bad, accents bad. Supporting cast and costumes good. NBC, dump JRM and the you might have a hit.
While the trailer seemed quite lifeless to me, the new and unexpected take on the Drac story managed to draw me in … at least so far.
I have never liked Dracula as the eternal evil being, and so the show’s idea seems fresh to me. The plot was a bit convoluted, but that happens with pilots sometimes.
I’ll give it a shot!
Maybe one more, but so far so bad. I kept feeding them lines ahead of time and they came in right on cue.
It’s bloody horrible.
Am I the only person completely sick and tired of vampires (& zombies)? Seriously, I couldn’t care less because I already care as little as humanly possible about this overdone sub genre. Click.
Then you always have the option not to watch these over done fantasy shows. No ones forcing you to watch fantasy shows. If you want to watch 5 versions of CSI, Law and order, and countless other cop shows then have at it. But some people prefer a little variety and are sick and tired of networks taking the safe, uncreative route with spin off shows. This is the reason why UK shows are far superior to American Shows. Orphan Black, The Wrong Mans, Sherlock Holmes, Downtown Abbie, Doctor Who, The escape Artist,Ripper Street, Copper, Luther, Him and Her. Why do you think American producer continue to rip off UK shows and remake them for American TV? because American producers have run out of ideas. Elementary-a rip off of Sherlock Holmes, the Office a rip off of the UK show, Misfits will be a rip off of The UK Version, Being Human on the Syfy channel… A rip off of the BBC America Original Being Human show. Queer As Folks a rip off of the UK version, and so on dear. Thats right America steal shows from the UK and have for years upon years. So go on and trash NBC for having the guts to try something new to freshen up a style network. If you have a legitimate script to sell then have at it or shut up!
It started off slow, I understand hes pretending to be American, so no problem there. The show will eventually pick up, but what I want is to see more viciousness, more blood, more action, and more information about the dragon clan? I love Jonathan Reyes Meyers, hes an incredible actor and hes working hard with a relatively dull script. That is not his fault. The show will prosper if the story line picks up as well as Dracula blood thirst. The director will only go so far in terms of the gruesomeness of the show because its a network show. Had this show aired on a premium cable channel I guarantee the show would have been a 100xs better. The show producers are limited to what they can get away with on network TV, despite the show airing at 10 pm. Dracula historically is vicious but NBC will not allow it because of the parents council nit picking. Petition the parents council to the FCC and take back adult viewing after 10 pm and we will get the shows (we) want to watch without censorship or the bullying of lazy parents who dictate what ADULTS are allowed to watch on television. Stand up and fight to take back prime time television! Stop allowing the Parents council and the FCC to censor Adult programs.
Parents start acting like parents and block your prime time shows if you’re so concerned about your precious ones. STOP BULLYING EVERYONE AND BLOCK YOUR TELEVISION SETS! DAMN YOU LAZY ASS ENABLING WANNABE PARENTS! DAMN YOU ALL TO HELL! YOUR DESTROYING THE CREATIVE EFFORTS OF PRODUCERS, STIFLING THEIR ABILITY TO CREATE PROGRAMS EQUAL TO PREMIUM CABLE.