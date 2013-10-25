Series premiere talkback: ‘Dracula’

Tonight, NBC unveiled its very strange take on “Dracula,” with Jonathan Rhys Meyers playing Drac wreaking havoc in Victorian London while posing as an American alternate energy mogul named Alexander Grayson. I’m not saying the Dracula mythology should be immune from any sort of tweaking, but if you’re going to make such a radical change, it ought to be more interesting than the original, and this is the exact opposite – which Fienberg explained at much greater length in his review. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in, what did you think? Was this the spin on the Vlad the Impaler story you’ve been waiting for? Is Rhys Meyers hunky and/or charismatic enough that you don’t care what accent he’s speaking in? Would you prefer Renfield to be his familiar cockroach-eating self, or do you prefer this more refined, Ducksauce-flavored version played by Nonso Anozie? Did you find any of the supporting players interesting at all? Did the lightbulb demonstration just make you want to watch David Bowie’s scenes as Tesla in “The Prestige”? And will you watch again?

Have at it.