Series premiere talkback: ‘Enlisted’

01.10.14 5 years ago 36 Comments

I published my review of FOX’s “Enlisted” on Wednesday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did you buy the three leads as brothers? Did you enjoy Keith David and his foot? Is Parker Young funny enough that you’re okay with his character being that dim? Was the “Stripes” soundalike score a nice reminder of an obvious influence, or too much of a rip-off? Did you laugh? Did the emotional moments land? Do you think Kevin Biegel accomplished his goal of being funny while also being respectful, or is there no such animal in comedy? And will you watch again? 

Have at it. In an ideal world, this is a comedy I’d write about regularly, but Friday shows are always tough for me, schedule-wise, so we’ll see. At a minimum, I suspect there’ll be a post next week, because I really liked episode 2, “Randy Get Your Gun.” 

TAGSChris LowellENLISTEDGeoff StultsKEITH DAVIDKevin BiegelMike Royceparker young

