Series premiere talkback: ‘Enlisted’

I published my review of FOX’s “Enlisted” on Wednesday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did you buy the three leads as brothers? Did you enjoy Keith David and his foot? Is Parker Young funny enough that you’re okay with his character being that dim? Was the “Stripes” soundalike score a nice reminder of an obvious influence, or too much of a rip-off? Did you laugh? Did the emotional moments land? Do you think Kevin Biegel accomplished his goal of being funny while also being respectful, or is there no such animal in comedy? And will you watch again?
Have at it. In an ideal world, this is a comedy I’d write about regularly, but Friday shows are always tough for me, schedule-wise, so we’ll see. At a minimum, I suspect there’ll be a post next week, because I really liked episode 2, “Randy Get Your Gun.”
It was good. Funny, sweet… occupying that same comic place that Parks and Recreation does so well.
But watching the pilot was extremely painful.
Not only were these Army-Dogs walking around outdoors uncovered the whole show, but they even SALUTED during morning colors… UNCOVERED!!!
I know it’s Hollywood… but come on, we’ve come to expect so much better from Hollywood lately.
Alan, you and Dan made a big deal about the show being funny, but not getting the military stuff wrong, and they got so much stuff wrong.
I’ve done some research online and found out after they shot the pilot they did a week in one of those Dale Dye knock-off boot camps for actors, and starting next week, yes, they will be wearing covers outdoors.
But it really did take me out of the episode, a lot, to see what I’m sure many of y’all don’t think is a big mistake, but believe you me, even though these guys are Army, for this Marine, watching them walking around in uniform, uncovered, especially since Hollywood has tried very hard to get certain details of military life right, it was just… weird. And more than a little unsat.
Biegel might never have been in one of the branches of service, but a detail like that is hard to miss even for a nasty civie. ;-)
Otherwise… like I said, I thought it was something so much better than it’s Friday Night Death Slot.
And now that I know they fixed all of the big mistakes, I can happily continue watching. :-)
what does uncovered mean?
Hah… uncovered means “without a cover.”
In the various branches of the American military, what the civilian world would call a “hat” is called a cover.
You are never, EVER to walk outside uncovered while in uniform outside of PT Gear. And when you walk indoors, you are to remove your cover.
(there are exceptions… those guys washing the Bradleys (not tanks, btw) while wearing their cammie bottoms but not tops are considered to be on a working party, and once you remove your cammie top, you can go uncovered outdoors if you are on a working party on during “Boots & Utes” PT, for example)
Anyway, uniform stuff, when to and not wear your cover, that’s a day-one boot camp lesson. I mean, that’s a lesson you know even before you show up on the yellow footprints, which is why that mistake really took me out of the show.
Now, I know those Army-Dogs will salute while uncovered indoors, but in the Marine Corps and the Navy, you never salute while uncovered, and saluting the flag during morning colors while uncovered… I mean, wow… that’s just oh so very wrong.
But, as I said, it appears as if they are fixing issues like that (and other pretty big mistakes I didn’t talk about) in the second episode, and that should help the enjoyment factor of the show big time.
Might there just be a simpler answer here: People making a TV show want their characters to be easily recognized, and it’s harder to distinguish different people when they’re wearing caps? I can certainly see the benefit of making that small allowance for the pilot when most viewers won’t notice the difference…
Cal,
Whether that was the case or not, it’s been corrected.
And again, you cannot, in any way, have a show or film depicted military members in uniform outside uncovered.
It just doesn’t fly. No matter the reason. :-P
Allow me to regale you with all of the details that those “The Librarian” movies get wrong. I mean, wow… they’re just oh so very wrong.
Again, “rugman,” being in uniform outside, uncovered is such a basic detail that the mistake should never have been made.
Ever.
Your analogy, like you lame attempt at biting wit, is way off.
But still, it’s a mistake that nobody outside of those familiar with the military are going to notice. I certainly didn’t notice it. And I’m sure there plenty of basic legal mistakes made in The Good Wife or medical mistakes made in Grey’s Anatomy and to focus on them at the expense of the actual content of the show seems to me to be foolish.
I mean, like you said, they were told about the mistakes they were making and they’re doing their best to fix them. I don’t understand the need for a 250-word screed about hats that doesn’t address the content of the episode, especially knowing that the problem is being fixed.
And I understand the flaw in my analogy, but they don’t make a lot of shows about librarians.
Rugman, I’ll break it down for you Barney-style (not an insult, just a military-ism):
I’m assuming you’re a librarian, so hopefully you’ll get this.
Letting the characters walk around outdoors in uniform but uncovered is like if the show were about librarians who organized their books by author’s FIRST names, not last.
It’s a HUGE mistake. It’s the kind of mistake that can take you right out of a show, which is what my point was. I couldn’t enjoy what was happening on the first viewing, it was so bad. And I’d say there would be many civies who would catch that, too, though be bothered much less, I’ll allow. Am I being too nitpicky? Yes, I am. I get that.
But then they saluted the flag during morning colors whilst uncovered???
It’s just one of those things, man, that you expect someone to do just even the most basic research before they even put pen to paper to write the first pilot treatment, you know what I’m saying? I’m not the guy who picks out the mistakes in Saving Private Ryan, The Hurt Locker, Lone Survivor, or whatever. I’m not that guy. The fact that this did bother me means these mistakes were so big, and easily preventable. I wasn’t expecting mistakes like that from what I’ve heard from Alan and Dan, and it just took me out of the whole show.
Honestly, I’d put Enlisted up there with the Scrubs pilot as far as character work and the balance of sweetness and comedy. But Lawrence researched the hell out of the Scrubs pilot from what I’ve read, and it’s weird Biegel didn’t seem to do any research at all. I know Biegel said he’s embarrassed by this, and I can’t wait to see what happens next. :-)
Okay, that seems fair. I tend to just shrug off mistakes, but I can see (since it was ongoing throughout the entire episode), how those would be hard to shake off.
History of Matt – They are aware of the snafus and offering prizes if you spot them. Read this, it will make you feel better. [blogs.militarytimes.com]
Btw, every one of us working in healthcare will tell you about the egregious errors medical shows make (and the WORST offender was House, maybe FOX doesn’t like to spend $ on consultants). Friends in law tell me it’s the same for legal shows. I think you have to make the decision for yourself whether or not you can be zen about these things. Because at the end of the day, these shows are made by TV writers/producers who have tight budgets and schedules, and it’s probably never going to be perfect. For the sake of one’s blood pressure, one must decide if they can get past the mistakes or just skip watching altogether.
Man when Walt and Jesse were cooking that meth one time they……oh nevermind.
I swore off new shows, but your preview sucked me in. I enjoyed it well enough. The main brother was really good…I liked that he didn’t fall into the cliches I was expecting.
Some of the hijinks I rolled my eyes at, but then a line about how strong pandas made me actually laugh. The dumb brother is a little much for me, and I hope they dial his character back.
the script seemed decent but the delivery (which was always spot on) brought it up a slight notch. I’m In.
I tend to trust Alan’s recommendations, so I gave this a try. What a mistake. This is the sort of network drivel I swore off about 10 years ago. I concede a few chuckles, but combination of lame setups, sitcom stereotypes and complete lack of attention to detail made this like listening to nails on a chalkboard. Look, fat guys, the idiot brother, a wacky Asian woman! And was finding the dog really supposed to be a heartfelt moment? They couldn’t have waited to finish the war game? Also, I don’t think many Army personnel are going to be impressed with that portrayal. Many may serve on bases in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they don’t have to meet Army standards. Poor Keith David. He deserves better than this sophomoric crap. Alan, you missed on this one.
Let’s keep in mind this was 1, 20-minute episode and also a pilot no less, which can often be incredibly misleading for comedy shows (See: Parks and Recreation, that whole first season). Not saying Enlisted is going to turn into Seinfeld, but at least Alan liked episode 2. I bet it gets better.
It’s going to have to get about 200% better to be even mediocre in my book. In nothing I have read by Alan about this did it say the pilot was radically different from the following episodes. This was every generic CBS sitcom wrapped into one.
I only got through the first segment (wasn’t going to sit through the extra load of FOX online commercials to see more). I agree: it’s weird how Alan and Dan talk on their podcast about how there’s just too much good TV to waste their time with mediocre TV, but they still do it nevertheless with this and a number of other shows.
Perhaps they don’t consider this show and other shows to be mediocre, like you do. I, for example, don’t think Enlisted is mediocre, but to each their own. To suggest that a show is OBJECTIVELY mediocre is completely disingenuous though; that’s just your opinion alone.
You’re right: de gustibus non est disputandum. But I very commonly hear them imply that they consider something mediocre. They will say “this is just good enough to keep me from turning it off” or “this is no ______ and I don’t know if I’ll watch it live, but I’ll see if I can catch up via DVR”. And at the same time they keep talking about how there’s too much good TV to keep up with. So I wonder why they don’t just pitch anything that doesn’t really dazzle them.
I know for me, there are shows that I delete off my queue, without looking back, that ten or twenty years ago I would have really looked forward to watching each week.
I know Enlisted has some of the creative DNA of Scrubs, which makes for a good example. At one time I really loved Scrubs; if it premiered today I don’t think I’d find room for it on my schedule. And Enlisted doesn’t seem quite as good as Scrubs, although there are elements of it that are reminiscent (which is another problem: when something seems derivative of something else, there’s a freshness that is gone).
Yeah, I know what you mean. I guess it IS a bit different for them, because they’re critics of course, so maybe even some stuff they may loathe they would be forced to continue to watch if it was popular enough or had enough social capital that it was necessary for them to keep up with it (though Alan, at least, seems able to cut a show he really hates even if everyone in the world is watching it, despite having to explain many times to people that he doesn’t watch show X). And at least for comedy shows, I think Alan’s philosophy is that the beginnings of some all-time great comedy shows were sketchy, so comedy shows need a bit of time to grow and therefore get more leeway early. Personally, I don’t think Enlisted is ground-breaking or comes close to my list of funniest shows ever, but I enjoy it a lot for what it is (a mainstream, broader network comedy show), and at least so far, I think I see potential in it is the creators really develop the characters and are able to get some non-cloying emotional moments in there as well that really work. Small fixes need to be made of course. I guess part of the reason why I’ll give this show some room is because I loved Scrubs so much and have re-watched the whole show a number of times on Netflix. I’m even watching Ground Floor right now just because it’s Bill Lawrence again haha (even though GF isn’t that bad of a show, the laugh track is just very grating, but I digress). In a sense, isn’t everything derivative of something else? I can’t remember seeing a new show that didn’t remind me of an old one in SOME way in quite some time.
It’s true about comedies often taking time to develop. (Parks and Rec was a great example, though I found it trailed off in quality in the third season and so stopped watching; but so many people still say it is great, so maybe I need to check back in.)
It would appear this is going to be cancelled though; but if it’s not, and I keep hearing good things, I will try it again.
I watched a couple episodes of Ground Floor (again, due to Dan and Alan’s positive review) and found it just good enough to get me to watch that much; but it too hit the chopping block. I actually only currently watch three comedies (I don’t consider Louie or Girls to fit the category even though they are a half hour long): Community, Big Bang Theory (sadly underrated by the critical community IMO), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Did you think Scrubs reminded you of something else when it was on? I didn’t, and that was one of the things I liked about it. It’s kind of like with Aaron Sorkin: his schtick doesn’t impress as much when it gets repeated. Same with the Bill Lawrence sensibility, at least for me. I feel like the one dude (who was the “super soldier”) even looks and acts (down to the facial expressions) like the janitor from Scrubs.
Do you think
Well, I guess it would appear we have slightly different TV-watching philosophies, which is totally cool. It’s rare for me to cut shows, especially comedies, once I’ve already put them on my watching list. If I’ve grown to know and enjoy the characters, then I usually want to keep seeing what happens to them, even if I can clearly tell the quality is declining. For example, I watched every episode of The Office while it was on air soon after each episodes aired, even after it was very clear that it was much less funny than its heyday. Parks and Rec I still laugh at consistently, so I have no idea what people say when they say the quality is getting worse, but, hey, that’s treading on that opinion thing again.
Yeah, it’s true Enlisted doesn’t seem to have that much of a chance on that Friday death slot. I feel like there’s a chance Fox just likes it so much that they bring it back almost automatically, but there’s absolutely no guarantee of that of course. But Raising Hope is right before it (or after it now? I think it changed timeslots) and that show’s been going for a while, so there’s a small amount of precedence there.
Yeah, definitely, GF was surprisingly funny despite the laugh track and the fairly generic set-up. Despite what I said above about not cutting shows, I might actually not watch the second season just because I find the laugh-track so grating, the situations can be very blah, and some of the jokes make me cringe a bit. But it’s still higher caliber than most laugh-track shows and it’s pretty easy for me to find an extra 20 min, so we’ll see. I’ve only seen a couple episodes of The Big Bang Theory, so I understand it’s not completely fair to judge the show based on a very small sample size of it, but, my god, it was terribly unfunny from what I saw. I couldn’t stand it, but I know a lot of people who watch it and have good taste in other things, so maybe I’m off-base. The other two comedies I watch and love too.
Well, I’m not saying Scrubs was a copy of these shows, but it seemed to have elements of all medical/hospital shows, which have been on forever. I’ve never seen M.A.S.H. because it was so far before my time, but I get the sense M.A.S.H. did something similar first, with the combination of comedy with some real emotionally poignant moments thrown in every now and then. They’re even doctors in M.A.S.H. if I’m remembering correctly. But it depends on how you define its influences or how similar it is to other shows. Perhaps there was enough of a separation from those shows that it didn’t remind you of them enough to feel like something new. I’ll watch pretty much anything Sorkin just because I love the way he puts dialogue down on the page, but he definitely does a similar thing over and over. That’s a funny comparison that I hadn’t thought about, but if they have similar facial expressions, that would be the only similarity I could think of. The characters themselves are very different. Just for starters, the super soldier guy is the main/sympathetic character in Enlisted (a la JD) and the Janitor was a quirky, vindictive, strange character that maybe nobody else besides JD saw on Scrubs (at least early in the series).
Did your comment get cut off?
I was actually surprised at how much I laughed. I keep wanting “Ground Floor” to get better — since I find Bill Lawrence’s shows grow on me with time — but this just hit the spot for me right off the bat. I could definitely see the “Stripes” influence, but it worked. Goofy and sentimental in the right amounts, IMO. I added it to my season pass list, so hopefully that won’t spell death for it.
Hell, it even made me retroactively like Piz a little more, and I never thought that’d happen.
Speaking of GF, I think the most recent episode made me laugh the most so far, actually.
I gave it a shot, and I have to admit to laughing far more frequently than I would have expected. Clearly there is talent in the writer’s room. However, this laughing was mostly restricted to the “smart” humor of the back story and asides. The A-plot, and the ongoing story of this band of misfits, was exceedingly generic and a large depression from the laughs of the opening minutes. It’s also notable that there were several unforced moments of cleverness and/or sweetness, yet the writers still chose to bombard us with more overt versions that all fell flat.
The cast is middling. The Hill brothers mostly work well, appearing closer in age than real life. Piz Hill does the best work of the three, if a little one note, while they need to be more selective in the use of Ryan Shea Hill’s enthusiasm. The lady Sgt/inevitable Finder Hill love interest was devoid of charisma, and Keith David had a few good lines, but has the chops to be funnier with better, less broad material.
It’s not a bad show and it has promise, but the bulk of the episode just didn’t live up to the quality the first five minutes are selling. File under “Check back in two months to see if they fixed it yet.”
Silly, silly, silly.
I quite enjoyed it, especially for a pilot. However, I’m dismayed at the ratings this morning. Ultimately I’m kind of angry at the network for giving it a can’t-win timeslot. It’s not getting a legitimate chance on Fridays at 9:30. Sheesh.
Yeah, when my coworker was trying to talk me into watching it, I outright laughed when he said Friday nights. Why even bother, there’s no way this show can survive.
There must be something that can make it on Friday nights. Not like they just throw up test patterns (do they? LOL). Or do some networks just play repeats from earlier in the week?
I have said this a million times, but I keep wondering and wondering when days and time slots will stop mattering so much. I haven’t watched a TV show at the time that it allegedly aired in over a decade, no exaggeration. I knew I was ahead of the curve at first, but everyone else is taking awfully long to catch up.
I liked it enough that I’ll come back next week. I enjoyed the interactions between the brothers, and I think Chris Lowell in particular did a good job. It seemed like the tension between the three brothers evaporated awfully quickly, though — by the end of the episode, everyone seemed to be totally fine. So I’m kind of wondering how the show plans to maintain its tension over a longer period. But as I said, I’ll be back next week to find out!
Maybe this is somewhat to really unrelated to the show, but I find that if my brothers and I get into fights of any sort (as a guy myself), the tension/hate seems to go away really quickly, often as soon as one of us finds something, really anything, that would be of interest to all of us. It’s just really hard to hold any sort of a grudge or anger in your heart against your brother, at least in my experience.
I say this with a heavy heart (I served in the Air Force and as I commented here before my friend is still in the Army as a Helicopter Engineer) but with the ratings as they are maybe the show should be antagonistic towards Military life. MASH came out swinging at the futility of war, the politicians back home being incompetent in their inability to broker peace, the utter waste of good young men losing their lives when it was not necessary and a lot of other issues that always seem contempary not matter what decade we are in.
CBS unleashed Archie Bunker 3 years after (as I have learned from reading Alan’s Mad Men reviews) the US suffered it’s worst year in it’s history. Maybe poking the issue and just going hard and brutal draws people in more than going softy-softy. I mean All in the Family was number 1 in the ratings for 5 consecutive years. MASH was top in the ratings for a lot of years at the same time, maybe throwing politics out there into the open for people to shout and get angry about gets viewers in….maybe…..I do not know….I just want ratings for this show to go up, there is so much a show like this has to offer, good men and women doing a great job.
I saw these three actors on “Katie” this week and they were just awesome together. Funny, sweet, a real sense of togetherness.
I already had plans to watch the pilot based on Alan’s recommendation but seeing the actors cemented it. And it was just OK, not wonderful, not bad. Not funny enough, or quirky enough, characters too stereotypical. I’ll give it one more shot, but the next show really needs to be a step up. Right now I’d rather watch the guys on another talk show, than another episode of “Enlisted”.
I’m a huge fan of Keith David. It’s nice to see him in anything. I especially liked the back and forth with Pete over the artificial foot.
I thought the show was a good start. I thought the dumb brother was a little too dumb, so hopefully they tone that down a bit. I’ll watch again.
I cautiously liked it, keeping in mind it’s a comedy pilot which can often be unrepresentative of the whole series. I hope they improve upon it for sure. Definitely bought the 3 leads as brothers, they have pretty evident chemistry. Keith David didn’t have much to do, but was definitely Keith David-y (that’s a compliment). The Parker Young character so far is way too dumb to exist as a real person, but I assume they’ll tweak his stupidity as the series goes on. They just needed to establish right off the bat, “Hey, this guy is dumb, just so you guys know”. I have yet to see Stripes as it was way before my time, so no idea on that point. I definitely chuckled a few times and definitely felt the emotional moments; I assume they’ll capably ramp those up Scrubs style as time goes on and we’re more familiar with the characters. I guess making fun of members of the military inherently makes fun of the military to a degree because those, even fictional members, do constitute part of and do represent to an extent the military in popular culture, but they’re definitely trying to skirt that line. They’re getting at least a good 6-8 more episodes being viewed by me to see how they settle in, at the very least.
It was ok. I laughed at some points, but it was pretty disappointing. If you expect m to have military members as fans of your show then you should fix all the distractions with the broken regulations. Not wearing your cover outside is just embarrassing to watch. I couldn’t stand it. The overweight soldiers would have been kicked out already and what was up with all the unsat haircuts and grooming standards?! How can I enjoy this show when you can’t even get the basics right