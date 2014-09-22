Series premiere talkback: ‘Gotham’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of FOX's “Gotham” last week. Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched tonight, what did you think? Does the whole prequel structure seem to work for you, or are you not interested in spending years watching the rise of Gotham's super-criminals before Batman can ever show up to stop them? Did you like Ben McKenzie and Donal Logue? How'd you feel about the embryonic versions of Catwoman, Penguin, Riddler (and possibly one more, in Mario Pepper's daughter)? Did you like Jada Pinkett Smith and John Doman as the mob bosses? The '70s cop movie look of the piece? And will you watch again?

Have at it. As I've said, my plan is to cover the show regularly at least at the start of the season, at least until I figure out if the structure Bruno Heller has come up with is workable.