Series premiere talkback: ‘Gotham’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of FOX's “Gotham” last week. Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched tonight, what did you think? Does the whole prequel structure seem to work for you, or are you not interested in spending years watching the rise of Gotham's super-criminals before Batman can ever show up to stop them? Did you like Ben McKenzie and Donal Logue? How'd you feel about the embryonic versions of Catwoman, Penguin, Riddler (and possibly one more, in Mario Pepper's daughter)? Did you like Jada Pinkett Smith and John Doman as the mob bosses? The '70s cop movie look of the piece? And will you watch again?
Have at it. As I've said, my plan is to cover the show regularly at least at the start of the season, at least until I figure out if the structure Bruno Heller has come up with is workable.
Thought the pilot was a good start. I’ll keep watching because of my love of Batman, and I really like Ben McKenzie and Donal Logue. I was thrown off by Australian Alfred, and I wasn’t a fan of the closeup running scenes (seemed unnecessary), but other than that, not much to complain about.
I’m pretty sure Alfred’s accent is South London, not Aussie. I’d guess that they felt like Michael Caine’s portrayal worked without a “proper” English accent, so they could go even more working class here. Personally, I don’t like it.
Caine had a lower-class accent but he also used a more butlerian body language, and a gentler way of speaking. Pertwee is playing it more like a bodyguard than a butler, and it feels off. ( I believe this fits with the backstory this Alfred is being given, but still.)
Yeah, well said. To be clear, I didn’t really have a problem with the accent so much as with the gruff characterization.
Sean Pertwee does a very similar cockney accent to Michael Caine. Maybe too subtle in similarities for non-UK viewers. Aussie? ha!
I’ll admit I don’t know my British accents. The only reason I thought Aussie is because I could have swore he added “mate” to the end of a sentence, so I probably made the assumption based on tv/movie stereotypes.
as i can recall in the pre-crisis Batman-issues Alfred is “established as a retired actor and intelligence agent.” So i did not have a problem with that, but when they leave the crime-scene and he says something gruff to Bruce, it felt off to me.
somegermanguy
There was a hint of australian.
I spend a lot of time in the south of england, being a northerner i have become somewhat aware of how the southern accents grate on me.
I also know aussies, he had the definite aussie twang at times. Never heard the same thin in the south anywhere between london and canterbury.
It was mostly stern southerner with a hint of aussie and it definitely came through on occasion. It should be no surprise, he has been in australian films and could well visit there or have friends or family.
I could almost have sworn he was australian faking southerner at times.
I absolutely loved it. I thought it did a great job balancing the camp and the grit from the comics. That’s a hard balance to maintain, though.
Some good stuff, some bad. I love Donal Logue and the look of this Gotham. I’m actually pretty confident that this model is sustainable. McKenzie’s an actor who from scene to scene I either really like his choices or really dislike them. I don’t understand all the praise for the guy who played Penguin.
One thing that worries me is that the action sequences were poorly shot.
Dialogue could use some work, but I like the core actors (Gordon, Bullock, Falcone, Fish, Penguin, Bruce, and Alfred), and it looked pretty good. I’ll keep watching for now.
I liked it. It was building a world I was interested in seeing. Some of the performances were a little rough but the writing was pretty sharp. I’m in.
All in all I thought it was well done. It got better as it went along. It looks like we got a quick look at the future poison ivy and check out that Joker on the stage.
That joker on stage….Twist, in the house.
Gorgeous and very well-cast. Donal Logue and Ben Mackenzie guarantee me at least a few more episodes.
Apart from that it was painfully expositional, but I can’t tell if that was a clunky pilot problem or an overall problem that’s going to continue.
I was impressed. Liked the tone and think Logue and McKenzie are well cast. I thought it was a little overkill introducing so many characters at the beginning, but I’m assuming arcs going forward will give them some breathing room.
I’ll be curious to see how often they check in on Bruce, as that could get awkward if they try to do too much with him. I wouldn’t expect him to be that interesting at that age.
Yes, it was overkill with so many characters at once, but they did that (as I read in an interview) so that the viewers could get a taste of which villains they’ll be meeting over the course of the series.
I was surprised that Penguin broke up with Fish so early, I expected him to be rising in her organization over the course of the series.
I had the same thought about Bruce. I’m kinda assuming that, assuming the show’s a success, there’ll be some sort of time jump after a couple of seasons.
@Mgrabois
More like Fish broke up with Penguin and we did get the origin story about his walk now.
@Teddore:
Maybe toward the end of the series we will see Batman, just like with “Smallville” this is Batman’s origin story. In the mean time I think the Batman movie franchise will prevent us from seeing Bruce as Batman.
Incidentally from the look of things the technology and time of the show looks from the late 1990s and early 2000s particularly with the flip cellphones and some of the cars look reasonably recent within the last ten years that is. The GCPD must be having budget problems though since Gordon and his partner is riding around a unmarked car made in the early 1980s. ;-)
I think I’m looking forward to the show about Ben McKenzie being the only good cop in a corrupt force, trying to take down mob bosses. I’m not really interested in watching Lil’ Batman and Catwoman though.
I thought it was right on point. It had enough of everything to set the pace. I love the idea of a early Gotham. Answers a lot if questions. Jada was awesome and John Doman who could ask for a better mob boss.
It’s just a pastiche of generic action/chase scenes splice into a ham-fisted cops procedural, with the Batman franchise crammed into the dead space.
Most characters are just cliches. Gordon’s supposed to be the Cop Who Cares, but after his heart-to-heart with newly orphaned Bruce he treats the girl whose dad he killed like she doesn’t exist. So halfway into the pilot, I already don’t trust the writers to know what they’re doing with the lead character.
I’ll watch the next episode to see if things improves, but this was very disappointing.
Wow, kinda relieved… I was feeling kinda like a Martian among the Earth people here.
I *hated* this. So did the other folks who gathered with me to watch it. We were excited, we were ready for a different take on Gotham, OK with the notion of them building something different…
And what we got was inconsistent production design and tone, really awful and predictable writing and the “wink, wink, see who this is?” with every character got old fast.
It fares poorly compared to a halfway decent cop procedural or a halfway decent superhero show, and really looks bad compared to all the great cop dramas and good superhero shows.
That said… I’ll keep on for a couple episodes to see if they can realize the potential. But I suspect this one will be dropping off my DVR.
Big Truck, maybe Gordon was too distant from the future Poison Ivy in offering his condolences but maybe that is because it wasn’t Gordon who killed the girl’s dad but his partner and in doing so saved Gordon’s life. And it must also be pointed out that it was Ivy’s dad who fired on and tried to kill Gordon first near the beginning of the chase. I feel sorry for the girl too but her dad wasn’t innocent like Bruce’s parents who he thought at the time killed Bruce’s parents (albeit it turned out that Ivy’s dad was innocent of killing them).
If you are going to not trust the writers then at least be accurate about what they wrote.
I did like Gordon facing Bruce “man to man” to tell him that he got the wrong guy and asking him for another chance to make it right. Bruce is a kid but there are times you have to look a kid in the eye and ask them forgiveness, and Bruce, being mature, did and gave him another chance.
@Hunter: You’re right. Bullock killed her dad; not Gordon. But Gordon didn’t kill Bruce’s parents’ either. And it should make no difference to a guy in a room with an orphan whether her dad was “good” or “bad.” The contrast between how he treated the two kids broke the internal logic of his character, and smelled of lazy writing to me. It was far from the only problem with characterization on the show.
As you point out, Bruce was orphaned. Ivy, however, was not, she still had her mother.
Bruce’s loving parents were killed right in front of him, and he briefly had reason to believe he would be killed as well. Ivy’s abusive father was killed out of her sight & she is now in less danger than she was when her father was alive. Ivy’s father was a brutal career criminal, of which she was well aware.
Gordon encountered Bruce immediately after the crime, at the crime scene, while Bruce was still in shock and not speaking to anyone*. Gordon encountered Ivy again** sometime after her father was killed, in her home, with her mother and not only was Ivy capable of speaking, she was actively hostile to Gordon when she spoke.
*Bruce was a witness to the crime, Gordon was not merely comforting a traumatized child, he was gathering evidence.
**The first time Gordon met Ivy, he treated her with complete respect.
It was alright, but I do agree with the other comments about this Alfred feeling “off”. Also, it seems that I’m a little different than most in that I think it feels a little forced, with some of the dialogue, but more with feeling the need to try and include as many known characters as possible in the very first episode (slow it down, build the story first; Ivy, and Edward Nigma had no reason to be there, for example, and I really hope that wasn’t supposed to be the Joker, but I think it was). It has potential, but they will have to rely more on some better writing if they plan on playing this prequel anywhere near to where we all know the story to pick up for the capped crusader we all know and love. I’ve got the season set to record in my pvr, so please don’t let me down guys. ;)
While that was certainly the Riddler, it’s possible the Ivy in the pilot was a winking reference and not supposed to actually be THE Poison Ivy, whose name in the comics is Pamela Isley, not Ivy Peppers.
Or not, who the hell knows.
@Teddroe:
I disagree; I think Ivy Peppers is the future Poison Ivy. Along with her real name being a club over the head, she was seen with plants in her house and she is the right age to be in her early twenties by the time Bruce is old enough to put the cowl on for the first time. Unless she has a so far unmentioned sister I think she is PI.
Thought it was okay-to-good. Enough potential to keep me watching for a while, at least long enough to see what the show actually is episode-to-episode. I wonder how much Bruce we’re going to get–it’s my impression he and Alfred are regular castmembers (though I could be wrong), but it doesn’t seem like he’ll have much of interest to do here for, like, five or six seasons at least. Just a lot of scenes of him standing on the roofs of tall buildings?
I didn’t love the dialogue and thought some of the acting choices (or direction) was shaky. Also, why was everyone so concerned that Bullock killed the patsy? I understand the concern over framing him, but he still did his damndest to kill a cop; they kept making it sound like an innocent man had been murdered which was…not the case.
Info from this summer’s TCA tour on why Ivy Pepper (and not Pamela Isely) will be Poison Ivy and why the comedian on stage at Fish’s may or may not be the Joker.
[www.ign.com]
Just like Batman, Gordon lets a crazy villain live — a villain who immediately ends up killing an innocent man. :P
Show is decent enough, I’ll keep watching to see where it goes.
I loved it. Way better than Agents Of Shield. JPS was really great. The Penguin was the perfect choice. The design and feel was perfect in my opinion. I had a lot of fun with it!
The acting on McKenzie’s and Logue’s part was *amazingly* good … particularly given some of the lines they had to spit out. Jada was great, too.
That said, the production design and art direction was so absurdly “faux noir” and over the top that I’m not sure I can keep watching. It’s like they blatantly ripped off elements of the Tim Burton visuals — the ’70s-era police cars, the GCPD headquarters that looks more like something you’d see on Broadway than on television, etc. — in an attempt to be retro … except they have cell phones, so it can’t be *that* retro, even if they’re old flip phones … except that doesn’t work, either, because the various Jumbotrons in the background and late-model Town Car limousines at the Wayne funeral place it firmly in the now. Basically it was a visual cacophony, one only worsened by the distractingly terrible CG used in almost *every* establishing shot.
And then there’s the matter of the villains. Oy vey. Lack of subtlety much? Hmmm, that girl with oddly … feline eyes who, curiously enough, steals a carton of *milk*, of all things … and can somehow leap like a cat onto surfaces well above ceiling level … there’s no chance she could turn out to be Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is there?!?!? And then Penguin … yet another homage/ripoff taken directly from Burton, replete with prosthetic nose, badly painted teeth, and bizarrely weird eye makeup. EVERYTHING about the character is just terrible, and I was chagrined to see him in the trailer for next week’s show. I think Fish and Falcone are *more* than enough in terms of regular-player villains for now!
Still puzzled by a few plot/character choices though. We have a Harvey … except it’s Bullock, not Dent? (and he’s not a D.A.) Barbara is, once again, established as Gordon’s (future) wife — I’ll just assume this means she won’t end up as Batgirl — and she’s apparently loaded, given the size of her (ridiculously overly art-directed) apartment … but she had some sort of lesbian fling in her younger years with a possibly stalker-ish MCU detective? (and a terrible one at that – they took *Penguin’s* word that Gordon was a dirty cop? Really?) One who knows her address but not the fact that she’s engaged?
I guess the good news is that pilot budgets these days for what I can only call “tentpole shows” (very, very likely hits, e.g. “Lost”) are so out of control that they can’t possibly be matched in the full series, so hopefully they’ll stop trying so damn hard and focus on story instead of aesthetics.
Harvey Bullock has been a staple in the Batman universe for decades.
so hopefully they’ll stop trying so damn hard and focus on story instead of aesthetics.” — Sounds like you were the one focused on the aesthetics instead of the story. I enjoyed the story and didn’t care that they were driving around in a 1983 Dodge Diplomat or using flip phones…it wasn’t that important.
But you *DO* like Batman? Are you sure?
Because before there was Tim Burton (and his beautiful films & why shouldn’t they reuse/sample good ideas) there were the comics, and it seemed to me like a pretty good comic (the Batman of the late 70ies and early eighties) adaptation. In the way that the plots are sketchy and the city is a pastiche of now, back in the seventies and the future. Like Bladerunner did by futurefitting 30ies buildings and streets(and in no way do i compare Gotham to Bladerunner). I only mean that the technique is similar. The show itself still can go either way, but i liked the look much more than Marvels Agents of Shield.
I went in with low expectations — I can’t see how this premise sustains itself, and the immediate introduction of so many future villains seemed really forced.
I was surprised to find it was so much weaker than I even thought. The dialogue was so flat and unreal. I’d say comic booky, but comic books today are so much better.
The cops to my mind have no real chemistry, it’s all just pale cliche imitations of good cop shows like Southland. McKenzie clearly has the wattage, but his Gordon is naive in a way that’s not believable.
I will say, Pinkett Smith really pops in every scene she’s in. And Falcone was unexpectedly excellent. He and Gordon make a nice sparring pair.
I like Penguin, too, but I think he’s the Sylar of the show. A little goes a long way, and I’ll bet they’re going to lean on him way too much.
I will not be watching again, very disappointing.
(Btw, did anyone else think Bruce and his emotionally abusive butler live at Downton Abbey?)
A little choppy plot stuff at times, but the casting is awesome and the visuals are unlike anything on TV right now. I’m in for awhile at least. I hope they’re able to weigh the batman aspects properly; I think knowing that there are just 16 episodes from the word “go” really helps
As an avid Batfan, have mixed feelings- tolerated Smallville, but Gotham seems forced. We already know what’s going to happen years from the pilot, not sure how they sustain young Bruce each episode as someone posted above? With Smallville, Clark was adjusting to his powers. With Gotham, we are going to watch a kid adjust to his anger and grief?
It works in the Dark Knight movie trilogy, but unfortunately, I don’t feel a need to watch the early rogues gallery of villains without Batman.
The show feels like a hodgepodge of comic book, animated series, cop show with the character names to hook you, but not enough substance to sustain however many episodes are in a tv season waiting for Bruce to become a teenager….
I guess I’ll watch, but it’s a stretch to reinvent the wheel in yet another origin reboot…..
I thought it was okay for a pilot ep, and am interested in seeing where it goes, although I think jamming all the villains into the pilot was silly. Hopefully, they’ll pull back some and allow the characters and the show to breathe a little. There’s no need to burn off so much plot unless the creators think they’re getting a one-and-done season.
Did anyone else feel like the music was TOO overpowering and distracting at times?
Has potential, perhaps, but was ultimately disappointing; never really flew. It was only the pilot, of course, but it seemed too intent on introducing SO MANY familiar names in earlier incarnations. Catwoman is really that much older than Bruce? All that said, I hope it finds its own narrative voice and footing.
Absolutely loved it! Everything is perfect to me. Actors, sets, style, top-notch! Bring it on!
It was an okay start. Not terrible, not exactly dazzling.
Would love it if the show could ease up on the fanservice winks and foreshadowing and just focus on telling a good story in the here and now.
There is NO reason for this show to ever revisit Bruce Wayne again. Except maybe once or twice a season as Gordon continues to work on the Wayne murders.
I have ZERO interest in seeing tween Selina Kyle, let alone Poison Ivy. Ugh. (especially since Poison Ivy is one of those characters who exists in a more fantastical version of Batman, not the “Nolanized” universe that the rest of this show seems to inhabit.)
Please ditch the teenagers and focus on the grownups!
This is the reason why “Phantom Menace” was awful (one of ’em, anyway.) Nobody cares about a kiddie version of our favorite characters.
I think Gotham took cues on how to do comic books on tv from Arrow much more than it did from Agents of SHIELD, which is a new and positive direction.
It’s more human/bare bones and doesn’t make me feel (as AoS does) that we’re getting an unfortunately scaled down version of a movie.
I thought it was an impressive debut. It was shot nicely and I liked the anachronistic style in the production design. The actors did a fine job, I particularly liked Donal Logue’s Bullock, a portrait of a man who is not bad but trapped by circumstance. I felt the writing was more mature than what I’m used to in comic book tv shows. If there was a flaw (I agree with what many have said here), it would be that a number of the Batman characters seem unnaturally forced into the first episode but that’s to be expected. Why would you not want to come out of the gate showcasing familiar characters? I will admit that I’m not sure what sets the show apart from other crime procedurals without the Batman connection but that’s a judgement that should be reserved for when the show is further along. For now, I will eagerly watch because I am a Batfan but also because I think it is an intriguing show about a city that has been completely corrupted.
Will they be sending the Coen Brothers a check for borrowing so directly from Miller’s Crossing?
I actually enjoyed this show, but I pointed out the plot holes in that disaster Scorpion so I might as well do this:
Why are the jail cells three feet behind the policemen’s desks?
Why did Jim Gordon not arrest Carmine Infantino, The Penguin and their goons after they clearly beat someone with a baseball bat? Harvey Bullock might look the other way, but Godon does not seem to know or care about the politics that influence Bullock’s actions.
Why did the mugger kill the Waynes if they willingly gave up their belongings? This one may be explained in later episodes.
Why must Harvey Bullock be a corrupt policeman? Usually, he is portrayed as a good cop–and since most authority figures in the Batman universe turn evil, it is nice to see a character outside of the main cast of Batman, the Robins and the Gordons who is incorruptible.
Why would Gordon and Bullock get in trouble for killing Poison Ivy’s father, even if the father was not the Waynes’ killer? He nearly cut off Gordon’s hand and Gordon was fighting for his life: Bullock was entirely justified in killing him and I seriously doubt any oversight committee or jury would convict him.
Why did Gordon shoot The Penguin so close to the ear? Listen to the ringing in that scene: That is tinnitus, a sign that The Penguin most likely has permanent hearing loss.
Why would Jim Gordon give the fact that he is not sure if he killed the right suspect in the Wayne case, such an important, dangerous, traumatic piece of information to the small child who is the victim in the case?
Why would Gordon promise Bruce to find the killer? He cannot ensure that, and if he fails, that will make the trauma even worse.
Fun show despite the plot holes, although I hope things eventually become more colorful and less grim as the villains turn into supervillains and Gordon cleans up the streets. I prefer the fun Batman of the ’60s to the grim one of modern times.
It was fine. I like Logue a lot but not sure he can carry this. Most enjoyable bit was shouting “IT’S ALL IN THE GAME, LEVY” and then “I’VE GOT TWO FINGERS FOR YOU, RAWLS” later. I was pretty drunk, was a good time.
I liked it. I do go through the occasional police procedural kick. But the tone and the familiarity with the characters is extremely enticing and different from others. Plus, I think (or hope) it will be more serialized than your classic police procedural. I’m looking forward to next week.
When Donal Logue said to Ben McKenzie that he was getting a pass because his dad was a respected D.A., did anyone else think of public defender Sandy Cohen? Suddenly I imagined them having a conversation about how they’ve both come a long way from growing up and fighting crime in the coastal cities of Southern California.
Ben McKenzie does the best he can with what he’s given, but lines like “there will be light, Bruce,” were laughably bad. I guess his take on Jim Gordon is fine, but I feel like I’m watching another police procedural that just happens to have a lot of winks and nods re: Batman characters. Fish and the potential bad guys are more interesting than the good guys.
The show was ok. It is like a comic before they became graphic novels. Not overly complicated ;) some basil-exposition that was grating. Liked the look much more than Marvels Agents of Shield.
The chemistry between the two cops worked well. And i liked the actor doing the Penguine.
My guess is that Bruces storyline will be the education of young Bruce by Alfred (by day) and Selina (by night) thus giving him part of the action as well.