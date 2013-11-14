Series premiere talkback: ‘Ground Floor’

I posted my review of TBS’ “Ground Floor” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched one or both of the episodes tonight, what did you think? Do you mind that John C. McGinley is just playing Dr. Cox in a suit, or have missed his innate Cox-iness? Did you like Skylar Astin and/or Briga Heelan as our young lovebirds? Did you enjoy colorfully-nicknamed supporting characters like Harvard or Threepeat? Were you bothered that episode 2 ignored Harvard’s previous shenanigans with the fancy chairs from episode 1? If you’re a single-cam comedy fan, did the studio audience laughter bug you, or seem to be at an appropriate volume? And will you watch again?
As I said in the review, “Ground Floor” gets better as it goes (the fourth and final episode TBS sent out for review was by far the best). In general, this isn’t the sort of show I have things to write about weekly, but I’ll try to check in from time to time over the course of this first season.
Have at it.
It seems that tbs showed the fancy chair episode second so the continuity made sense
Yeah I’m confused. What continuity issue is Alan talking about? The other upstairs employees DID meet Harvard the first episode, but Mansfield himself didn’t, so what’s the issue? What am I missing?
Good show funny and witty happy for another show on to make me laugh already set on my DVR
Brilliant cast — they all fit perfectly together. It’s a very funny premise, and the humor comes from the characters, not just lame joke after lame joke — like so many other sitcoms. I’m already looking forward to next week.
I’m sort of meh on the John C. McGinley experience. And the casting of Astin I’ll just take your word for it that he becomes more likable as it goes.
The show is oddly charming. I’m not a big Bill Lawrence fan — have not gotten hooked on any of the shows he’s done. I hope the characters get more to do because (yet again) I feel like I have seen the limits of the storylines already, which is not the best sign.
I don’t mind the canned laughter, sort of like fire engines and police sirens in my neighborhood — don’t really even hear it. And on shows where it’s real (Hot in Cleveland) I guess I notice that and am surprised that it’s not canned.
It’s fine but I miss the well-written elegant sitcom of days yore.
This is not canned laughter. Studio audience.
Alan, I think they have to lose the studio audience. It’s 2013 and I can’t deal with having to pause for three seconds after every joke. McGinley’s stuff was great in Scrubs and could be great here. But the laughing just takes me out of the experience.
i feel like the audience laughed at EVERYTHING! maybe they piped in something funny to the air ducts =)
The laugh track was terrible and the supporting players need a lot of work.
gotta lose the laugh track
ooooops, is a studio audience
I have to agree that the audience laughter was a major distraction. Just seemed out of place for a pretty good show. Maybe it is just because it’s so long since I have watched a show with one but I do think the show would be better without it.
I’m not generally a big fan of sitcoms so there’s that, but I’m not sure how I feel about this one. The Brody /Jenny chemisrty is good and I like seeing them together. The workplace stuff seems poorly thought out though. Do not like the boss (way too broad) and found myself wanting to fast forward past his scenes. As for the downstairs people/upstairs people thing, I.m confused and I’m not sure the writers know who they’re trying to represent here. Are there only two floors in this company? Are there any women upstairs? People who are not high powered investment bankers spend their work time having chair races and with sticky notes on their faces? The antics of the downstairs people seemed more suited to someplace that employs a lot of teenagers. I know they’re exaggerating for comical effect, but that part of the show played false to me and honestly made me a bit uncomfortable. I’ll give the show a few more episodes on Alan and Dan’s reccomendation, but I’m not seeing anything here that stands out.
i have a really hard time getting over “dr. cox in a suit” but it’s the constant audience laughing that threw me off the pilot!! maybe because you guys talked about it in your podcast, but man i noticed it. i feel like after episode 3, i’ll settle in to the weirdness that is dr. cox’s second career, but here’s hoping i stop noticing the laughter soon. weird thing to complain about, i know!
I’m not fond of the laughter no matter the source. I’m not fond of the cast, though I do like Johnny C. When I saw the character name, I thought – satire, maybe? No? Darn.
Yup he looks like Josh Radnor and is somehow less endearing than either Josh* or Zach Braff.
Still, it’s better than Cougar Town, IMO (I tried – repeatedly), so unless I get really turned off, I’ll likely stay (and hope it gets better).
*I don’t hate Ted. He may be dull and corny, but I like him more than many fans do.
It kind of reminds me of those 6 eps of The IT Crowd we found at the library. Didn’t like that much but I’m not into BritComs. I find it hard to believe the IT guy gets so little respect. Everywhere I’ve worked that had one (or more) they’ve kinda been worshipped (also my brother and roommate are IT guys).
It’s possible I’m actually having class issues – but I don’t have them with Mad Men (I’m pretty much a Peggy, without the Mrs. Whoever’s School). Maybe the focus on class is annoying me?
Do you remember Committed? I didn’t have any problem with that… or Dharma and Greg (though I fell off early). Is it the POV? I’m assuming those two were sympathetic toward the less educated/lower class side?
Wow! Deep feelings about a sitcom. Haven’t had those since Kim lied to JD about the miscarriage.
I couldn’t take the studio audience laughter. We had to turn it off after 5 minutes. It was just painful.
I think when you hear that on a number of shows, it’s easier to ignore. But we don’t watch anything with a laugh track anymore, and it wasn’t something we could tune out.
I loved this show it’s hilarious! I watched 2 episodes back to back and can’t wait for more. I”m biased a little cause i’m obsessed with Skylar Antin from Pitch Perfect (*my ‘go to movie) but I thought the rest of the case was top notch as well. I never watched Scrubs and only occasionally watched Cougar Town (hardly at all after season 2) But I already put this show on Season Pass. It’s the BEST sit com of thie season.
I don’t believe that this is a studio audience and not a laugh track. At least in the pilot the laughter is almost exactly the same at every punchline.
I’m sorry found this so unengaging; I really wanted a new sit-com to look forward to. I only made it half-way through the pilot. I just couldn’t take it–not funny to me at all and just so boring. I watch a ton of old sit-coms on dvd and TV, so I’m quite accustomed to this format. I rarely, if ever, notice the laugh track or studio audience, but in the Ground Floor pilot, the canned laughter was obtrusive and obnoxious. (And if it wasn’t a laugh track, it sure sounded like one.) I’ve watched Men at Work (not sure about the title), and it is NOT a good show, but I think it’s better than this one.