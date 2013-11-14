Series premiere talkback: ‘Ground Floor’

I posted my review of TBS’ “Ground Floor” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched one or both of the episodes tonight, what did you think? Do you mind that John C. McGinley is just playing Dr. Cox in a suit, or have missed his innate Cox-iness? Did you like Skylar Astin and/or Briga Heelan as our young lovebirds? Did you enjoy colorfully-nicknamed supporting characters like Harvard or Threepeat? Were you bothered that episode 2 ignored Harvard’s previous shenanigans with the fancy chairs from episode 1? If you’re a single-cam comedy fan, did the studio audience laughter bug you, or seem to be at an appropriate volume? And will you watch again?

As I said in the review, “Ground Floor” gets better as it goes (the fourth and final episode TBS sent out for review was by far the best). In general, this isn’t the sort of show I have things to write about weekly, but I’ll try to check in from time to time over the course of this first season.

Have at it.