Series premiere talkback: ‘Growing Up Fisher’

I never had a chance to write a review of “Growing Up Fisher,” the other comedy NBC decided to preview after the Olympics this weekend, but I also didn’t have a lot to say about it. (I had plenty to say about “About A Boy,” however.) J.K. Simmons is among our more likable actors (and incredibly funny if given good material), and there’s probably a version of the show oriented around him as a blind lawyer that could be amusing. This faux-“Wonder Years” approach (or, since it’s set in the present, with Jason Bateman narrating from the future, faux-“HIMYM” approach) doesn’t really work, though, in that the kids are forgettable and Jenna Elfman’s character is actively grating. (And I say that as someone who’s often liked Elfman in the past.)
For those of you who tuned in tonight after the closing ceremonies from Sochi, what did you think? Did you laugh? Did you find the blind jokes (many of them based on creator D.J. Nash’s father) clever or offensive? Did you like the family? The dog? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Yes, I found myself laughing…A LOT! Seems like an OZ reunion.
Unfrozen Blind Caveman Lawyer.
#NBCReboots
I didn’t find anything offensive, but it’s probably not something I’ll watch again. It just didn’t hold my interest. The worst thing was probably the young boy’s performance. It was distracting how bad it was..are we allowed to talk bad about kids?
It’s the math that bothers me. If Mom was so young when she had the elder child we’re left to infer she’s in her mid-30s played by 42-year-old Jenna Not Fischer. With JK 16 years older than Jenna he’s got to be playing much, much younger, otherwise he would have been in his mid-30s when they hooked-up. I could buy into the cliche of fat husbands with gorgeous wives, but I only buy into a 16 year age difference when it’s the 2nd or 3rd wife, e.g. Bradley – Malin = 19 years on Trophy Wife.
It was cute. The love between the father and the son. It reminded me of my mother, while she wasn’t blind, she passed away eight months ago and I would also hang around her like the son did.
NBC will probably cancel this show, so I’m going to wait until it makes the second season to play catch up.
Maybe you’ve seen more episodes than I have but I thought it was rather decent for a pilot. It went overboard reminding us that the dad was blind but I did laugh a few times. And none of the characters got on my nerve yet. Not even Jenna who has grated on me in the past.
It was far from a home run but I think there’s enough potential in it that it could grow.
How many shows before it’s clear someone should stop trying to make Jenna Elfman happen. She had a small minute or two, decades ago. Find talent, then maybe I’ll care to watch.
You aren’t alone in feeling this way. There’s something about her approach to acting that grates and makes me want to turn off the TV <— a pretty big deal for someone who watches so much TV.
I saw Jenna Elfman was in this and I lost interest, and I sort of love JK.
Erika
I LOVE Jenna Elfman.
It was okay. Not as edgy as I hoped. Probably the blind jokes will wear thin pretty quick.
I agree with the comment about the age difference between the Dad and Mom – either JK is too old or they couldn’t find an actress they liked that was closer to his age.
I would watch a show focused on J.K. Simmons blind lawyer character and ditch the rest of the family or move them to the background.
Parkey Posey was actually the original mother
I liked J.K. Simmons a lot, he is clearly having fun with this level of crazy. And I actually liked the son, go figure. The plot was incredibly weak, but Simmons was charming enough that I didn’t care too much.
The ladies, on the other hand…honestly, Elfman’s character is self-absorbed and kinda bratty. Her Quest To Find Herself (by smoking and wearing tight pants?!) and being too young/getting knocked up on date two doesn’t really play well in 2014 and clearly looks like they updated the setting from the original stories. And I cannot remotely imagine that she and Simmons knocked boots–yes, the age difference there just doesn’t work. The daughter’s plotline is to react to her mother. Ugh.
So…. 50/50, I’d say.
I didn’t find it offensive and I found it rather sweet. Will check out more episodes
Me, too. And I LOVE J.K. Simmons.
I like it! And knowing it’s based on a true story and things the real life character did (i.e. chainsawing, parking a car), even funnier!
Just awful. I doubt it will last five episodes.
I thought it was charming and funny. Unlike some of the other commenters here, I really enjoy Jenna Elfman and wished her series “Accidentally on Purpose” had gotten a second season. JK Simmons is delightful, I like both of the kids, and the landlord character was fun also.
The best friend I found a bit annoying, but his screen time was limited.
At any rate, I enjoyed it, It was charming and sweet and I laughed out loud a lot.
I just loved it. Whether or not it’s too much like The Wonder Years, there are new generations coming up now who didn’t experience that iconic show, who wouldn’t appreciate it now since it was set in another time. My son loves it – and wants me to record it and watch it with him! I will, and I hope it outlives some of the predictions.
Lastly, I always love Jenna Elfman!
Ugh! NOT good. Who is casting these new shows? JK is too old for an 11 year old son. I doubt it makes it very long.
Write a comment…JK is too old for an 11 year old son. NOT good!
I actually liked it a lot. With everybody else on the math, though, as it would have been super creepy for her be with someone 16-or-so years older than her when she was about that age. Hopefully they do better by the sister character, as right now she’s about as interesting as American cheese.
I’m actually (not) surprised that NBC’s been hyping About a Boy so much when this one is miles more entertaining, and has gotten almost zero promotion.
I hope this The Michael J. Fox Goldbergs Show at least lasts the season.