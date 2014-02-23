Series premiere talkback: ‘Growing Up Fisher’

I never had a chance to write a review of “Growing Up Fisher,” the other comedy NBC decided to preview after the Olympics this weekend, but I also didn’t have a lot to say about it. (I had plenty to say about “About A Boy,” however.) J.K. Simmons is among our more likable actors (and incredibly funny if given good material), and there’s probably a version of the show oriented around him as a blind lawyer that could be amusing. This faux-“Wonder Years” approach (or, since it’s set in the present, with Jason Bateman narrating from the future, faux-“HIMYM” approach) doesn’t really work, though, in that the kids are forgettable and Jenna Elfman’s character is actively grating. (And I say that as someone who’s often liked Elfman in the past.)

For those of you who tuned in tonight after the closing ceremonies from Sochi, what did you think? Did you laugh? Did you find the blind jokes (many of them based on creator D.J. Nash’s father) clever or offensive? Did you like the family? The dog? And will you watch again?

Have at it.