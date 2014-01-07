Series premiere talkback: ‘Intelligence’

Yesterday, I posted my review of CBS’ “Intelligence.” Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did it play as “Chuck” without the sense of humor and nerd references, or as something cooler? Do you feel like the show did a good job of showing how much better Josh Holloway is than a guy with a smartphone or Google Glass? Does “cyber-rendering” seem interesting, or just like a higher-tech version of the scenes where Will Graham or the CSIs visualize what happened at a crime scene? How did you feel about Meghan Ory? Marg Helgenberger as the slightly disapproving boss? Sawyer with a haircut? And even if the rest of the show was middling, was Holloway charming enough to keep you around?
Have at it.
Like I implied on the review, it all comes down to how this compares to The Blacklist in terms of “Please cable, step up your game in this timeslot” programming…
It doesn’t compare particularly well to the Blacklist in my opinion. Blacklist has James Spader to entertain us for an hour. This show has… not much worth watching.
It’s not bad, but there’s just nothing at all that interests me in this show.
The cyber-rendering could be interesting. Depends on how they use it. The show could set itself above if they have some decent longer narratives than I typically expect from CBS. I’d bet this show ends up somewhere on a Burn Notice level where I enjoy it when I watch it but if I miss it or fall behind on DVR, oh well
I’ll give it another try but it was nothing special. Like any actor, Josh Holloway needs an interesting, complex, layered character to play. He had that in James Ford .If Gabriel doesn’t turn out to be interesting, Holloway’s charms won’t save it.
@Debbie– Sadly, I agree. Josh Holloway is such a good actor, but like all actors he needs an interesting character, an engaging story and good lines to deliver.
weirdly I thought it was a bit on the dull side….a thought that the new episode of Person Of Interest that aired afterwards only amplified!
It didn’t help that I had just about every beat played out in my head before it actually played out onscreen up to and including him being told by Marg Helenberger not to tell her about his going to search for his m.i.a. wife.
I’ll give it another shot or two on Monday nights realizing that this was only a pilot–but unless they can really do something different than what they did tonight I don’t see this lasting very long.
It’s not as intelligent as its name implies, I’m afraid. Plot holes and implausibility abound from the second scene. Why did he not try to escape BEFORE they got him to the interrogation room? Why did his new partner take an immediate dislike to him when she knew he had access to all her info? Why did they go to the paintball place with little backup? Why did he ….. Just like all other technology, content is more important than the medium.
The show was dreadful, but the gender politics were interesting. The pilot passed the Bechtel Test at the eleven minute mark with a scene between the body guard and the boss. Plus the American and Chinese spy chiefs were both women. But the dialog was atrocious and Holloway looked really uncomfortable.
Josh Holloway is far too good for this show. This reminds me of Garrett Dillahunt on Raising Hope (although Hope is a better comedy than this is a drama). Both are idling along, the material never giving them a chance to shine.
Alan got it exactly right – what Josh needs to star in is a Rockford remake. Or an anti-Rockford show, with Holloway back as Sawyer, in a Lost prequel. A con a week, etc.
I’d hope that Intelligence would improve, but the whole premise is too dumb for that to happen.