Series premiere talkback: ‘Intelligence’

01.07.14 5 years ago 9 Comments

Yesterday, I posted my review of CBS’ “Intelligence.” Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did it play as “Chuck” without the sense of humor and nerd references, or as something cooler? Do you feel like the show did a good job of showing how much better Josh Holloway is than a guy with a smartphone or Google Glass? Does “cyber-rendering” seem interesting, or just like a higher-tech version of the scenes where Will Graham or the CSIs visualize what happened at a crime scene? How did you feel about Meghan Ory? Marg Helgenberger as the slightly disapproving boss? Sawyer with a haircut? And even if the rest of the show was middling, was Holloway charming enough to keep you around? 

Have at it.

TAGSintelligenceJOSH HOLLOWAYMARG HELGENBERGERmeghan ory

