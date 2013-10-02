Series premiere talkback: ‘Ironside’

NBC

I briefly reviewed NBC’s “Ironside” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in to watch Blair Underwood in the very loose remake of the Raymond Burr cop show, what did you think? Too much like “House” or not enough? Do you find Ironside an interesting character, and/or do you think Underwood is giving an interesting lead performance? Do you care about any of his sidekicks? (And do you miss Pablo Schreiber’s “Orange Is the New Black” ‘stache?) Do you want more of Brent Sexton, whether in the present or in flashbacks to an able-bodied Ironside? Did the case itself interest you at all? And will you watch again?

Have at it.