Series premiere talkback: ‘Ironside’

I briefly reviewed NBC’s “Ironside” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in to watch Blair Underwood in the very loose remake of the Raymond Burr cop show, what did you think? Too much like “House” or not enough? Do you find Ironside an interesting character, and/or do you think Underwood is giving an interesting lead performance? Do you care about any of his sidekicks? (And do you miss Pablo Schreiber’s “Orange Is the New Black” ‘stache?) Do you want more of Brent Sexton, whether in the present or in flashbacks to an able-bodied Ironside? Did the case itself interest you at all? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Dammit, I thought this was gonna be about Michael Ironside. Like maybe he’d play a wacky version of himself and he’d have a family that… did stuff. Disappointed.
See yu at dah pahtee Rick-Tuh!!!
Damn, this was on tonight? Missed it. Will try to see if it airs again, or catch it On Demand. Don’t really care about cop shows, but I wanted to watch this one for Blair Underwood.
Underwood IS very sexy but paint by numbers, needs to get better quick….
I tried to get through it, but Blair’s angry studmuffin performance made it impossible for me.
If the writers/producers wanted to move this far from the source material, why have the lead be in a chair at all?
Why even call it Ironside? May as well remake Rockford as Lance White. (Oh wait, that’s probably in production right now…)
I tried to watch – emphasis on tried – this episode as an early premiere 2 weeks ago. Blair Underwood as Robert Ironside, this time as a badass, perp-abusing detective; the only thing he shares with the original series is the wheelchair. I dumped it after 12 minutes.
The final adjusted numbers for the premiere had it doing a 1.3 rating in A18-49. That’s horrific even by NBC standards. It’s not quite Do No Harm level of sadness (which bowed to a big fat 0.9), but Deception pulled a 2.0 rating on its premiere and that went nowhere, just to compare two contemporary NBC dramas.
Don’t get attached to this show.