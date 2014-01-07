Series premiere talkback: ‘Killer Women’

Yesterday, I posted my review of ABC’s “Killer Women.” Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Do you buy Tricia Helfer as a badass, insightful Texas Ranger? Even though Number Six and Anders almost never interacted on “Battlestar Galactica,” was it weird to have Michael Trucco in the cast with her? Did you like the chemistry between Helfer and Marc Blucas? Did you like the revelation about her ex-husband? Did the investigation, and the mission south of the border, interest you? And will you watch again?

Have at it.