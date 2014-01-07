Series premiere talkback: ‘Killer Women’

Yesterday, I posted my review of ABC’s “Killer Women.” Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Do you buy Tricia Helfer as a badass, insightful Texas Ranger? Even though Number Six and Anders almost never interacted on “Battlestar Galactica,” was it weird to have Michael Trucco in the cast with her? Did you like the chemistry between Helfer and Marc Blucas? Did you like the revelation about her ex-husband? Did the investigation, and the mission south of the border, interest you? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Wow, not a single comment all day? That doesn’t bode well.
I pretty much agree with your review, Alan: it was….OK. Helfer was great (she always is), but the plot was unengaging and predictable, the characters are bland, and the rest of the cast mostly forgettable.
No, I won’t be watching again. Too much really good TV on to invest time into the ‘just OK’ shows.
If this show embraced its pulpy side it would get a lot more credit. Instead it just uses it to disguise that its basically a by the numbers procedural. The networks need to update the procedural format from 80’s storytelling and let the writers bring richer authentic crime drama to the screen.
Very generic show. After watching PERSON OF INTEREST it’s hard to watch this. It’s not on my future viewing list.????
Are you asking us?
I read yours AFTER I wrote mine. I guess that’s it for Killer Women.
They are pretty! But no way.
Using Austin City Hall as the SAPD headquarters really knocked me out of the text. I suppose it isn’t a particularly famous building, but it’s sufficiently distinctive that I think it was a questionable choice. I imagine the real SAPD headquarters is in some dingy box built in the 60s or 70s.
Several friends and I watched Killer Women and enjoyed it. Would like to see it continue beyond the 8 eps already scheduled. Being a female in law enforcement is a tough ride and Helfer played it really well. The chemistry between Helfer and Blucas was great. The personal revelations help to give the characters a personality and the future episodes will probably add more.
I find it strange that only the naysayers post on these blogs. This show for one tells the hardships of law enforcement that the average person has no idea about. Be like Thumper, if you can’t say something nice don’t say nothing at all!
Seriously? Check any review of a show that most people like (see: Breaking Bad) and you’ll find gushing praise of great television in many comments. Maybe it’s the fact that this show is formulaic, procedural dreck? I’m glad you enjoy it though, at least SOMEone does. I would say that many, many shows involve the hardships of law enforcement though. There have probably been more shows about/with cops than any other job.
For my money, awful. I lasted maybe 5 mins. First of all when we see Helfer’s character roping cattle, not a smudge of dust or a trickle of sweat, her hair and glamour makeup perfect — I’m thinking, yeah … no. Not so much. Then the tedious, tedious, tedious gender crap at the crime scene. So tired. I predict this will crash and burn big time, which is sad because Helfer is a huge talent and deserves much better.
Killer women is one of the worst dramatic over kill of police officers on t.v. although it has a couple of good cast members its just too much,really poor T.V.
Sophia Vegara is big now and when I saw she was the producer I was leary about this show. But I was impressed. Tricia is likable and I can’t help but know I liked her in some other show. Love the music choices. I hope it makes it. Like Blucas (Hope Necessary R makes it back) and Trucco (sorry Fairly Legal didnt make it. I have always enjoyed A. Fernandez’s villain’s. But glad he got this spot as a good guy. I will watch future episodes.
I can’t believe ABC has already killed this show – another victim of the instant gratification culture we live in. The show really never had the time to develop, but I thought the first episode was a great start and there was a lot of potential here and I was really happy to see Tricia Helfer in another lead role. I hope she gets another chance soon with a show that gets a fairer shake from the network execs. This show had a great flair for style, and did a wonderful job of creating a setting that was consistent.
One other thing I really liked was the song they used in the opening scene,
it really set a great mood for a new Texas Ranger show, so I looked it up right away and found out it was called “Raising Hands Raising Hell Raise ‘Em High” by The Wind and The Wave – that would’ve made a great theme song for the show come to think of it.