Series premiere talkback: ‘Manhattan Love Story’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of “Manhattan Love Story” this morning. Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did the notion that men think about breasts while women think about purses rock your comedic world? Did you like Analeigh Tipton or feel pity for her inability to properly update her Facebook relationship status? Was Jake McDorman charming or obnoxious? Do you want the voiceover to go far, far away, or do you want more, more, more? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
NOPE.
I somewhat disagree with the reviews. I thought with the exception of reading the list, Jake McDorman’s character hit caddish rather than obnoxious. And liked the 30 seconds or so we got with his family. And while I liked her overall, I didn’t like Tipton in the workplace scenes. (The technology stuff was offensive, but I blame the writers.)
I don’t think I’ll be back but if they jettisoned Tipton’s workplace, that might be a good start.
I actually didn’t think it was bad. Not laugh out loud funny by any means, but I’ll give it another shot next week. There is much room for improvement, but it was okay. I liked it better than Selfie, but I think I’m in the minority there.
Yeah I agree, I thought It was a perfectly enjoyable way to spend 30 minutes. I don’t understand where all the critic’s vitriol comes from. I liked it better than Selfie and Blackish (which were both ok too).
I think it was not amazing but still quite funny. It’s a pity they cancelled it already…
I think it was not amazing but still quite funny. It’s a pity they cancelled it already…
I’ll pass on this one.
Worst show ever!!! This whole thing about hearing their thoughts is tooooooooo much, it took the fun out it!!! I won’t waste my time, back to watching the Voice
I think it had moments of real charm that were surrounded and overtaken by sexist stereotype after sexist stereotype. I think, if given enough episodes to work it out, it COULD grow in to a fun show, but I think this is one to revisit in eight or nine weeks to see if it’s grown.