Series premiere talkback: ‘Manhattan Love Story’ – ‘Pilot’

09.30.14

I posted my review of “Manhattan Love Story” this morning. Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did the notion that men think about breasts while women think about purses rock your comedic world? Did you like Analeigh Tipton or feel pity for her inability to properly update her Facebook relationship status? Was Jake McDorman charming or obnoxious? Do you want the voiceover to go far, far away, or do you want more, more, more? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

TAGSANALEIGH TIPTONJake McDormanManhattan love story

