Series premiere talkback: ‘Mind Games’

I posted my review of ABC’s “Mind Games” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned into the latest drama from “Lone Star” and “Awake” creator Kyle Killen, what did you think? Did you like Steve Zahn and/or Christian Slater? Did you find what the brothers do to be cool or creepy? Did the revelation at the end make you more or less excited to see what’s happening next? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
I love Christian Slater and Steve Zahn and the brother dynamic they’re working here. This series could work if given time to establish the right energy level. The pilot was as exhausting as being subjected to Zahn’s pitch to business investors.
It felt a little like a “Burn Notice” where they use psychology instead of espionage to help the downtrodden. That could be fun if the show doesn’t take the premise too seriously.
Loved it, always been a Christian Slater fan and have like Zahn in small does. But this premise and brotherly relationship worked for me.
Here’s the thing: the premise of this idea rocks. It’s kinda like Leverage but with more mindfuckery. However, it is almost entirely violently drowned out by Steve Zahn’s manic rage screaming for 20 minutes at a time and then Christian Slater trying to scream loud enough to be heard over that. It’s too much, it reminds me of my relatives (yellers), it makes me tired just watching Zahn. The poor bastard must have lost his voice for a month after filming the pilot. Also don’t get why they had to reiterate so much in the first 20 minutes why they were totally bad dudes to hire for anything due to jail/affairs/bipolarity. I was relieved when Zahn was briefly off screen for a few minutes so Slater could take over, more quietly.
But in reality, these two dudes are waaaaaaaaay too nuts/off to manage to succeed weekly. I don’t get why their sidekicks trust these people enough to work with them, especially the ex-wife in particular.
I do not know what to make of the twist. Or shall I say, double twist since she turned out to actually love the dude and reneged on the deal. Hoo boy.
The Zahn was TOO LOUD and the story was annoying. I watched half the show and as Zahn continued to devolve, I went to the 10PM news. Too bad, I was looking forward to something to watch on Wednesday nights.
Zahn was TOO LOUD and the story was annoying. Too bad, I was looking forward to watching.
YES! Too loud and too much yelling. I have always liked Steve Zahn and happy to see him in a series, but it was just too frantic for me. Liked that the girls could calm him down, like security blankets. Christian Slater doesn’t interest me, especially with his yelling also. He should be a better influence on the brother. I will watch to see if it develops any better. I am in Chicago and they were filming down the block from me, so it is always fun to see Chicago scapes.
I love Steve Zahn and I’m a fan of Slater’s. It’s only the first episode, so I’m interested to see where it goes. I think the premise of the show is good, it seems they’re setting up to maybe do some good for people regardless of money and hopefully Slater’s Character will be redeemed. I’ve seen a lot of previews and they look pretty interesting, I think it may evolve??? I agree with the repetitive nature, don’t like it. Maybe it’s for those who aren’t able to follow the story or idea? I hope now that the show is set up we don’t get the recap of what they do every week. There was a line about Zahn’s character taking meds to calm him, something about music, maybe the meds will calm him. Regardless, I like him, he’s the life of the show. Overall, I will watch again.
The show’s rhythms are just so strange, both from a dialogue level and a directoral level. For that reason, I’m willing to consider that maybe this is a show I need a few weeks to adapt to, just so it feels less off. There was some good things going on.
That said, the central concept of the episode, people’s minds become like wet cement when they are full of adrenaline just seemed so dumb to me. The mind tricks they play from here on out better be a bit more complicated so that I can actually suspend my disbelief a little better.
Like everyone else said, it was just too loud. I understand that Zahn’s bipolar and has impulse control problems, but that was too much volume to invite into my living room for 45 minutes/week.
Also, the gender balance was weird (and retro in a really bad way). The proactive, thinking, doing roles on the show were all male, the women were pretty much just objects that the men used to achieve their goals or take care of them. Part of that was because the center of the show is the brothers, but couldn’t either the business guy or the other guy have been a woman? For some reason, that divide really stood out to me in this show.
I’ve seen a better show in reruns it called “Leverage” this is just a bad ripoff..sorry ..fail..