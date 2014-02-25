Series premiere talkback: ‘Mind Games’

I posted my review of ABC’s “Mind Games” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned into the latest drama from “Lone Star” and “Awake” creator Kyle Killen, what did you think? Did you like Steve Zahn and/or Christian Slater? Did you find what the brothers do to be cool or creepy? Did the revelation at the end make you more or less excited to see what’s happening next? And will you watch again?

Have at it.