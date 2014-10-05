Series premiere talkback: ‘Mulaney’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of FOX's “Mulaney” on Thursday. Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did you like John Mulaney the actor? How did you feel about his co-stars, whether young or old? Where does Andre the weed dealer fit on this fall's continuum of obnoxious ginger bearded sidekicks? Did Martin Short's performance remind anyone else of his “Would you like to buy a monkey?” audition tape from the David Letterman Oscars? Did Elliott Gould strike you as a person who even understood why he was on the show? Did you like the choice of the person to explain that “Mulaney” was shot in front of a live studio audience? Did any of it make you laugh? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
I dunno, I might be a Mulaney apologist because I’m such a big fan of his, but I thought there were some pretty funny jokes, both lifted from his stand up and new (like the cardboard cutout of Lou killing a hooker).
The acting style is a bit odd, but comedies take some time to hit their rhythm, and the fact they ordered 10 more episodes and gave it this slot are promising. I feel like the talent will pay off if they give it the chance to.
Wow, that was really hard to watch. I was prepared for some rough spots, but…oof. Alan was far too kind in his review.
It had its moments. But basically, everyone’s delivery was off and felt forced. Almost as if none of them had been in front of a camera before. The drug dealer brought absolutely nothing, but there’s enough premise, and talent, I think, to warrant letting it find itself a la Parks and Rec.
Hummm… I dunno. But, to me it looked like some Jerry Sienfield flashbacks, of course with newer elements but, that stand up intro… Jerry, the 2 friends and his new boss, well Elaine, George and Kramer, anyway, that’s just me. The acting… I think Mulaney acting was kind of forced… I didn’t even finish the whole show… I think I rather watch Sienfield reruns…
I like John Mulaney’s standup and his writing from SNL, but this was… rough.
My friend and I had to stop watching about 10 minutes in. The acting was very pained and forced, and the audience laughter made things that already weren’t terribly funny even less funny simply by being there. Just… pretty dreadful. Shame.
The live audience laughter ruins his stand-up comedy shows too.
I’m a big fan of John Mulaney’s standup, and I was really looking forward to his show….but this was awful. Absolutely unwatchable. I feel embarrassed that I told people at work that they should watch this. Hopefully it gets better.
Yikes on bikes.
When I read that Mulaney was a writer on SNL, I wasn’t even going to watch (the show hasn’t been even occasionally funny in years), but I found myself not only watching it, but liking it. Mulaney is a very likeable character (I’m unsure how much is character and how much is him just being himself). The request Kramer/drug dealer definitely brings nothing and needs to go away. I was actually pleasantly surprised with Short’s performance. He is obviously a scene chewer in everything he’s in, but he seemed a bit subdued.
I liked it. Why I don’t know, I think the amateurish nature of the show grew on me. I don’t know anything of Mulaney’s stand up or written credits, but it seem everyone was going for a almost improvise nature.
I was so disappointed. I want it to be good, but man, that was rough. Martin Short is pretty good, but everyone else feels awkward. Because I like Mulaney’s standup, I’ll give it 3 or 4 more episodes, but it really needs to be better.
The laughter doesn’t sound real. It will go the way of FOX’s other big hit Dads. The one FOX sitcom that is funny doesnt use a “live studio audience” maybe a live audience. But it still sounds like canned laughter
Not funny and not well acted – everyone’s delivery was forced and robotic. Plus, you can tell they had to do several takes of each scene. Apparently, Nasim Pedrad really likes to roll up her sleeves (evident in virtually every outfit she was wearing in the pilot)…but it seemed like every other second her sleeves were in different positions (partially rolled up, totally rolled up, etc.) – meaning they really had to piece the takes together to get a complete scene…a telltale sign of widespread bad acting and a director’s nightmare. Nasim looks nice, though.
The show was a dreadful, horrific experience for all involved. The sooner we can put it out of our minds and move on with our lives, the better.
Holy hell was that bad. I felt legitimately embarrassed for John Mulaney.
Worse than Selfie. Worse than Manhattan Love Story. Worse than A to Z. Worst pilot of the season.
Pretty awful. I was particularly disappointed that most of the bits were transplanted almost verbatim from his 2012 standup routine. Watch the Xanax bit and compare it to what was in the episode: [www.youtube.com]
This may well be a terrible show, but the Cosby Show pilot lifted a TON of his stand-up almost verbatim as well.
Chris – you mean the Cosby Show pilot that aired in 1984 when Mulaney was a toddler?
I thought the show had a nice, slice-of-life realism to it. You know, like when you drop into the clinic to chat with a friend about relationship problems while he waits to see the doctor. Real stuff.
Seems like Fox is trying to ruin the Sunday night Animation thing. I liked American Dad, and they went and pulled it. Bob’s Burgers is Ok, but I’ve never really got pulled into the show. Brooklyn Nine Nine was something I only watched occasionally because of its proximity to New Girl. But now they stick it right between Simpsons and Family Guy. I just find the Jake character a bit unlikeable and arrogant.
Then Mulaney….. It really felt like a lame Seinfeld ripoff. There was some punchline about the cardboard cutout that made be laugh, but it seemed the live studio audience would laugh at anything. Timing seemed to be off and I was focusing more on reading emails on my laptop than paying too much attention to the show.
Seems like Fox is more concerned about getting as many new shows on board and running successful ones into the ground (Raising Hope anyone?)
My Lord, I agree with you 100%, that Brooklyn stuff it’s just awful, this guy, I don’t even know his names, the main actor, sucks. Like you said his arrogance goes beyond. And then Mulaney… Well, it is what it is.
This is the first multicam comedy I’ve watched since Seinfeld or Frasier. I’m such a big fan of Mulaney that I actually anticipated a laugh track. (!!!)
While I didn’t think some of the jokes from “New in Town” and “The Top Part” translated over very well to the sitcom format, I did like some of the new jokes, especially finding the punchline for “Problem Bitch” and I think John Mulaney will get much better. Go to ANY of your favorite shows and watch the pilot and you won’t be 100% in love with it. It takes a while to get in a rhythm.
I have faith in Mulaney’s writing and can’t wait to see more episodes. He is inherently a really, really funny guy. Plus I’m glad to get my weekly fix of Nasim!
Get rid of every character except Mulaney and Short, and the show becomes watchable.
Perhaps keep Nasim Pedrad if they can make her an actual living, breathing human being, instead of a caricature.
A few things:
-ICE T is part of Mulaney’s act making fun of how his character Finn on SVU always says kind of dumb things, funny that he does the voiceover for the introduction.
-It’s weird that everything in the episode came from Mulaney’s standup act that’s been released as an album. If you’re aware of him, it was nothing fresh.
-It’s less Seinfeld and more Seinfeld Chronicles.
I thought this was a show that i could see myself liking in the 90s. It was very old fashioned. John mulaney is kind of awkward as an actor. I would say I thought the stuff with nasim pedrad was pretty funny though for some reason. It wasn’t awful but it really was kind of meh and just really old fashioned.
While everyone will comment on the failed similarity to Seinfeld, what it actually reminded me of was the tv show Jerry and George were trying to create within the show right down to the canned laughter. I swear if Mulaney had gotten into a car accident and the other guy was sentenced to serve as his butler, I would not have been surprised.