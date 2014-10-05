Series premiere talkback: ‘Mulaney’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of FOX's “Mulaney” on Thursday. Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did you like John Mulaney the actor? How did you feel about his co-stars, whether young or old? Where does Andre the weed dealer fit on this fall's continuum of obnoxious ginger bearded sidekicks? Did Martin Short's performance remind anyone else of his “Would you like to buy a monkey?” audition tape from the David Letterman Oscars? Did Elliott Gould strike you as a person who even understood why he was on the show? Did you like the choice of the person to explain that “Mulaney” was shot in front of a live studio audience? Did any of it make you laugh? And will you watch again?

Have at it.