Series premiere talkback: ‘Super Fun Night’ – ‘Anything for Love’

10.02.13 5 years ago 15 Comments

I briefly reviewed ABC’s “Super Fun Night” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did you love all the Spanx jokes? Did you find Rebel Wilson’s American accent convincing and/or amusing? Did you enjoy her interplay with either her legal co-workers or nerdy best friends? Did you laugh? And will you watch again? 

Have at it, and keep in mind that this is at least the show’s third attempt at a premiere, including the failed development at CBS and the pilot that ABC decided not to air for now.

TAGSFall TV 2013REBEL WILSONSUPER FUN NIGHT

