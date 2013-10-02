Series premiere talkback: ‘Super Fun Night’ – ‘Anything for Love’

I briefly reviewed ABC’s “Super Fun Night” this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did you love all the Spanx jokes? Did you find Rebel Wilson’s American accent convincing and/or amusing? Did you enjoy her interplay with either her legal co-workers or nerdy best friends? Did you laugh? And will you watch again?
Have at it, and keep in mind that this is at least the show’s third attempt at a premiere, including the failed development at CBS and the pilot that ABC decided not to air for now.
Just deleted from my season pass.
I tuned in because I like Rebel Wilson, but it was pretty bad. The accent was super distracting, I wish she would have kept her own. Hubby and I changed the channel before it was over. Disappointing.
Oy. That was embarrassing for everyone involved. Not a good use of Rebel Wilson’s talents.
Wow, this wasn’t even the pilot. They actually had time to fix any problems they have had originally found and they delivered…this? A Pitch Perfect ripoff too boot. But all the jokes – terrible. The American accent, not needed. Her best friends? No spark.
Not really sure what was so offensive to everybody here, I thought it was pretty consistently funny and I didn’t even notice the accent (or I mean, she acts weird in plenty of ways so the voice didn’t stand out for me). I thought she was kind of charming, and wouldn’t have guessed this wasn’t a pilot. Sometimes it’s good to just jump right in.
I was so disappointed in this. I really enjoy Rebel Wilson, but this just wasn’t funny and that accent was distracting at best. I’m going to watch next week in the hopes it gets better (or maybe I’m just a glutton for punishment?), but I’m guessing I won’t be watching for long.
Also, while Dan did warn of excessive spanx humor, I did not realize they would be the only jokes in the pilot. I’m saddened by the reliance on that type of humor – rebel is so much funnierthan this show would lead you to believe.
I didn’t watch but it was fun doing a Twitter search for “Rebel accent” last night and see everyone complaining about it.
If Alan is correct that she pushed for the American accent, why didn’t someone stop her???
I hope he was mistaken, I really have no idea why she’d keep insisting on it. Did she really find it that funny?
It’s over, Rebel’s finished.
I am not mistaken, Mahmoud. Everyone associated with the show, including Rebel Wilson herself, insists it was her idea and hers alone. Everyone else would’ve been fine with her playing Aussie.
This show actually reminded me a lot of “Ugly Betty,” except not nearly as funny or charming. We have the not-classically-attractive lead who is trying to get ahead at work, the handsome but not entirely competent boss, and the bitchy other woman trying to snare the boss’ attention. But again, this show is WAY less appealing.
However, I may give the show a few more weeks before writing it off completely. I did find the dynamic between Kimmy and Richard kind of adorable (the slow tiptoe toward the cake in the break room, swapping stationery during the meeting). And I laughed at Kendall’s definition of friends with benefits as “emotionless sex…on yachts.”
I didn’t actually make the Ugly Betty connection until you pointed it out, but you’re right. God I miss that show.
And you’re right, Kimmy and Richard were good together and might be enough to keep me watching.
Even though we know Rebel isn’t American, the accent shouldn’t matter. (See also: Hugh Laurie, and going the other way, Meryl Streep.)
Hanging out in a bar like that with 2 friends reminded me more of “Samantha Who?”
I’d like to know why they named a character “Helen-
Alice.” (If the idea was a name that suggested “more traditionalist than not,” wouldn’t one name OR the other be sufficient?)
The other friend is what you get when you cross Lizzy Caplan with Jodie Foster.
The problem people have with the accent is that because she’s focusing on keeping the accent stable, it’s keeping her from being able to be as verbally funny as she can be.
I find Rebel Wilson to be very funny and while the show isn’t her best work, I find it to ve a bit better than most. I don’t find her accent distracting but I don’t see where it is neccessary as there are many British accents on the show nonetheless. I do think Rebel is funnier in her traditional accentual habatat.
Turned it off part way through the credits, deleted from the PVR. Won’t be back.