Series premiere talkback: ‘The Affair’

10.12.14 4 years ago 47 Comments

I posted my review of Showtime's “The Affair” a few days ago (along with an interview with Sarah Treem). Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight – or watched the pilot on YouTube or On Demand earlier – what did you think? Can you forgive Dominic West for cheating on Maura Tierney, or Ruth Wilson for cheating on Joshua Jackson? Did you find one perspective more interesting – or more “real” – than the other? Did you get tired of seeing some of the same scenes twice, or were the differences interesting enough? How did you feel about the prank Noah's son pulls, especially coming so soon before the incident at the restaurant with his daughter? If you're a “Wire” fan, did you laugh at John Doman again scolding Dominic West? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

TAGSDOMINIC WESTJOSHUA JACKSONmaura tierneyRUTH WILSONSarah TreemTHE AFFAIR

