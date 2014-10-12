Series premiere talkback: ‘The Affair’

I posted my review of Showtime's “The Affair” a few days ago (along with an interview with Sarah Treem). Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight – or watched the pilot on YouTube or On Demand earlier – what did you think? Can you forgive Dominic West for cheating on Maura Tierney, or Ruth Wilson for cheating on Joshua Jackson? Did you find one perspective more interesting – or more “real” – than the other? Did you get tired of seeing some of the same scenes twice, or were the differences interesting enough? How did you feel about the prank Noah's son pulls, especially coming so soon before the incident at the restaurant with his daughter? If you're a “Wire” fan, did you laugh at John Doman again scolding Dominic West? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Loved it.
Hope the truth is somewhere in between, and not me as a guy indentifying with McNulty
I definitely laughed at the Wire reunion! That was great casting.
I found this interesting and engaging. I did like Noah’s side more than Alison’s but that could very well have been fatigue with seeing some scenes over again (albeit a bit different).
The hanging prank and choking did set a strange tone. I wasn’t sure if that was on purpose or not.
The ending suggests there are years of story between the scenes we saw and the narration but I am baffled how this will run as series even if I do plan to watch it again.
I also wonder as well how this can be a series. It was mentioned in either Alan’s interview with the show runner in his review that the scenes with the police took some time after the affair began. It seems to me there could only be one reason why Noah and Allison are being questioned by the police
I had heard that there was a tragic event in one of the couple’s lives that causes a rift in one of the marriages. So when I saw the boy hanging in the bathroom I assumed. Oh shit. This is it.
Followed by the marble choking scene at the diner I thought it was a bit much so soon.
That said I think this show will have a rather intense story line. I expect there will be blood before it’s all said and done.
But I did found the show very engaging though I hope the show uses the split point of view sparingly. That can get tiresome quickly. And a smart audience will understand each adulterer has their own perspective after the setup from the pilot. And perhaps a few split POV check ins as the story progresses.
Im going to read your interview with the creator now and perhaps my question is answered there but do we have any indication if this will be a one season & done story like True Detective or if there are multiple seasons (potentially) to come??
Thanks Alan. Great insight as always.
I thought that I would find the switching of perspectives to be super redundant, but their memories were so different that I was intrigued the whole time. I just find it to be incredibly implausible that people would recall important events to such varying degrees. How can you misremember saving a choking child? That is crazy wild.
I didn’t really take it as faulty memory. While that’s certainly possible, it’s implied that these are the stories that the character’s are telling to the detective. There could be intentional deception there, where one person is intentionally slanting the story in their favor, while being at least somewhat aware that what they’re saying isn’t true, if that makes any sense.
Good point Tyler. I just finished the episode so I’m still processing but I hadn’t quite put together that the two stories being told were too the detectives.
Are we sure that Ruth Wilson is being interviewed by a detective? I found the tone of the questions to sound like they were coming from a psychologist. They were much more introspective than I think a detective would be. Maybe not. All I know from detectives questions in criminal cases I’ve seen on tv. Hah!
There was a scene towards the end that confirmed that she was speaking to a detective. She was in the same interrogation room as the one that Dominic West was shown in earlier, with the one-way mirror and the like. She had shorter hair and appeared more cold and cynical than she did in the flashbacks, or at least that’s my recollection.
I enjoyed the episode in general. However I wasn’t expecting the two perspectives and memories to differ so much. At times they were so different that it strained credulity to me. I get that two people have different interpretations of the same event, but these were so incredibly different that I have no clue who is the more reliable narrator – Noah or Alison? I suppose that’s the point.
I liked that Noah’s family life was shown to be overall pretty good. Alison’s was less interesting. It seems like for a female character to be considered ‘complex’ (or to justify cheating) these days she needs to have had a great loss or trauma so the audience can sympathise with her. I could’ve done without this aspect, to be honest.
I’m intrigued though; can’t wait to see the next episode.
Copying my post from Alan’s initial review. Another commenter helpfully suggested that what we’re seeing is not simply the byproduct of different perspectives, but of at least one person (and maybe two) lying to the police. To me, this idea is more compelling and made much more sense of the episode. In True Detective, it quickly became apparent that viewers were seeing Russ and Marty’s memories, rather than what they told the police. In The Affair, by contrast, it seems like we’re seeing what Noah and Alison tell the police. The extent to which these narratives reflect the characters’ true memories will have to be teased out over time.
It’s weird seeing, not one, but two actresses I recognize solely from TV commercials in the same episode.
I turned the premiere on as background noise while futzing around on my laptop but it quickly gained my attention enough that I stopped what I was doing, got up and focused solely on it. I enjoyed it.
I found Alison’s perspective more interesting & “real” (Noah’s felt like someone intentionally misremembering things to make themselves come off better as soon as recollections turned to his interactions with Alison), but it’s one episode so we’ll see how things go from here.
Either way, they have my attention.
Not one, but two supremely annoying teens being dealt with by parents in ways that seem alien to my generation. Had to turn it off shortly after they sat down to eat. But I like the concept enough to try watching the rest of the episode.
Not sure if I’m going to jump in on this one….or save up a few on the DVR first.
It looks like the West character has a preference for women with an overbite.
I’ll watch it again. I was a fan of ‘THE HOUR’ and ‘LUTHER’ so I’ll watch anything with these actors.
I like the Rashomon aspect. Maybe because my memory, with advancing age, needs help.
Hahaha EXACTLY!!! I said the same thing! Seriously do not know if I can get through the series with either women’s upper lips!!!!
More of a duck-lip than an overbite, I think.
Helen has the weirdest upper lip curl I’ve ever seen. But yet she’s not ugly
Have been looking forward to this… but I give the first hour a passable grade only. So far for me, the intrigue lies in the developing story vs. the cop interview, rather than in “the affair” itself. I plan to watch this 1st episode again, and see if I can get into it more…
My other take? If I were a guy in this setting (not Noah), I’d go for Maura Tierney or the girl he saw while swimming, much quicker than “Alison” — so far, she’s not that much of a lure… we’ll see.
It will be interesting to see if any of the other memories are less than true. The hanging incident? The father-in-law or mother-in-law? The owner of the diner? We may find out that both narrators are unreliable. These are clearly their recollections; neither one told everything we saw to the investigator.
Other than the title leveraging our expectation that “the affair” is a romantic/sexual engagement, we don’t actually know yet that that’s happens. It could be much more generic – “the thing,” “that time,” “the incident,” etc (like “The Thomas Crown Affair).
Yeah Allison and that upper lip! Seriously don’t see what the attraction is yet…..
I found it hilariously ironc that they would play the song “I’m Goin’ To Jackson” (Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash) at the end of the episode after watching Joshua Jackson f##king his wife not only seeing that part once but twice. lol
Thanks for playing Word Association.
I liked seeing how both sides tell the story. Allison is not my favorite character yet but perhaps she’ll grow on me and the kid who faked the hanging already has me pissed off enough for the entire series….
I find it hilariously ironic that they would play the song “I’m Goin’ To Jackson” (Johnny Cash and June CarterCash) at the end of the episode after seeing Joshua Jackson f##king his wife not only once but twice. lol
It felt pretentious.
Like, you guys – don’t think for a moment you’re plainly watching TV, oh, no – this is sooo different… really?
It was mediocre, and after we saw the 2 versions, now what? because I can’t find myself to really care. And that child loss, c’mon, – way too kitchy.
So besides that gimmick, we’ll see if it’s good in it’s own right. so far – lots of cliches.
Thank you! I was feeling lonely, not liking this show. I didn’t like it!
I thought this was very good at setting things up for the “whys” in terms of these two having an affair. The performances were also great. And, yes, the “Wire reunion” was not to be missed. John Doman plays such a great prick. Still giving the middle finger(s) to McNulty.
Noah’s perspective was very interesting because he told the cop that he really didn’t know why this happened as he was happy with his family and life in general. But when we saw his life – there was a lot about it that he would have wanted to escape from. So, it was pretty easy to see why he “strayed”. And Allison’s grief was so overwhelming that having an affair with someone outside of her small town existence would provide her with some escape from all the surrounding, constant reminders of her deep loss.
I’m intrigued by what the investigation is all about and I hope it becomes more evident sooner rather than later. But so far, I’m on board for the full ride.
Yeah, it was hard not to think of The Wire during the scenes between West & Doman.
The show has potential. Will watch a few more episodes.
I could never forgive anyone for cheating on Maura Tierney … or Joshua Jackson, for that matter. Thought it was really good. Excited to see where they take it.
Thought it was the best premiere I’ve seen of the season so far. My only complaint was having two near-deaths of children on the same day. It ended up feeling like the dramatic version of a cheap jump scare.
Dominic West was just amazing, as was Ruth Wilson.
Wonder if the mention of Anna Karenina is a hint or a red herring about what the ultimate mystery is.
“If you’re a “Wire” fan, did you laugh at John Doman again scolding Dominic West?”
I burst out laughing and applauded. Brilliant move.
I HATED this, HATED! The kids are monsters, the chaos, very annoying. The waitress– what’s with her top lip. I’m trying to picture her lips and West’s in a lip-lock. Scary!
This show is full of awful people and moves so slowly, haltingly, annoyingly. I’m physically revolted by it. It’s just EWWWW.
Found the 2 Leads accents to be very distracting. Alison could not have grown up in this small coastal town with a British accent that was emerging.
Unlike Alan, I was very much looking forward to this show. As a big fan of Maura Tierney, Joshua Jackson, and Dominic West, coupled with the subject matter, I was a fan pretty much from the word go. Which is why I find it so sad that I didn’t really love anything about it. I’m not familiar with Ruth Wilson’s prior work, and so far I’m not liking her in this role, though I found her story to be the more intriguing/relatable of the two.
Also I’m not sure, as such a fan of both Maura and Joshua’s work and personally, I’m going to be able to move past their spouses cheating on them? I feel like that sounds silly but I don’t know?
I’m no giving up on the show after just one episode, but I am not a fan so far.
Say WHAT??? Omg loving the show. Dominic West is soooo understated HOTT;) Hang in there!
McNulty + Alice’s US accents = not good + very distracting.
Semi-related: McNulty was so creepy as the simpering, seducing murderer on “Appropriate Adult”. That show just piled on the dread.
I loved the pilot and can’t wait for the next episode! At first, with the differing stories, I thought it might have a bit of “Body Heat” going on. But I read your interview with Sarah Treem , and it sounded like she was indicating that Noah and Alison are both basically good people, so I guess I can stop worrying about whether Alison and Cole are setting Noah up for murder or blackmail. Anyway, I am still plenty intrigued about what really happened, who died, and how, if at all, any of our characters are involved.
The first half was pretty boring except for the fake hanging scene. Then they showed the same boring first half from a slightly different perspective. That was even more boring.
Not going to watch Episode 2. Stakes aren’t high enough, and I don’t want to be strung along for an entire season to get to the point where they’re talking to the cop (or whoever it is they’re talking to).
OBSESSED!!! Love this show and I will cry and protest if it is cancelled!! Have not been this excited for a show since Dexter. Dominic West is def my new crush;) And the sexual chemistry between Alison and Noah- INTENSE!! Cant wait to see how this story plays out. Enjoy all;)
I caught this show two weeks ago by accident and liked it enough to start watching episodes on demand. No one has mentioned anything about Alisons cutting herself. Im going to watch some more. I dont understand the difference in Alisons looks. Long hair in some scenes and short in others?????
Mr Sepinwall: As to your theory of Alison snaring a rich male tourist each summer as a stipend to her meager wages, I think not. At least, not this summer, because of the grief that still consumes; she seems too fragile. But then, golddiggers may be of tougher fiber, able to wait out the prolonged death of her sugar daddy, fight for the cash awarded her and move on. Anna Nicole was such a girl.
I’m just now watching the pilot. I too think she’s setting him up for a payoff. Still watching epi, so unclear why she would encourage him to stay (when taking the shower) when her boyfriend is home.
Visually: The weird upper lips of Allison and Helen are very very distracting. Noah is too old to have solid brown hair. The story is intriguing.