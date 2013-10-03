Series premiere talkback: ‘The Millers’

I briefly reviewed “The Millers” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Are you sad to have Margo Martindale farting here rather than returning to “The Americans,” or do you agree with her that fart jokes are just funny? Did you enjoy the big dance number? Beau Bridges’ technological difficulties? JB Smoove’s bemusement at the behavior of white people? Will Arnett in his second vaguely human network TV role in a row? And will you watch again?

Have at it.