Series premiere talkback: ‘The Millers’

I briefly reviewed “The Millers” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Are you sad to have Margo Martindale farting here rather than returning to “The Americans,” or do you agree with her that fart jokes are just funny? Did you enjoy the big dance number? Beau Bridges’ technological difficulties? JB Smoove’s bemusement at the behavior of white people? Will Arnett in his second vaguely human network TV role in a row? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Hey Alan… pull my finger.
I hate when bad series happen to good people.
Not offensive, which is an improvement on a lot of these shows. There could be a good show here in theory.
But at this point, this is so broad. And airing after the Big Bang Theory, that is going to make it a huge hit.
The half hour I spent on this was the tensest and most frustrated I’ve been at my TV since Sunday Night Football w/ the Sandlot Steelers. I’m not watching again.
I didn’t make it through the episode. All the yelling drove me away. It’s a shame, I like all these people, but I do not like this show.
The cast is likeable and talented. If the writing improves it could certainly turn out to be decent. But the pilot was pretty terrible.
Also, I didn’t see the original pilot, but I find it hard to believe Jayma Mays and Nelson Franklin were in any way an improvement over Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Michael Rappaport. In fact, I feel like I’d probably have preferred the original actors.
I will say that at least Garcia gave Mays and Franklin actual character traits to play. In the original version of the pilot, Ellis and Rappaport were just sorta there.
you’ve got to be kidding.
It helps that you and your brethren lowered my expectations enormously. So instead of being a show I loathed and would absolutely never watch again, instead it was a show I thought had a couple of good moments and will probably never watch again.
Well, it was better than Sean Saves The World and Dads, so there’s that.
The only funny bits that I really laughed about were the tv reports by Will Arnett’s character with the foul-mouthed kid and the fixed street.
I don’t think I’ll be back for more episodes though.
(sigh) I guess this is the year of ratcheting up the “making fun of old people simply for being old.” Apparently geriophobia is in. :)
Note to TV producers: Today’s 80-year-olds were the first generation to subscribe to cable and to buy home computers and other electronics in large numbers. They use iphones. They buy from Amazon. They’re not technologically stuck in 1954.
On the upside, it was good to see Will Arnett play a lead that’s not some variation of GOB.
But he deserves better than this. Because aside from that, I expected much a better show from Greg Garcia. While Earl and Raising Hope had their share of bathroom/fart/masturbation jokes, there was also something of a “sweet” story underlying it, with many touching moments. (And in those shows, the bathroom jokes were actually funn, like in RH’s “The Walk for the Runs.”) This was just vulgar for the sake of vulgar.
Since there are way too many things I want to watch on Thursday (and in the week overall), and only so much time, I don’t mind when there are shows I can easily miss. (So in that vein, I hope this show lasts as long as Two and a Half Men has.)
I started to watch it but couldn’t get past the laugh-track. On the other hand, Up All Night was a hilarious under-rated show.
I agree that Up ll Night started as a very funny, under-rated show but it dissolved into pretty awful mess.
Although I was a decade younger than the characters in “Golden Girls” and am a decade older than the parents in “The Millers”, both series are perfect guides to viewers about the reality of and humor in the ageing process. I related to the Dorothy character on “GG” and relate to the reality of the “old folks” on “TM”. I glory in being “old”, the stage of my life where I realize that I am just fine exactly as I am, warts (and farts) and all.
I actually went to the studio taping of pilot for the Millers. As bad as the pilot was, the taping was REALLY bad. Half of it looks rewritten, so at least they are showing improvement in my opinion.
This was my 2nd TV taping. I was amazed at how people could guffaw at the same lame joke take after take. Part of it is the comedian in the audience amping the crowd up and creating an environment that encourages laughing out loud but its still befuddling. But I’m pretty sure the laugh track comes from people inexplicably laughing at these jokes…loudly…over and over.
I would put this up there with some of the worst tv I have ever seen. Beau bridges character is unwatchable. Sometimes stupidity is funny, but not in this case. I am assuming with the fart jokes that they key demographic they are looking for is 7 to 8 year old boys. Lastly, the dirty dancing ending was just plain creepy – horrible, horrible show.