Series premiere talkback: ‘The Millers’

10.03.13 5 years ago 17 Comments

I briefly reviewed “The Millers” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Are you sad to have Margo Martindale farting here rather than returning to “The Americans,” or do you agree with her that fart jokes are just funny? Did you enjoy the big dance number? Beau Bridges’ technological difficulties? JB Smoove’s bemusement at the behavior of white people? Will Arnett in his second vaguely human network TV role in a row? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSBEAU BRIDGESFall TV 2013JB SMOOVEMARGO MARTINDALETHE MILLERSWILL ARNETT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP