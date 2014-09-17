Series premiere talkback: ‘The Mysteries of Laura’ – ‘Pilot’

On Monday, I posted my review of NBC's “The Mysteries of Laura.” Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did you find it funny or grating? Do you have any idea yet how Debra Messing can possibly be both a cop and a mom? Were you engaged by the mystery, or too busy wondering why NYPD detectives were so busy investigating a case in Westchester? Do you have an impulse to go shopping at Laura's preferred big box store? And will you watch again? Or would you just rather listen to Linda Holmes' “CopMom MomCop” theme song?
Have at it.
I assume since you hated it we won’t talk about it anymore so you can stop beating that CopMom MomCop joke into the ground. :p
But she’s a mom–AND a cop! Copmomcop!
Thanks for coming out and sharing your unnecessarily snide comment, Carey.
OHHH, SIR … it was just as you predicted… ridiculously awful… I felt like grabbing my buddy Josh Lucas by the collar, and saying, “Pal, let’s make like shepherds, and just get the ‘flock’ out of here…. IN fact, to show you there are no hard feelings, I’LL BUY”… I give this three weeks, before the “menza’s” who put it on … take it off. Then we’ll see the other episodes come out in the Spring, as fill-in material… for shame, For Shame … !
Now back to The Roosevelts, another Ken Burns triumph. Isn’t it riveting, folks ?
I’ve really enjoyed “The Roosevelts.” I almost wish it would get more into other members of the family outside Teddy/Franklin/Eleanor, but I guess you’ve got to focus a project of that scale.
I did not really enjoy “Mysteries of Laura” and will not be watching this again.
You give it three weeks? I think that’s being generous.
I watched only to see how bad it was and turned it off at the cough syrup reveal.
I didn’t see it; I read all the terrible reviews. Thing is though, if it’s a hit I won’t be surprised: the average TV viewer does not think about the show’s tone, character inconsistency, and how the show feels about the characters vs. how they’re actually portrayed. They think TV shows are real life, that they aren’t written. And the truth of that is that it’s not a bad assumption, because you would think if it got on the air and has a whole bunch of people overseeing it, that it can’t have those kinds of mistakes. We expect professionalism and stuff that gets on the air to be have gone through a meritocratic process.
I’m still surprised that Mom is a hit. That has to be the worst show in the history of TV.
There are no words. No words to describe how bad this is.
Dirty little secret that will enrage the TV critical community: that Linda Holmes thene is the lamest thing I ever heard in my entire life and I want my 45 seconds that I listened to it back. It needs to stop popping up in my twitter feed
Heavens, that’s not going to enrage anyone. That doesn’t even enrage ME. It is aggressively lame, you are absolutely right.
Boo Raytorious. Linda Holmes, I loved your theme song.
Ay! The only thing more insulting than Los Mysteriosos de Laura is los ignorencios de Alan! I will now return to eating my authentic Spanish quesadillas.
Quesadillas are Mexican, you moron.
He knows that, Hambypamby. That’s the joke.
Shoot the husband and kill the kids. Now we might have a show to watch.
Her kids were/are horrible. Typical white kids raised with no discipline. Guess writers thought it was creative. Don’t like show because of it. Sends wrong message for people to see kids misbehaving and idiot parents allowing it. Wasn’t cute nor funny. Cannot stand misbehaving kids and adults taking it lightly. White kids are raised like that and it should not be on tv. The kids need their butts kicked
I watched half of it and will watch the rest later tonight. With all the negativity about this show, I expected to hate it, but I think Debra Messing will pull it off. Let’s give her another 2 or 3 shows. – niki
Oh man, I loved Rico Colantoni in this for the unintentional hilarity.
I think Bob7 might be right, and this might be fall’s breakaway hit.
It was horrible.
But… I think there could have been a decent show with the same idea (just different directors & actors, a completely re-worked script, and a much better show-writer and room) that I might have watched a second episode of. But not this. This was awful.
“Mysteries of Laura” I wanted to like this show. Then I saw the pilot. I hated the twins and the husband was a ass! When the boys started peeing on each other in public that was enough for me. What were they raised by wolves? I agree with Stephanie O’Daniel.
The only “mystery” about this show is why anyone associated with it would be associated with it. Bad Mom/Bad Cop. Bad Script/Bad Actress/Bad etc……….
I like Debra Messing, yes I even liked her & all her scarfs on “SMASH”, so I think if they stuck to this show being a straight dramedy style police procedural it would succeed. The bratty kids were just too much. I’ll probably keep watching till it goes away. I give it 3-5 episodes.
Awful. Shame on NBC for this garbage
I actually thought it was really good. I was surprised.
* I like the premise – showing a female cop dealing with the mess in her life while doing her job.
* I like that she’s not portrayed as some kind of “saint.”
* The show was awful! Utterly awful. Too stupid for words.
The final scene sums up that stupidity. It just so happens that the husband she’s tussling with is now going to be her boss? Please.
Oh that was great television, a mixture between a sitcom whose punchlines you saw coming for miles and a police procedural that tried to employ every single cliché there is. And as a bonus, thank you for the sentence “she took the bullets out” – I would have never, ever figured that one out on my own, I mean you know, her having deducted who the murderer is…
The writers should have made “Laura” the captain of the precinct, assuming the brilliance of the character and then written the show more in the vein of “Barney Miller”. Rather than taking the show to the streets they could focus on 2 sets;the action at the precinct and the action at home or completely leave out the home scenario.
They should definitely pick their homicide stories more carefully as in “Monk”, because comedy and rape/murder does not work.Episode 2 was horrible.
But, I Love Debra Messing and she deserves better material. I hope they are able to rework the show to make it more compelling rather than the mess that it is at the moment.
I loved the show & the theme song. In fact I’m watching the 2nd episode now. Its drama with a little bit of comedy mixed in. Exactly what you would expect from Ms. Messing.
I don’t care what anyone else says, I love “The Mysteries of Laura”. I only hope ya’ll give it a fair chance. It’s a combination of comedy and cop. Stay the course! :)
All I want to know is who sings the beginning song as the show is starting…has a catchy beat! Sounds like they are singing “show me what you’ve got”…idk.