Series premiere talkback: ‘The Mysteries of Laura’ – ‘Pilot’

09.17.14 4 years ago 32 Comments

On Monday, I posted my review of NBC's “The Mysteries of Laura.” Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did you find it funny or grating? Do you have any idea yet how Debra Messing can possibly be both a cop and a mom? Were you engaged by the mystery, or too busy wondering why NYPD detectives were so busy investigating a case in Westchester? Do you have an impulse to go shopping at Laura's preferred big box store? And will you watch again? Or would you just rather listen to Linda Holmes' “CopMom MomCop” theme song?

Have at it.

