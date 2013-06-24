Series premiere: ‘Under the Dome’ – ‘Pilot’

#Stephen King
Senior Television Writer
06.24.13 51 Comments

I published my review of CBS’ Stephen King adaptation “Under the Dome” on Sunday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think of the pilot? Did a svelter Dean Norris work for you in a more prominent role than he usually has as Hank Schrader? Did you like Mike Vogel as the mysterious Barbie? Was Junior creepy or campy? And do you find this town and its inhabitants compelling enough to spend a summer watching? 

I understand Brian K. Vaughan and company have made some significant departures from the book. Nevertheless, let’s keep any book discussion as vague as possible, if not ignoring it altogether, rather than let this turn into a “Game of Thrones” situation. I haven’t decided yet if I’m going to cover this weekly; I’ll have to see what I feel about the next few episodes, but I can try to at least put up brief discussion posts about them.

In the meantime, have at it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King
TAGSbrian k vaughanbritt robertsondean norrisMIKE VOGELRACHELLE LEFEVRESTEPHEN KINGUNDER THE DOME

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP