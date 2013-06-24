Series premiere: ‘Under the Dome’ – ‘Pilot’

I published my review of CBS’ Stephen King adaptation “Under the Dome” on Sunday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think of the pilot? Did a svelter Dean Norris work for you in a more prominent role than he usually has as Hank Schrader? Did you like Mike Vogel as the mysterious Barbie? Was Junior creepy or campy? And do you find this town and its inhabitants compelling enough to spend a summer watching?
I understand Brian K. Vaughan and company have made some significant departures from the book. Nevertheless, let’s keep any book discussion as vague as possible, if not ignoring it altogether, rather than let this turn into a “Game of Thrones” situation. I haven’t decided yet if I’m going to cover this weekly; I’ll have to see what I feel about the next few episodes, but I can try to at least put up brief discussion posts about them.
In the meantime, have at it.
I thought the Junior stuff was just awful. He went from zero to mustache-twirling supervillain in about two minutes. The faster that storyline ends, the better, if only because it’s the laziest type of horror storytelling (young girl being terrorized by a man).
That said, I thought the episode did a very good job of selling the dread. Dread is tough to pull off, but when done well (Rains of Castamere), it can be fantastic. This is no Rains of Castamere, but I thought they did a good job of making me feel like something terrible was always about to happen next.
I like having a genuinely psycho character (instead of just a jerk or bully), but yeah they needed to either let it build slowly or establish his mental issue immediately, as though he was always that way. Having him go all nutty because his “friend w/ benefits” doesn’t want to be his girlfriend is kinda dumb.
But, introduction issues aside, I hope he’s a real sicko, like Joffrey from GoT.
Agreed. We all felt it was just a little unbelievable to go psycho so quickly. However, I do understand the need to establish the large cast of characters in such a short period of time. I do question the lock on the “outside” of a fallout shelter. However, all in all it looks like an interesting show and will be along for the ride for all 13 episodes.
Biggest surprise for me was Norris. He brings a level of affability and likability to Big Jim Rennie that didn’t exist on the page. Whereas with the book, you just sort of had to go along with the idea that the entire town would go along with Big Jim, but I totally buy that Norris could take command to the degree he does here.
Also, he probably winds up saving lives by going on the radio in this episode.
Agree about Junior. Otherwise interesting start. I have not read the books. And, strange real life parallel: A huge moth had gotten into my living room, and I thought it would find its own way out again. But it didn’t. Under the Dome came on, and I thought, that’s what I’ll do. I got a plastic cup, and I pinned it down against the desk. It flew as it could, within this dome. I then scooped it up, and let it go outside. Interesting to see the fate of Chester’s Mills.
There were some characters and plot points I don’t remember from the book, but some of that is probably just due to how it’s adapted. I had pictured John Goodman as Big Jim, and I thought Julia was older (like 40s or 50s).
In a significant departure – which isn’t a spoiler for anything – in the book they still have radio, TV, and internet with the outside, plus they can talk across the dome. I like the TV version better, it’s a much creepier way to show isolation, they’re not just physically cut off from the outside world, they’ve got essentially no communication now either (besides what you can write on a notepad and show to someone on the other side).
except the tv and radio blackout bothered me. part of me knows i should just go wirh the flow and not look for any scientific explanations for what is happening, but i kept screaming that it does not make sense. but what part of an invisible impentrable dome would make sense? but hey i managed to watch 10 seasons of stargate without nitpicking the science, i am sure i can make it through 1 summer with a mysterious dome.
“what part of an invisible impentrable dome would make sense”
If you presuppose that a magic (as far as we know at this point) dome can exist, we’ve seen that light can get through with no problem but radio waves are nearly impossible. That suggests that the dome is opaque to the electromagnetic spectrum somewhere between visible (short wavelength) and TV/radio (long wavelength) radiation. Also, sound waves are much longer than radio waves, so it makes sense that sound can’t penetrate the barrier.
We’ll see how this plays out, what kind of radio waves can be received, as FM is shorter than AM. Broadcast UHF stations 14-88 are even shorter, so if they can pick up some radio, UHF should be easier.
Of course, the dome could also be opaque to some wavelengths and transparent to others, just like the earth’s atmosphere lets in some wavelengths at different parts of the spectrum (visible and radio) but not others (like gamma rays, x-rays, UV, and infrared).
I’m with those who disliked the Junior plot. That went off the rails way too fast. But, I liked everything else. Will stick with it.
I understand changes have to be made from the book, but I think excising the religious elements, especially with Phil, was a lost opportunity. If they could just SLOW down a bit though, I think it could work. We’ll see.
Yes, I agree, the show could slow down. I didn’t feel a sense of dread because I didn’t feel like they took enough time to develop it. I don’t know these people, and I don’t care about them. I wasn’t remotely affected emotionally by any of these people’s fates/tragedies. And I was really uncomfortable with Junior’s storyline. I was starting to like Angie, but then she became “young woman in peril” to crazy psychopath and I lost interest. I don’t know if I’ll be back. I liked Mike Vogel, and I liked the family of women who were passing through town, and that was about it. I might just skip the series and read the book.
@CABO – According to Dan and Alan’s podcast the book really disappointed with the way it ended, and apparently a lot people are hoping the the TV version changes the ending to something better.
I decided to watch “Dome” after hearing the podcast review, otherwise I probably would have taken a pass. The show did a good job of making me feel claustrophobic just looking at the people stuck inside the dome. Then it really got claustrophobic for me when the young woman was locked in the emergency shelter (a plot development I disliked for reasons already stated in previous comments). Bummer that the Sheriff had to get bumped off, but I guess he had to go because he was too wise and likable to be allowed to stick around.
I do like Mike Vogel better with the slightly longer hair he had in Bates Motel (when I heard in the podcast he was in this, that made me interested as well). Overall it was interesting enough and I’ll watch next week to see where it goes.
I feel bad, but I can’t take Junior seriously. I shouldn’t be laughing as Angie screams in terror. It doesn’t help that Junior looks to me like some foppish teenage cross between Andy Samberg and Brandon Routh.
Yes! That is exactly who he looks like. I got the Samberg part while watching, but couldn’t piece together the second half. You nailed it but good. Well done. :)
I actually got sidetracked wondering if Eric Balfour has aged out of this kind of role (he has), and then I felt old.
I thought he was John Mayer, lol
So funny looking…so unintentionally funny…shame.
I liked everything except the Junior stuff. It’s mostly the fault of his first scene. He’s straight-up psycho in his first appearance in the book, while his first scene in the show was typical adolescent romance stuff, and it makes it look like her rejection is what sets him off.
Since there is an actor listed as playing a younger version of him, I’m hoping they’ll use flashbacks to fix that terrible introduction to crazy Junior in subsequent episodes. Plus get her out of the bomb shelter, that’s a bit of a cliche that didn’t appear in the books as far as I can remember.
Other than that, I quite enjoyed it, especially as a book reader. It’s not one of my favourite King novels, and I only read it once, so my memory of it is hazy. Most of the stuff I remember – like the characterization of Barbie and Big Jim, and the dome itself – is pretty spot-on, which the reader in me enjoys. Plus, they’re introducing new elements (like whatever went down between Barbie and Julia’s husband, or the trio of characters that included a weirdly uncredited Samantha Mathis) that mean I don’t know what’s coming.
Looking forward to the rest of the series, though if they plan on extending it into multiple seasons, I’m very curious how they’ll deal with the issue of fresh air.
Oh, one other thing did bother me – how did Angie go from diner waitress to candy striper so quickly?
Yeah, that was weird. I lost focus on the dialogue and action for a bit while I was wondering if this was another character who only *looked* like the waitress / Junior’s girlfriend, but then we saw Junior watching her from the bushes and twirling his mustache. It seems improbable, but could it just be that after they’d filmed the earlier scene, they made the decision to have her be a candy striped instead? Or maybe they dropped a scene where she mentioned the fact that she was done with her waitressing shift and was going off to her volunteer gig at the hospital? Stupid small detail, but it bugged me nonetheless.
Oh, and to me, both Julia and Barbie seem younger than their book selves.
I’m with you, Pretty Good. Found her transformation confusing, then distracting. I don’t know these characters well enough yet to know whether it was the same girl or a similar looking one. I eventually put it together, but it didn’t make a whole lot of sense that she had two jobs, without explaining other than showing two different uniforms.
I could have sworn I saw Samantha Mathis’ name in the credits.
The series inspired me to re-read the book, and Barbie’s in his early 30s, and Julia is mid-40s. So he’s pretty close, she’s quite a bit younger.
I might’ve missed Mathis’s name in the opening credits, but it’s not in her IMDb bio, which is unusual.
I’ll be sticking with the show a while. The story Barbie is told of the sick goldfish in the fish bowl being eaten by the others set the stage for what’s to come (hopefully). I can certainly see Big Jim as the big fish in this suddenly little pond.
wow. Jeff Fahey is back! that shocked me, don’t know why. i used to love him so much circa Impulse (1990)…. glad he’s going the character actor route. he was unrecognizable in this until i saw his name in the credits.
and omg, yay on the W.G. Snuffy Walden credit. that’s a welcome sight.
not sure if i will recover from the cow and resultant gross bloody hand thing.
i think the problem with Junior is the actor. miscast or maybe not up to the job / can’t get out of the box he’s in. maybe someone a little less generic and a bit more twisted would have made it more palatable.
i’ll watch for a little while but if it turns into LOST (blech) i’m outta here.
wth!?!? dang i obviously hadn’t watched the whole pilot.
and can’t believe the main dude is from Pan Am.
huge cast. not sure about this… they are really wasting Britt Robertson here.
I was so pleased to see Jeff Fahey. He’s one of those actors who instantly makes what he’s playing just a little bit more interesting.
And yes, Junior is awful. The rest of it I quite liked.
I’m not concerned about it becoming “Lost,” because they’ve got a template to work from in King’s novel, and it’s got a short, defined run right from the beginning. I have entirely different concerns, but I think if it flies off the rails, it’ll at least be in a way that’s different from “Lost.”
@SMReyno so you are going to give it a chance, even with the Junior storyline? glad to know it probably won’t be as annoying as LOST…. maybe i’ll give it more of a chance.
i haven’t read the books and alan has the no spoiler from books rule, but can you say generally what your concerns are?
Erika – Jeff Fahey had a pretty major/fan favorite role on Lost as Frank Lapidus. He was also awesome as the BBQ cook in Planet Terror.
A lot of my concerns are specific to the book, yeah. Though they’re making some significant changes already, which is encouraging in that regard. I don’t think it’s going to follow things exactly.
Apart from that, CBS is claiming this is planned as a limited mini-series, but I’m wondering if they won’t try to milk a second “season” out of it if it’s successful. I’m not sure the premise could sustain that, and it’d mean abandoning whatever the plan is right now.
I’ve never been so concerned about how a series /could/ go off the rails that I have trouble enjoying it, though, and for now this is pretty entertaining.
Simpsons (Movie) did it.
Are you (or someone else) going to post this on every Under the Dome-related article? Jesus, we get it already, have you considered this MIGHT be done differently from The Simpsons Movie?
I enjoyed Koch’s performance as Junior. I’ve read the book so I think that let me appreciate what he’s trying to achieve a little bit. But I think it works awesomely. He is like an amped up Bobby from Twin Peaks almost, except full on crazy. I think his instant descent into psychosis will make sense if we keep watching.
High expectations for this one, and very much enjoyed it. Definitely will stick with it unless it goes the way of the Killing and completely falls off the rails.
The whole time I watched the episode I had one thing stuck in my mind and I expected an answer pretty soon.
Is it a dome or a sphere? Can’t they just dig under it?
If not is the show and the book mistitled? Shouldnt it be called Inside the Bubble or something? :)
The radio people heard that it’s a dome that goes up to about 20,000 feet, so it’s not a cylinder.
As for whether it’s a dome or sphere, we’ll have to wait to see what happens when they try to dig under the barrier.
The Junior stuff was dumb. But all in all, I was entertained through out the episode and definitely will watch again next week. I like Dean Norris in this role, and it was great to see Lupidus back making jokes, even if he probably won’t survive a pacemaker being ripped out of his chest.
You are not allowed to have a character die just as he is about to reveal information. That has been a camp cliché for decades now. COME ON!
Other than that it was okay.
I won’t discuss anything in the book but having read it & liked it, I was seriously disappointed in the pilot episode because of the many departures from print.
I won’t put myself thru that again. I’ll keep my book memories intact, unpolluted by TV.
Exactly how I felt. The pilot was schock…can’t believe Stephen King was involved in it.
Stephen King has been involved in many a mediocre TV production.
In my email today, in the StephenKing.com newsletter, was this letter from the Author. Now I feel as if I’ve been a bit harsh. :o
[QUOTE][B]A Letter From Stephen[/B]
For those of you out there in Constant Reader Land who are feeling miffed because the TV version of Under the Dome varies considerably from the book version, here’s a little story.
Near the end of his life, and long after his greatest novels were written, James M. Cain agreed to be interviewed by a student reporter who covered culture and the arts for his college newspaper. This young man began his time with Cain by bemoaning how Hollywood had changed books such as The Postman Always Rings Twice and Double Indemnity. Before he could properly get into his rant, the old man interrupted him by pointing to a shelf of books behind his desk. “The movies didn’t change them a bit, son,” he said. “They’re all right up there. Every word is the same as when I wrote them.”
I feel the same way about Under the Dome. If you loved the book when you first read it, it’s still there for your perusal. But that doesn’t mean the TV series is bad, because it’s not. In fact, it’s very good. And, if you look closely, you’ll see that most of my characters are still there, although some have been combined and others have changed jobs. That’s also true of the big stuff, like the supermarket riot, the reason for all that propane storage, and the book’s thematic concerns with diminishing resources.
Many of the changes wrought by Brian K. Vaughan and his team of writers have been of necessity, and I approved of them wholeheartedly. Some have been occasioned by their plan to keep the Dome in place over Chester’s Mill for months instead of little more than a week, as is the case in the book. Other story modifications are slotting into place because the writers have completely re-imagined the source of the Dome.
That such a re-imagining had to take place was my only serious concern when the series was still in the planning stages, and that concern was purely practical. If the solution to the mystery were the same on TV as in the book, everyone would know it in short order, which would spoil a lot of the fun (besides, plenty of readers didn’t like my solution, anyway). By the same token, it would spoil things if you guys knew the arcs of the characters in advance. Some who die in the book—Angie, for instance—live in the TV version of Chester’s Mill…at least for a while. And some who live in the book may not be as lucky during the run of the show. Just sayin’.
Listen, I’ve always been a situational writer. My idea of what to do with a plot is to shoot it before it can breed. It’s true that when I start a story, I usually have a general idea of where it’s going to finish up, but in many cases I end up in a different place entirely (for instance, I fully expected Ben Mears to die at the end of ‘Salem’s Lot, and Susannah Dean was supposed to pop off at the end of Song of Susannah). “The book is the boss,” Alfred Bester used to say, and what that means to me is the situation is the boss. If you play fair with the characters—and let them play their parts according to their strengths and weaknesses—you can never go wrong. It’s impossible.
There’s only one element of my novel that absolutely had to be the same in the novel and the show, and that’s the Dome itself. It’s best to think of that novel and what you’re seeing week-to-week on CBS as a case of fraternal twins. Both started in the same creative womb, but you will be able to tell them apart. Or, if you’re of a sci-fi bent, think of them as alternate versions of the same reality.
As for me, I’m enjoying the chance to watch that alternate reality play out; I still think there’s no place like Dome.
As for you, Constant Reader, feel free to take the original down from your bookshelf anytime you want. Nothing between the covers has changed a bit.
Stephen King
June 27th, 2013[/QUOTE]
Rachelle Lefevre has starred in a number of shows, but none of them seem to have made it to a second season. (And here I’m considering What About Brian to have had one season, even though it technically had a 5-episode first season and 19 episode second season.) It would appear she has the curse of the showkiller that you guys are always talking about on the podcast. Lets hope she never costars with Paul Blackthorne lest the universe implode.
I was very disappointed, mostly by the writing. Hardly any of these characters behaved in the situation how real people would. Worse, they all seemed to have far more knowledge far too quickly about what they were facing when in reality, this was something so bizarre and outside human experience that they’d have been running around in terror, accusing each other, etc. Think the Monsters are Due on Maple Street episode of Twilight Zone.
A lot of cliches too. Junior’s character is horribly written, and I don’t feel the need for an episode of Criminal Minds inserted into such an interesting premise. Barbie’s story is promising, but going home with the wife of the man he was disposing of (don’t know yet if he actually killed him) was both contrived and soap opera-ish. I actually found myself laughing at the script throughout.
Knew right away that Jeff Fahey’s character had a pacemaker. Enjoy watching him as an actor, and like seeing a more trim Dean Norris, so I’ll stick with this a bit for them, and the unintentional laughs. Maybe I’ll be rewarded with better writing.
My biggest disappointment with the show is the casting. Not so much any singular person in particular – but that every single person looks too “Hollywood perfect.” Junior especially. He looks like he just grew up out of Disney casting. I want to see the texture of a real town with lots of different faces. It makes the whole thing feel a bit fake. Lost did a great job pulling in characters that represented much more diverse tapestry (not only racially diverse, but also body types and looks). That diversity helps one quickly see the potential for deeper character development.
All I could think of while watching this was “Wow, CBS finally found another bald guy besides Gerald McCraney”
I was actually slightly underwhelmed on the whole by the pilot. Some of the stuff seems too generic so far (not the dome itself, of course), like the separations between significant others, the lesbian couple seems to be in there so the show can go “look at our diversity!”, that HS party was completely unrealistic as was some random kid who goes “Hey, remember me from AP English??” talking about how he’s going to party hard at another kid he doesn’t know’s house and then following him and helping him. A bit Hollywood-y, as in out of touch with reality, for my tastes, but I still enjoyed the pilot, despite myself, and find that I’m eagerly awaiting another ep.
One decent enough special effect (although why the cow was surgically laser-like bisected when trees and buildings appeared to have about an 8 inch crushed gash) does not make for successful story telling or engrossing characters or make the sub-plots (particularly town “loose” girl trapped in old fallout shelter) seem less cringeworthy.
Positive reviews like AS’s here are very disappointing. The show was like a bad cross among the worst of “LOST,” “Cult,” and “Harper’s Island.”
“The pink stars are falling in lines” was somehow less worthy of derision than Cult’s “Well hey, these things just snap right off”? Not for me.
And Dean Norris has played this type before – as on “Medium.” To make overly obviously psycho “Junior” his son was almost enough to have me give up on UtD completely – I’ll give it one more episode to turn it around (and get “Angie” out of the bomb shelter), or it’s off my DVR record list forever.
Ken
In case someone’s still reading these comments, Stephen King posted a letter on his official page about the differences between the book and the TV show. [www.stephenking.com]
“…And, if you look closely, you’ll see that most of my characters are still there, although some have been combined and others have changed jobs. That’s also true of the big stuff, [spoilers redacted], and the book’s thematic concerns with diminishing resources.
Many of the changes wrought by Brian K. Vaughan and his team of writers have been of necessity, and I approved of them wholeheartedly. Some have been occasioned by their plan to keep the Dome in place over Chester’s Mill for months instead of little more than a week, as is the case in the book. Other story modifications are slotting into place because the writers have completely re-imagined the source of the Dome.
That such a re-imagining had to take place was my only serious concern when the series was still in the planning stages, and that concern was purely practical. If the solution to the mystery were the same on TV as in the book, everyone would know it in short order, which would spoil a lot of the fun (besides, plenty of readers didn’t like my solution, anyway). By the same token, it would spoil things if you guys knew the arcs of the characters in advance. Some who die in the book — [redacted], for instance — live in the TV version of Chester’s Mill…at least for a while. And some who live in the book may not be as lucky during the run of the show. Just sayin’.”
I miss “Lost.”
And, yeah, The Simpsons did it better. And may have done it first.
I will keep on a bit longer. The big WTF for me was the girl in the fall-out shelter not having the good sense to butter up the crazy boyfriend instead of insisting that she could never love him and had screwed someone else. I mean, really — Do women participate in the writing of this show? So not only does Junior fall to score a hit but the silly girl evidently can’t strike a match either. Dumb.