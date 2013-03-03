Series premiere: ‘Vikings’ – ‘Rites of Passage’

I posted my review of History’s “Vikings” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think of History’s first scripted drama series? Did you feel transported back in time, or did the recreation of the era seem cheesey? Did you like Travis Fimmel, and/or did you just wonder how Charlie Hunnam had time to do two series at once? How did you feel about Gabriel Byrne as the earl? Are you intrigued by Ragnar’s quest to discover and pillage the lands to the west? Do you look forward to the opportunity to hear the name “Floki” said repeatedly for weeks on end? Could you make sense of when subtitles were and weren’t used? And will you watch again?

Have at it. I enjoyed the show, but it’s not deep enough to really withstand weekly discussion, especially given the never-ending Sunday drama glut. So barring an unusual episode at mid-season, I likely won’t revisit until this first season’s done.