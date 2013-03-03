Series premiere: ‘Vikings’ – ‘Rites of Passage’

I posted my review of History’s “Vikings” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think of History’s first scripted drama series? Did you feel transported back in time, or did the recreation of the era seem cheesey? Did you like Travis Fimmel, and/or did you just wonder how Charlie Hunnam had time to do two series at once? How did you feel about Gabriel Byrne as the earl? Are you intrigued by Ragnar’s quest to discover and pillage the lands to the west? Do you look forward to the opportunity to hear the name “Floki” said repeatedly for weeks on end? Could you make sense of when subtitles were and weren’t used? And will you watch again?
Have at it. I enjoyed the show, but it’s not deep enough to really withstand weekly discussion, especially given the never-ending Sunday drama glut. So barring an unusual episode at mid-season, I likely won’t revisit until this first season’s done.
Thought it was a nice start. A little slow but I assume there will be more action in the weeks to come. I’m ready to set sail for at least a few more weeks.
Reminded me alot of 90s era syndicated adventure shows, or maybe early Sci-Fi shows. I say this with admiration. Fun adventure show, couple eye-rolling elements (the best friend who’s really a bad guy, the demon oracle) but a romp. Didn’t realized I missed that type of TV show.
I thoroughly enjoyed it setting it’s sights lower than the true prestige dramas but nailing the execution of that lower goal. It was pretty much pure fun, and I thank you for Dan and you for the review on the podcast as I otherwise would have rolled my eyes at a show on the History channel.
As you said, it makes a contract with the audience to deliver entertaining Vikings, and it does just that with a deal of aplomb.
Other than having to search around for the History channel for a little bit, I thought this was one of the stronger series premieres I’ve seen in a while. The fact that I don’t hate the child actor yet is a good sign.
I’m not aware of the financial backing this series has, but I was at times thinking about what this would look like on a premium channel. I think future battle scenes may be the most telling. I’m Looking forward to next week!
Agree with you AW, I enjoyed it, is it the best show? Of course not, but I will tune in next week. Agreed about the child actor who didn’t bother. Also cool that his wife is a bad ass.
Slow, dumb, bad production values and unbankable. Horrendously unwatchable television junk. The obvious lack of audience within America gives it a vertical hill to climb that it never will.
Glad I’m not the only who thought the main guy was Jax Teller
When you look at it, this show follows the same formula as “Sons” anyway: young, brash upstart seeks a new way of thinking for his outlaw tribe, comes into conflict with older, power-hungry clan leader complete w/ Lady Macbeth-Ian wife. Young protaganist has strong, fierce wife, dubious brother and oddball friend. Clan leader wants to kill upstart but can’t b/c he carries too much respect amongst the clan, and upstart wants to discredit clan leader
It was quite good, and it will be interesting to see how it develops.
Yup, I’ll be watching this every week. It looks good (beautiful locations, set pieces, and costume/hair), has an interesting premise, and the acting and characters are likable. Nice opening credit sequence, too.
I was mostly watching for Gabriel Byrne, so I’m surprised I didn’t find the Earl more interesting. I really liked Ragnar, something of Heath Ledger in that actor. And, boy, I am a sucker for giant Viking longboat replicas. It’s a nicely made show, so I’ll watch a few more episodes.
It was nice to have one line in the entire show that sounded like Norse. But I could never get away from the fact that not a single actor looked Scandinavian. They all look Anglo. And not a single one of them pronounced the names of things correctly. Like Oden to a speaker of Norse would be pronounced Othen (light th, like in “then”). Or Bjorn would be pronounced byurn no byorn. Not to mention that the R’s would be rolled, not lazily dribbled out.
I get that it is accepted that some kind of British accent be used in period pieces, as ridiculous as that is, but at least make an effort to pronounce names and places correctly. And hire actors who don’t look like well-sunned Anglos if they are playing lilly-white and fair-skinned Scandinavians.
And these are my problems with the show before I even get to the story telling which was pretty average at best.
Oh and a Norseman would pronounce Loki as law-kih not low-key.
My viking blood is boiling.
Well, Floki is played by a Skarsgard, so I don’t think we can question his Scandanavian-ness. And as someone who is half Irish/half Swedish, there are plenty of actors here who look like they could be from either side of my family. Of course, the Vikings also invaded Ireland, so…
Being a HISTORY CHANNEL show, I expected it to be more grounded. I’m certain a lot of research work has been done, but there is a lot of dramatic license taken as well. That said, I have been waiting for something like this on the subject of Vikings. Could be great.
I agree. Given it is from History Channel, I expected less modern language use. I cannot stand it when characters in period pieces speak like they just came back from the mall.
I liked it. Ditto on what someone said about Viking ship replicas. My ancestors are Norwegian – but my Norwegian grandfather was short and round and dark-haired, not tall and brawny and blond. And to the guy who thought they all looked “Anglo” – you might notice, over the season, how they all invade England? Later in Viking history, of course, they also invaded and took up residence in Normandy (hence, the “Nor”), so when the Normans invaded, it was a double Norse whammy. The English have a hefty dose of Norse ancestry. Probably not a pure Angle among them.
So the Vikings speak English?
Yes. Just like the Danes spoke English in Hamlet.
(Just watched the first episode) History Channel mostly gets all the basic facts wrong in their shows which pisses me off. They seem to have done a bit of basic research this time around, though. I would hope that more people actually took an interest in history and historical facts, when watching this instead of yapping about things that should not matter (to me at least). Am I the only one who noticed that the rudder was on the port side? ‘Starboard’ (a board to steer with) should obviously be on the starboard side – the word is Scandinavian – so we should know where to put it – or was the show’s boat builder American? History Channel – get real. Comment about ‘Anglo’ (not that they didn’t look Scandinavian enough to me) – Where did the Angles come from – look it up. Historical facts are important, if you choose to argue with them. Comment about speaking English – I can live with it – it’s made in the USA. The English language is largely old Scandinavian, so you could argue that it was the right thing to do. I might even be a fun little project for Americans to actually come to the conclusion that they speak old Scandinavian and not British as being something unique. Learning history and geography should be more important in America – too many people make too many basic mistakes. Larning is fun – deal with it.
From a well-meaning Scandinavian.