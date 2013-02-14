Series premiere: ‘Zero Hour’ – Strike’

I posted my review of ABC’s “Zero Hour” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think of the evil Nazi clock drama? Was it too crazy for you? Not crazy enough? Did you think Anthony Edwards was well-cast, or would you have preferred someone less straight-laced? Would you, like me, be happy to have the entire series narrated by the German clockmaker? Are you eager to learn more about these Rosicrucians and the baby with the eyes? Did the final revelation at pilot’s end scare you or make you laugh? And will you watch again?

Have at it. Also… CLOCKS!