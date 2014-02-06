Seth Rogen officially adapting ‘Preacher’ comic for AMC

It’s official: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are adapting “Preacher” for Sony and AMC, with “Breaking Bad” alum Sam Catlin serving as showrunner and executive producer.
“Preacher” is one of the more acclaimed adult comic book series of the ’90s, telling the story of Texas reverend Jesse Custer and his friends as they learn that God has abandoned His place in Heaven and try to track down the Almighty to make Him answer for the sorry state of life on this here Earth. The series features angels, deadly saints, vampires, inbred hillbillies and all manner of depravation. It is a tribute to all the things that series creator Garth Ennis loves about America and American pop culture – the ghost of John Wayne is yet another character, and one of the most memorable story arcs takes place in Monument Valley – and it is a twisted, touching, hilarious piece of work.
It’s also one that has eluded adaptation for a few decades. Kevin Smith tried to produce a movie version at one point, before abandoning it. Mark Steven Johnson tried to turn it into an HBO series before abandoning it. Recently Sam Mendes and then D.J. Caruso were attached to a film version before, again, it was abandoned.
Now it’s time for lifelong geeks Rogen and Goldberg – who demonstrated a surprising flair for blending comedy, blasphemy and horror in last summer’s hit “This Is The End” – to make their attempt at it, with a lot of help from Catlin, who will run the show day to day if it becomes a series. (Right now, it’s just in development.)
“This is amazing!” Rogen and Goldberg said in a statement. “We’ve tried for seven years to work on Preacher and we’re so psyched AMC is finally letting us. It is our favorite comic of all time, and we’re going to do everything we can to do it right. Humperdoo!”(*)
(*) That last line will mean nothing to you if you haven’t read the comics, and everything if you have, and I would not dream of giving away what character says that line and in what context before you’ve read and/or seen it.
Word of this project first broke back in November, when Badass Digest’s Devin Faraci reported that Rogen and Goldberg were talking with AMC about bringing Jesse, Cassidy and Tulip to life. At the time, I said that I was skeptical that anyone could turn this into a show, especially away from pay cable – “The Walking Dead” is about as gory as the worst of “Preacher,” but it doesn’t contain material that will engender boycotts by various Christian groups the way “Preacher” will if Rogen, Goldberg and Catlin are completely faithful to Ennis’ work – but that “This Is the End” made me far more optimistic that these guys could at least handle the many messy and seemingly incompatible tones of the project.
Now that this is happening, what does everybody think? Are you excited to see these guys teaming up with a “Breaking Bad” vet – who, if nothing else, should have an excellent idea of how to film the various action in the Southwest? Do you think a reasonably faithful adaptation is even possible on a basic cable channel? And is there one scene from the comics that you especially want – or don’t want – to see on your TV in a few years? And any thoughts on who would be right to play the three leads (or other characters like The Saint of Killers and Herr Starr) who would actually be willing to do an ongoing TV series at this point in their careers?
I do not want the meat woman.
I do. I want the whole fucking series.
I’ve always thought Rhys Ifans should play Cassidy, but he may be a bit too old now. Nick Nolte would be a great Saint of Killers. I’ve also thought Taylor Kitsch or Josh Holloway would be good Jessies, though Holloway seems to have a series of his own now.
Holloway’s pretty old at this point to play Jesse, who’s a pretty young man in the comics. But he sure has every other attribute you’d want, and I can deal with an older Jesse Custer more easily than I can a short Jack Reacher.
Walter Goggins and John Hawkes would both make exceptional Jessies but they’re likely both too old, so I’d settle for Adam Driver (not sure how easily he can pull off the accent though). If he can do a decent Irish accent Dane Dehaan looks exactly like what I might expect of Cassidy. Was Tim Roth the inspiration for Cassidy? Because 90’s era Tim Roth would have been perfect.
that guy who used to play Daario Nahares is now open
I’ve read the comics…but I can’t recall what “Humperdoo” is in relation to. I assume ArseFace????
In the aim of following Alan’s lead & not spelling it out, I *think* that was one of the things (the only thing? It’s been a while…) that a particular long-linage descendant utters, you know, the one at the fortress (?) in… uh, France (was it?), hope that jogs your memory :D
Anywho, I’ve always been sceptical of a Preacher adaptation (Sandman too), tho a tv adapt. on a station that’ll hopefully let them go full-on-no-holds-barred crazyness (would they care about boycotts & so on? Would the free press and buzz out way that?) certainly makes me a *little* less sceptical.
I don’t know if this is going to work. With “Walking Dead” AMC has shown that they are okay with some graphic violence. But graphic violence alone doesn’t make Preacher “Preacher.” The f-bombs and the gratuitous sex & nudity and the extreme depravity is just as essential to the series’ DNA. Unless they give them some serious lee-way, I’m afraid the adaptation is going to be half-arsed.
So I’m thinking of Simon Pegg in The World’s End…and there’s a flashing neon sign in my brain screaming “CASSIDY”
Yeah, but Pegg’s not at the point in his career where he’d do this — and, like Holloway, is probably already too old for the part.
Pegg likes comics, it’s not the strangest thing that could ever happen. As for the age…I agree with you about Custer needing a younger actor, but Cassidy wears his years on his face. When he was bitten, he was very young – 16-20, I think, I don’t specifically remember. But all the years of drinking and drugs make him look much older.
Uh he’s not the right body type or even near the (physical) age range?
No Way!!
Domhnall Gleeson for Cassidy? I get the feeling Gleeson will be sticking to movies for the foreseeable future since he’s starting to do pretty well there. But he’s Irish and has a great Cassidy look… I always struggle imagining Cassidy’s age, he was sired at a fairly young age, right? But he looks every bit the alcoholic,drug-abusing, almost-century-old vampire he is… which is to say he looks about forty…
That’s the most plausible suggestion I’ve heard yet.
I really think he’d make a fantastic Cassidy. He’s obviously not opposed to doing genre stuff either, having been in Dredd.
He might be a little boyish looking, but with the quality of makeup teams today I don’t think they’d have a hard time compensating for that. My only reservation is that with the impending release of Lenny Abrahamson’s ‘Frank’ (which got picked up at Sundance), his star may rise significantly in the next year.
But give this guy a pair of shades and some denim and you’ve got Cassidy!
[www.keysmashblog.com]
A younger Timothy Hutton would have made a great Jesse. Beth Reisgraf would still make a good Tulip. :)
Katee Sackhoff is Tulip. If someone else takes that role, it won’t be Tulip.
Might as well have Rogen play God. He only appears a few times in the comic.
Jessica Lange could play Jesse’s grandmother.
How about Luka Jones as God?
This Is the End was so phenomenally, fantastically good (probably my favorite movie of 2013), that I will watch whatever Goldberg and Rogen are behind, including this for sure. I know nothing about the Preacher comics, but they sound pretty cool anyway. I have the utmost faith in them.
How about Felicia Day as Featherstone, Harry Lennix as Starr, and Enver Gjokaj as Jess?
Dollhouse much?
Alan, did you intend to leave out Ennis’ full name?
Not sure just yet on everybody else, but I vote Clancy Brown for The Saint of Killers. Brother Justin with six-shooters.
I just do not see how this can run on AMC. HBO or Netflix would be the most ideal situation. The ending alone is almost impossible to film if its going to air on AMC.
As long as Kevin Smith isn’t involved, I’m all for it.
I always pictured Michael Fassbender as Cassidy, he’d probably never do it but it would be a spot on character match.
Also the first episode of the show has to begin with the Johnny Cash version of Time of the Preacher. Just sayin’
John Goodman as John Wayne’s ghost. And none other than Clint Eastwood as the saint. Don’t kill my dream. Kevin Spacey as Herr Starr. The murder spree scientist from Bourne Legacy as Eisenstein. I’ve got it all planned out. Also, Dan Telgarsky as Jesse and myself as Cassidy. Done.
Is this really going to work on a cable show?
I’m going to have to say, um, probably not. lol But if it makes it to series I’ll definitely give it a shot.
Please please please choose a woman who can act for Tulip. Who has a personality. Who is pleasant-looking, but not perfect, like Tulip. Real person. Please. (I mean, come on, the only woman hardly in “The End” was Emma whatever her name is, and she couldn’t even play herself.)
Can’t wait for this. So glad AMC is doing also and it’s not a movie. There is just way too much fucking content for a movie. It’s like 75 issues. They wouldn’t fit 1/4th of the characters in a movie. AMC or HBO was the only way this could be done right. I know in the past Johnny Depp wanted to play Jessie, and he certainly fit the look. Obviously that won’t happen now, but I think there are some really juicy and interesting roles to allow some talented actors and actresses shine based on the writing.
The tone should be kind of somber and heady like True Detective but with nice dose of fantasy, camp and humor (think supernatural and True Blood).
Actually the best comparison I can make after thinking about it is, Army of Darkness. Give this show that type of personality and it will be great.
Ha, yes, that it a great thought. Can we Matthew McConaughey get on this? For Cassidy? Timothy Olyphant for Jesse? Although I agree Johnny Depp was physically perfect once upon.
I would just be a lot more excited about this if it was any pay cable network (except Starz, please keep this away from Starz). The only way I could see this working is if AMC gave them leeway to use profanity and/or nudity/sex but silenced it (like the few f-words on Breaking Bad) and blurred out any naughty bits, whereby the uncensored versions could be released to DVD/Netflix/whatever. I know that’s not ideal, but neither is it ideal for this brilliant comic book series to be adapted for a cable channel like AMC. I think it can still be effective without the nudity and sex (diluted as it may be), but its pretty much impossible to do this thing justice without the foul language.
I’m pretty sure the entire Christian/Blasphemy theme is gonna have to go over board, if this ever gonna stand a chance of getting tv play.
That said,I have no faith in neither kevin smith Nor seth Rogan.Seth Rogan the least.Only thing he’s good for are stoner movies or comedy on adam sandler level.
Nick Nolte as previously mentioned would be good, but I think Sam Elliott would be great, and possibly Jeff Bridges.
This can be awesome as long as they can keep the humor in check…. It’s gonna suck though maybe without the sex and bad language…
I cry the tears of joy at this news.