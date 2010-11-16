Shiny new blog?

Senior Television Writer
11.16.10 55 Comments

In the time since my last post – appropriately enough, about the facelift “Human Target” got for season two – HitFix has had a few cosmetic changes of its own.

Our hope is that the new design is both easier to look at and to navigate. As with most software updates, though, there will inevitably be bugs at first. If you come across any problems, please put a comment here and I’ll have our web designers look into it, ASAP.

That is all.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP