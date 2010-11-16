Shiny new blog?

In the time since my last post – appropriately enough, about the facelift “Human Target” got for season two – HitFix has had a few cosmetic changes of its own.
Our hope is that the new design is both easier to look at and to navigate. As with most software updates, though, there will inevitably be bugs at first. If you come across any problems, please put a comment here and I’ll have our web designers look into it, ASAP.
That is all.
This isn’t a bug report, merely a suggestion: I think it would be better for the site if the news headlines were more concise, so that the entire headline fits on the front page, rather than having to shorten it with a “…”, as has been done with “Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe work the New York ‘Harry Potter and t…”.
I just think it would be a bit more professional and aethetically pleasing if we could see the entire headline on the front page.
One thing I immediately noticed is that you can no longer access the sub-menus under a main category, such as TV.
Previously, for instance if you held your cursor above “TV”, the entire sub-menu would be displayed, including your blog, Fienberg’s, Monkey’s as Critics, etc., so you could just move down and single click to access.
That’s not an option right now.
There is a link at the top of the page to Featured Blogs, which will take you to Alan’s page. I agree it would be helpful to have links to the other TV pages readily available.
I’m actually glad that is gone. I hated it when I would try to make my way down the page and accidentally clicked on something in one of the drop down menus.
Looks good — would be sweet, though, if you had full article RSS feeds…
Some out-of-touch sites think you can’t monetize an RSS feed.
can’t…stand…change…garg!
The “View Recaps” links are still really oddly aligned so it’s difficult to tell which show you’re clicking on.
Also, I wish there was a way Alan could tag all of his posts on a particular show like he did on his old blog. Now when you click on a tag at the bottom of a post it just does a random search of all of HitFix, and it doesn’t even appear to be in date order half the time. It would be very useful for some of us who may watch 2-3 episodes of a particular show at once, and then try to read Alan’s recaps in a row after.
Stringer, the tag searches have an option for Most Recent, as opposed to Most Relevant, and I find that’s the fastest way to find my previous recaps of shows I don’t have on the side rail.
(And I intend to add more shows to the rail, but there’s simply not room for all of them, and some of the old reviews simply aren’t worth going back and seeing if you didn’t read them right away.)
No, the tagging system isn’t as simple as on Blogspot, but this also isn’t as simple a site as the Blogspot one. There, everything about the blog was about me. Here, I’m part of a bigger operation. They’ve made a lot of tweaks to the site to make it friendlier to people who are mainly here for my stuff, but there’s only so far they can go with that.
Stringer, I’m with you. I’m quite behind on my shows and like to re-read Alan’s recaps afterwards. The search can be quite annoying (try searching “30 for 30” to see how many random things pop up) and it was much easier clicking the link Alan had on the old blog. Plus the links on the old blog was an easier way to see the shows Alan’s following consistently.
Alan, can you not add a second tag like “Sepinwall – 30 for 30”? And don’t underestimate your old reviews…I still like to read them even if I didn’t catch it right away!
Christopher, 30 for 30 is one of the many shows in the side rail. Just click on “view recaps” to see all the old ones.
I see the show list on the side. I clicked on one, and it took me back to this page. Tried again, same thing. Finally checked the link in the status bar and they all (view recap) point to:
[www.hitfix.com]
I’m sure everyone hates getting on and then being automatically redirected to an ad for something we have zero interest in.
Ads pay the bills, Dave. No ads = no content. And there’s a handy-dandy Skip button atop the one I assume you’re referring to.
I have no problem skipping the ad once when I get to the blog, or even twice when I click on the “read the rest of this post” link. But it’s a drag when I’m trying to catch up on multiple posts. If I skipped it the first time, what makes the advertisers think I won’t skip it the second, third, and fourth times? Not a tech geek, so I’m sure there’s some techie answer as to why this is. If there’s a way to avoid it, would appreciate a clue. Thanks.
If you use Firefox then you can download the Adblock Plus plugin that blocks all of the ads on the site.
Obviously Alan’s right, that ads essentially pay for content, but there are legitmate arguments out there both for and against using ad blockers:
Against – arstechnica.com/business/news/2010/03/why-ad-blocking-is-devastating-to-the-sites-you-love
For – techdirt.com/articles/20100306/1649198451
Make your own descision.
Maybe I’ll split the difference. Thanks for the info, Shitegeist. And also for the opportunity to type “Shitegeist.”
Another option is the Readability bookmarklet. You click on it after a page loads (so you see the ads for a few seconds, I guess depending on your click speed), and then it reformats the page for easier reading. I use mainly because I find the font/paragraph style here a bit too small/dense for my old eyes. [lab.arc90.com]
I have a leftover question from before: ever since I used my Facebook account to comment one time, the site defaults to it, even when I attempt to login with my HitFix account. Am I just not seeing the place to fix that?
We’ll look into it. Thanks for mentioning.
One thing I would ask for is a threaded comment system. That way you can have an actual conversation with people. The way it is now doesn’t encourage conversation, it encourages one comment and then leaving and not checking if anyone replied to your comment!
is my comment not threading under yours? this is a change from blogger, and, while it makes sense, it makes it harder to locate the new posts in heavily trafficked shows. (Mad Men)
Will it be smart enough to know that I didn’t mean to put “write a comment…” as my comment when I accidentally click the “post a new comment” button without entering text into the box first?
Does this mean it will leave me signed in instead of making me re-up every time I want to post?
The new design if fine, although why do our usernames have to be in ALL CAPS but that’s just a minor issue.
yeah, that *is* annoying COME TO THINK OF IT! ;-)
This design is much sleeker; I like it. Kudos to the design team!
it would also be nice if the page didn’t bounce me back to the top (of the page) after posting my reply. it’s hard enough to keep your place, with the threading.
Pamela Jaye, while that would be nice, I’m not holding my breath. Meanwhile, after I post, I do a simple keyboard Find (Control-F) on my own name, and it pops me back to the right place.
I don’t know. It’s probably better than the old layout, but it still seems too busy to me. Especially the top, where there’s a “Featured blog” header, then a banner ad, then the site title image, then the banner list of different topics, then the marquee of recent stories. It’s not that it’s too much, it’s just that each one wants to be the dominant, and they don’t form a whole. Instead, it still shows a history of stuff repeatedly tacked on in a hope of increasing page views. (I have a similar complaint about the Tweet, Facebook share, Digg, Facebook like, Share icons, but every other site does the same thing.)
Also, any chance of letting us Palm Pre/Pixi users have access to the mobile site that was announced a month ago? The browser should be able to handle it. It’s a WebKit browser just like the one on the iPhone and Android. (You don’t even need to officially support it, if you can offer a link to the full site.)
Just visited the Hit Fix homepage… for the first time, heh. Kind of forgot it was a website. I just redirect from Google Reader right here.
I use Live Bookmarks (or a link from Twitter)
There are significantly fewer live bookmark links on this site than on the Blogger blog, but at least there are more than on the Gosselin blog where I hang out – there’s only the latest. something is misconfigured over there.
btw, why is Cancel Reply in 3D and bold but Reply to Comment flat and not bold? Someone might need to read The Psychology of Everyday Things. Especially the part with the Taxi Driver and his buttons.
The new design is definitely much more readable and clean looking, so thanks, Hitfix team! My eyes no longer feel like they’re assaulted by color.
Question: Is there any way you can alphabetize/have some kind of logical order on the side ‘tv recaps’ list? (unless that’s the order you intend for it to be – which makes me think you really love SNL and True Blood a whole lot given their positions, which just seems odd.)
any idea why every time I come to hitfix the site freezes my computer for about 10 seconds while it loads all the components. this is the only site I visit that does this, and it does it every time.
Obviously not enough time to tell for sure, but the redesign seems so far to have lessened this problem. At least, I didn’t notice it the two times that I stopped by since it went up, and I normally notice it every time. We’ll see if I just got lucky.
Yep! Whatever that was is gone. I was just coming online to thank whoever needed thanking for getting rid of that. It drove me crazy, and now I am happy. I’ll demonstrate how happy with an emoticon: :)
Yes! I’m so glad that issue is fixed. It was annoying as hell.
on this version of the site and with the previous version, as the page loads it tends to freeze my computer. maybe this is because of my browser (firefox) viewing experience or just some web page formatting stuff I have no idea about. I just thought this would be an opportune time to bring it up. Whenever I come to the site or redirect myself withing, it freezes up for a few seconds then everything is back to normal. Maybe I’m not the only one
I have to agree that I miss a good TAG system on this blog. If I want to link to all of Alan’s reviews of Firefly there is no easy way to do that without getting other junk aswell.
Most content management software can easily handle that.
Also ads that are opened as a layer on top of the page is just dumb, no one will ever care about those. Instead you just click it away before the ad even shows = no point for the advertiser.
Overall the move to Hitfix has been a move in the wrong direction from a readers pov.
Crap, I just noticed that Firefly is now among the shows on the side rail so that was obviously a bad example… But a simple tag system would still be alot better for all shows.
I do miss the labels (or tags) – in fact, I liked them so much, in fact, (especially after Alan went back to many old posts and added a season number) that I moved the main body of my own news page on my site to Blogger.
Okay, now I will click the button that’s not hilighted.
I do appreciate the opportunity to comment, though:-) Thanks
Count me in as a fan of the redesign as well! I have one question–on the old version, there were links to the previous and next stories in Alan’s blog at the end of each post. Am I not seeing those here or are they missing? Is it possible to bring them back?
Truthfully, I’m only here to read your posts, Alan. If I read anything else on the site, it’s incidental (usually I clicked on it by mistake and then got interested). I like the redesign, but the site is still too cluttered for me. Also still hating the nested commenting system and how whenever I post a comment, I have to navigate back to find my place in the thread. Makes me not want to bother most weeks :(
I still would LOVE a way to get emailed responses to our posts, so I can follow what people are saying without having to refresh the page every hour. I think someone else mentioned threaded comments that create community, discussion, and conversation (and even a little debate)–that’s a big plus with Blogger (and other blog software). If you could add that, I’d be happy!
I would also like to see the current comment system replaced with threaded-style like on Blogger or LJ. I think that’s part of the reason there are so few comments on the site (save for Alan’s blog, which brought over many regulars): there’s no sense of discussion, and the layout is kind of clunky.
I think the “READ FULL POST” button placement is odd. After reading the preview paragraphs of a post on the landing page, my eye naturally follows the alignment of the copy. So having the button on the left (aligned with the post’s accompanying image) just feels strange. Also, I scanned/read the comments already posted here just to make sure someone didn’t already mention the button. And I was surprised I didn’t find either a “Back to top” link or a secondary placement of this comment box at the bottom. Scrolling back up isn’t the worst thing in the world, it’s just an annoying user experience.
It looks a lot better! So far, no bugs. Fingers crossed.
Thanks, HitFix!
I may have missed someone else mentioning this, but it would be nice if the side rail with the recap list was in alphabetical order.
On a regular laptop screen you have to scroll one and a half pages just to start reading the article you want to read. I know that Facebook is great for having users advertise for you instead of doing it yourself, but I’ve never ever seen the Digg or Facebook Like counter above 0. They aren’t giving you any more exposure and they just make users do more work to get to your articles. Good writing is what attracts people, not fluff like Facebook and Digg.
aside from all that (and the stuff I haven’t thought of yet) though – it’s better :-)
Perhaps I should go read the Chuck comments (I read the post but not the comments), to get a real experience.(and yes, getting at the old stuff is helpful. I know a friend went back and read all your old posts on Chuck after I pointed them out. I tried with Gilmore Girls but it was a bit early and I was 3 years late. But for people in the future, it will be harder to find old posts about Season 1 of The Walking Dead, say, than it was for us. (I did do some backreading on How I Met Your Mother after I got 3 seasons of DVDs and before it got really boring last year)
I liked Older Posts, rather than the 1, 2, 3, 4 below. I don’t know why, but they have that on Radar Online too, and I don’t like it there either (even if I only go for Gosselin related stuff – and for the record, I am not a fan of Kate, or even the show, anymore – I just have a weird “thing” with the kids. I’m angry at how they are treated. So, from time to time, someone refers to me to something on Radar Online, that the less sensational blog I hand out at will not post. Otherwise I’m not a reader of tabloid “journalism”)
the View Recaps issue I mentioned below, appears to have been fixed. thanks
I’d be curious at how the numbers look for people who commented when Alan first started here to how many there are now.
I know I comment a lot less, and thought it was just my changing interests. But then I read a couple comments here about how it’s hard to have a conversation with people. And for me, that hit the nail on the head. Conversation is lost with this commenting structure. As someone already suggested, it’s the “reply to comment” option that makes it impossible to find all new comments. Unless one is willing to start over at the beginning of the comment section each time they come back to the site.
If all new comments are always under the last comment I’ve read, they can’t get lost. If they are scattered through-out the page in “reply-to”, it’s impossible to find them. When I know people won’t find/read my comments I stop writing.
Maybe we should just all stop using the reply to commenting option?
Really glad the frozen page thing is gone! Yay! I would get stuck for so long I would leave Hitfix thinking it wasn’t going to unfreeze.
I appreciate the suggestion to use the “most recent” to find new posts by Alan as that was really frustrating.
This section does look a lot cleaner/nicer.
I would like to echo Belinda’s and John’s requests to alphabetize the side rail recap list. Any reason they’re in a random order?
I also greatly miss the tags from the blogspot site, but I understand the explanation that yours is one of many blogs here. I suppose adding a specific tag to each post like “Fall TV Preview – Sepinwall” would both be cumbersome and take away from the collaborative nature of this site? Ah, well…
Whoopsie. I just created an account to post this comment, and I apparently chose my e-mail as my username. I am unable to delete my comment or change my username in my profile settings. Support e-mailed. In the meantime, please no one abuse my e-mail account? Thanks.
Write a comment…