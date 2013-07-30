Showtime announces ‘Shameless,’ ‘House of Lies’ & ‘Episodes’ premiere dates

At his press tour executive session, Showtime president David Nevins announced the usual January premiere dates for “Shameless” and “House of Lies,” and a spring return for “Nurse Jackie,” while moving “Episodes” and “Californication” into new windows.

The fourth season of “Shameless” will debut Sunday, January 12 at 9 p.m., followed by the third seasons of “House of Lies” at 10 and “Episodes” at 10:30.

“Californication,” which was paired with “Shameless” and “Lies” this year, will be held for the spring to air after the sixth season of “Nurse Jackie,” on a date still to be announced.

Less than six months to more Gallagher family hijinks, folks.