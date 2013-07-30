Showtime announces ‘Shameless,’ ‘House of Lies’ & ‘Episodes’ premiere dates

At his press tour executive session, Showtime president David Nevins announced the usual January premiere dates for “Shameless” and “House of Lies,” and a spring return for “Nurse Jackie,” while moving “Episodes” and “Californication” into new windows.
The fourth season of “Shameless” will debut Sunday, January 12 at 9 p.m., followed by the third seasons of “House of Lies” at 10 and “Episodes” at 10:30.
“Californication,” which was paired with “Shameless” and “Lies” this year, will be held for the spring to air after the sixth season of “Nurse Jackie,” on a date still to be announced.
Less than six months to more Gallagher family hijinks, folks.
Less than six months to more Gallagher family hijinks, folks.
Yay!
Sweet, cannot wait for Shameless. I have a serious lack of good shows with admirable female leads to watch ever since Freaks & Geeks and Veronica Mars were put to ground. Homeland is pretty much the only other relevant show I follow.
I’m honestly not sure what kind of seasonal plot they can come up with though, a lot of character arcs seemed to have reached their natural conclusions in season 3’s finale and I hope they have something decent up their sleeves.
Hmmm admirable is probably a hang up that afflicts the leads of most great tv regardless of gender. I’d say though right now we are possibly entering into a very strong era for female protagonists. Off the top of my head: Keri Russell, Lena Dunham, Tatiana Maslany, Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Taylor Schilling, Kerry Washington are all very good to great in shows only in their first or second season.
Yay! Episodes! Under-watched and under-appreciated.