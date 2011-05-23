Showtime cancels ‘United States of Tara,’ renews ‘Nurse Jackie’

This morning, I was having a conversation with another TV critic who had just finished watching the third season of “United States of Tara,” and we came to two conclusions:
1)As great as this season of the show has been (the 9th of 12 episodes airs tonight at 10:30), it was going to be very hard for the show to both top it and keep telling interesting stories about the characters, given how the rest of the season plays out. And given that, maybe it might be for the best if the show ended after this season.
and
2)If Showtime canceled “Tara” and renewed “Nurse Jackie,” we were going to be very, very unhappy.
Guess what just happened this afternoon, boys and girls?
Yup, “Jackie” (a show that, like most other Showtime series, is content to repeat its formula over and over, ad nauseum, with no significant consequences for its characters or changes to its overall structure) lives, while “Tara” (a show that, whatever its flaws have been, is willing to try new things and take its characters to new places) dies. (The final episodes will air over the next month, but that’s it.)
Sigh…
Again, in a vacuum, I could be okay with the end of “Tara” in a “live fast, die young, leave a good-looking corpse” kinda way. We can discuss this more in about a few weeks when what will now be the series finale airs, but it’s one of those episodes (like the “Deadwood” season 3 finale) that may not have been planned as a series-ender but that works kind of brilliantly as one. I’d rather the show tell an interesting story, tell it well, and get off the stage before it starts to repeat itself in the way that far, far too many TV shows do in the name of staying on the air at all costs.
But to have the news come on the day that Showtime decides to keep around the maddeningly repetitive adventures of a woman and show that both refuse to learn or change in any way? Ugh.
I recognize that, while neither show has a particularly big audience, “Tara” has an even more pitifully small one than “Jackie,” and that a channel like Showtime gets some cachet out of keeping around a multiple Emmy winner (including one win for this role) in Edie Falco. But this decision speaks to everything that has frustrated me about Showtime in the last few years – to the kind of creative calcification that keeps shows like “Jackie” and “Dexter” running in place for season after season. (Like I said in my pre-season piece on “Jackie” and “Tara,” Showtime has become the pay cable version of corporate sibling CBS, content to repackage the same formula over and over again, even if it’s a slightly different formula than you can find on network TV.)
Rest in peace, “United States of Tara.” It was a hell of a run, and the few people still watching have a lot of cool stuff in store over the next month. And if Showtime doesn’t want you around anymore, that may be for the best.
UPDATE: I asked Diablo Cody for a reaction to the cancellation, and she wrote: “You know, It was an incredible experience — I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing introduction into the world of television, and I thought we did some fantastic work. Toni’s performance is forever. I feel like it’s the end of a family, but at least we can all be proud of what we did.”
Wow, I’m pretty stunned by the news. But I’m glad you think the season ender will work as a series ender.
I always cancel Showtime between seasons of the shows I watch (which are increasingly fewer and fewer), but this might be the end for me and Showtime. I don’t like The Big C, and I don’t think Nurse Jackie is enough to reorder it next time around. Buh buy, SHO.
Once Tara ends, I think I may be done with Showtime too. My husband still likes to watch Dexter, but I have given up on that show. And I don’t care for any others.
Not a Shameless fan, LJA?
@Brian – I actually haven’t watched it yet. I’ve been meaning to catch it On Demand (thanks for the reminder). I did watch Episodes On Demand and wasn’t a fan, although I did kind of enjoy Matt LeBlanc’s performance.
Episodes is not very good, but I really enjoyed the weirdness of Shameless
Don’t forget the Emmy win for ‘Tara’ and the classic Seth McFarlane joke it birthed: “You know who’s funny? Toni Collette.”
Bag o’ corn, friend?
@LZ, my brutha!
Like a lot of Seth McFarlane jokes, I’m not sure that’s qualifies as a joke.
Hah, good to run in to another NNF fan!
Most definitely LZ! Drove from Orlando to go to their live show in Patlanta, it was great!
Sad to see Tara go, but rather see it go when it was still telling interseting stories. Rather than have the series be tainted by spinning its wheels seasons like we’ve seen on Dexter and Weeds recently.
Alan, how were the ratings for Shameless? Is it in danger of being cancelled for weak ratings after season 2? Or does that also depend on how William H Macy is able to do in the emmys, since awards/ratings seem to be the only thing that keeps shows on SHO now.
“Tara” is not the kind of show that I generally enjoy and yet every week I look forward to new installments. As for “Nurse Jackie,” I had to bail during season one as I just couldn’t stand watching it for so many reasons. My wife still watches it (and complains about how bad it is every week — she just doesn’t like to bail on shows). Subsequently, every time I have come into the room when “Nurse Jackie” is playing, I have felt renewed in my decision not to watch it. So, of course, Showtime is canceling “Tara” and keeping “Nurse Jackie.” The funny thing is that just yesterday, my wife and I were talking about Showtime vs. HBO. We have Showtime because (ironically) the shows on HBO are so much better. We buy the HBO shows on DVD (so we can watch them repeatedly), but wouldn’t feel the need to buy the Showtime ones. We talked about canceling Showtime yesterday and she said she’d be fine with losing “Nurse Jackie.” I didn’t want to cancel it, though, because of “Tara.” So, in conclusion, thanks for making our decision for us, Showtime.
I find it interesting that what is (I believe) Showtime’s longest running show, Weeds, suffers from pretty much the opposite problem of the one you point out here. It reinvents itself constantly, last season multiple times within itself, and none of it ever works. It also serves to make it maddening for viewers, who are watching with the knowledge that whatever HUGE PARADIGM SHIFT just occured will absolutely not matter in a few episode’s time. Will Showtime ever be able to find the happy medium? Is it a problem that’s just inherent in the half hour format they seem to be committed to?
The biggest problem with Weeds is that no matter what new box you put this particuar turd in, it’s still a turd. I love shows with quote unquote “unsympathetic” characters; but on some level I’ve got to give a damn about them. Nancy’s sociopathic entitlement (and Mary-Louise Parker’s trademark mannered tics and high-pitched whine) never did it for me.
Your criticism of Nurse Jackie is valid, but I really like the characters, and I feel like Jackie is going to land in a treatment center sooner rather than later, which as a “friend of Bill W”, I would find really enertaining.
CLEARLY I’m in the minority here ..
I think that would be a welcome plot development. I thought the first season suffered from characters and situations that were too broadly drawn. Her co-workers were portrayed as unsympathetic buffoons, despite the best efforts of a group of competent performers. I winced more than I laughed. Since then, character development has improved but the plot is at a standstill. Jackie should have ended up in a treatment program last season. Every time she burns another character, only to be given a second or third or fourth chance; it’s clear the producers are just milking the show for all they can get. What I’d like, more than anything, is to see Michael C. Hall, Edie Falco, Mary Louise Parker, Laura Linney and the amazing kid from Californication (Madeleine Martin) liberated from their stagnating shows before they waste another year on dead-end projects that could drag on forever.
not at all…I’ve come to enjoy Edie Falco cursing so much that I would watch anb hour of her doing just that. It is now hard to imagine her as Carmela Soprano – no easy feat.
Sure it’s going nowhere fast but unlike Weeds I’m still enjoying the ride. Also, last episode was one of the best directed in awhile.
Last night’s Nurse Jackie was good. She was pounding red bull, cough syrup, aspirin, and all kinds of over-the-counter crap with 36 hrs off opiates…let’s see if this goes anywhere, or if they keep us viewers on the hampster wheel …
I get the feeling with NCIS LA – they must be the worst federal agents in the government because they can’t keep the terrorists out of Los Angeles then in the middle of a dramatic scene there will be some comedic banter etc… etc…
Or Hawaii 5-0 where one of the team is about to be killed and is saved at the last minute – Yawn…. at least the finale was more interesting than the other episodes.
This is sad news. It really is the best of Showtime, at this point. I’m partial to Californication, too, but it’s getting stale. I have the same feelings about Dexter. Nurse Jackie and The Big C are big wastes of amazing talent. The Big C, in particular, made me feel embarrassed for Laura Linney, Oliver Platt, Idris Elba, Gabourey Sidibe, et al. The cancellation of Tara just pushed me one step closer to pulling the plug on cable completely.
I have seasons 1&2 of Tara in my Netflix queue. Is it worth watching those now?
Definitely worth watching, Tara is a good show, and has been each season.
Yes! Worth watching!! All 3 seasons packaged together will be mighty nice come Christmas Time.
As you said with Terriers, it seems we’ve found Showtime’s baseline. Tara pulled fewer than 250,000 viewers for its last broadcast, less than half of what Jackie pulled. It’s sad, but it happen.
Guess modern culture seems to be dulling people’s minds that whenever there’s something new or “radical”, people doesn’t know what to make of it. Sad to see this go but at least we still have Weeds, Californication, Shameless, and Dexter (for its characters). As repetitive as Dexter gets in story, I still love it for its characters and that’s enough for me. Well, it’s been good watching ‘Tara’.
Oh yeah! Let’s bring Walter to inject Tara with LSD as we go inside her mind throughout an episode! Maybe this would be ‘the’ cure!
Alan, completely off-topic, but are you going to be doing any re-watches this summer? If so, what series?
Honestly, I think Tara, Jackie and The Big C all suffer from the same fundamental problem — if it wasn’t for their leads (and pretty solid support casts) bringing their A-game to material that doesn’t deserve it, I just wouldn’t care. These are all basically Lifetime disease/trauma of the week movies with more bonking ‘n’ cussing. Not enough.
I watched the whole first season of Jackie and was mildly amused. Could not get into Tara. Watched first season of Big C but probably won’t tune in to season two.
It was lead that pulled me in,not necessarily enough to keep me though.
“Tara” isn’t shown on any station with us (Ireland), so just wondering if it is worth checking out? Are all the season decent, or would you have to cherry-pick the episodes?
I watched all the first season of “Nurse Jackie” and while Edie Falco was terrific throughout, there was nothing else to make me come back. Sounds like I made a sensible enough choice given the reviews.
Nurse Jackie and Tara were a combo I liked viewing together. This news is pretty stunning. For some reason I thought both shows were already renewed. I know a lot of you don’t like Jackie anymore, but I still enjoy the characters. Bring back Mo!
I just read this news and disappointed and frustrated come to mind.
I think Toni has a good shot at an Emmy this season due to her performance in S3.
I’m having a problem understanding the renewal of NJ and the reverse of U of T. I understand the numbers and formulaic merit which Showtime seems go with but really?
Everyone has summed things up thoughts regarding their programming. I do watch NJ but it’s a folding laundry show-oh wait watch drug dealer almost die from a falling gargoyle, get slammed by a car and her daughter speak of insanity and saintliness with Jackie looking on like she has gained some sort of enlightenment. I love Falco but I can be dragged to the trough so many times.
U of T, unique premise, risk taking, good performances which I find to be on more solid footing and surprised when I watch. I cannot wait for the rest of the season to unfold.
I pay for premium cable to watch risky, unique shows-I don’t pay for mediocrity.
Sigh. I didn’t watch Seasons 1 or 2; 1 because I did not have Showtime and 2 because I had a longer list of must-see shows and not much free time between my full time job, fatherhood, and an inelastic amount of time to view anything new (which went over to the local cinema). But Season 3 has been really terrific, daring storytelling with fantastic acting, and I was looking forward to this show being must-watch TV for the foreseeable future. So this news really sucks.
Alan, I am not asking for spoilers, but…having seen the entire S3 slate, do the remaining episodes serve as a strong/tolerable de facto series finale set, even though of course they were never meant to be that?
Sorry to see it go now I can cancel Showtime. I do hope they can scramble and make the last show a wrap show.
I don’t understand this cancellation. Why is Showtime worried about ratings? Shouldn’t they be more concerned with subscriptions?