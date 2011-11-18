Showtime renews ‘Dexter’ for 2 more seasons

Showtime has renewed “Dexter” for another two seasons, after getting star/producer Michael C. Hall to agree to a contract extension.

“Dexter’s enormous success is a real tribute to the great achievements of its cast, producers, and the powerhouse performance of Michael C. Hall,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “The series is bigger than it”s ever been in its sixth season, both in terms of audience and its impact on the cultural landscape. Together with Michael, the creative team on the show has a very clear sense of where they intend to take the show over the next two seasons and, as a huge fan, I”m excited to watch the story of Dexter Morgan play out.”

I have to confess that I stopped watching this season about a month ago, having found this season’s religious themes and stories to be so over-the-top and clumsy that even Hall’s performance wasn’t enough to keep me around. Maybe I’ll catch up during a slow period, but the news that the show is just going to keep going and going doesn’t exactly thrill me. If you’ve been reading me a while, you know I think the show has overstayed its welcome – at least in its current format. If they shake things up – have Deb find out about Dexter’s night job, have Dexter go on the run, anything but the repetition of the same formula they’ve been using for years – I might be interested again, but the show is too successful for that. As Nevins says, the audience is bigger than ever, and why would Showtime want to mess with its biggest hit?

For those of you still watching, I’m curious how you’re finding this season, and whether the news of at least two seasons past this one excites you or fills you with dread.

