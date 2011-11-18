Showtime renews ‘Dexter’ for 2 more seasons

Showtime has renewed “Dexter” for another two seasons, after getting star/producer Michael C. Hall to agree to a contract extension.
“Dexter’s enormous success is a real tribute to the great achievements of its cast, producers, and the powerhouse performance of Michael C. Hall,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “The series is bigger than it”s ever been in its sixth season, both in terms of audience and its impact on the cultural landscape. Together with Michael, the creative team on the show has a very clear sense of where they intend to take the show over the next two seasons and, as a huge fan, I”m excited to watch the story of Dexter Morgan play out.”
I have to confess that I stopped watching this season about a month ago, having found this season’s religious themes and stories to be so over-the-top and clumsy that even Hall’s performance wasn’t enough to keep me around. Maybe I’ll catch up during a slow period, but the news that the show is just going to keep going and going doesn’t exactly thrill me. If you’ve been reading me a while, you know I think the show has overstayed its welcome – at least in its current format. If they shake things up – have Deb find out about Dexter’s night job, have Dexter go on the run, anything but the repetition of the same formula they’ve been using for years – I might be interested again, but the show is too successful for that. As Nevins says, the audience is bigger than ever, and why would Showtime want to mess with its biggest hit?
For those of you still watching, I’m curious how you’re finding this season, and whether the news of at least two seasons past this one excites you or fills you with dread.
This season is miserable, the last episode was when it truly jumped the shark. I am out until the last season.
In their defense, they are using an Olympic high jump pole to jump a shark on a crucifix.
The show has definitely peaked already. I’ll keep watching, but I’m no longer excited about it.
It has turned into Showtime’s version of “House” – not a good thing
I completely agree with this assessment.
Yes, it had become completely formulaic. There are none of the surprising twists, the creepiness, the provocative dialogue, the angst that Dexter continually suffers, the truly Miami flavor. The first 2 seasons were jaw dropping. Remember those amazing scenes between Dexter and Doakes, particularly once he had Doakes locked up?
Yeah, it sucks now, but I keep watching for reasons known only to the deep, dark tunnels of my subconscious. I was so irritated after last season that I think my expectations flatlined, making it easier to deal with the rampant blah.
I agree with this completely. Although it’s no longer the great show it started out as, ANYTHING is better than season five. So, we just keep watching, hoping that someone will up the ante.
I’m hoping Showtime doesn’t drag Homeland out like this. They always drag out a show past its prime.
I think most fans would rather see a show stick around too long than be pulled too soon. I know my wife still enjoys it every week.
This just makes me happy that Breaking Bad has low ratings and AMC didn’t feel the need to drag it out for 3 or 4 more years.
Is that two more after THIS season, or two more after NEXT season? With all these two-season renewals I get confused.
Whatever, I’ll probably just continue to watch casually. I think I might be learning to appreciate it just for what it is instead of lamenting all the wasted opportunities the way I have in past seasons. The pure WTFery of this season helps with that. Also I will watch/read anything about cults.
Two more after this season. If Hall hadn’t cut a deal to continue, this would have been the final season.
Any idea how many millions Hall is pulling down to continue?
You gotta wonder if it’s a lot to continue on with mediocre Dexter. It seems like he is giving up on a potentially creative evolving character for the flat procedural style that will bring him the big paycheck.
It’s certainly dread for me. I agree with Tom that the show completely lost what little it had left last episode. My girlfriend and I watched it with car-wreck amusement.
I do have a feeling I’ll keep watching though, and I can’t say why. Maybe I’m just trying to hold on to the good memories.
I really like Dexter, but yeah, as long as they don’t change the formula and plan these two years as the final seasons with shit hitting the fan, then it will be more like torture. The show has gotten so stale that Deb’s storyline is actually the most interesting to me now. Dexter just deals with the same shit over and over again: “Am I good, am I bad, can I be in the light or am I swallowed by my dark passenger, how will this end, how will this not end yada-yada-yada.” I will keep watching though, I don’t quit a show if I have watched for more than 5 seasons regularly.
Totally agree with you. I don’t want to give up on it because I’ve stuck with it for so long, but something has to give. At least they find ways to give Deb something different to do each season. Or a new guy for her to sleep with.
Seriously? You didn’t stop watching House? Or Friends?
Yikes!
You know, I actually really enjoyed last season, and thought it might be a springboard for something interesting, but when I found out they weren’t doing anything new this season, I haven’t even gotten around to watching it. And I’m not sure if I’ll bother. I DO understand Showtime doesn’t want to mess with a good thing, ratings-wise, but that doesn’t mean it’s an interesting thing. I don’t have the time to watch something that’s just mediocre…and that’s what I think Dexter has turned into. It’s a shame, because MCH is so great (as is Jennifer Carpenter). Don’t they get bored doing the same thing??
I LOVED Dexter Seasons 1-5. Season 6 just didn’t feel the same (I think the showrunner left by that point right?). Anyway, this season has just been one more example of a show that should have ended already. I very rarely watch a show Live, but Dexter was one of those shows that I needed to watch. Now it’s on the DVR, and we watch it when we’re bored, or during dinner. I THOUGHT the show was finally going to mix it up with Brian returning, but that turned out to be a 1 episode cop out. I agree with you 100% that the show needs to really do something new, or I won’t be returning next year (I’ll finish up this season though)
I’m still watching, somehow, though I am an episode behind. I will at least say the subplots aren’t as horrific as some seasons. Very little screen time for La Guardia Airport, for instance. But the show is laughably bad at times and has really flat-lined in terms of ever stirring up suspense. My interest level is pretty much at 0. The cliff hanger for “Just Let Go” was insanely ridiculous. Oh, and if I hear Dexter or anyone else say “Brother Sam” one more time……
Can’t say I’m crazy about the way the Olmos/Gellar storyline has gone, but I do enjoy this season. I really liked the last two episodes when Dexter had to explore the dark side of his personality. I felt that was a major mistake by the writers to wrap it up so quickly, but the last few episodes have been interesting because Brother Sam brought such a cool dynamic. Now that it’s over, I’ll have to see how I feel about the rest of the season. But while I completely understand and sympathize with Alan’s point of view, I still can’t NOT get excited to watch Dexter.
Finally, somebody I agree with!
I too checked out finally this season. I found Olmos and Colin Hanks an absolute bore. Really loved Mos’ work, but I couldn’t tell you what the central case is about at all or why the hell Deb was promoted over Angel.
I assume Deb was promoted in order to piss off La Guarda.
This show has been really good this season with the exception of the last episode. Spoiler Alert!!! – Stop reading now if you haven’t seen last week’s episode—- When he went into the gas station and hooked up with the cashier, I couldn’t believe what I was watching. I kept waiting for it to be a dream sequence, but it wasn’t. I was appalled at the laziness of the writing and how they instantly made Dexter a typical guy. They brought Rudy back in his head, so now I’m assuming Doakes will appear either this season or next season as another one of his moral compasses. Hopefully the writers can find their stride again. This show has way too cool and original of a plot to ruin with lazy writing.
I have all the episodes from this season on my DVR. Haven’t watched a single one yet.
I first started watching Dexter in about April, and have watched all the seasons up until current during that time.
I love the show. I am happy to hear that it has been renewed. I don’t particularly like the Olmos/Hanks storyline this season. I did like Mos Def character and storyline.
I thought last week’s episode (Nebraska) was a good one. I liked that Dexter had his brother on his shoulder for the past episode, pushing him in a darker direction (as opposed to having his step-dad there).
Still not happy about the loss of Rita, however.
The first 4 episodes of this season were terrible, then things got a bit better with 5 and 6 only to hit a new low with the last one. I don’t get it. Finally they build some momentum and the plot gets moving and then they decide to do a filler episode which teases some big dark change in Dexter only to end with a reset button solution. That was cheap and cowardly and absolutely unnecessary. Also I might hate LaGuerta and all the stupid underwritten side plots even more than in the other seasons. Still I keep coming back… my own fault.
They should hire Joss Whedon to plot an arc for the last 2 seasons, I’m pretty sure “things would get interesting”. (“Define ‘interesting’!” – “Oh god, oh god, we’re all gonna die!”)
I don’t see why spending some time with Brian was cowardly. To me, it makes sense. Dexter had to kill that one guy out of anger/frustration, and against Brother Sam’s wishes. It got Dexter thinking that his dark passenger was taking more control. Brian represented that. Dexter nearly killed Jonah out of revenge. That’s not really what Dexter does. But in the end, his code took precedence and he was able to overcome his urges. I liked the episode.
I think ODYSSEUSCM was saying it was cowardly that they teased a significant change via re-introducing Brian, only to cancel it before the hour was even over.
They should’ve taken him even darker. Brian pestering Dexter at work and home could’ve led to some interesting stuff. They should’ve continued to let them have some dark adventures in Miami, and when Dexter eventually DID find the light, it would’ve had more of an impact, instead of the whimper that was Dexter re-balancing after 40 minutes.
I still don’t think Dexter is off the hook for the trouble he got up to in Nebraska, though. He foolishly still has that pen that spelled out where he was.
Thanks ROLF, that’s just what I meant by cowardly. Alan has been writing it again and again: the cute killer doesn’t cut it. Dexter has become the nice neighbor with the strange hobby. In the first two seasons he really was scary, sometimes even disgusting – that made for some interesting viewing when you sided with someone who was wrong and who repelled and attracted you at the same time. All that has gone. To really make the show special again, Dexter would have to do something truly horrible like kill his sister or his own child, to estrange him from the audience again. But that’s not the safe card and it’s not gonna happen.
While being extremely disappointed by THE WALKING DEAD 2, I really enjoy DEXTER 6. I certainly understand how all this religious stuff may seem too in-your-face – and I am by no way religious. Nonetheless I’m quite interested in Dexter engaging religious questions for the first time. They just got through to me, don’t know why exactly. But then again, I was blown away by the conclusions of LOST and BATTLESTAR, so maybe I’m just a bitch for all things transcendental. ;) Slightly sad that most of you don’t enjoy DEXTER 6, but hey, there’s a lot of other good stuff for you to watch. No harm done.
i gave up 3 episodes ago. i gave up on the books half way through the third. one and a half books too late.
Dexter is a great concept, the author and show writers just have nothing original for him.
They are going to need at least two more seasons to properly tell the complete story of Batista and LaGuerta’s relationship.
*Shaking fist in the air*
This season is really not that good. Dexter has become a cartoon character, as have the supporting cast. The only remotely interesting thing is whether Edward James is a dark passenger or real — and if he is not real, then it was telegraphed a mile away.
Having the Professor be the dark passenegr for the student is a very interesting theory, but how can he not be real when they have his picture plastered all over the newspapers? (Which is ridiculous, seeing as how they didn’t have any solid evidence at the time linking him to the killings) And other people have heard him talking or seen him with Hanks? Unless they went the Norman Bates route, I don’t see how it could work. But it’s a way better idea than anything these showrunners are coming up with. Bravo.
Checked out three episodes into LAST season. Doesn’t sound like I’ve missed much. I’ll come back for the final one.
Season 6 has been Fantastic. Dexters evolution in becoming “human” has been great! MCH gave an interview on how he isnt concerned so much on how grotesque the kills are or who is on his table but on where Dexters character is going. This season its about him wanting to become the father that Harrison needs and the legacy he wants to leave for his son. The formula of Dexter chasing the “Big Bad”is secondary. The show isnt just about Dexter vs. the Villan and who will have the most kills, “hahaha”. If you havent figured that out by now, then, yea you should stop watching.
Unfortunately you could make the case that the entirety of the Trinity season was the same theme: “how can Dexter be the father and husband that he assumed Trinity was.”
That season spelled it out much subtler and better, by allowing Dexter to learn all of the ways he WASN’T like Trinity. Yet everything he learned, or thought he learned, is absent this season.
I think that’s most peoples problem with Dexter. As individual seasons, there’s a lot to like, but as a whole, it keeps repeating similar plotlines and themes.
Is “S.” short for “Showtime PR Department”?
According to Showtime’s president, the show is likely to end with Season 8: [www.deadline.com]
That’s good news because as others have expressed, the show has become incredibly formulaic, and I’d hate for it to drag on until Season 10 or longer just because its ratings remain high. Like Alan, I’m just waiting for someone to find out or suspect that Dexter is a serial killer, but that’s unlikely to happen until the final season.
Sorry about the double post…
I still like the show and still watch it. I agree with what you are saying Alan, that it has slipped into a bit of a formula, but I still find it interesting enough to stick around.
As long as it stays somewhat interesting I want to see how it all ends now.
I agree with you, but it looks like we’re in the minority. I think this is one the best 3 seasons…probably third best behind 4 and 5. I’ve enjoyed it a lot, despite its formulaic approach. Out of all the crap that is on TV today, you’re telling me this is bad?
I feel exactly the same way you do. I’ve watched and owned every season on DVD and now that I have Showtime for a free trial I’ve been watching the new episodes. I gave up after the 3rd one. This show is a shadow of its former self. The religious theme this season is dull, the villains are very dull and I like them both as actors, but Colin Hanks is severely miscast. Dexter’s stories this season have been laughably contrived or just same-old same-old, and strain credibility. The police can’t tie this or that person to a murder, but Dexter finds the proof? Come on! And the supporting characters, with the exception of the Asian guy, have been almost unwatchable. Laguerta blackmailing the chief for a promotion was very out of character, and Debra getting the Lt post? Yeah, like that would happen in a million years, blackmail or not. Maybe I’ll check in for next season in the hope the writers got their s— together, and will probably watch the final season in any case, either on Showtime or eventually on DVD, but not really a priority.
Laguerta blackmailing the chief for a promotion was very out of character
No, it was very much in character for her. She’s been shown to be out for Number 1 from the first season.
I am ENJOYING this season. Alan you and others are complaining about the “same formula”? The majority of tv shows have a formula! From the now “popular” Grimm, Fringe, NCIS, Psych, The Walking Dead is using a stale formula this season, and even Revenge is using a formula. You screwed my dad and now I am coming for you… gotcha, now who is next? Every show has a one. Dexter hss a very creative formula.
I agree completely. One of the greatest writers ever, Charles Dickens, essentially invented the serialization of stories, formulaic to keep readers on interested, and yet his stories are still all classics. What’s wrong with formulaic? Millions of people watch reality TV and reality 24 hour news every day, and you’re telling me they’re not formulaic?
I watch it every week and love it every week. I wish it would throw in a real twist in the story line and start in a new direction but if it doesn’t I’ll still be watching. Like another poster stated I much rather have a show stay too long than have a good show pulled off because of poor ratings.
Dexter peaked in season 2 and it’s been on auto-pilot ever since.
I’m amazed that the show is becoming more popular and picking up fans.
Showtime needs to know how to stop and let a show end.
If nobody watch, yes. But as they said, the shows is more popular than ever. You don’t mess with a winning machine.
I’m still watching, but I no longer look forward to it like I used to. Like Dexter himself, I just can’t resist the dark passenger even though I know I should.
I get the impression, combined with what I know of Weeds, which I’ll admit I’ve seen only intermittent episodes of, that Showtime does this sort of thing fairly regularly with its shows— find a winning formula, stick to it till people get tired, then go on for a couple more seasons after that. They really seem to dig the status quo. Is that fair to say?
I may be in a small minority but i dont find the actual formula to be all that problematic, only because the real interrst of the show is dexter exploring different levels of his humanity. Although this season has probably been the worst season…only because the bad guys are not very good. Edward james olmos is totally wasted here as his character is too much of a caricature.
The familiar structure of the show (the formula) allows the humanity explorations to come to the fore. The interest of thenfirst couple seasons was all plot driven, these last few seasons ive been more interested in dexter as just anguy who is trying to evolve.
This season has been awful just like the previous one. I’m a huge MCH fan and I’m just disappointed this is the best they could put out. They changed Dexter’s character too much in ways that I believe weren’t a natural evolution if you rewatch S1-S3.
season is bollocks. Honestly don’t know why I keep tuning in. I think it’s just because I am not in the mood for Zombies or BE on Sundays.
I will happily watch Dexter as long as it is on. It remains my favorite show in spite of some of the valid criticisms of certain seasons or episodes. It’s unique premise and outstanding performance by M.C. Hall still carry this show heads and shoulders above most of the mindless trifle that we all have to wade through when trying to find something good to watch. I have enjoyed certain seasons more than others and think Season 6 has pacing issues and I have expected more from the religion theme. But there are always moments you will not see on any other show that make up for disappointments. Come on, how many shows have a character say things like, “Holy Frankenf**ks!
This is why HBO will always be a much better network than Showtime. They ruined Weeds by letting it run too long, and now this.
Per usual, I’m with Alan on this one. My current crop of Sunday night Tivos is Boardwalk empire, Homeland, Walking Dead and Dexter, and if I forget to watch Dexter sometime during the week, I don’t even miss it. When I watched the first few seasons, I was taken with the novelty of the concept, but it has gotten more repetitive and contrived every year, and if I see one more boring scene (read: ANY scene) with Lieutenant LaGuerta I’m going to go all Dexter on someone. Seriously, this show should have ended after Lithgow offed Dexter’s wife, because that was perfect drama.
I’m on the dread train and have been for quite awhile now. The last season I truly enjoyed was the third one with Jimmy Smits as the super charming bad guy. Michael C. Hall is so talented. I get that the pay is great but I’d love to see him liberated from this and putting his talent to other uses. Kind of the way I felt about Vincent D’Onofrio on LOCI. But I’m squeamish truth be told and fast forward through most of the killings … they manage to both bore me and upset me. I’ve skipped over the last two episodes this season and that’s not a good sign. Didn’t much care and will probably check in again to see what happened to Mos Def.
How incompetent is the miami metro pd?
This season is approaching awful TV. It’s already in the realm of “tragically bad seasons by quality shows” (FNL S2, 24 S6, The Wire S5, Buffy S4 – but worse than any of those).
News of two more seasons of this fills me with dread, but I’ve never been that attached to the show. So while I’ll probably finish off this season, if the Season Seven premiere is trash, I’m done.
I also take this news as a prelude to the inevitable, “How I Met Your Mother is renewed until 2029 and its ultimate temproal ruination.” Maybe they’ll get a 42 year old Lynsy Fonseca to play the mother Ted finally meets.
I get the feeling that the producers are creating a show now that could go into syndication on regular TV. Have you noticed how all of the episodes now end on the 50 or 51 minute mark? After you cut aout a few curse words, sex scenes, or too gory scenes you’ve got your regular cable 1 hour drama with enough space for commercials. I remember old Dexters sometimes running almost the full hour. I’ve noticed this season that Debra is swearing a lot less, the kills are not as creepy or gruesome. They are taming the show which adds to the boring nature. I remember in the first 2 seasons feeling somewhat disturbed after watching some episodes. Now they seem trite and flat. Let’s see some more screwy things from Dexter ‘s past. Or let’s have Deb catch on to him. Or create a new threat in the workplace. Poor Dexter–he has been reduced to a formulaic predictable geeky forensic tech.
I’m enjoying this season. Is it as strong as the earlier ones? No but thankfully the whole religious angle has not been overplayed like I feared it would.
I think Micheal C Hall is continuing a strong performance and he is incredibly talented. I don’t think this is the strongest season for Dexter but it still draws you in to keep watching, especially with Micheal’s performance each week. I was told that the last episode of this season is suppose to be huge and all we can do is wait and see! Don’t give up on Dexter, it will get better from here on! 2 more seasons and it’s finished, so enjoy it while it lasts.
I could understand why many of you including Alan turned away, but if you stayed with the season; I have found the last few episodes to be riveting. Looking forward to the finale.
As for two more seasons, I am not so sure that is a very good idea. We all want to know how it ends for Dexter, but it cannot continue that much longer. Although, you really cannot get enough of Michael C. Hall.