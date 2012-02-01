Showtime renews ‘Shameless,’ ‘House of Lies’ and ‘Californication’

Yesterday, HBO continued its pattern of renewing new dramas after a single episode. Today was Showtime’s turn on the renewal front, but HBO’s pay cable rival actually waited four weeks into the current seasons of “Shameless,” “House of Lies” and “Californication” before ordering more.
All three of the Sunday comedies (and, yes, I consider “Shameless” to be primarily a comedy, regardless of how Showtime submitted it at the Emmys last year) will return next year, “Shameless” for its third season, “House of Lies” for its second, and “Californication” for its sixth. Showtime PR seemed especially pleased yesterday to learn that the latest episode of “Shameless” drew 1.4 million viewers, beating the “Luck” premiere (1.1 million) even though HBO is in more homes and it was heavily-promoted.
(Of course, the “Luck” premiere was technically a rerun of an episode that 1.1 million had watched in December, so that number could go up in the coming weeks – though episode 2, opposite the Super Bowl, is not when I’d expect notable growth.)
I haven’t watched “Californication” in a long time (I can’t stand Duchovny’s character), but I’m curious how people are feeling about the other two shows at this point in the season. I’ll check in with another “Shameless” episode review in a couple of weeks, but are you all enjoying it? Several of you seemed ready to quit after what Frank did to Butterface, and most of you seemed unimpressed by the “House of Lies” premiere. Has anyone stuck with it? Are you enjoying it any more now than at the start?
I’ve only seen the first 2 out of 4 of this season’s Californication, but I’m not sure it needs another season. I love the show, mainly for Hank, but 6 seasons is 2 too many.
It reminds me of the situation at House, where for a time it was doing everything right. Only House has Robert Sean Leonard and David Duchovny has Runkle.
I really wanted to like House of Lies, but I find myself annoyed with it.
I used to enjoy Californication, but this season so far has been completely unwatchable. Even my wife seems to be giving up, just like she did on her other favorite Showtime comedy, Weeds.
It’s a shame House of Lies was renewed as now Cheadle and Bell will be stuck working with material so below their talents.
Yeah ’cause Bell was doing such stellar work before. While House of Lies isn’t great, it’s a huge step up from every single thing she’s done since Veronica Mars.
Whoa whoa. Gunde. Forgetting Sarah Marshall was amazing.
Oooohhh the weather outside is weather..
Kristen Bell was also hilarious every time she popped up on Party Down.
I tried so hard to like House of Lies and yes Cheadle is such a good actor he needs a better show/movie! Bell is worthless but the show kinda is too the freeze parts suck
Love Shameless and House of Lies has turned out to be pretty decent in my eyes-at least one or two good belly laughs in 30 minutes works for me. Can’t stand Duchovny or his show and I sampled it more than a few times.
House of Lies is a show I watch while doing other things. It’s ok, and has some funny moments, but even for a half hour show it seems light on substance. Shameless, on the other hand, is becoming one of my favorites. I can see why people don’t like it or get frustrated with its inconsistency of tone, but I find myself both attached to the characters’ fates and laughing quite a bit every episode. Even Frank is growing on me. This is very good news.
It’s probably wrong to consider Lies a good show, but I find it’s insanity kind of fun. It’s a bit Ryan Murphy except the actors seem to like their lives.
With Shameless, I love the show so freakin’ much but actually felt what Frank done in the premiere a lot more unforgivable than with Butterface. Oh well. He at least fills like he’s living in the same world as the others unlike last year.
“It’s a bit Ryan Murphy except the actors seem to like their lives.”
I wish i could give you a point for that comment. I really do.
I still stick with em all. What else is there when there is no new episodes of Louie, Curb, Sunny, Parks & Rec, Community, Cougar Town, 30 Rock? And im waiting to watch more of Happy Endings and Archer.
Californication is the worst of the shows, but i find it im liking House of Lies more and more. Shameless US is one of my fav shows, so yeah i still watch that.
No new episodes of Parks & Rec, or 30 Rock? Really? Where is that – Norway? You get Showtime there as soon as it’s broadcast here? You sure you can’t get Parks & Rec, and 30 Rock the same way?
YAY! Love Shameless, I want to watch the Gallaghers for years to come.
So, nothing on Weeds yet? At least about its series finale?
Sir Ingenious – David Nevins said at TCA press tour last month that the next season of “Weeds” would *probably* be its last, but not definitely. And that’s about all that was said…
-Daniel
Oh, OK. Thanks Dan!
The latest House of Lies ep was probably the strongest. I don’t care about the case of the week crap at all (which is also incredibly unrealistic), but I really do enjoy the banter between the 4 leads.
This is exactly how i feel about HOL.. i dont really like the case of the week subplot since it seems like this guys are not actually good at managing situations, but just get by by the seat of their pants by lying and manipulating (or inventing) data.. but the chemistry and interplay among the team is very funny and enjoyable.. i wouldnt have missed it if it went away, but for now im following it.
I’m in the same boat with you guys. I like the leads and their interplay, and that’s about it. For now, it’s enough, plus I do get a few laughs out of it.
I gave up on “Californication” early in the second season, as I felt it was already spinning its wheels and Hank was such a tool. I can’t believe it’s still on the air.
House of Lies is pretty bad. I have kept watching because I want it to get better, but I really dont even know if I can make it through the whole season if it doesn’t get better. The ratings must have been pretty decent for it to get an early renewal. Figured it would have to sweat it out like Enlightened.
The more I watch House of Lies the more I like it. Last weeks episode was the best so far. I’ll keep watching.
CA-I thought the last 5 minutes of the last episode of CA was the most real the show has ever been. Great writing, finally. I am a lifer though, been there since the beginning. Looking forward to see where it goes from that moment.
House of Lies- so far so good. I enjoyed the attempt to grow some of the supporting characters (especially K Bell)
Shameless- I am in, love it, can get freaky with it all it wants, the acting carries it. Feels like 50 minutes of insanity, twists and turns.
I was a business consultant right out of college, so I love House of Lies. That whole industry is based on BS. So they get a lot of stuff right. Filter our what they have to add because it is a Showtime show, and it is pretty accurate, except that everyone is 10 years older than what they would be in reality. I think they nailed the character development the best. I found myself loving and hating my coworkers equally. That just happens when you have a bunch of super charismatic Alpha whit questionable ethics. I had to leave the industry before it took my soul, but I spent enough time in the trenches to have almost a PTSD reaction to the show while missing the high flying lifestyle simultaneously.
Holy spellchecker, Batman. “filter out” “bunch of super charismatic Alphas with questionable ethics.”
Love Californication. I don’t understand the dislike of Duchovony’s Hank Moody. I’d say its for a niche audience but that makes it sound as though its all about the T & A for those of us who like it. But I find written cleverly. Maybe not from the perspective of complex character development or riveting story arch’s. But for dialogue. I love the dialogue on this show. They can have a fairly blah episode story-wise that I still love because I love the way the different interactions are written for Hank (and acted by Duchovony). I feel it still has some legs…for 1 more season.
No sold on Shameless in season 1 but I’ve found its grownin on me more in season 2.
And I like Don Cheadle and the chemistry with the pod enough to give House of Lies some more time. Seems like 3 worthy renewals to me.
I couldn’t disagree more about Californication. The dialogue is extremely UNclever… it’s just crude and disgusting. I’m no prude, but there’s bareley an ounce of wit in any of it.
I also think the show suffers from Alan’s Studio 60 problem… Hank is supposedly this great writer, but we rarely see glimmers of it except in his cliched efforts at self destruction. You wouldn’t know from listening to him talk. And I feel completely at a loss for how Charlie Runkle has acheived ANY level of success as an agent. Speaking of Runkle, I can’t remember a character on a cable program who has ever made me feel as creeped out as his character does.
“Shameless” IS more comedic than dramatic, isn’t it? I wish it was submitted as a comedy at the Emmys, since its chances in drama are slim…
Shameless: The stories are a complete mess, silly, cartoony nonsense, but I like the characters (except Frank, of course) and the acting and I like seeing Emily Rossum naked.
Californication: Guilty pleasure. I just wish Becca and the baby momma would fly off to Borneo or something so I never have to see them again. Good to see Tobo getting some more work, but he and Pamela Adlon has been sadly underused so far this season.
House of Lies: I just don’t understand exactly why I’m supposed to be watching this show. There’s not much in the way of compelling plot or enjoyable humor, the characters are either boring or stupid or pointless or offensive and there’s no real social commentary or other interesting point of view.
At this point, the only reason I’m watching is to see Don Cheadle work and I’m not sure how long that’s going to keep me coming back.
I absolutely love shameless, easily one of the best shows on right now for me. While the butterface plotline went over the line I did like the fact that it was Frank who had to be the one to “end it”, even if money was involved you could tell he would of rather had nature take its course instead of dealing it out himself and having to live with that. I just love the rest of the cast too much to let frank’s EXTREME assholishness get in the way of my fun.
Don’t watch Californiacation, but have been checking out House of Lies. I think their is potential there, especially with the cast they got. I just feel like they are giving too much screentime to Roscoe. Really its been the same thing with him, just showing how Marty loves his son and is willing to accept him. I would rather them spend more time with the rest of the team than just Marty and Jeanie. It really does feel like with the client of the week, and Marty’s home life there is just too much to juggle for a half hour show.
I have watched all seasons of Californication, is still funny, but i agree with those who think it would be a stronger series if it had already ended by now.. new plots seem to be miliking the show’s creativity cow dry.
Shameless, imho, is really good, i do believe that the Frank/buttercup plot went too far, but the rest of the show has been on point.
I love Shameless. Writing, acting, beautiful women.
I’m not entirely sold on House of Lies, but it has its moments.. I’ll watch the rest of the season, but I’ll probably have to like it better by the end in order to want to watch it next year.
I only watched the first season of Californication (even though I really like Duchovny, some of the other cast members, and the episode concerning Hank’s father’s death was good). I found it mostly ‘icky’, with a pretty ugly world-view.
Out of the three shows I still like Californication the best and think it is the most well written. I like Shameless for the whole calamity of the Gallagher clan but am still on the fence about House Of Lies.
Shameless to me is a show that has yet to find it’s heart (funny as that may seem for a show that seems to celebrate not having one at all). On the one hand, the acting is particularly strong, there are no weak characters, and the show (like the UK original) focuses on a very real part of society that is usually either overlooked or played for straight up laughs.
On the other hand you have the best actor in the show (Macy) giving the weakest performance; by that I mean is whenever Macy is on screen you can tell he’s “acting”. And his character is all over the map…after the incident with Butterface, I find it hard to see any redeeming quality in him whatsoever, which is a problem, because the character is written in such a way that you are lead in that direction, at least some of the time. If he were played as a complete, all-out bastard, like in the UK version, things might be different.
I am watching all the 3 shows.
1. The second season of Shameless do far hasn’t been as good as the first season.
2. I am not really enjoying House of Lies as much but I’m in for the cast.
3. I’m enjoying the fifth season of Californication even though it’s not as good as the previous seasons.
As an aside,
4. the fifth and sixth season of Dexter were bad but it still got 2 more seasons.
5. Homeland was great until the half way through the first season finale.
6. I liked the first 6 seasons of Weeds but the 7th season was not good. I guess it’s time to end it.
7. I like The Big C and I’m glad it got a third season.
8. The Borgias wasn’t special but it was entertaining enough to finish the first season.
House of lies. I hate the plots, but the exchange between the cast is so much fun, and Cheadle, Bell, Ralphio and the other dude are so much fun to watch that I find myself enjoying it, even tho the plot is absolutely horrible. I tend to watch it while I do other things, and just tune out the business talk.
House of Lies is like the Knicks. They got 3 big name players in Melo (Cheadle), Amare (Bell) & Chandler (Jon Ralphio) On paper they look great but in reality they suck.
Oh, this is so painfully true. And you have to root against them so they blow up the team and rebuild.
I’m having a lot of fun with House of Lies, the hasn’t done anything great yet, but I love the quest and I’m hoping the show around them will get better.
As long you don’t have a problem with the absurd or extremely profane, Californication is quite entertaining, although I admit its a bit too much even for my standards. The plot is weak. They need to find a way for Hank to fall in love with someone other than Karen then end the show. I feel like that could be an enjoyable season. But maybe its too out of character for Moody and it’ll probably never happen.
I was pretty disappointed with the first two episodes of shameless but the third and fourth episodes I actually found to be very enjoyable. Still not as good as season 1 but pretty damn good and with a lot of potential to get even better
I agree with people who say that Californication is kind of an “ugly” show for its focus on meaningless sex, while being crude and profane, but I really think that sells the show short. Yes, there’s lots of tits and ass but I think the overexposure helps to show the viewer how little it means to a guy like Hank Moody, who can score pretty much any woman he wants. He’s just too much of a fuckup for various reasons to ever commit to the one he actually loves, which I found pathetic at first but after the past two seasons I find actually kind of tragic. He doesn’t ever seem to really enjoy having sex with random women, he just does it because it feels right in the moment, but he almost always regrets it later. It’s like he’s a slave to his own desires, but doesn’t want to be.
I thought episode four (season five) was beautiful for illuminating this. His year long girlfriend from New York eviscerates him in the middle of a dinner party with his ex, her new husband, Marcy and Stu, saying, “I swallowed your cum, but worst of all I swallowed your fucking bullshit. You can rationalize it all you want by saying you were always honest with me, but it’s still stealing.”
He goes outside to lick his wounds when his ex comes out to talk to him, which I thought was one of the most moving moments in television I’ve ever seen:
Karen: “I’m talking about you, worry about yourself. ‘Cause if really, if all your life is a series of fucking meaningless flings and some idealized vision of our love story…then I’m really sad for you, because I know what you’re capable of!”
Hank: “Yeah well what if you’re wrong, what if this it for me, what if I’m just destined to sit around waiting for the band to get back together?”
Karen: “You’ll be waiting on a miracle.”
Anyways, I came here because I was hoping to get Alan’s take on this episode before I realized he doesn’t review them. Hope you’ll give the show another chance someday.