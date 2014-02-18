Showtime renews ‘Shameless’ & ‘House of Lies’

From the Department of Unsurprising But Still Welcome News: Showtime has renewed “Shameless” for a fifth season, along with the less exciting but non-terrible news of a “House of Lies” renewal. With “Episodes” already renewed a while back, that means the entire current Sunday lineup will return in 2015.

“Shameless” is one of my favorite shows on TV (it was my #17 show in a very deep year in 2013), and though I haven’t seen this week’s episode yet, it’s been a very strong, and different, season so far. Showtime hasn’t been able to get it into the Emmy conversation somehow – even with a lead actress named Emmy, who’s great – but it’s a strong ratings performer and is critically acclaimed. It wasn’t going anywhere.

I wrote off “House of Lies” a while back as a show that was giving paychecks to a bunch of actors I like (Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell and Ben Schwartz, among others) while at the same time keeping them busy from doing something I might enjoy more. But since I haven’t watched it since early in the previous season, it’s entirely possible that it’s gotten better over time.

I know there’s demand for more regular “Shameless” reviews from me, but I find I enjoy the show a lot more when I’m not writing about it each week. (I did review last week’s, however.) So use this space to discuss the season to date, and if anyone happens to still be watching “House of Lies” and feels like it’s notably improved or changed in the last year, fire away.