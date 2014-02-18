Showtime renews ‘Shameless’ & ‘House of Lies’

From the Department of Unsurprising But Still Welcome News: Showtime has renewed “Shameless” for a fifth season, along with the less exciting but non-terrible news of a “House of Lies” renewal. With “Episodes” already renewed a while back, that means the entire current Sunday lineup will return in 2015.
“Shameless” is one of my favorite shows on TV (it was my #17 show in a very deep year in 2013), and though I haven’t seen this week’s episode yet, it’s been a very strong, and different, season so far. Showtime hasn’t been able to get it into the Emmy conversation somehow – even with a lead actress named Emmy, who’s great – but it’s a strong ratings performer and is critically acclaimed. It wasn’t going anywhere.
I wrote off “House of Lies” a while back as a show that was giving paychecks to a bunch of actors I like (Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell and Ben Schwartz, among others) while at the same time keeping them busy from doing something I might enjoy more. But since I haven’t watched it since early in the previous season, it’s entirely possible that it’s gotten better over time.
I know there’s demand for more regular “Shameless” reviews from me, but I find I enjoy the show a lot more when I’m not writing about it each week. (I did review last week’s, however.) So use this space to discuss the season to date, and if anyone happens to still be watching “House of Lies” and feels like it’s notably improved or changed in the last year, fire away.
I continue to watch House of Lies for the same reason you mention (very enjoyable cast) but it has gotten noticeably worse this year, if possible. I dare you to watch last weeks episode just to know your reaction – it was a train wreck.
Was this the party episode? If anything, I would say HoL has stayed pretty much exactly the same as from the pilot (which could be construed as criticism). Nothing about recent episodes makes me think it’s gotten so much worse. It was always light, airy, yet biting fun.
The HOL plot has improved quite a bit, imo. Characters have become much better as well.
If you haven’t seen the Matt Damon episode from last season, watch it.
I did watch that one, actually. Did little for me. Felt like a watered-down version of other celebrity self-parody I’d seen dozens of times before. Oh, well.
I’ve been enjoying this season of HOL, although this last episode was a disaster. It’s definitely better than the previous season though.
“but I find I enjoy the show a lot more when I’m not writing about it each week.”
You’ve said this a bunch of times about Shameless, but you haven’t given an argument why. That comment suggests the lack of reviewing isn’t because you have a lot of shows to review on Sundays already, but that it detracts from your enjoyment. I wonder if you find it’s one of those shows you like less the more you dissect it and think it over? I hope that’s not the reason, but it’s the only thing I can come up with to make sense of that comment without you explaining further. Even though the show is completely ridiculous at times, I find that the caracters are consistent and rich and I enjoy thinking and talking about them.
The Sunday of it does not help, certainly. But it’s not a Grey’s Anatomy situation where the more I had to think about the show, the less I liked it. I just found that as great as I found the show to be, I also found each episode to be enough of a piece that I would struggle to say new things about it, then get frustrated that I didn’t have new things to say, and that frustration would unfairly fold back on the show. So I shifted to what I do now: I drop in at the beginning and end of a season, and if something happens in between that inspires me to write, I do it. Otherwise, I just enjoy watching Rossum and company do their thing.
Thanks for the explanation. I understand now, although I find there can be a lot to say about the episodes.
House of Lies is not a good show.
For some reason, though, I find Josh Lawson very funny. As I roll my eyes at the rest of the show, he manages to make me legitimately laugh out loud a few times an episode.
I thought last night’s Shameless was great, maybe not as strong as last week’s but only because Frank’s and Sheila’s storylines dragged it down a bit.
Emmy Rossum was fantastic, and Jeremy White also did some great work, if unsympathetic at times. Lip let Carl drink a beer, how much better of a parental figure than Fiona does he think he is? Fiona was horribly irresponsible leaving the coke out, but it’s obvious she really cares about the kids and does a lot for them and he had no empathy for her at all and was ready to leave her in jail. I’ve seen more concern for Frank and Monica from him. So that bothered me, but his acting was terrific.
I undertood why Lip felt that way. Lip almost died and now he might have to give up school. Also it wasn’t a random accident, Fiona has been negligent. Debbie has a 20 year old boyfriend, Carl has been doing all sorts of stupid stuff for Frank, Ian is missing which wasn’t bothering Fiona much… sleeping with the bosses brother wasn’t the smartest thing either for the well being of the family, which is how the cocaine ended up at the house in the first place.
Lip has always given Fiona a tough time. He even blamed Fiona for all Monica did in season 2. He acts like all the reponsability lies on Fiona’s shoulders while he’s off at college complaining that senior girls won’t sleep with him and wanting to quit every other day, he wouldn’t even have finished high school if it wasn’t for Fiona’s insistense. I understand him being mad at her, of course, but he’s taking it to an extreme level not even lifting a finger to help her and cutting her off. I’d like to see him taking care of 3 kids alone with a full time job, see if he’d never screw up.
I have to disagree with Rita. Yes, Fiona was stupid (doing coke when her life is turning around) and irresponsible (leaving the coke out in a house with a toddler), but Lip is the last person to pass judgment. He has never been a paragon of virtue, practically wrote the book on self-destructive behaviour last season, and time after time has abandoned the family to let Fiona take up all the slack. Rather than being a judgmental hypocrite, Lip should think of the old adage “there but for the grace of God go I”. Yes, the kids lives are a mess, as usual, but Fiona is the only reason the family is still together, still has a roof over its head, and that those kids have been getting fed and going to school all these years. It’s okay for Lip to be mad at Fiona, but otherwise he needs to get over himself.
Completely agree Canadianskeezix. Kev and Verronica cared more than Lip who’s her brother. They have 4 kids on the way, but tried harder to get the money for bail than Lip did (he didn’t try at all).
I think you gotta look through Lip’s eyes here. He sees Fiona stoop to a level that only Frank could get to (yes, it was an accident, but Lip doesn’t see what we see…he walks in and a few seconds later Liam is unconscious).
While Fiona has kept this family together, she could have just as easily torn it all apart in one irresponsible instance (kids go into foster care and/or Lip dropping out of school)
Yes, Kev and Veronica seem to have cared more about getting the money than Lip, but their lives are not going to be affected nearly the way Lip’s is. Also, they may feel guilty. They were there too. If it was at their house, one of them is going away and not Fiona. They were equally negligent. Another reason: for as smart as Lip is, he is still ~10 years younger than them so they see things WAY differently than he does…think about how differently you handle situations now vs ~10 years ago
I’m halfway thru S2 of HoL and it’s so mediocre. The best part of it is they finally stopped having him do the Zack Morris Time Out gag. Now he just looks at the camera with reactions which is better. Josh Lawson is still great though and I know Jenny Slate appears later in the season so I guess I’ll keep watching. That Damon episode was a letdown too.
You may have spoke too soon.
House of Lies is just terrible. I enjoyed the first season, but the second season was a painful grind. Watched a couple episodes this year and pulled the plug. Can’t believe it’s been renewed.
Is Shameless Showtime’s second highest rated show? You’d think the network would organize a campaign for some Emmy Rossum awards. Her name is Emmy for Christ’s sake, that’s the world’s cue that she’s due one right there!
Also disappointed that the critics pushed Tatiana Maslany so hard they forgot all about Emmy last year. They’re both more deserving than 90% of the nominees, but Emmy is my favorite, the character has acted very differently this season, and she continues to sell everything brilliantly with heartbreaking vulnerability.
I may be in the minority, but I’m enjoying House of Lies. It’s pretty much exactly the same as it was in the pilot/early in the first season, so if you didn’t like that, then you won’t like the current show any more, I would say. I just see it as the junk food/filler of my TV watching diet. Sometimes you’re not really hungry, but feel like munching on something that tastes good in your mouth for a bit. That’s what HoL is. You know what you’re going to get with the show, and I enjoy the sarcastic take on the consultant world, the over-the-top, sometimes disgusting humor, Marty’s asides, and how the plot just kind of goes wherever it wants. It’s simultaneously airy and fun while also maintaining some darkness/violence.
Episodes has been very funny this year.
HOL of lies is like Entourage. It’s candy. Not very fulfilling but good while you’re eating it.
For those of you that dislike HOL could you please share some specifics of why other than the generic comments that are usually made here.
Hatred of the characters. Big fan of Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell, Ben Schwartz… But I hate the characters they are playing. I think they’re unpleasant and hateful, but that wouldn’t be a problem if I found them funny even a little bit.
But isn’t that what they are supposed to be? And if that is true then they (the actors) are doing a hell of job.
I’m a huge fan of Episodes. This season is fantastic, and I think I see where they’re going after the demise of Pucks! LOVE Tamsin Grieg, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matt, and really everyone. Some people don’t like the new guy “Castor Soto” but I love the miscommunications between him and Carol. “Today I had to hug some dumb woman at work…” Hilarious stuff. It’s an intelligent comedy and sexy and adult.
YAY! I love Episodes. This 3rd season is the best yet.
I just watched 4 seasons, or rather binged 4 seasons of SHAMELESS in 13 days. I would like to smack myself from not watching it from day 1.
What a fabulous show. Oh yes. White trash, sleazy, I am glad they killed Jimmy. Fiona’s fault for leaving out the cocaine Love Deb. How is this show going to be without disgusting Frank?
Law is horrible. They let Frank get away from jail after robbing the gay couples house with Carl, because it would be to expensive to keep him jail. They let Steve go for auto theft bribing the police officer who likes Fiona. And now
Fiona can get 5 years in prison?
The real truth they do what’s convenient! I hate that. Show goes from being funny to the depths of sadness.
Out of a hat Frank finds another daughter ? I am there for the ride. It’s shameless.
No body so Jimmy is not definitely dead.
I will never accept or believe Jimmy’s death until they show me a body, and Fiona dealing with it. Otherwise it’s left unresolved which is not good storytelling. I believe Shameless is better than that. I hope he still appears this season, at this point he could really be the one to help Fiona since her family is turning their backs on her (Lip at least). I think part of why she’s been acting reckless is Jimmy suddently “leaving” her with no explanation.
Why can’t I get into that show??? I’ve watched a few minutes of the pilot several times and it just annoys the hell out of me!
Episodes: probably the best show Alan doesn’t like. The third season is fantastic. Hurray for renewal!!!!