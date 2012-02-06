‘Smash’ – ‘Pilot’: Let me be your star

I posted my review of NBC’s “Smash” on Friday, and a number of you weighed in on the show, having already watched it online. But I imagine some of you didn’t get to see it until tonight’s official premiere, and I’m curious what you guys thought of it. Did you like the songs, whether original or covers? (And once the songs shift into fantasy mode, would you prefer they stayed that way until the end, rather than toggling back and forth?) Do you have a favorite between Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty? Did you find the “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” number sexy or disturbing? (Several women I know who watched it initially thought something very bad was going to happen to Karen in that apartment.) And, most importantly, do you intend to keep watching?
Though I didn’t love the show, I find it interesting enough that I’m going to attempt some kind of weekly coverage. Some reviews may be longer than others, but there will at least be a venue for discussion of each episode. (No idea if NBC will be sending more out in advance past the first four; if not, don’t expect posts until Tuesday morning sometime.)
In the meantime, have at it.
A wonderful show, right out of the gate. If you’ve ever been involved in theater you’ll find a lot to like here. Very knowing and true to life. The fantasy sequences are exactly what goes on in a performer’s head when he/she’s uh… performing. They made perfect sense.
Count me in with the people who thought something very bad was going to happen to Karen.
So far, intriguing. Too many storylines going on, but I’ll keep watching for a little while.
Eh, not the best, but I’ll keep watching, mainly because I don’t watch anything else at that time. Megan Hilty far outclasses Katherine McPhee, in my opinion, though McPhee was good. Just not Broadway enough. I know EVERYONE will hate me for this, but I still find the songs and stupid story line on Glee to be more fun than I found this first outing, at least.
I really liked it. But then, I like musical things (except American Idol type things, apparently)
If you didn’t mention in your review, which I am off to read, this “one time” they did a Marilyn musical and it bombed – was there *just* one time?
and yes, I prefer McPhee and did worry what might happen – at least a little bit.
What was the name of the youtube knockoff?
YouLenz
I don’t understand. Can’t Messing and family just buy a baby wherever it is she gets her coffee?
I guess she’s not a brave enough man :-)
It was a phenomenal pilot with great and acting and singing.
I liked it enough to set the DVR…
Honestly, as a broadway fan, I kinda like the TV show, but I’m pretty sure I’d despise the musical they’re making. Like a jukebox musical, only the hits are stolen from Marilyn’s life and films…
The songs seem pleasant enough (I guess), but their “classy, less-trashy, more respectfull presentation of Monroe (and why Messing just couldnt sit on the sidelines another year) is still awful whorey for my taste
No problem with the flashes between reality and stage… I think they’re trying to get us to root for McPhee over Hilty (they just did not let Hilty look all that good – at any point)… And happy birthday had me convinced I knew what was coming 3 different times.
All told – promising. I hope the show finds its legs before the critics or Nielsons pounce.
It’s hard to root for McPhees character. She hasn’t really earned our sympathy. She’s a nice girl with nice parents, a nice boyfriend, a nice apartment, nice looks and a nice voice. When she went to the sleazy directors home, I thought that this might an interesting dark twist to her personality, but that didn’t go anywhere interesting either. And it didn’t antagonize the director either. Everything is going her way too easily for me to consider her an underdog or root for her.
I thought smash shows much better promise than glee. I think the acting is solid and I’m invested in the whole who’s going to be playing Marilyn. I feel like the songs fit within the show meaning that it doesn’t feel like they’re breaking into song just to break into song and as long as they stick with a mostly broadway theme, I think I’ll enjoy the rest of the season. The last thing I want to see them do is do a current top 20 hit every week like what glee’s been doing.
Really? I thought this pilot was decent, but nowhere in the same realm of quality as Glee’s. The Glee pilot made me wish it was fall so I could see more episodes, while the Smash pilot just had me mildly intrigued.
If we’re talking pilots than I agree with you Dead Souls that “Glee” was superior (that really was a great pilot), but if we’re talking the long run then I’m with MRCHAZ3. “Smash” has a number of very talented actors & I have to imagine a much better sense of character & story line. Also put me in the Hilty camp for now.
And the award for the most obnoxious line this season goes to Smash
“Why do I have to be sexy all the time? I wish I was fat!”
Oh I don’t know. I personally thought “Sometimes dreams are hard” was worse just for the walking cliche. But yeah, you aren’t going to win women to your side about whining about being too sexy, esp. when I’m pretty sure the casting directors were making a point that she’s too girl next door.
cliche! cliche! cliche!
good actors. good singing. good dancing.standard required broadway choreography. BAD BAD BAD script/storyline. Ask me if I care about any characters (that would be a NO NO NO). this show was PAINFUL PAINFUL PAINFUL!! (and I am a glee watcher).This show is missing so much of what makes glee good. Glee has great characters, is funny, is very kitch! Smash is as bad as the movie Burlesque (maybe worse). Too bad bad bad because i like most of the dance shows on tv – but I’d rather watch rock center til dwts starts up again.
“Glee” HAD great characters, but by the end of season 1 Murphy & co. had already sold most of them out. “Glee” could have been something great but instead it quickly became a mess, & worse an overly self-righteous mess at that. “Smash” certainly has its issues but I don’t know how you can call anything else on TV “painful” after seeing the Rocky Horror episode of “Glee.”
I’m surprised at all the positive responses. I found SMASH well produced and well cast with writing that is so cliched my wife and I actually groaned several times. It’s sappy enough that it might become “so bad it’s good.” But some better writing would help it a lot.
I liked it, but I’m a big fan of musical theater. In no way would I say its amazing television, but I thought it was entertaining.
I liked it a lot. I also really like the first 13 or so episodes of Glee until Murphy ran it into the ground. Their transitions to songs was lightyears better than glee, and overall it seems much more like a musical you would see in theatres than the cartoonish aspects of Glee.
Hate to draw comparisons to Glee, but it is truly inevitable.
With that being said, as someone who didn’t watch McPhee’s season of Idol and doesnt really know much about her outside that she won it or was on it, not sure which… I really liked her. She has a great voice and there is something about her I just really dug.
I feel like I’m in some bizarro world. I just wasn’t that impressed and thought it was a bit dull. I’ll stick around for a few more eps to see if that changes, but right now this just feels like I should like it because it has all the right parts.
It struck me as a soap opera with musical numbers. Not sure if I’ll be back, though I do want to see Anjelica Huston throw stuff at her soon-to-be-ex.
I just went back and read your review, and I disagree with the McPhee/Hilty comparison. Yes, Hilty is more polished, but she comes across as trying too hard (the fur stole was riDICulous), and too focused on sex-bomb Marilyn. Tom and Julia have made it very clear that they’re more interested in the vulnerability beneath Monroe’s bombshell persona, and McPhee is streets ahead at conveying that.
I liked the show. Yeah, the adoption subplot and Ellis the assistant are annoying. But there’s real talent there, and it feels genuine to this theatre geek.
The most offkey moment for me wasn’t Karen in Derek’s apartment (it played out pretty much the way I expected: he was playing casting couch, but she’s too in love with her boyfriend to succumb). It was the “National Pastime” number: I literally cringed at the move where some poor chorus boy carried Hilty with his face buried in her crotch. I had a difficult time believing that directorial genius Derek would have created something that…vulgar. Which made me sad, because I’ve loved Davenport ever since he played Steve on “Coupling,” and I don’t like him playing a character that rings hollow for me.
At any rate, I’ll keep watching, until and unless it pisses me off.
Streets Ahead FTW!
All around a solid debut. The choreography in the baseball song was fabulously over the top. After watching McPhee sing I wondered to myself – wait, she actually lost Idol to Taylor Freaking Hicks?
I enjoyed it, and really liked the characters. I like these actors, so that helped a lot. It’s a good role for Debra Messing.
As far as sex on Broadway and basic incestuousness: yeah, baby, it’s there, and it influences who gets jobs, especially for cute boys but for girls too. Sorry, it’s a fact of life.
I have to say that I enjoyed this a lot. It was well-written and interesting, and really seemed to offer a window into the creative process. (I especially enjoyed the way it didn’t shy away from the tensions that occur when people who hate each other have to work together — which, of course, happens in real life.)
The music was all right, though not as much fun as I was hoping for. What I really didn’t care about was the rivalry between the two women, neither of whom came off as all that interesting. (Katherine McPhee has exactly the amount of star power it takes to become, well, a runner-up on “American Idol.”) It seems as if the show plans to spend a lot of time on the question of which one will end up starring in the musical, which may be a miscalculation.
I really hope Raza Jaffrey’s character reveals down the line that his real name is Zafar Younis, that he’s an undercover Security Services agent, and he’s been designated to uncover a terrorist involved w/ the production of the show and bring him back to the desk of Sir Harry Pearce. That might be something I would watch, if only for the sheer “doesn’t make a lick of sense” insanity of it all…
Great comment and I agree, when they were at dinner talking about his job I kept saying in my head “in the mayor’s office UNDERCOVER is what you mean…”
I just hope they never make him sing, because that’d be hard to explain back on the grid :)
I liked it and I’m not in the demographic that this type of show would normally appeal to – I don’t particularly enjoy theater, musicals, dancing, etc.
I thought it was well-acted, paced, and I liked most of what I saw in terms of future story lines starting to germinate. I’ll definitely give it another shot, if nothing else than to stare at Katharine McPhee.
I didn’t necessarily think something bad was going to happen, so much as I was expecting her just to sleep with him because that’s apparently the easiest way to get a part. I was happy to see her not do that, since it isn’t very original or clever. Overall, the episode had a strong enough premise and interesting enough characters to keep watching, but there were some things that didn’t work. The fantasy sequences mixed into the reality were too over the top for me. The best thing I can say about it, and I think Alan said it in his review, is that it appears to care about the characters, unlike that “other” singing show on FOX.
Mostly I was bored and found the dialogue just eye-rollingly bad at times but the biggest problem for me is that McPhee just doesn’t have any zip, zing, whatever you call it. She’s just dull – pretty, nice voice but absolutely nothing that would make me sit up and take notice if I saw her on stage.
Say what you might about Lea Michele – like her or not; she’s got personality that flies off the screen. Too bad Murphy took what made her annoyingly quirky but still likable and went too far with hit but she never bored me even if the story lines, etc have gotten flat on Glee.
Maybe if another actress had been cast in the McPhee role, I would watch but that was a one off for me.
I loved it! It way surpassed my expectations of this type of musical drama on TV. It flowed at the right speed, the introduction of each character was just enough. The production numbers were superb and the voices were impeccable. Katherine McPhee surprised me with her acting ability and really exhibited passion and feeling in her voice for all her numbers as well as Megan Hilty is a perfect find for this wonderful part complementing Katherine. Their singing together at the end of this introductory episode was mesmerizing. I was throughly thrilled that TV is offering such a well done series which for me is like watching a well done movie. Bravo to all…..Keep it coming…..
I found it pleasant but uninspired. Like an old song you’ve never heard before, but can still sing just because the notes are so familiar; the arrangement, so pleasantly predictable. And that holds true with the character design as well. Evidently coming from Iowa means you’ve never heard of the casting couch nor would understand the ramifications of a director calling you over for a late night “consultation.” cough*bullshit*cough. And being Debra Messing means your social worker will be charmed by you just as your child will be well adjusted and behaved while your husband, while irked at your work focus, will be otherwise supportive despite your reversal on a promise made. And as the civil servant boyfriend of an aspiring actress, you will obviously be able to coach effectively on how Marilyn Monroe should be portrayed; and as a director, you will pull the casting couch routine on the fresh-faced Iowa girl but still consider her for the role when she turns you down flat.
Predictable. Unrealistic. And lacking in any kind of true human complexity. But pleasant.
The only spark of originality I saw was in the toggling back and forth between the rehearsal bare bones and the fleshed-out imaginings of those who can envision the end product off the potential of early drafts (which I did like). McPhee’s engaging, but the script dramatically underserves her character. I’m hoping that changes. I liked the Happy Birthday song … it was the only moment in the hour I actually thought something unexpected might happen. But alas, no.
And no, I felt no threat to her at all in that situation. The director has all the leverage he needs to get what he wants without engaging in physical options (and his personality, as depicted, supported this as his stance as well), so the only “threat” was to her moral integrity … and even that being less a threat than a mere revelation of what her moral integrity actually is. The unfortunate design of the whole scene is reflective of the pilot as a whole: either option Karen took in this scene — accepting his advance to her shame or rejecting it with a saucy “I’m sexy, but not for you” turn that would endear her to him rather than anger him — was utterly predictable, both in how it would be articulated and in the ramifications of how her choice affects her future options. There are, of course, a hundred different choices she COULD have made that would have turned the rest of pilot’s static predictability on its ear, but none of them were pursued, just as it was obvious that none of them would be.
So pleasant. Predictable. Uninspiring. But watchable. I’ll give it a couple more episodes to show something more than high production values and good voices that is worth sticking around for, but based on the pilot, I feel pretty confident how it ends will be a direct line from how it began, in which case, there’s really not much point to making a journey along such a well mapped, albeit pleasant, road.
I liked it but I like Musicals, Broadway and NYC. I wonder if there is enough people out there to keep an audience. The main problem though, is I think the show wants us to root for McPhee but the other girl is clearly better for the part.
wow. Loved this show, nothing like glee. Glee is too highschool. Smash has it all. When did you ever not Debra Messing? Love her. The songs fabulous mcphee, so talented. Very sophisticated and after it was over had a most unexpected thought. Is this NBC? Well welcome back and thank you for the new SMASH hit
Write a comment… When mcphee sang Happy Birthday, I thought Skylar White singing to Ted Beneke. Breaking Bad . love this show, looking at some of the critiques, this is great. A little sappy, but good work. A lot of the comments are sayiny they prefer Ivy or Karen. I think the show is wanting the viewers to love them both. I did It;s not a talent contest. Many back stories to follow. I look forward to it.
Finally saw the pilot, and let’s just say I’m mildly disappointed. Let’s start with the good:
a) the musical numbers are good, especially the baseball scene and the last scene.
b) Great actors: Messing, Houston (!), guy who plays Messing song writing partner (sorry)
The bad:
a) does the writing have to be that terrible?
b) I know McPhee is a very very likable person, but like so many comments here, I find her dull and bland. Her acting in that bathroom scene is terrible. Hilty’s character is TRYING too hard, but she conveyed her struggle throughout the pilot. Hilty’s voice is amazing! There is a reason why Hicks won American Idol (unfortunately) because he has personality. Also, McPhee’s character doesn’t make me root for her at all. Overall, a B- with lots of room to grow.
I dunno, it was interesting enough I guess. Though I thought McPhee held her own voice-wise, she can’t act very well. I thought her scenes were clunky.
Megan Hilty, on the other hand, looked extremely comfortable in front of the camera. I can see me having a tough time getting past it if McPhee wins the role over Hilty. I don’t like it when we have to pretend one person is better than the other just b/c they are the “star” of the show.
And what’s with McPhee’s boyfriend? I found him a little TOO supportive.
Wasn’t crazy about the adoption subplot. I’ve never seen a husband want to adopt so much more than a wife. Debra Messing’s heart is obviously in her work vs another child. This child is obviously for her husband. If he can’t see that, I blame him.
Waaaay too earnest and I just don’t get the appeal, unless one just likes singing and dancing. I found myself wishing Beavis & Buthead were commenting, to counter-balance how seriously the show takes itself.
Maybe I love it because it’s like broadway and knowing so many people in show business, with their credentials try forever to reach a place where they are known. Some are lucky enough to be on American Idol, like Mcphee, Jennifer Hudson, and you know the many talented people appearing on the show. The two I mentioned didn’t even win.
The thing that surprises me That so many people want Ivy or Karen. I think they are meant to be liked equally. That’s part of what this show is about. These girls, as well as all the players have back stories. One thing for sure a hit for sure.
Write a comment..Show business is tough. This show is schmaltzy, but really good schmaltzy. Debra Messing. Can’t get better than that. Struggling actors will understand. American Idol contestants, like Mcphee, who is marvelous deserves this roll. I for one love it. .
Is anyone still unsure that SMASH might be the most entertaining show NBC has had on? It’s possible for a real broadway show on Marilyn M. is possibe? Or a broadway musical exactly like SMASH. Sometimes over kill could be a down fall. mean while, lets enjoy Ivy and Karen
I enjoyed it a lot more than I thought it would, and the way it’s shot, it actually felt a little like a movie – or a tv movie – rather than a tv show.