‘Smash’ – ‘Pilot’: Let me be your star

Senior Television Writer
02.06.12 46 Comments

I posted my review of NBC’s “Smash” on Friday, and a number of you weighed in on the show, having already watched it online. But I imagine some of you didn’t get to see it until tonight’s official premiere, and I’m curious what you guys thought of it. Did you like the songs, whether original or covers? (And once the songs shift into fantasy mode, would you prefer they stayed that way until the end, rather than toggling back and forth?) Do you have a favorite between Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty? Did you find the “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” number sexy or disturbing? (Several women I know who watched it initially thought something very bad was going to happen to Karen in that apartment.) And, most importantly, do you intend to keep watching? 

Though I didn’t love the show, I find it interesting enough that I’m going to attempt some kind of weekly coverage. Some reviews may be longer than others, but there will at least be a venue for discussion of each episode. (No idea if NBC will be sending more out in advance past the first four; if not, don’t expect posts until Tuesday morning sometime.) 

In the meantime, have at it.

