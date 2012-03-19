‘Smash’ – ‘The Workshop’: Get me rewrite!

A review of tonight’s “Smash” coming up just as soon as I have stupid gaydar…
If I didn’t know something about TV production schedules, I would look at “The Workshop” as an instance of “Smash” going meta with a response to the response to the show. The super-mega-talented team of Derek, Tom, Julia and Eileen put on a rough version of the show that they’re convinced is awesome, and the potential investors are indifferent at best, brutal at worst, leaving the team to gather in Eileen’s office to figure out what the hell happened and how they can fix things. They look for a scapegoat, with some trying to blame Ivy’s presence in the lead role, before ultimately deciding to get rid of Michael, who’s a bigger problem than Derek realizes.
On paper, all of that tracks closely with the story of “Smash” itself, where the reviews after the pilot have grown increasingly unkind, where the ratings haven’t been what NBC had hoped for (but are still more than good enough to merit an easy renewal for next season), and where some viewers have pointed fingers at one or both of Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee as a big problem, and at the Michael/Julia relationship (and Will Chase’s completely unsuitability to play Joe DiMaggio) as an even bigger one.
But since the episode was written before “Smash” even premiered, “The Workshop” is just another expected stop on the familiar path the show is traveling. “Marilyn: the Musical” can’t go from idea to hit without a lot of bumps, and if the workshop were a rousing success, where would the tension come from for the rest of the season, let alone next year?
I’d like to be an optimist and look at some of the decisions made late in the hour as signs that the back half of the season may be more interesting than what we’ve gotten so far. But there continue to be trouble signs.
Dumping Michael for whatever reason at all can only be a good move – unless, that is, we’re now being set up for even more drama where he protests his firing, begins harassing Julia at home, etc. More importantly, though, the workshop being a disaster will hopefully reorient the drama back around the show itself and not on all the tedious and/or hateful personal subplots the show has going. Things have gone a bit too smoothly for “Marilyn” thus far, and too many of the decisions and problems have been tied to terrible romance stories, whether Ivy’s neuroses about Derek or Julia’s writer’s block being cured by some good, adulterous lovin’ from Michael. But if Tom, Julia, Derek and Eileen are forced to take a long, hard look at the show and figure out what didn’t work and how to fix it, that could be interesting.
Then again, “The Workshop” also spent so much time setting up future romantic entanglements – aristocratic Eileen dabbling with her commoner bartender friend Nick, or the ongoing countdown for Tom to dump John for Sam the chorus boy – that maybe I shouldn’t get my hopes up. Maybe the romance will continue to parallel and inspire all the work, and Ellis will continue to run amok and be annoying.
There were also problems with how individual things in “The Workshop” went down. I don’t think, for instance, that the episode did a very good job of making the workshop itself seem like a disaster. Yes, the heat was on too high, Ivy stumbled a couple of times and Karen fell off a stool right before intermission, but the performances and editing of those scenes didn’t suggest anything notably off the mark from previous successful versions of these numbers. (Not helping was the decision to recycle previous footage of Ivy and/or Karen in full Marilyn dress.) In fact, as I watched the early workshop scenes, I wrote in my notes, “They’re at least doing a good job this episode making Ivy sympathetic and clearly great in this part.” There are times when “Smash” tries to tell us that something or someone is awesome and then fails to actually show that as the truth; this felt like the opposite.
As for the sympathy angle, for the most part the scenes with Bernadette Peters worked. Having Ivy’s mom sing “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” – the quintessential Broadway song about a mother who casts too giant a shadow over her daughter’s life – felt like too much of a sledgehammer, even if we later find out that Lee doesn’t want Ivy to go into showbiz the way Rose wanted her daughters to join the act. Peters is a Broadway legend, and any song you give her is going to suck up all the oxygen in the room and demonstrate how Ivy disappears the second her mom turns up; why go with that exact, unbelievably on-the-nose choice? But on the whole, this was the most human Ivy’s been in a while, and the first hour since maybe week 2 where it didn’t feel like “Smash” was trying to make the audience hate her so we’d root for Karen.
Speaking of which… I want to like Karen, “Smash.” Really, I do. I liked Kat McPhee on “Idol” and think this is a great vehicle for her. But you’re making it very difficult. The whole bit where Karen refuses to bail on the workshop to have the meeting with our mysterious Tommy Mottola stand-in is, I’m sure, supposed to make her seem admirable and pure of heart and whatnot, but she instead comes across as both woefully naive (always a huge Karen problem; there’s innocent and then there’s just dumb) and almost obnoxiously self-righteous. If you sell it as Karen staying because she thinks she still has a chance to play Marilyn – and she does, after all, spend much of the workshop fantasizing that she’s at center stage – then it’s an understandable, human response. But the way those earlier scenes play, she’s the worst kind of Mary Sue. It’s like the writers are afraid that if they let her have any faults at all, we’ll turn against her, when instead her spotless rep and the way everything (as Ivy notes) falls into her lap instead makes her seem like the opposite of an underdog. It’s annoying and it’s also completely counter-productive to how the show wants to position her.
And the less said about the various gross Julia/Michael scenes – and then the final scene where the show asked the in-over-his-head actor playing Leo to cry – the better. Again, I really hope this is the end of that.
“The Workshop” is a crossroads kind of episode for “Smash.” We’re close to the halfway point of the season, and “Marilyn: the Musical” has faced its first major stumble, which will require everyone to regroup. I just don’t know if the episode presented enough evidence that the people making “Smash” can successfully course correct the show outside the show.
I’m going to take the next few weeks at a minimum off from writing this one up, just to see how things go. If things improve notably, I’ll come back to write that. If the same mistakes keep being repeated, though, I’m okay with backing off altogether at least until the start of the presumed second season (when they’ll have had a full season of evidence and audience response to figure out what worked and what didn’t).
What did everybody else think?
Later, Michael. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Yup. And don’t leave any dust behind, either. PLEASE please don’t anyone bring *him* back – !
I was just saying this on twitter but from now on every time I want to point out what’s wrong about this show (and specially about Karen, who sadly seems to be a favorite between the audience according to the Smash hashtag on twitter, VERY depressing) I will just link to these.
The problem with the show trying to make me like McPhee’s character so much is that my immediate reaction is to dislike her intensely for all the reasons you just mentioned. And so far I really cannot see her suited to be on a Broadway production– and the show doesn’t seem to think so either, since so far she’s only done two Broadway songs and it looks like next week she’ll be yet AGAIN singing another generic pop song.
About Ivy, well, I feel like a million different writers are writing Ivy. Last week and this week is when I’ve seen her be more consistent with the character we met on the Pilot and this is the main reason why I am on Team Ivy right now (apart from the fact that it gets proven again and again that she is indeed perfect for the part). She’s (more or less) a well-rounded character who has feelings and aspirations and insecurities. The downside is that the show tried so hard to make her the villain at first that most of the audience dislikes her so much already and they just want her out, no matter if her behavior is somehow explained or not.
I don’t have much to add to the review really, other than I was a big fan of Derek used as a comic relief on this episode. He got all the best lines, and considering the character doesn’t have many traits that make him likeable, his complete obliviousness to what was going on between Julia and Michael was a breath of fresh air between all the drama.
I wouldn`t worry about Twitter. McPhans band together to give McPhee some postivies cause she obivously didn`t breka out like NBC`s relentless marketing wanted to brainwash us into believing a star was born. Scott PIlgrim was trending big on Tweitter too. Nuff said.
Alan`s spot on about Karen as Mary Sue and why it`s impossible to root for her. Mary Sues, let alone Super Sue like Karen, are unrootable and uncheerable. Anyway, the episide was more enjoyable to me by default of not being focused on Karen for once.
I am a late-comer to the show (I think I’ve only seen two episodes.) So I was taken by surprise when all of a sudden, at the end of the show, Lee starts bawling, when just the day before, he was an attitude laden, mouthy, pothead teenager. I don’t get what he was sobbing about.
His terrible acting? He should follow my lead on watching this show and just take a big swig from a wine glass every time something ridiculous happens. I was about to fall off the couch by 9:30.
He saw Julia and Michael kissing on the family’s front stoop a few episodes back and I assume he was crying out of relief that his parents aren’t going to break up or from the stress of knowing about the affair or something. For two people supposedly having a covert affair they have made out in the most semi-public ways that all but guarantee they would be caught by not one but three different people.
Team Karen! Yes, people, TEAM KAREN! if people dislike Karen, it’s because McPhee is doing her job!! She’s acting!!!
Whooops, hit reply accidentally.
You’re not leaving Katharine in a good position if you are saying her acting is what makes what’s supposed to be a good character unlikeable.
That’s so close to “I meant to do that” that I’m shocked Ms. McPhee didn’t come out with slicked-back hair, a sharkskin suit and the bossest bike evah….
She’s meant to be seen both as competition and as nice, and all she really appears to be is lazy, oblivious to others’ hardships, disrespectful of the opportunities given her, and a bit vulpine. She’d do wonders in the Lemon-stalker role in 30 Rock, but here she’s a snooze.
As for the rest of the ensemble, I watched with the sound down, because Marilyn! the musical seems to stop at the DiMaggio marriage — no Kennedys, no spiral down? Are audiences going to pay up to 200 dollars to see only part of her life? If they so fervently worship her struggle, why shy away from the worst of it? It’s not as if the estate or any studio’s telling them to back down — the work would actually be better, if someone told them ‘no’ once in a while. Every bad impulse gets on the stage, with no apparent discipline either in the storytelling or staging.
I think they’re relying on the soap opera because they really don’t know how to write a musical while writing a fictional account of that musical’s development — Escher, in Technicolor….
Oh how NBC wishes there are teams. But very few people are invested in the show that really is about everything BUT rivalry between these two actresses, so there are no teams for real. Only occasional plant trying to revive the spirit and failing.
@CGEYE – People didn’t mind the uber-focused ‘My Week with Marilyn,’ so (as long as it’s good) I don’t think they’d mind a focus on the DiMaggio years for ‘Marilyn! The Musical’
The problem is not with McPhee but with the lousy job the writers and doing with her character. She HAS to be wising up by now. That she’d stiff the record producer without so much as a call saying ‘I’m in a rehearsal now in front of potential financial backers, and it’d be unprofessional for me to leave; you wouldn’t want me to stiff *YOU* like that, now would you? So when’s a good time for you to reschedule? Later this evening? Tomorrow??” What’s wrong with doing that???? Are we meant to think she’s so stupid that she can’t even use a phone properly to reschedule??! Idiots!!!
Oh, and as weak as Michael was as DiMaggio opposite Ivy, he’d be MUCH worse opposite Karen. Derek should be thinking about whom to get who could work well with either gal. And he’s not, so that horribly unrealistic, too. Makes you wonder if the writers know anything at all about theater.
Two thoughts for the folks at Smash, who I give credit to for trying to find a way to make musical drama work on tv.
1) Alan’s right: More “Marilyn” = More Gooder. Drama within the show? Good. Drama crafting the show? Good. Drama away from the show = the reason this show is hard to watch.
Though I actually thought this was the best episode since the pilot, because there WAS more show. Unfortunately, just as the music ramped up, so did the drama.
Oh, and here’s point number two, If Theresa Rebeck has a son – I just feel TERRIBLE for him. I assume Julia is the show’s version or her… Which makes Leo – about a decade of therapy waiting to happen.
I blame Julia’s schmattes on her — those are tasteful large woman clothes, on a not-so-large woman. In TV land, a beautiful woman who consistently hides her body thus is a recovering victim of abuse — which, y’know, would make Julia a lot more interesting, but here, again, does not make sense.
Debra Messing’s wardrobe on this show has been bizarre. Thank you for giving me a potential reason why they’ve had been putting her skinny butt into enormous clothing — she’s a Mary Sue for the show’s creator!
My favorite was the gargantuan white shirt Julia showed up in when she had late-night couch sex with Michael. It looked like a young kid wearing her dad’s pajamas as a gag, which made it all the more disturbing Michael thought it was a turn-on.
Regarding why Karen stayed at the workshop vs. going to meet with Raskin: Maybe I’m in the minority here, but I don’t see this as stupid or naive or self-righteous. Karen made a commitment to be in the chorus for this very important presentation to potential investors, and she honored it even though she’d just gotten a supposedly better offer. In my book, that’s the decent thing to do. Not to mention, what would have been the consequences of bailing on the workshop with, what, an hour’s notice? Pissing off not only Derek but also Julia (who pushed for her to be in the chorus), Tom, and Eileen–all power players on Broadway–would probably not have been a good move for Karen’s career. And who’s to say that anything would have come of the Raskin meeting?
The way that scene played was an insult to Broadway chorus kids; being in the chorus of “just a workshop that probably won’t go anywhere” isn’t some kind of chore, it’s an incredible opportunity.
If Theresa Rebeck didn’t have a show on Broadway at present I’d swear she’d never been anywhere near the place.
remember Smash’s lofty ambition of being different than Glee? alas, that didn’t happen, and just like that show, I am now fast-forwarding through the majority of the boring non-musical scenes.
i think Ivy was totally right, Karen did get everything handed to her, and she stupidly decided not to follow.
i hope that with Leo’s absolutely hilarious and cringe-inducing crying scene, this is the end of Julia’s story, not just with Michael, but everything that’s unrelated to the musical – boring husband, bratty kid, adoption. it was a seemingly perfect ending to the most repulsive and unnecessary part of the show, but i don’t know if the writers realized that yet. probably not.
Hear,hear! They should get rid of fat – Julia`s family&lovers, Karen`s boyfriend&mayor`s office – and focus on the show. Also, I just want to add that while romance is terrible (Karen&boyfriend are beyond boring, Julia&Michael totally soapy and unlikable, Derek&Ivy big cliche), friendship works, at least Derek&Eileen, Tom&Ivy and Tom&Julia have some ehart in it.
Is it possible Leo is an exceptionally sensitive seven-year-old boy freakishly large for his age?
Oh I REALLY do pray that was the last we see of Julia’s home life in any capacity. The writing for the son has vacillated between annoying and more suited to a kid half his age.
“Dumping Michael for whatever reason at all can only be a good move — unless, that is, we’re now being set up for even more drama where he protests his firing, begins harassing Julia at home, etc.”
Indeed. When the decision to fire Michael came, the first thing I thought was “I hope Julia doesn’t have a pet bunny and a large pot.” Jesus, was he written as a cartoon.
As to Karen: I tend to agree with EM, above. I imagine it would be a career-killer to walk out on the workshop an hour before showtime. Why would she take that risk?
The part of this episode that pissed me off the MOST, though, was the false teaser in last week’s preview of Eileen telling Ellis “You’ll never work in this town again.” Here I thought we were finally getting rid of the tedious little weasel, and Eileen had finally come to her senses about his toady-ing, but instead we get the conditional “If you tell anyone else.” And in the next scene they’re hanging out together at a bar! Firing Michael was a good step, but firing Ellis is just crucial to any future enjoyment I might have of this show.
As to crying Leo…ugh. I can’t even.
“I imagine it would be a career-killer to walk out on the workshop an hour before showtime. Why would she take that risk?”
Then they should have played it that way: Karen is new to all of this, and afraid of upsetting her powerful benefactors, so she doesn’t gamble on the record company meeting. That’s an understandable reaction, and is driven enough by self-interest that it makes her seem vaguely human for the first time in a while. Instead, she declines because she’s the most noble, pure-hearted person in the whole wide world. Yawn.
I agree with you on Karen’s character. The writers don’t want to turn her into a real character and even if they try, I doubt Kat McPhee could pull it off. She’s too average in the part, too dull at times. I don’t see a real person and I don’t see something beyond the surface, some real passion, real thoughts, real dreams. And last but not least she looks ridiculous when dressed up as Marilyn. As somebody who doesn’t really care about much of what’s going on in this show (besides a few story lines) I can say I’m team Ivy mostly because Ivy is more human to me. She’s a totally uneven character because the writers really consider their characters tools and tools only: in the pilot we see her audition right after Karen and she’s so at ease with the whole process and her role in it; she rather enjoys it and you totally know that the casting director loves her and Ivy is actually aware of that. But then writers need her to be something else – she’s somebody striving for a chance and therefore she has so much pain and so much longing, you can’t help but like her. But then again, she starts being a bitch because this one person who was so confident in the beginning of the pilot turns out to be a nervous wreck. I can’t say that a character can’t have a journey and in drama we’re all fine when it happens too fast but the writers obviously don’t care about character. They care about dramatic tools which works against the show. I love it that Ivy is so real and so full of contradictions but they have to work within a single character and not in certain moments only because you need her to be that character in this moment and this moment alone. “Megan, play a bitch! Megan play a kid who needs mommy very badly! Megan, play a doll!” I need something beyond. And with Karen, I need a real, real character! Somebody who actually wants something and has thoughts and a life. And Julia’s story line is totally idiotic! I hope Joe DiMaggio leaves for good! And more Tom, please! I know it’s a guilty pleasure and it’s such a cliche thing but I want more Tom & Sam.
We’ll never know whether or not Kat could pull it off until the writers give her a decently written role — and they haven’t so far. I’m also appalled by how stupidly they’ve written Julia. Honestly, we’re expected to believe she’d jeopardize her job that easily??? Oh, please, don’t insult my intelligence if you want ratings! Tom’s role, on the other hand, is written well enough to make me wonder if the writers didn’t intend to sabotage Julia and whoever played her from the very beginning. and get rid of the teenage kid!! Leo adds NOTHING to this mess. BTW, I imagine that he was crying at least in part because Michael was someone that he admired and liked and who betrayed him by hitting on his mom; Leo had to be crying because not only had he lost a friend but also because there was no way that this would end well for anyone, including him. But that’s giving the writers credit for a whole lot mojre smarts that they’ve showed so far. Seriously: what does it say about the writers when the only credible characters are the gay songwriter and his lover?? Get a clue, y’all, before you completely lose the audience.
I’m just amazed at how terrible the writing has been on Smash. The writers seems completely woeful and have managed to make pretty much every main character unlikeable. I can’t stand Ivy, Derek, Julia and Eileen anymore, and Karen and Tom are just about tolerable now but barely! How did this happen? For instance Karen seemed like a potentially great character in the pilot – intelligent, quietly driven, interesting, and yet now they have made her so ridiculously mellow and moralistic that it’s justunrealistic. And I say this as a McPhee fan. I love her voice and think she has a lot of potential as an actress but they have given her literally nothing to do, other than the pointless side-plot where she gets to sing a pop song. How are we supposed to in anyway take a call on whether she can make a good Marilyn if we’ve only seen her do one Marilyn number so far? I saw a TCA interview with her where she said Karen annoys her with how ‘perfect’ she is because no one is like that in real life. When the actress playing the role is saying that you know you’re in trouble! And I just cannot stand Ivy anymore. Yes they played the sympathy card this ep, but it’s gone too far the other way now where it seems like she spends the entire episode feeling sorry for herself because her mon didin’t love her etc. Get a grip girl!! She’s at least interesting but she certainly isn’t likeable. None of the characters are.
Regarding the selction of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses”: While a good number of Smash’s audience would likely know the meaning behind the song, there is likely a good number of people, perhaps the majority of viewers, that have no idea what the song is about. There is nothing specific in the lyrics that would make someone unfamiliar with its context to say, “Wow, Ivy’s mom is singing a song all about how she wants the spotlight in place of her daughter.” Yes, it is incredibly on the nose, but really only if you aare familiar with where the song comes from. All that said, Bernadette Peters sings the hell out of it, and I think sang it “live” as opposed to lip syncing to a track. Pretty awesome.
Really: I groaned when people began asking her to sing that. Alan’s right, she could have sung anything at all and still overshadowed her kid big time. Frankly, I expected Peters’ character to break into some Sondheim; now *that* would have been a little wink at the audience and the theater biz. But no, nothing that imaginative … Phooey!
I’m still invested in Smash for the long-run because every now and then I get a little bit of hope that maybe the show can be the show I thought it would be after its fantastic pilot. And yes, this episode was definitely better than last week’s disaster, but I am just so sick of the godawful writing, and how they have written the characters so badly. There’s not one main character now that I actually like. We’re only 7 episodes in! I thought this show was about dream fulfilment etc, and the central story of the musical and Karen and Ivy duking it out for the role of a lifetime! Whatever happened to that? Of course Ivy seems like the best Marilyn right now. How can she not when Karen hasn’t even performed a musical number other than episode 2. And McPhee has been dumped with the thankless task of the weekly useless sub-plot so that she can sing a pop song. Yeah I like these pop covers but it’s not what I signed up for, or probably anyone else. She is too ‘perfect’ to be believablee, and in another way Ivy is also too much of a caricature to be believeable. She is so OTT I can’t stand it anymore. It doesn’t matter if they make her sympathetic if underneath all that she’s not actually a likeable character. And actually, when you strip away all of Ivy’s insecurities I have absolutely no idea what her character is? The Julia plots have been dreadful also …..
Actually, the characters breaking into song when they’re not at rehearsal or otherwise not performing just bugs the hell out of me. That’s unnecessary, and distracting. I thought the producers and showrunner said they didn’t want to ape Glee??? But the thing that really bothers me is something that even Derek the director should have made more of by now, and that’s that Ivy is the wrong body type to be persuasive as Marilyn. She’s TOO zaftig, too short, and too short-wasted. Marilyn’s body was more classically proportioned, and she wasn’t short-waisted, which makes a short, busty gal look even worse than usual.
I find watching Ivy to be distracting. Sure, she can sing the hell out of the part — as long as you keep your eyes closed. The moment you open them, you want to put a bag over her and think of the real Marilyn instead. And I say this as someone who never really liked Monroe, grew up with having her image rubbed in my face as the way women were supposed to look and act (as in, dumb in front of a guy), and resented the hell out of all that. So if you want me to watch ‘Marilyn’ on this show, she’d better be at least visually persuasive — and Ivy will never be that (unless she manages to get less busty and grow at least four inches taller, with most of that in the torso and legs; not bloody likely!). And Karen is almost (but not quite) too tall.
Bring on the next candidate, already!! And give us a better DiMaggio, please (too bad Jerry Orbach is a) too old and b) dead, in any case; he’d have made a great Joltin’ Joe).
Surely the worst part of this show is how in every episode someone has to make a comically trite comparison of their own life to Marilyn Monroe’s.
Agree! If I dear “that’s what Marilyn did” or “that’s how Marilyn would feel” from Ivy one more time, I am going to scream.
Sorry, hear*.
Ouch!! Yes, I ‘third’ that. It’s tiresome.
I understand what you mean about “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” being a little heavy-handed for plot purposes, but what a perfect song to have Bernadette Peters sing! If you have the Tony-nominated Rose in the room, might as well use her for all she’s worth, right? :-)
Well, you could ask her to sing a song from one of the two shows where she actually won the Tony, for starters.
Bernadette Peters = fabulous. No question. If they’d brought her on and not let her sing, it would have been a horrible missed opportunity. But like so many things on “Smash,” they went the most obvious route possible.
AMEN, Alan: I feel like I’ve been smacked around like Wile E. Coyote by now with the writers’ lugubrious heavyhandedness. Sheesh, do they even *know* the meaning of subtlety??? Enough with the anvils dropped on the head already!!!!!!
You should drop this show, doesn’t seem like your cup of tea. It’s a shame you didn’t get into Pretty Little Liars…would’ve liked to see your thoughts there.
Wouldn’t the fact that Ivy is the daughter of a celebrated, Tony award winning actress have opened a few doors for her along the way? I thought plopping Bernadette Peters into the plot was clumsy and as Alan commented the Roses song was way too dead-on.
Smash has accomplished the questionable feat of making me dislike a bunch of actors that I formerly loved. I feel sorry for these performers who obviously want this show to succeed; something that the fans also want. I hope the Smash writers are reading the blogs because the comments are fairly universal in agreement in their dissatisfaction which is a rarity on the internet.
“Wouldn’t the fact that Ivy is the daughter of a celebrated, Tony award winning actress have opened a few doors for her along the way?”
She doesn’t seem keen on telling people that. Probably because she believed achieving success by her own means will prove her mother that she was talented enough to do it.
Plus, she probably didn’t want her to do what she did on this episode, come in into a room and overshadow her immediately.
Some actors just don’t care to trade on the famly name — and if they’re good, they make it anyway. Who among the fans realized that Nick Cage was really a Coppola when he debuted in the movies? didn’t seem to hurt *him* any.
With how little NBC has going for it. I hope they keep the show. How many “Lost” type shows are the networks going to try. Alcatraz and Awake will probably be cancelled. Then we have the never ending solved in the last ten minutes shows on CBS,
Person of Interest, Unforgettable ect. The medical shows with their disease of the week. Only “The Good Wife” exhibits the high quality writing and a show more about the people than the case involved. I just watch “Smash” because it’s different. It’s a bit of a soap opera but it’s interesting in how a Broadway show it’s put together. It’s original. They didn’t steal the idea of the show from a period piece like Mad Men. What happen to those imitators, Pan Am and Playboy Club. One thing you have to say about Smash. NBC finally took a chance on something new.
Pan Am and Playboy Club.
I really wanted to like this show, and i know lots of other people did. But it is so badly written, and it is insulting that the viewing audience is expected to invest in the completely unbelievable idea of McPhee wowing everyone who sees her perform. Really? she is so clearly average and Hilty is so clearly not! the Karen character is boring and clueless. I can see where people like McPhee as a pop singer, but she is not right for this role! And that guy playing DiMaggio? What????? Just because the writers keep having the actors say the words ‘oh, he is so brilliant in this role, he is so the obvious choice’ does not mean he is. He is an awful awful choice for Dimaggio, and again; its insulting to the viewing audience! Sorry folks, but the show is LAME and a disappointment. I wish it was on HBO, Showtime, AMC or even PBS. At least those channels have balls. NBC effed it up, big time.
Funny thing about McPhee is that she`s now in the same position Taylor Hicks was on AI – and undeserved winner. AI judges wanted him to win badly so they swayed votes, NBC wants McPhee to be a breakout star so they sway votes by making everyone around Karen unlikable, and marketing was only focused on McPhee as if no one else existed. However, that isn`t working because the character is insufferable Mary Sue and McPhee has no charisma and versatility. They better drop this ludicrous star-maker idea and bring the show back to ensamble roots in Season 2. McPhee doesn`t carry the show no matter what marketing overhype claims. And that died down considerably now that Kat is out of the bag.
No one who worked on Idol wanted Taylor to win. That season, everyone was in the tank for Chris Daughtry, and the judges and producers figured Taylor was a novelty who’d be good for a few laughs, not realizing how effective he’d be at galvanizing a fan base. When Daughtry went home at top 4, the show went into a very pro-Kat mode for a week or so, as the producers were desperate to see anyone but Taylor win. But the guy was unstoppable.
Anyone else laugh out loud when the kid started “crying”?
If there’s been a worse teen actor on primetime TV in the last several years, I can’t think of who it could be…
When the guy who played Joe actually played him in this staging (not that I know anything about him more than a coffee maker commercial) he was actually good. So of course that’s when they decide to get rid of him. I don’t like the affair (stupid affair) so I can live with that.
As you note, it was shot a while ago. I find it kind of amusing when people think that things that happen on shows are due to something the fans said last week, or the like. Happens a lot with Grey’s Anatomy, but maybe that’s just cause I pay more attention to Grey’s and to Shonda’s Twitter account (while greatly missing the writers’ blog)
A guy can sing and act very well and *still* be wrong for a part. I never once bought “Michael” as Joe DiMaggio. Would that we didn’t have him to kick around any more so that we can stop watching Julia idiotically self-destruct …