‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Booster’: Little green bag

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I tell you to be the badge…
“Don’t go setting fires where there’s nothing to burn.” -Clay
“Booster” ends with the SAMCRO clubhouse trashed and the club itself on the verge of falling to pieces over Clay’s plan for them to become drug mules for the cartel. The guys begin cleaning up the place, and Tara briefly lightens the mood by announcing that she and Jax are engaged, but the wounds inside the club seem like they’ll be much harder to repair than the damage Roosevelt(*) and his men did.
(*) Rockmond Dunbar had a terrific introduction last week, but boy does he really announce his presence with authority in this one. I like how Roosevelt gets a little too into the whole performance. He’s a by-the-book kind of guy, but he’s perhaps too tightly wound, and being around the Sons has a bad effect on people like that.
And it’s here that I want to bring back Jax and Tara’s conversation from the premiere. Again, I understand the culture Jax was raised in, and I also recognize that for all he talks about wanting to get out of SAMCRO because of the violence, he had no problem being part of that violence last week. I get where he’s coming from; this world is more a part of him than he wants to admit. But at the same time, Jax knows just how reckless and stupid this plan is, on top of taking the club further and further away from its original ideals. He told Tara last week that he’d stick around for a while because the gun deal with the IRA was smart and low-profile – a way to make a lot of money without exposing himself to a lot of risk. This is not that. This is the exact kind of thing that could put take Jax away from Tara and the boys for a very long time, and while in theory it could allow him a cleaner exit from the club (this time with Clay’s approval), the downside just seems way too huge.
I wouldn’t say it’s exactly out of character for Jax (he’s done dumb, short-sighted things before), but it does feel like a case where the needs of the plot – the writers want the Mexican deal to happen, and they also need an excuse to have Jax stick around Charming for many hypothetical seasons to come – wind up making me think significantly less of our hero.
On the plus side, though, the deal allows the show to bring in both Danny Trejo and Benito Martinez(**) as the cartel’s representatives, and the presence of both gentlemen is welcome. And I did like seeing some of the other club members like Opie, Tig and Bobby all reacting to both the deal and the dawning realization that they’re all on the outside looking in. Tensions within the club are always good for the show, even if the source of those tensions have to be contrived sometimes.
(**) Anyone care to predict which “Shield” alum will next follow Martinez, Kenny Johnson, David Rees Snell, etc., etc. onto this show? If/when Lincoln Potter fails to put the Sons away, is it time to give CCH Pounder a call?
Meanwhile one character acting entirely in character – but in a way that can be trying to watch sometimes – was Gemma, who does her whole damn-the-torpedoes thing in rifling through Tara’s office in search of John’s letters. This is who Gemma is and what she does, but I was definitely much less interested in seeing her relentlessly dig for those letters than I was with her later conversation with Unser. Once again, we’re getting a very strong hint that something other than an accident killed John Teller – and for the first time, there’s a suggestion that Clay might not have been involved in what happened. (That, or he was entirely responsible and they don’t want him to know that anyone else knows; we’ll see.)
Overall, some positives and some negatives here, one terrific scene involving Roosevelt at the clubhouse, and we’ll see if the ends (whatever happens within and without the club) justifies the means (characters making really bad business decisions).
What did everybody else think?
SO MANY SECRETS!
What did Bobby say the cartel doesn’t know? I rewound it twice couldn’t figure it out.
tonight’s episode was fun.
Cartel doesn’t know that the Sons still have to vote on the proposed deal – and that, at the moment, it doesn’t seem like Clay has the votes.
That the club still needs to vote on the deal
That the cartel didn’t know that the Sons hadn’t voted on it yet… It’s not technically a done deal. That’s why Clay responded to Bobby that it’s the club’s business (the vote, that is), not the cartel’s.
I felt the episode s setting up for a few bigger arcs in the season, but felt like the whole JT thing is being a little too drawn out… Good ep though. Can’t wait for next week!
I thought this was a great episode. It really pushed the story forward to see others in the club realizing what Clay is up to and wondering why Jax would be on board.
While the club may be back in familiar territory, this is an entirely different story advancing from previous seasons. Both Clay and Jax are now working from different angles. Clay to cash in and Jax, who has always put the club first, now putting his own needs and his family first.
Overall, a terrific episode. And it didn’t hurt to have Danny Trejo involved. Very interested to see how this season plays out.
Anyone else notice that in both the episode this season Jax has said Gemma is “just an old lady”? If you recall, Hunnam was quoted in an interview saying he didn’t think Gemma should have as big a role in the club b/c he didn’t think it would ring true.
I wonder if he and Sutter came to some sort of agreement? It should be noted that Jax and Gemma have also said how much they love each other in both episodes. Interesting.
Regarding the supporting players, I’m very interested to see how Sutter develops the seeds of conflict he planted between Tig and Clay in this episode. The moment at the end of the episode where Tig is lingering at the broken door to the ‘chapel’ and Clay has to walk over to him seemed like pretty strong foreshadowing of that possibility. Bobby and Piney has been the club’s “voices of reason and moderation” (relatively speaking, of course) for the past two seasons, so it’s not surprising that they’re opposed to partaking risky illegal activity. However, Tig’s more or less always been in Clay’s corner – even during season 2 when he was dealing with the guilt of having killed Donna while following Clay’s orders. Having SAMCRO’s Seargent-at-Arms withhold his support at the very moment that Clay so desperately needs allies – even if it’s out of suspicion and jealousy rather than any real objection to the idea of drug muling – seems like a pretty rich vein of dramatic tension to mine as a secondary storyline to whatever’s going on with Jax. Kim Coates always been one of my favorite actors on the show, and it would be fun to see him stretch himself again after a season where he did little more than crack wise about Tig’s various sexual proclivities and stonewall Kozik over their dead dog.
I think Sutter has been laying the seeds for a Tig and Clay problem for a long time now, and it starts with Gemma.
There are all kinds of shots of Tig looking at, flirting with, coveting Gemma. At one point they nearly get it on. Tig is clearly as close with Gemma as he is with Clay, and I think we may get to see some more involvement from Tig besides just being the wiseguy hitman for the club, and that when we do, there will already be all this evidence along the way to establish the story. I think he’s got a thing for Gemma, and that his sexual proclivities along with Clay’s actions might turn him against Clay by the end of the whole story.
I think Jax is just VERY worried about his future, and he’s willing to go to extremes to find his way out. Like Tara said, Clay and Gemma would try to stop him from leaving, and by making it easier for Clay to cash out, by proxy he makes Gemma less of an obstacle, and for that Jax is willing to balk on his own morals. Notice how he insisted Opie becomes the next leader? I think Jax realizes he is the one guy that can steer the club back to the old ways. The big problem, however, is that by using a drug (working for the cartel) to kill a disease (the steady corruption of the club) in hopes of reaching a cure (the club back on track w/o Clay or Jax), that the body will die in the process, which is what Bobby fears most. And if the truth of John’s death reaches the rest of SAMCRO? It’ll turn to a bloody revolt right quick.
I was thinking Bobby would make the best new Pres. if Jax leaves the club with Opie as VP.
I love your review’s a lot of the time Alan ’cause with some shows I watch you always seem to find the positive even in an episode I didn’t love. (Also–when shows are bad like Modern Family or The Killing, you do a great job of killing them).
That said, it seems like for some shows you’ll gloss over their shortcomings (like the boring episodes of Breaking Bad that featured more shoplifting and too much Skyler in story lines that failed to advance the plot–the despite the show is now on a defined countdown). On other shows–notably, this one–it seems like you attack at all times. At least since the first few episodes of last season.
I don’t think this is a perfect show. Very few are. In my opinion, Mad Men is the only thing currently running that is flawless. (And maybe Parks & Rec, but 30 minute comedies are different).
Still, this has to be one of the top 10 hour long shows on TV and is the best show on FX. It seems like we know the faults at this point–that some of the stories feel contrived/re-hashed. But it’s still very good acting and it’s damned entertaining most weeks. I feel like that should be enough to give it more leniency in the reviews. This isn’t terrible, like Entourage. And at least they try to develop characters other than the lead–unlike Justified.
Haha you just “attacked” Justified yourself;) I couldn’t disagree more on that, the whole last season of Justified was about developing other characters (& subsequently killing them off lol).
Sons of Anarchy truly isn’t a perfect show, & part of the fun of watching it is seeing how they’re going to get such a large cast to work together to make it seem realistic. I’ve thought since the very beginning that Katey Sagal was almost the star of the show, even though Charlie Hunnam is the central character & they always devote so much screen time to Ron Perlman.
This was an exciting episode that touched on a lot of prior topics but made it all seem fresh & relevant again.
Justified is a much better show than Sons of Anarchy
There was some great stuff this episode, adding two top tier actors never hurts, but I didn’t find the actions of the sheriff believable. At all. The guy responsible for doing police work doesn’t try to investigate the murders or tie them to his top suspects, instead he goes to their clubhouse and vandalizes it? Is there anything dumber a police officer could do to sabotage an investigation? And then on top of all of that when he’s done he says to the Clay, the guy he believes was in charge of a multi-victim homicide, that he still thinks they can work together but Clay forced him to do this. So apparently in this alternate universe killing a bunch of people is punishable by the equivalent of Job Bluth playing pool in your office. And the cops still want to work with you? This was just too big a leap for me.
Uh, is anything in this show believable? I just saw somebody say it was like a biker version of Trailer Park Boys, which is just about the last thing a network wants their flagship series to be compared to.
Yeah, the clubhouse scene trashing didn’t work for me at all. His actions were like that of a man unhinged, but that’s not really how the scene played. We were just introduced to this character and already he’s acting like a crazy person because … what, the Sons killed a few Russians? Or because he’s a frustrated with his overall situation?
I don’t know. I could understand a person doing something extreme like this after an investigation he’s put a lot of energy into dead-ends, or if the Sons had done something to make things personal. As-is, I just the impression that the sheriff is just a stupid/crazy person.
this was actually pretty good to me. Roosevelt was telling the club that there is a new sheriff in town (literally). Roosevelt is not Unser and the new sheriff has no qualms about rousting the club if they cause problems. I agree that it was over the top and played for effect but the message was clear. “You don’t own me and I can make your life hard whenever I feel like it.” Remember Roosevelt is supposed to have gang experience in Oakland. Perhaps these kind of tactics worked for him in the past. Probably not of much use against the S.O.A. though.
this season’s episodes, i.e. Mayans, Russians, Cartel, CharI loved the 1st episode of Sons, but I knew happiness would not prevail. Season 3 was hard for me to keep a connection with SOA. After seeing tonight’s episode, I’m wondering if there will be too much…too many directions happening again with ming sherrif/Mayor/FBI,Irish. Too many for a small club to realistically be up against. The one thing that drew me to this show was the writing and Charlie Hunnam. His happiness keeps me wanting more.
Hit the comment button too many times! Summary: will this season be too drawn out & going in too many directions with the Cartel, Mayans, Irish, Russians, another SOA club, Charming Mayor/Sherriff/FBI? Not to mention the inner turmoil regarding the letters. Jax fell from grace last season with the porn slut, will he fall from grace again going along with Clay and breaking his promise to Tara to just be dealing in guns under the radar?
sigh…it’s kind of sad for me to think that, watching Dunbar here, the main thing I was thinking every time I saw him was how much I miss “Terriers” :-(
Do always love seeing “Machete” though!!!! All I can say is that I’m thinking our nominal “heroes” in this one are going to end up on the wrong side of Senior Trejo before the season is over and that can only end in one killer episode or three…
RWG (was it just me or were the makeup folks trying to make Katey Segal’s hands look incredibly old in this one?)
Everytime I think about Terriers, the main thing I’m thinking is how are Louie & especially Wilfred still on FX with renewed seasons coming up? & how I miss the cast of Lights Out!
I noticed the camera lingering on Gemma’s hands too but my thought was I couldn’t believe they didn’t try to make them look more young than they really look.
Liked the “Do The Right Thing” reference just before the clubhouse trashing.
I do enjoy the show and look forward to it each week- but I have to keep reminding myself that these are not good guys. They sell guns that end up in the streets of Oakland with no problem. I live in Oakland and guns are a very big problem here. A 3 year old was shot and killed in a drive-by a few weeks ago, and this kind of stuff happens a lot. It is the easy access to illegal weapons that makes so much of the violence that blights my city and so many American cities possible.
Jax is such a caring father, yet he deals in weapons that slaughter and terrorize communities. Ya, so he should get out, cause that is some really bad shit these guys are involved in. I think the writers and producers of the show maybe need to show the really horrendous consequences of the gun-running, so as not to glamorize these guys even slightly!
I sometimes wonder if this show will finish up with a season of Jax out of the club, on the run, just trying to keep his family alive. A giant bloodbath in the final episode that ends with all the stars of the show as its victims would be almost too much to handle.
By the way, this is now going beyond just street crime. Now the Cartel guys want RPGs and more powerful weapons. For what? Terrorists???
They *are* the terrorists, sweetie.
They truck with Oirish lads too crazee for the IRA; they sell guns to Mexican cartels that specialize in assassinating anyone who criticizes them, including those who simply chat online about their exploits; and they don’t mind shooting their guns off anywhere they’ve bought a cop to look the other way.
We knew they started out as organized crime, but they’ve built their rep on aiding terrorists. The only difference is the corruption’s no longer held back by their iron rule of their hometown.
Interesting that you loved the clubhouse destruction scene. I found it brutally stupid. Here’s a good, tough cop, introduced last week as a by the books guy who lives by the law, and he’s going around abusing his authority, instead of, oh geez, I don’t know, using real police work to trap the Sons? Isn’t there any evidence at the homicide crime scene? Isn’t there any way for them to get a wire into the clubhouse? Isn’t there a way for this show to ever put the Sons in real danger via real police work instead of just muscle on muscle? It’s lazy writing at best.
he was pressured by the mayor to do something sooner, rather than go about the investigation like you suggest using real police work. might be out of character, might not… we don’t really know anything about his past yet. as far as the club being wired, it might be all the shield actors thats confusing me but haven’t they been wired before? i cant remember but i assume they have sweeping equipment for the clubhouse knowing that ALL of their business is discussed within.
Remember, this isn’t The Wire.
“Remember, this isn’t the Wire.” No, it sure isn’t.
Something about the actor playing the new sheriff reminds me of Andre Braugher.
“wind up making me think significantly less of our hero.”
This is the problem for me, and it feels like the show has backed itself into a corner. I like the introduction of the new characters and I like the fact that they’re back in Charming. There’s lot of action (vs. reaction like last year) and it’s really good to give Tig and crew more involvement and dialogue. All good stuff.
But now they are getting so down and dirty and Jax (despite his protests to the contrary) is in the thick of it. The problem for me is that I’m not seeing any moral conflict in him like before – wanting to do this dirty business to get money so he can leave doesn’t exactly make him the guy we were rooting for these past few seasons.
The scene with the sheriff busting up the clubhouse – in front of the fire department? Really? I’ve learned with this show the more you try to think of it as “real” the more frustrated you get. If the sheriff wanted to put the guys back in prison there are so many ways he could’ve done it – they are not allowed to have or be near weapons and the cops can stop them any time they want to check. (And Jax always has that knife on him – that’s a violation right there.) But that’s the kind of stuff you can sort of ignore so you enjoy the show. But the other stuff, not so much.
It’s hard to give up on a show after you’ve invested 3 years in it..
I think this serves as a stark reminder that, while Jax is the protagonist of the series, he is not the hero. He never has been. Like Vic Mackey, we find ourselves rooting for the guy because it’s his story and he’s not quite as scumbaggy as others on the show, but in no way, shape, or form is he a good guy. Neither is Opie (who, let’s not forget, murdered a federal agent), Piney, Juice, or anyone else on the show. These are hardcore criminals, gun runners and extortionists and killers. The sheer act of watching the show makes us empathize with them, but we should never forget what they really are.
Yeah, good point. It’s just that I’m starting to empathize with him less. The new weapons being considered (which as someone pointed out are terrorist weapons – they’re used to assassinate and kill large groups – are especially disturbing coming right after the 9/11 commemoration.
Maybe someone can answer this for me – why would these guys be so opposed to making big bucks selling drugs yet seem to have no problem with selling street weapons to whoever pays the most money? I know there was supposed have been some promise they made about not letting drugs come into Charming, but are guns so much better? Never really got that, and now really no comparison to the kind of weapons they are considering putting out there.
“Maybe someone can answer this for me – why would these guys be so opposed to making big bucks selling drugs yet seem to have no problem with selling street weapons to whoever pays the most money?”
I think it’s because they would then have the DEA in addition to the ATF and Sheriff’s looking into them. They already have enough police attention with their illegal activities and to attract another type of law enforcement is bad for business.
Isn’t congregating with other parolees also a violation?
Yes, it very well could be. There can be all sorts of restrictions when you’re on parole or probation, and that’s why some guys choose to do all their time rather than deal with it. I get the dramatic affect of having the sheriff smash up the clubhouse but if he wanted to he could put those guys away on parole violation whenever he wants. (It’s not “beyond a reasonable doubt either” – they’re screwed.)
I am so sick of people complaining that the show isn’t real enough. If you want a a real show about bikers then I suggest renting a documentry. The reason most people watch is so they can be entertained and I think SOA does a great job of that. What Kurt Sutter does is ground the show in realism by getting all of the details and traditions right and this gives him the ability to amp up the drama without being ridiculous. I’m sure most of us would be quite bored if we had to watch a show about guys on bikes doing mundane, everyday stuff. I really wish the reviewer would stop harping on the fact that he doesn’t find it plausible that Jax would go along with Clay instead of just leaving. To me that is actually a very true portrayal of someone in that life. There is no way that someone like Jax would EVER let his wife support him, it just wouldn’t happen. No matter how progressive Jax can be at times he was still brought up to think that men are in charge and they take care of their women. Also, Jax said in episode 1 that he has no marketable skills so if he wants out he knows he needs to make as much as he can, as fast as he can. There is so much garbage on tv to complain about, everybody should just enjoys this amazing show and stop criticizing every little thing.
It’s not that the show isn’t “real enough”, I enjoy it, and understand that its a truly pulpy show. But it’s also billed as a smart show, and scenes like the sheriff destroying the clubhouse are just dumb. What purpose did it truly serve? Authority in this show has also been a papermache obstacle. And I just happen to find that lazy and uninspired.
Amen. I agree with you 100%. I had an uncle who was a 1%’er (hard core biker) and his life was not entertaining at all. Just a bunch of alcoholic pill-heads who were always wasting rent/light money on bad tattoos and trying to fix up crappy old bikes that weren’t worth fixing. As a kid, I was never privy to their “illicit” activities, but the rest of their lives were nither glamorous nor entertaining. Thankfully, Sutter has chosen to inject a little unrealistic drama into this setting to make it infinitely more likeable.
Great episode! The quiet moments, with just Jax and Tara talking (or Jax and Opie, or Jax and Clay), has really worked for me this season. Good writing.
I remember Sutter mention that they were planning on getting CCH Pounder in for this season, but they’re were “scheduling conflicts”. We’ll have them all on eventually.
Given what you’ve said previously (Jax wants out of the club, but we have 4 more seasons) I reckon Tara’s days are numbered. Jemma will more than likely bump off Tara, so the only thing that Jax has left in his life is the club.
With all the people unhappy about Clay’s deal (Bobby, Opie, Piney, Juice), I can’t help but wonder why they aren’t able to talk to each other and round up the extra one or two votes they need to stop Clay. Especially with the fact that half the club was just in jail for a year and a half, I can’t believe Opie and Piney wouldn’t have a fair amount more influence than Clay on the members who patched in while Clay was in Jail, like Kozik and the two prospects from last season who seem to now be full members (Miles wasn’t wearing a prospect cut when they got pulled over and were discussing wedding gifts for Opie in the first episode so I am guessing the patched in Filthy Phil also)
in the pilot phil still had a prospect patch. miles didnt
David Aceveda… just another thug that doesnt talk?.. please say it aint so.. :S
Would be great to have Michael Chiklis come in for a season, in a way similar to how The Shield pulled in Glenn Close and Forest Whitaker for a season(ish) apiece.
Sort of seems like a fantasy, given what a big TV star Chiklis is, but then I wonder why not? No Ordinary Family failed, and a 12 episode commitment isn’t crazy.
Don’t know in what capacity he would fit though…
“Good morning.””Not if you’re Russian.” hehe lincoln potter is quickly becoming my favorite character on this show :)
Welcome back, Aceveda! We’re getting the band back together!! There was a point when Bobby and Clay were walking away from the cartel guys talking about how the they had to vote on the deal with the cartel still, and Aceveda turned around like he knew something was off. I hope Sutter & Co are making him the brains behind Trejo’s moxie. That dude is nails. Glad to see him back on television.
Yeah, the sheriff throwing a fit in the clubhouse was silly, but effective. They turned the tension between the two sides up significantly.
And I thought the way Bobby is turning Tig away from Clay is genius. He’s playing to Tig’s insecurities about being Clay’s lap/attack dog, and seems to have him really conflicted for the first time in a while.
Great scene with Jax and Opie on the floor when the Russians were holding them hostage. Funny exchange between them, and well played by two men expecting not to make it out of there alive. The outcome–being rescued by the cartel–could have well been enough to turn Opie to Jax/Clay’s side, and Opie seems to have significant pull with the new guys and Kozick.
It was a fun episode to watch, except for the Gemma being Gemma stuff. About had enough of her going Palin (rogue) with impunity. Jax’s comment that she’s “just an old lady” was great, and will plant some seeds that will be interesting to play out between her and Clay.
Wow, Alan and all you others, I cannot believe you missed the most important part of Gemma’s talk with Unser-the first thing she said was “Tara knows about John”. And Unser knew exactly what she was talking about-which means that he was in on it.
I recently rewatched the whole series-nothing else good on this summer but BB-and I gave a lot of attention to the mythology they established in season 1. I believe maybe it’s the pilot episode, but they describe how John Teller got killed-t-boned by a semi, dragged for a while, and then held on in the hospital for two more days before dying. I think it was Gemma reminding Jax of what happened followed by the line ‘Tellers are hard to kill”, in order to give Jax hope about Abel surviving his heart defect and other problems from his junkie mom.
So, tonight we get the accident report that also says he was hit by a semi and lasted two more days before finally dying-and in previous seasons everyone calls it an “accident” and that John must have wrecked because he was so distracted by his problems in life. He let shit go to his head, and mess him up, and so he didn’t care enough or pay enough attention and got killed on the road. However, after we see the accident report, Gemma talks to Unser, and he knows all about what Gemma is afraid of, which we are meant to believe is that she and Clay somehow got John killed.
I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to say that John was hit by that semi deliberately, and I had guessed that before tonight. Now, we know that Unser, owner of a trucking company, knows whatever Gemma knows about what really happened. Hmmmmm, maybe Unser let Clay and Gemma use one of his trucks to run over John? I really think that’s what Sutter is not so subtly leading us to.
I find it interesting that Alan (from what I can infer) apparently didn’t like this episode as much as the premiere. I actually thought it was much better, and it somewhat assuages my concerns about the season going forward. I’m glad that at least it was explained why the Sons would do something as suicidal as murdering several members of the Russian mob (they’ve got the comparably powerful Mexican cartel backing them up) that goes beyond just blind vengeance. I do tend to think that the Russians aren’t going away, though. And I do like the conflict within the club, as well as the law enforcement. Overall, I thought it was much better. The problem for me is that there are several characters (Clay, Gemma, and Opie to name three) that I really dislike (I realize that I’m probably in the minority on Opie, but I thought his cold-blooded murder of Agent Stahl–as despicable as she was–was unforgivable, and it completely destroyed whatever sympathy I had for him because he had already made a big show of not killing her in a previous episode), and there are others (basically, all the members of the club aside from Jax and Bobby) that I just don’t care about. There’s still enough to make a very good show, but I still feel like Sutter needs to kill off someone to make things more interesting. One of the problems I have is that, apart from Season 2 (which not coincidentally was the best seaon by far), the Sons always seem to end up eluding or killing their enemies with minimal damage to themselves. For a club that honestly isn’t all that powerful (this episode suggested that they’re not even one of the most powerful motorcylce gangs, let alone one of the most powerful organized crim outfits), this seems completely unrealistic given the enemies they’ve made. So I’m hoping for the Russians to spice things up by assassinating someone. As long as it isn’t Jax or Bobby, I don’t care who it is.
I’ve been following you for a few years now and most of the time I agree with, or at least can understand, your take on things. But this time, in your reaction to Jax’s “bad business decisions,” I think the echo of your feelings about S3 plot concerns and a heightened awareness for seeing plot contrivance has helped you miss, (or at least miss mentioning it), the central point in Jax supporting Clay.
It was a very important point when Jax laid it out that Clay had unilaterally brokered their drug involvement from prison and without the club’s approval. The “bad business decision” was already in place and Jax knew that the minute he saw Clay accept the transportation fee. It’s a done deal for the cartel and they don’t seem to let people back out of deals. The choice Jax made was not about the drug muling that was already brokered, but rather about what side he’ll take within the club. He’s betraying his real beliefs and he’ll be abandoning, and abandoned by, the brothers he agrees with and trusts the most. He’s gambling the emotional supports and connections he’s relied on to do what he thinks will save his family and he’s going to lose a lot in the process.
It’s already started – that’s what Opie’s “I don’t know who I’m talking to anymore” was about and what fueled Piney and Bobby’s less than brotherly reactions to the news of Jax’s engagement. It’s clear he’s already lost Piney and Bobby – Piney’s non-reaction was to unhappily slug another shot into his beer and Bobby engineered a toast response that managed to convey loss, disgust and throwdown all in one action.
It seems since S3 the idea of plot trumping character has taken hold for you and you see it in places where I mostly see richness of character built on deep personality schisms. Jax and Tara both are constitutionally, not logistically, conflicted. They do seesaw and seem elastic because they are both struggling to integrate warring parts of themselves. I understand Jax’s seeming inconsistencies. He may loath part of himself for it and it may be framed in a kind of skewed moral code, but he’s every bit an outlaw by nature. It is in him to be violent and he’s lived in the immediacy of outlaw ways and the empowerment of outlaw justice all his adult life. He is his mother’s son as much as he is his father’s and leaving outlawing behind isn’t simply about getting out of the club. I don’t know that there is any getting out for Jax no matter how much the more sensitive side of his soul wants it and that’s what makes his character so compelling for me. I ache for him, for the part of him that would have, should have, and maybe even could have taken a different path. I have only a fragile hope for him. I found Jax and Tara’s conversation in the premiere to be a major point of pathos, a heartbreaking mutual delusion, rather than an illuminating life plan to hold him to. Jax does feel and does believe the things he’s saying, but at the same time he thrives on the things he abhors. He’s both outlaw and “poet” and maybe as a woman I am willingly smitten enough with that archetype that I suspend more disbelief and judgement than I would otherwise. At any rate, I don’t see his choice as a contrivance in any way. His “poet” side is desperate to save and protect Tara and his boys, and his outlaw side is willing and able to be reckless and knowingly in the wrong, (siding with Clay), to do it.
I also think the important point of Jax abandoning the hope of “fixing” the club was missed in the concerns about formula and what the season might bring in familiar settings. For three seasons Jax has been unswervingly devoted to the club even with its increasing criminality. He never wanted to leave the club, he always wanted to “save” the club from itself. Now, he doesn’t. He’s broken faith with his father, that idealized voice he’s been carrying in his head for three seasons. Whether it’s viable or not, he’s made the decision to leave the club to its own fate and to save himself and his family instead. That seems a major turning point for the character and the show.
I agree with you about the tiresome aspects of Gemma’s character. Even though she goes from earth mother to warrior queen to old friend and back, somehow she always seems pretty one-note somehow.
On a lighter note I’d just like to mention a few moments that I especially enjoyed last night. “Mayor McCheese” and “doesn’t anybody smell THAT stench?” “Prince of labia” … and my favorite was the exchange between Jax and Opie when they were lying on the floor held prisoner under threat of Russian mob retribution … “I should have stayed home with my wife, the porn star,” and Jax’s deep laugh. It was a perfect shorthand about the ridiculous aspects of the lives they find themselves living. For me it was just a little jewel of a thing. Also loved it when Tara, at the office, lifted the baby above her head and was doing that delighted mother-cooing thing we do with babies – it was just for a second but you could see the baby give a totally gleeful, pure baby response.
I love the little things and details in this show. It captures a mood and richness of detail that just resonates with me. I eyeroll here and there, (for me Wild Black Hickock’s Carrie Nation routine was an eye-roller), and there was a lot about S3 that wore thin for me, but for the most part the show always feels organic and whole enough for me to “buy” it.
Actually I think Bobby’s gesture of throwing out the Patron was in deference to JT, this is commonly done as tribute to those who have passed. But I do agree there was definitely an undertone of tension and mistrust.
Very well said and I agree with you 100%. I think the unevenness of S3 has put a lot of people on edge and quick to jump the gun on apprehension.
..
Although a threesome … Great analyzing from a woman’s Point of View … Same here! Also loved Opies quote on the floor and saw the baby’s happy smile.
Perhaps it would help if you tell yourself that Jax realized that this deal was done, regardless of the vote, as these aren’t the type of guys you back out on. So he made lemonade with the hand he was dealt…as the saying goes.
Write a comment…It’s an odd quirk of the American mentality that running drugs would be thought of as morally wretched while selling assault weapons is perfectly fine. Going back to last season’s absurd pharmaceutical episode, there seems to be some strange anti-drug propaganda that runs through this show. And as someone who knows a few hardcore bikers, they are not anti-drug……at all.
That’s what I was saying earlier on – I don’t get it. The arms trafficking seems so much “worse” than the drugs. Why the indignation on the part of the club about dealing drugs for big bucks when they didn’t seem to bat an eye over distributing assault weapons to the highest bidder for the last 3 seasons.
SOA has always been ridiculous and unrealistic but this comment is so true.
Understand completely, but I think it has more to do with additional law enforcement on them than anything. Plus, it seems even the government views drugs as a higher priority.
The most unrealistic part to me is that none of them really use drugs.
It would be great if Kurt Sutter could get Ron Howard to do a guest spot so Opie could meet Opie!
The potential for the plot lines involving the entry into deep waters with the Galindo (?) cartel is far better than what we got in either of the last two years. There are a lot of cross-currents that can be at work here — internal club politics, pressure from the DOJ task force, unfriendly local law enforcement without Unser as a buffer, and the difficulties that come from working with a drug cartel that has its own priorities.
I don’t think Jax’s decision was too baffling — he not only see’s an opportunity to exit without repercussion, he see’s a way to pass leadership to Opie, and he sees a huge potential payoff which would solve his own problems about how to support his family. As he said, “it’s a risk worth taking” just before stacking $500,000 on the table from the first deal.
There was a headline today about a Mexican cartel that gutted a couple and hung them up like hogs on an overpass because they left negative Facebook updates about the cartel’s violence. I’m so glad we have such friendly cartels in Sons of Anarchy.
There is a lot of potential to have some interesting twists and turns this season, especially with the new set of characters and alliances. Wonder if there will turn out to be a cartel contact in the Sons, (Trejo’s character implied they were everywhere) and I wonder if one of them will end up dead by the end of the season. Tara would be a ballsy choice to be killed off and I could see how that could play into keeping Jax around the club.
I can see a Sons vs. Cartel finale because. I don’t care how much we want to root for Jax, the cartel is just too unlikeable to want them to succeed in any way, even if it benefits him.
For me it was a lot easier in past seasons when you could see SOA serving as gatekeepers against Bad Stuff getting into Charming, but there’s nothing altruistic about them this year – so far.
Oh, one last thing. I don’t get Lyla’s acting so weird and guilty when Opie talked about having kids with her. (And now I’m picturing Ron Howard, thanks Lee.) I know she had the abortion well over a year before but why not just try and get pregnant now? It’s not like she can’t give him the kids he wants and why would Opie even be all that mad about that anyway?
I think Lyla was reacting more to him wanting her to get preggers and then end her porn career. She would stop being her own person and basically be his property at that point. Not saying that’s how it is, but I think that’s how she may feel (especially based on how he phrased it). I thought she was done with porn and was kind of surprised when she said she had a movie to shoot that day. Or was she directing/producing? Seems a good way to stay in bar fights, marrying an active porn star
I’m not a fan of these windfall type plots, and when they started laying all those bricks of cash on the table I let out a long sigh in my living room. Since we know neither Clay nor Jax can leave the club for narrative reasons, as soon as the characters get rich we know the Deux Ex Machina has to find a way for them to be broke again. I love the day to day with the club but hate playing the “How do they fail” game in my head. It’s like when a yacht shows up in the beginning of a Gilligan’s Island episode.
Overall good episode and I like that it’s setup that the MC will have internal conflict. Agree with you on Gemma. Also, what could possibly be in those letters that she’s worried about? He can’t name his killer. And those are supposed to be love letters to Ireland. So how much talk is really supposed to be in there about his marriage or the MC? As a side note, no matter what Clay’s involvement in the death of Jax’ paternal father, I REALLY buy Clay and Jax as a father son dynamic. He really seems have that hope/disappointment combination that’s at the crux of so many father son relationships.
I just have a couple of questions about the world of the show. 1. New homes and condos are a bad thing on it’s face? Most of the homes we see in Charming are crappy. 2. So selling automatic weapons to gangs is okay but cocaine is not ok? I don’t shoot people nor do I use drugs, but I’m missing the moral delineation here. I’d rather someone get high than murder someone. 3. Who needs all those automatic weapons? Gang members aren’t walking in the hood with this. Hell, soldiers in Afghanistan aren’t armed like this most of the time.
“I love the day to day with the club but hate playing the “How do they fail” game in my head. It’s like when a yacht shows up in the beginning of a Gilligan’s Island episode.”
Hilarious!
Agree with other parts of your post as well.
While I liked the ep, I’m wondering what’s up with Tara. Or rather, Maggie Siff. Her performance has been a little off the past two eps (her line reading of the engagement announcement particularly so–she sounded like a teenager and not totally convincing, either). It’s really putting me off because everything she does now seems very superficial, which shouldn’t be the case since she’s had the experience of raising two babies alone for so long, plus dealing with Jax getting shivved and the other stuff since he’s been out. Any thoughts?
Interesting point–I noticed that with her announcement too. One thought is that she was suspicious of Gemma being in her office, and the announcement was her way of not having Gemma be suspicious of her–so sort of an act, and the character of Tara isn’t an actress, so she might not be able to pull it off as well.
Roosevelt trashing the clubhouse worked for me. His actions there wouldn’t preclude a traditional homicide investigation–I think it illustrated his understanding of street-level violence, and the occasional need to go over the top.
Elsewhere, I too see a bit of a disconnect between having no problem with gun running but not wanting to deal w/coke. It doesn’t seem to be just a DEA issue either.
On the big ongoing story of John Teller and Jax wanting to get out–agree that Jax backing Clay was just him making the best of a bad situation. As someone else noted, what exactly could be in these letters that would be so damning to Gemma and/or Clay? Suspecting them of wishing him harm, I guess, but there wouldn’t be any proof of it regardless.
Last–although this goes to the pilot, I guess–for the first time I wasn’t feeling the truth in Jax’s words about wanting to get out. Sounded like a retread from season 2, and so not as convincing. Maybe that’s the point, but it didn’t work for me either way, because it just felt like more of the same.
I liked the first two eps a lot, though.
I want to see Michael Chicklis brought in…maybe a rival MC member or even a fed / cop. Vic Mackey could go toe-to-toe with Clay. What do you think??
When will we get a Michael Chiklis appearance? I would see him a story arc at some point. Wishful thinking. Probably not going to happen.
Am I the only one finding Clay’s decision to deal with the Cartel out of character?
Any chance the cartel “set up” SOA? This way, they could show how quickly they can gain intel and cover Samcro’s back. I think they tipped the Russians to the Indians, so they could be heroes.