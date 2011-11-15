‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Call of Duty’: Blown up real good

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I have a French bulldog named Ramon…
“Benefit of an end date. Nothing more dangerous than a guy who knows he’s already dead.” -Clay
We are watching one of two things these last few weeks on “Sons of Anarchy.” Either we’re seeing the methodical, inexorable journey towards someone putting a bullet in Clay Morrow, or we’re being set up for Clay to improbably escape the combined vengeance of Opie, Gemma, Wayne, Jax, Bobby and all the other people he’s betrayed, and remain an active, important member of SAMCRO.
Obviously, there’s a lot of territory between those extremes – including Clay getting swept up in Potter’s RICO case and landing in prison before Opie and company can kill him – but my gut now tells me it’s one or the other. After last week’s episode, I assumed Clay was heading for a pine box, because he had lost all his allies in and around the club and was hated by too many. After this one, though, the deck has been stacked so much against Clay that I fear we’re heading towards a surprising – and, to my mind, disappointing – escape from the consequences of his recent actions. Would Sutter really spend the last 4 or 5 episodes of the season telling us over and over that Clay is going to die at the hand of a Son and then actually do it? Or would it be more along his M.O. to brace everyone for that and then go in an unexpected direction(*) at the last minute?
(*) My current, possibly unsubstantiated fear: that Sutter acknowledges that Clay and Opie can no longer co-exist, and decides to turn Opie into some kind of martyr for the club’s sins, while allowing Clay to move forward unscathed.
I’m watching these episodes week to week with the rest of you, and we obviously have several weeks to go before we know exactly how it all plays out. Maybe it’s my generally cynical nature, but I’m a little worried that things are lining up too neatly for Clay’s death (or incarceration, or exile) for it to actually happen in the way I think it needs to for the show to move forward interestingly.
As for what we actually saw tonight with “Call of Duty,” it was a definite step down from the genius of “Hands” – an episode that felt overstuffed even with the 90-minute length. There were some interesting moments and plot developments, but so much was going on that the death of Kozik wound up feeling like an afterthought – a quick, sick joke designed to resolve Kenny Johnson’s double employment status.(**) When Tara acts incredulous that Wendy would choose now, of all times, to turn up, it almost felt like a meta comment about how much was piled into this one episode, which also had the end of Georgie (and the possible end of Clay’s attempt to stop Charming Heights), Otto cutting a deal with Potter, Juice revealing (part of) his secret to Chibs, Clay losing another ally in Tig, Gemma trying to keep Wayne and Jax’s bloodlust for Clay under control, and Wayne defying her to turn the large, angry, deadly Opie loose on Clay.
(**) Talk about having a bad week: Kozik blows up real good a day after NBC’s mid-season schedule leaves off “Prime Suspect,” making it clear that show isn’t long for this world.
That’s an awful lot even at the bonus length. Some of those storylines had a little more time to breathe than they normally would, and those tended to feel strong.
Chibs and Juice was particularly good, even as it revealed once again what a stupid, contrived idea it was for Juice to turn on the club over the race rules. Would a guy as smart as Juice really just throw in his lot with Roosevelt without first feeling out a close friend like Chibs or Jax about how the club as a whole would react? He sort of tried it in the episode where Miles died, but in such a half-ass fashion that of course Chibs gave him an unhelpful answer. But Theo Rossi did such a good job at showing Juice’s conflicted emotions in that scene – of anger with himself for being so stupid, and yet a weird kind of bliss and relief at realizing that the club wouldn’t have cast him out, after all – that it covered over a lot of the silly plot mechanics for a moment.
And, of course, there was that final scene at Piney’s cabin. Ryan Hurst has been one of the show’s great underutilized resources these last two seasons (his goodbye to Stahl excepted), and whatever winds up happening with this story, I’m glad that he’s going to be a prominent part of it. Opie’s primal rage and grief during that scene were incredible to behold, and if anyone can claim right to the biggest grievance with Clay, it has to be him, right?
Still, I can’t help thinking on that Clay line I quoted above. “The Shield” was never better, I would argue, than after Shawn Ryan, Sutter and company knew exactly when the end was coming and that they could let everything all hang out. But “Sons of Anarchy” isn’t terminal yet. We know we’re getting a fifth season, and chances are we’ll get the sixth and seventh that Sutter want – and maybe even more, depending on how the show is doing, how the rest of FX’s lineup is doing, etc. Even if Sutter has the whole series’ arc mapped out in his head, three more seasons is still a lot of road to travel, and I can see him taking certain safe paths for as long as he can.
I hope I’m worrying about nothing – that Sutter knows Clay has to be moved out of a power position (if not eliminated altogether), that the show’s attitude towards the club from last week’s episode is going to be its attitude from here until the end of the series – and will gladly cop to being wrong if things turn out okay.
In the meantime, let’s pour one out for unlucky, quickly-forgotten Kozik. Bodies are dropping very fast for SAMCRO, and we may have some more memorials to plan before this season is out.
Some other thoughts:
• Though Wendy seemed like one problem too many – and an excuse to have Tara go further down the self-destructive Ophelia path – I thought Drea de Matteo did a good job of showing how much she’s changed since we last saw her late in season one. Suddenly, Wendy is in much better shape, physically and emotionally, than either of the two women who want to keep her away from Jax and Abel.
• Sutter has made his love of “Deadwood” clear in his casting choices over the years. This episode’s penultimate scene, with Clay and Gemma at opposite ends of the Teller-Morrow parking lot, was another example of how “Sons” occasionally uses that lot as its equivalent of the Deadwood thoroughfare, with characters arranged theatrically across it, everyone aware of where everyone is and what they’re doing.
• Kozik’s final words – “You gotta be shitting me” – were a tip of the hat to “The Shield,” albeit not to Kenny Johnson’s character, as that was one of Dutch’s favorite phrases.
• It did not take until the final act for Chekhov’s RPG to come into play, did it?
• Tig + Real Doll = comedy.
• Otto tells Potter that he wouldn’t understand why he’s looking out for Lenny the Pimp, and Potter replies, “I wish that wasn’t true.” Here’s a guy who wears a retro motorcycle jacket and rides an old-school bike; did he once dream of being in an MC and somehow wound up on the side of the law instead?
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
i also dont see a way Clay survives this. then again Gaius Baltar survived way worse things, u just never know with tv.
I figured you’d go with, “just as soon as I write this shit down.”
Now let me go read your review before I tell you how blown away I am.
I was hoping he’d go with “just as soon as I order a big Irish pizza”.
It’s impressive to me how rarely the macho/racial talk gets campy considering how much they lean on it, but sometimes you gotta laugh
And here I thought he’d go with “just as soon as I’m fully erect.”
I was thinking “just as soon as I fly my broomstick into a brick wall”….
Poor old Kenny Johnson, as soon as he blew up all I could think was – “dead on one show, alive on a dead one”. Bless him.
Hurst was immense in the scene at the cabin. Can’t wait to see where they go with it and hope it gets to play out in a satisfying way. *fingers crossed*
and what’s with Kenny Johnson always getting blown up? land mine on Sons and a hoagie grenade on the Shield. the poor bastard.
Read an interview with Sutter this week where he replied to the interviewer’s incredulousness that Clay could credibly survive physically or power-wise with (paraphrased) “Everybody was always gunning for Tony Soprano, but HE survived. I don’t see why Clay couldn’t.” I think Sepinwall’s fears will be realized. If Clay doesn’t get his comeuppance, I’ll have lost all patience with this show.
Actually, Tony went to enormous lengths to put himself in a position where no one was gunning for him, at least most of the time. There was Junior, then much later Phil Leotardo. Oh, and Patsy that one time. Tony also was much more concerned about what others thought about him than Clay appears to be. Hard to imagine Tony engaging in a massive gun battle in the woods.
I didnt read that interview, but based on the way you phrased his answer It sounds to me like, to borrow a phrase from Archer, “classic misdirection”.
Well, whether Tony “survived” is in dispute. Personally, I think he died, but whether he did or not, there are certainly arguments on both sides. As for Clay, I agree that he has to go, and I’m worried that Sutter will find some contrived way of keeping him around. This reminds me of another character on an all-time great drama (I won’t say which one because I don’t want to spoil it for anyone who hasn’t seen it, but I’m hoping those who have will know what I’m talking about). That character was in a very similar situation, having made lots of deadly enemies and betrayed most of those close to him. It was apparent that he had to go, and the writers did the right thing by killing him, even though it wasn’t the final season. I hope Sutter does the same with Clay.
I think they’ll go the route of having Clay get arrested. He’ll have enemies in prison next season but will align himself with the Aryans for protection. Clay will emerge from prison after a few seasons as the big bad, teamed with the Aryans and their leader, Zoebelle in a make or break plot to gain control of Charming and reclaim the leadership of the Sons. Just a guess, but I could see it going this way. The final Jax/Clay showdown is probably a long way off.
Don’t forget that Sutter comes from “The Shield.” They wound up putting Vic Mackey in a pretty imaginative box at the end of that show, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do something like that with Clay. Not death or jail, but something somehow worse.
Fairview – that would be awesome! They need to bring back Zoebell as a villain, he was fun to hate.
Tony Soprano is dead, by the way:
[masterofsopranos.wordpress.com]
Just a guess here, but I could see Clay’s arthritis coming into play before the season ends. Like, for example, Clay wipes out on his bike and ends up in the hospital, thus staving off whatever retaliation Opie and/or Jax might have in mind for him.
Sorry, Tim. Unless that’s David Chase saying it, he’s not dead.
Reply to comment…
Tim, Thanks for that Soprano’s link. That was brilliant.
Gemma is a Walker.
Like on “Brothers and Sisters”??
What’s really sad is that you don’t recognize how much of this situation is Gemma’s fault. She twists and manipulates people into doing what she wants. She is a far greater danger to the group than clay is.
Gemma manipulates her men. Last night, there was Jax, Unser, and Tig. She will use whatever it takes to further what she wants, including a very badly beaten face. Ugh.
well we know that Kozik has a brother. Now that Kenny isnt tied up with Prime Suspect they should hav him grow a mustache or something and play his own brother, like in Beerfest.
I´d love that, but only if he ends blown up
You may be right that Sutter is still going to flinch, Alan, and if he does I will be *hugely* disappointed. But I thought he kept things interesting this week.
-I couldn’t agree more on Ryan Hurst’s scene in the cabin. Dude’s the best actor on the show, hands-down.
-Kudos to Unser for finally growing some balls. Clay said what I’ve been thinking for a couple years now: the man has nothing much to lose, and a lot to atone for. It’s about time he started acting like it. Of course that observation by Clay probably doesn’t bode well for Unser’s longevity. Clay doesn’t hesitate to eliminate perceived threats.
-In my deleted comment last week I mentioned that despite Sutter’s explicit statement that Tara isn’t Ophelia, it seemed to me that Tara’s sanity was heading downhill in a very Ophelia-like fashion. This week certainly didn’t do anything to discourage me in that line of thinking.
-I believe Wendy said that she’s decided she likes girls, now. Of course we can’t necessarily take her at her word, but right now I’m not sure she’s after Jax. At minimum, though, she wants Abel — and she may get him, given Tara’s declining sanity and the fact that Jax is a convicted felon and active gang member. She probably knows enough about SAMCRO to cause big problems if Gemma tries to shut her out, though. I wonder if we’ll see a lot more of her. I hope so. Frankly, she strikes me as very dangerous.
-I really thought Tig was going to go postal on Clay in the clubhouse after seeing Gemma. So who’s going to become the new sergeant-at-arms? Happy? For a moment I thought Opie, but Sutter put that idea to rest pretty quickly.
-I loved seeing Big Otto give Potter a little comeuppance. “You should write this shit down” is my nominee for the best line of the episode.
-Was Otto crying when he agreed to sell out SAMCRO? I thought so, and it seemed oh so appropriate. He gave those guys everything, and in return all he can really hope for now is a speedy death. There’s a lesson there — one that only Jax seems to have learned in time to do him any good, albeit it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to follow through on that lesson.
-I’m very curious to see what happens when Bobby goes to see Otto. It seems like there’s a lot of potential plot there.
-How many Sons have died this season? Kozik and Piney, obviously. Am I missing someone? It seems like there were more. It’s not that big a chapter. That’s a little detail that’s always bothered me about the show.
Miles, Armando from SAMTAZ
Miles! Of course. Thank you. I had forgotten Armando, but since he’s from a different chapter I’m not as bothered (in the sense of SAMCRO running out of bodies at this rate).
Matt- I don’t think bobby is going to see Otto again, jax doesn’t know that bobby went to see Otto and lied to him about killing georgie.
True, but that troubled look on Bobby’s face when Jax made the suggestion led me to hope that Bobby might come clean. Maybe I’m cutting him too much slack because he’s an Elvis impersonator who reminds me of a biker Santa Claus, but I have the impression that Bobby has a more active conscience than most members of SAMCRO.
Just my theory…
Opie is Ophelia. In fact, I’m so convinced of this that I was nervous that he was going to kill himself right there in front of Wayne. It seems fairly clear that Piney was meant to represent Polonius, and while he wasn’t killed by Jax (the obvious Hamlet in this scenario), it could be said that Jax’s complicity in the cartel deal led to his death (it’s a stretch, I know, but if the Hamlet parallels are worth reading into, it’s just about the only way to look at it). As such, I think Tara is probably Horatio.
@Dr. Mike,
That’s a plausible theory. It may also be that Sutter is distributing Ophelia’s (and some of the other Hamlet characters’) functions over several SOA characters. There are some obvious aspects of Laertes in Opie, and I still think Tara may end up filling the role of Ophelia in some respects.
I think at this point you’d have to say the story is very loosely based on Hamlet. Obviously the three central characters of Hamlet, Claudius and Gertrude are Jax, Clay and Gemma, and Sutter’s staying pretty well to the script with these three. But everyone else seems to be an amalgam of the rest. (Tara is so different than Ophelia in so many key ways, but have her “taken to the psych ward” as a result of her relationship with Jax was a cool tip of the hat.)
I can see Sutter keeping Clay around, because in a 7 series arc, how do you get rid of Claudius at the end of act 4? But then again, maybe any comparisons to Hamlet end with this season.
Don’t forget Wendy is on Potter’s wall of associates of Samcro, so I agree. She has danger potential for the club if she doesn’t get what she wants.
Tara = Lady MacBeth
Is it really that easy to pay a visit to a guy on death row? Particularly one who is soon to be in “protective custody”?
One of Otto’s demands of Potter is that he be able to tell Bobby to his face that he [Otto] is selling him out. So Bobby has to be able to visit Otto, whether Jax mentions it or not.
interesting, Alan, that you think Wayne is defying Gemma by telling Opie that Clay’s the murderer. I figured that’s what she wanted. Or perhaps she wants Tig to do it. Why else would she show up at T-M, unless she wanted Tig et al to see what Clay had done to her.
Great scene when Tig resigned as Sgt at Arms. Tig’s been the most interesting character at the most memorable moments in the show. Clay is a cartoon at this point. Elvis, Opie and Jax in stoopid denial too often. Tig knows who he is, but when he does wrong at the direction of Clay (killing Donna) or when Clay reveals how little use he has for Tig beyond being a henchman (tonight), wow that actor (and character) are riveting.
Man tremendous episode!
Good:
1. Opie’s reaction to Unser laying it all out for him, my goodness dude looked f-ing scary! Rage is too mild a word.
2. Unser FINALLY not just doing Clay or Gemma’s bidding and taking an action of real consequence. It felt so good see a character telling the complete truth about really heavy stuff for once in this show.
3. Tig is the best, just the best, from the comedy with the real doll, to the 2 scenes he had with Clay, especially the last one where he gives up his Sgt At Arms patch because he realizes Clay isn’t worth following anymore.
4. The way they showed Otto deciding to turn on the Sons. Otto has been an ancillary character, mainly used to expedite storylines, but he has really suffered for the Sons and he’s done, and he wants out of this world that has brought him so much pain. But he isn’t going to go like a weasel, he is going out with honor, he will face Bobby and tell him why he did what he did, he will take care of Lenny, and he will try to go out as comfortably as possible.
The Bad
1. I completely did not buy that Jax wouldn’t at least pound Clay’s face in for what he did to his mother, circumstances be damned, you’re a big tough biker and your Mom was just violated, nothing would convince me to not royally jack up the man who did it.
2. The return of Abel’s Mom, agree with Alan forced in, why?
3. The Juice storyline, still hate it, and Chibs explaining that hey man your birth certificate doesn’t say you’re black so we’re cool bro makes me want to punch my TV. Couldn’t we have come up with a better way to squeeze Juice? I mean seriously, just a dumb, dumb, makes me ashamed as a black man that its in a show I like clumsy plot line.
And if Sutter kills Opie instead of Clay I will be so pissed.
Wendy has to be back so they cant take the kids to Portland. It’s the only reason compelling enough for them to stay with all taht’s happened. Now, in real life she could follow them to Portland, but for this reality she’ll force/blackmail them into staying so she can be close to Abel.
Dougmac – except Wendy did give up legal custody of Abel so there’s nothing she could do legally to force them to stay. Or do you mean that she would use other means to make sure she’s near him? That could be interesting.
CPete, as usual I agree with your post. I really liked the fact that Unser just blurted out the truth – it drives me nuts the way these characters keep secrets when they are just to advance the plot and add to the overall sense of chaos. I mean why didn’t Gemma tell Jax that the reason Tara’s sanity went south is because of Wendy’s visit? Why wouldn’t she give him that information, when he’s bound to find out soon enough? Wouldn’t that be helpful to him and help Tara?
I also will be pissed if Opie is killed, because he’s such a great character and his relationship with Jax is one of the reasons I keep tuning in.
I fear that Opie is not long for the world. He’s lost everyone except his kids and he’s gunning for Clay, who is a more central character than he is. I’ll hate if that’s what happens, because Clay is dead to me now and I’ve always wished Opie had a bigger role.
I am no family lawyer, but I suspect there’s a way for Wendy to petition to regain custody. Even if there isn’t in the real world, we’ve already established that Sutter & Co. play fast and loose with the law. Nothing is certain.
I’m not a family lawyer but I believe that when you give someone custody, you have a time period when you can rescind. I’m not sure how long that is in California, but I know there is one.
Please don’t take this as a political comment, anyone, but I couldn’t help being reminded about the whole Obama birth certificate thing when Chibs brought up Juice’s birth certificate. Perhaps Sutter or Liz (the Doublemint Twin) or another one of the writers thought that one up as a wink at that whole situation. Yes, it was lame, but the whole Juice situation was contrived as already noted.
Wanted to clear this up because I think I made a mistake – I was thinking that Tara adopted Abel, in which case Wendy has no say in what happens. If it’s just legal custody, then I think the situation is different and Wendy would have parental rights. (Again I’m not a family law atty and I’m not sure what kind of arrangement Tara is supposed to have with Abel.) It certainly would add to Tara’s angst.
And btw, it was interesting if not too obvious a message showing us how the years in Charming and being with SOA have affected Tara, and how being away from all that has positively changed Wendy.
I think they brought Wendy back so they could kill off Tara (or have her committed?) and not have to deal with Jax becoming a single dad.
By the end of the season Jax will lose Tara and then lose his kids to Wendy. He’ll have nothing left by the club.
I think that’s a good guess. I always thought that Tara had to go (at least for a while) and frankly, I think the show will be more interesting that way. Admit I am not big on romance stuff and more interested in the rest. I also think Wendy came off as really responsible and no longer interested in Jax, and I think that’s why she can stay and be used in the way you suggested.
My best guess would be that Tara goes (for whatever reason and for however long), that Clay is arrested at the meeting with the Irish and goes off to prison, and that Juice is off the hook because of Roosevelt’s help. I also think Otto isn’t setting up the club and has some plan in place. (And btw, a prosecutor can’t move anyone’s execution date up.)
I just can’t see losing any more key players because frankly there aren’t that many left we really know and care about. Like to seem some interesting new Prospects and still miss Half-Sack.
So now that I said that, expect
Oops, wasn’t transported by aliens in mid-sentence. Meant to add now that I said that expect none of that to happen.
Although a prosecutor can’t move an execution date up, a prisoner can refuse to let his lawyers continue appealing, which would move the execution date much closer. Here in Idaho, a prisoner was executed yesterday after 24 years on Death Row. I can imagine that Otto would not want to live that long on DR in his condition.
Hate to say this but, Jax is so much a mommas boy. no matter how hard ass he seems, Mommy always can control him. Both gemma and Clay should get it. She is as bad as Clay, just more underhanded.. If Clay survives this season, I am gone.
Exactly! I hate how Sutter keeps trying put a sympathetic light on her. If she wasn’t his wife, I don’t believe he’d pander to this character so much.
I agree, Sutter is obviously a very immature man. It shines through brightly through his pandering to that character. In the end, Sutter’s main talent is mediocracy.
Watch Sons of Anarchy Season 4 Episode 11 – Call of Duty [FULL VIDEO UPDATED]
CHECKOUT HERE > [www.xiotime.com]
And I was just about to ask if Kenny Johnson would be featured more on Sons and then all of a sudden, boom. Kind of sad about that. I liked the Kozik/Tig banter.
Me too! I found out about Prime Suspect getting the boot today and I thought, well cool, more Kozik. And then he went boom.
Just when Kozik was hitting his stride as a Son. I thought Kenny had a leg up in his characterization.
My apologies in advance for my lame jokes.
RE: Otto
I liked how Otto seems to be the only person in this world capable of making Lincoln nervous.
RE: Kozic’s Death Scene.
Kozik: “You gotta be shitting me.”
Me: (0.2 seconds after delivery) Hehe. Another nod to “The Shield” delivered by Kenny Johnson, who played Lem on the show.
BOOOMM!!!!!
Me: (realizing they just killed off Kenny)
“OH, YOU’VE GOT TO BE SHITTING ME!!!”
They killed Kenny!
You bastards!
I liked this tweet from Mr. Sutter: [twitter.com]
DISAPPOINTED… Even though the episode was 90 minutes it felt overstuffed and rushed.
I have watched this show from the beginning and I’m afraid that this may be my last season, which completely saddens me. Granted, Hands was such a great episode that it would have been nearly impossible to come close to it but this didn’t even tow the line. I feel like Sutter is painting the show into a corner that is going to doom it to being crap. I just can’t see how the show can realistically move forward unless several things happen- Clay has to die/be exiled/imprisoned etc. which at this point would be so predictable that the only pleasure would be in finally seeing it happen, Opie (the BEST actor on the show in my opinion) has to get some sort of revenge on Clay which is also so predictable, someone has to go down by way of the legal system. There can’t be any escape such as with Stahl because too much law enforcement is involved at this point… and Juice, who is one of my favorites, has to die or be exiled as well. We all know how the club handles rats… I HATE that he’s the victim of such a useless storyline and that fact that Chibbs so easily eradicated his fears made the whole shenanigan even worse. It just wasn’t believeable to me from the beginning. I mean, all Juice has is the club, would he really sell them out without even trying to really talk to the club about it. That scene with him and Chibbs from the episode where he killed Miles doesn’t count, I mean REALLY try to talk to someone. He knows what happens to rats, he’s a criminal so he doesn’t trust police but we’re supposed to believe that he turned rat so easily? It never worked for me. This is my least favorite storyline of the entire series and next to Kosic’s unnecessary ridiculous death, the most useless aspect in the show’s history as well.
Overall, I really really want to keep loving this show but, unless Sutter pulls some magical rabbit out of his literary hat which I know he is totally capable of, after this episode I am afraid that I may be walking away….
Umm… FX renewed for season 5 and it will go 7 like Sutter planned. Why does clay need to be killed to make u keep watching? Sutter is all about suprises and I personally liked this ep.
I can’t speak for SOA FAN, but in my own view it just isn’t plausible that Clay stays alive, free, and associated with SAMCRO after all he’s done recently, now that it’s coming to light. Anything less than Clay’s death, imprisonment, or at least some form of serious exile will just be too transparent a manipulation on Sutter’s part. Surprises can be good things, but they’re not inherently so.
Agreed, but what about either the law catching up with Clay (no statue of limitations on murdering JT) OR he leaves and goes NOMAD?
That would make this story completely crazy, but you know there are guys in SAMTAZ he is tight with. But remaining Pres in Charming, is a little too far fetched IMHO
MATT, I totally agree with your assessment! Thank you for articulating your position so clearly. I agree with everything you have posted.
MISS JUICE, ANY of the suggestions you gave would work. I think any/all of them could allow for some really interesting and exciting writing and viewing.
SAM, I didn’t sat Clay needs to be killed for me to keep watching. I said “Clay has to die/be exiled/imprisoned etc. which at this point would be so predictable that the only pleasure would be in finally seeing it happen.” At this point he has done SO much that is known by enough people that to let him escape consequence would be shallow and unrealistic. He is a definite strong character on the show and losing him would be a major hit to the cast, BUT with all that we know about how the club operates from past seasons, him escaping punishment would just not work.
Interesting that opinion is so split on this episode. Personally, after this I’m in for the rest of the season. Now, if Sutter screws it up — as he very well may — then I may be out for good. But while I agree that while there may have been a little too much going on in this episode — and yes, Kozik’s death was transparent — at least I feel like the show got moving in the right direction on some story lines that have been artificially held up for far too long.
I’m in for the rest of the season too… I just hope that AFTER this season I’m still in! I feel like they just dropped the ball, but maybe *hopefully* this was just the set up for an amazing finale.
I want to say, “oh ye of little faith” — but I’m so keenly aware that you may be right. I really hope not.
I never understand people who don’t like an episode or a storyline, and arbitrarily feel the need to go to the trouble of finding a recap and then proceed to tell everyone they are done with the show? If you dislike it that much than why bother wasting even a minute of your time? Just stop watching, keep it to yourself and save us all who still like the show from having to read about it. Sons of anarchy is better than 90% of the shows on tv, stop criticising every last detail and just enjoy it for what it is.
Tim, I will say this as politely as I possibly can: given how often you seem to object to what I or other commenters have to say (and given how often I’ve had to delete your comments for violating the commenting rules), and given how unhappy you seem with this kind of writing, might I suggest you go elsewhere to discuss this and other shows? You might get less annoyed.
Clay.Must.Die. That is all. The show will need to do something spectacular to get me on board. None of that crap with Opie killing Stahl to get revenge rather than Tig or Clay. Something substantial, whether it is Clay’s death or not, will have to happen.
The best part of the episode was the teaser for Justified
I almost asked if mentioning that would be considered a spoiler. ;) (Just teasin’ you, Alan.)
I’m seeing a season of Clay being on the run coming up.
Second thought: you noted a couple reviews ago that we’ve never really seen Opie let loose the physical power we’re always seeing. Maybe this is similar to Dunkin’ Donuts in the West: IT’S COMING!
It is??? When???? Is D.D. coming to California???
In the Shield, a hand grenade did Lemansky in; here a mine did it to Kozik. Kj always goes out with a boom.
Best. Episode. Ever. I loved the Otto/Linc scenes and actually got a tear when Otto asked to move his execution up. Also loved the irony of Georgey having killed Luann and Bobby got him.
So many things happened this episode – interesting finding out Georgey was really responsible for Luann’s death, although the explanation actually made me laugh. So he hired guys to rough her up but she “fought back” so much they ended up beating her to death with a baseball bat? Little ole’ Luann? At least that mystery solved. I guess.
I just can’t imagine how next week isn’t the finale, but we’ll have to see.
This episode wasn’t my favorite because it was an example of the problem I often have with the show – there’s just so much crap going on in every direction and it’s hard to focus on any one particular story line. All these otherwise interesting plot lines get short shrift as a result. Where normally Kozik’s death would’ve been something we would have time to think about it was literally boom, onto the next trauma.
I don’t have a clue as to how this season is going to end. The only given is that Jax will be alive, and that he will be in the club. Everything else seems up for grabs.
I would have it look like Clay is going down in a major way, then somehow he escapes the fallout somehow of all his schemes. And then outta nowhere Opie plants a bullet right between Clay’s eyes. And the MC the following season is about rebuilding and getting back to basics for the club and their pursuit of the righteous path. With bumps along the way of course.
My hunch is that if Clay dies he’ll be killed by Unser.
I’d like to see Opie and Jax take Clay way out into the desert for a little “quality time” together…..
I loved this episode and cried during Otto’s scene telling Linc he wanted to die sooner. I also loved the irony of Bobby actually avenging Luann. Great writing, great acting, Drea De Mateo was outstanding!!
I can see Clay surviving but not as President of SAMCRO. They could spend season 5 hunting for him the way season 3 was spent looking for Abel
I’m torn as to what I want for Clay’s comeuppance. I really do believe that this will be Clay’s last season and they will be setting up Season 5’s rivalry as Jax vs Opie. The first 9 would be gone for the most part, so it’s time for the next generation to step up and take their roles. We know Clay and Piney started as friends then were torn apart by individual greed vs club loyalty. I can see Jax in the Clay role and Opie in Piney’s.
But the part of me that loves Ron Pearlman is having a hard time with saying goodbye to Clay. What if Gemma tried to off Clay the way of JT-with an Unser Transport truck. Have Clay be incapacitated(possibly paralyzed) with Gemma the one who “cares” for him. I think that would be Clay’s worst nightmare. And it would be fun to watch Gemma torture Clay. I think it would be a more satisfying end to Clay; the pain of death only lasts a moment but torture lingers on.
Interesting solution, D. And I gott say, I like it. Clay will make it to the end of the series (I hope), the same way Vic Mackey did, and it’s always more satisfying when he’s forced to live for eternity in his own personal hell than taking a short, easy way out. I like the thought of Clay taking the route of The Commodore (from Boardwalk Empire), being cared for by the woman he abused and lied to for so long, regardless of how complicit Gemma is in all this. That would be a pleasing comeuppance. Whereas a bullet would be satisfying in the short run, and what he deserves, it’s not ultimately what I want to see.
To Timm S: Sutter tweeted a few weeks back about the similarities of Sons to Boardwalk. Hmmm…
Hmmmm I maybe like that better than Jax & Opie spending some, uh, quality time with him (and a couple of .45s) in a remote area. Clay as a quadraplegic? Lots of those flesh eating ants brought as “gifts”? Problem is, long-term torture requires more evil than Jax has in him. Genna though, yeah I can see it…
Alan, I thought the same thing about Potter. Or maybe he was undercover at some point? Maybe he was even part of an MC and turned on his club and joined the other side of the law. I haven’t seen anybody else discussing that remark, but it struck me as important. Guess we’ll see how it plays out.
There should be a few big reveals at the end of this season and one hopefully is going to be Potter’s motivation and history – and whey he clearly has “Bad-Biker Envy”. And by the way, that scene where he is taking off the candy wrapper in front of Otto and Otto gives him a dirty look was great – Potter seems such a little kid/stunted in so many ways, and it was interesting to see him cowed by Otto.
We also are going to find out who the snitch is in the cartel, if it is the cartel, which is hard to imagine at this point because Luis and the others have all clearly killed a lot of innocents.
Opie finding out about his father being offed by Clay seems way too easy. No way will the resolution be as simple. With Sutter you know he will go a different direction then some Opie/Clay stand off. My prediction is this… Clay will do ANYTHING to survive, I don’t think he will just admit guilt to Opie. I think Clay will turn this all around on Unser/Gemma. Say they killed Piney so he would not expose the letters which show they were responsible for the death of John Teller. This would keep Clay alive and Opie would kill Unser. I doubt he would kill Gemma, but she would be exiled from the club, and it would drive a deeper wedge between Jax and Opie then what we are currently starting to get. This is just a theory, but I could see it going something along this route. All depends on what they do with the Clay trying to kill Tara situation.
Clay has to die, beccause is the inevitable natural progression to the story.. Exile or Jail are half measures and we all know how we feel about half measures around these parts.. but if he lives and continues on the club, the series would lose all my respect for the show..
Plus i’ve heard a few people say that SOA is not SOA without Clay and i think that is BS, it would be the mark of a great show if they get rid of such a major player and keep ticking, and i think they can.. Jax as head of SOA, trying to be better than both his fathers shadows, having Gemm as advisor that both helps him or gets him in trouble.. Tara becoming the new Gemma, and having to assert herself over the original Gemma.. Oppie as second in command.. Tix and Bobby as the old guard resisting the new direction, etc.. there is a lot of great storyline to be had if they do the right thing and let Clay go into the gentle night. Here’s hoping.
uh the Juice storyline makes NO sense, none. Chibs just brushed it off like it meant nothing that Juice has a black father, meanwhile Juice tried to hang himself over it. Big huh
It seems Juice is going to skate, why not Clay.
Juice attempted suicide over MILES, not his father’s race.
The genesis of the suicide attempt was the race thing, and yes, it was nonsense.
Juice’s suicide attempt was about everything that transpired especially Miles & being put in a no win situation with the club. The race thing was a tiny part compared to the overall combination of factors.
Yeah, the whole Juice thing was LAME. Ratting out the club because he was afraid of it being revealed his father was black? If they allow a Puerto Rican in the club, he shouldn’t be THAT afraid to confide in a member and ask how they’d feel about his black dad, as eventually happened. Worst case he’d be kicked out, but ratting is certain death; not too tough a decision. IMHO that was the only REALLY weak storyline in the show.
He should have took it to the club as soon as the sheriff asked him for a coke sample. They could have even played the cops then….
Alan, you’re worried because:
“After this one, though, the deck has been stacked so much against Clay that I fear we’re heading towards a surprising – and, to my mind, disappointing – escape from the consequences of his recent actions. Would Sutter really spend the last 4 or 5 episodes of the season telling us over and over that Clay is going to die at the hand of a Son and then actually do it? Or would it be more along his M.O. to brace everyone for that and then go in an unexpected direction(*) at the last minute?”
There’s an alternative mind-blowing possibility:
CLAY IS KILLED–BY TARA.
Jax warns Tara to be wary of Clay. She pieces together it was Clay behind her kidnapping, then it dawns on her it was a hit.
So next time she sees Clay, the source of so much animosity, the guy who ruined her career and life, who tried to end her life she hauls off and cracks over the head and neck with her cast, so much people have to pull her off Clay–who’s a bloody mess because her cast has those metal pins in them that end up turning a beating into a killing.
And Tara ends up arrested and indicted from eyewitness accounts that she just attacked the old dude in the leather jacket.
Next season is about the prosecution of Tara. Tara discovering she’s made of sterner stuff in jail–how does she reveal about Clay without exposing Jax and leaving their children without either parent? Natch, Romeo finds out, “confirming” Clay’s fable that Tara was a threat to the club. And it’s thru Tara the club finds out about Potter after he tries to get her to roll over on the club.
And surprisingly Gemma genuinely bonds with Tara and what started out as a fake kiss with Unser develops into something … more.
And the club is reeling dealing with the death of Clay, his beating up Gemma, and killing Piney–and voting in Jax as new president, with Opie as his VP.
Welp, just some wild speculation for ya’ll to consider.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Oh, and Wendy sues for visitation rights–not custody, because she’s not high on drugs anymore–of Abel. Altho with Tara in jail for murder, maybe Abel’s custody should be changed, eh?
That is awesome! Made me laugh.
I feel like a broken record:
Where is the tape made by the Mexican kidnapper that details Mayor Hale’s crimes?
Why is Wendy on Potter’s RICO wall?
Why would it be surprising that a Puerto Rican could be part black; given Puerto Rico’s African/Taino/European heritage?
Why does Gemma care who kills or maims Clay; as long as someone connected with the club does it?
Is Gemma setting up Tig and Wayne to take the fall if Jax kills or maims Clay?
I’d love to see Clay incapacitated and he and Gemma have a Tio-Gus torture hate-hate relationship like on “Breaking Bad”.
Skeptic, I may be wrong with some of my answers so maybe someone else can step in to correct me.
The kidnapper that was blackmailing Hale with the tape was killed, and I can’t remember him giving it to someone else. Does anyone else remember that? (And legally it gets tricky authenticating a tape where one of the parties is dead but that’s purely technical stuff.)
Wendy was married to Jax, and she probably was pretty involved in gang activity and she would be just one of the players used by the Feds to get SOA under RICO. Being the wife of the VP probably put her on that wall.
Apparently with SOA, all that matters is what ethnicity is listed on your birth certificate, and I recall Juice saying his was “hispanic”. In some ways I appreciated the fact the rule by SOA (and Chibs) is so arbitrary and still racist, because that’s apparently true to these gangs. At the same time, I get Juice being relieved by this news but not by him being so happy about this loophole, which doesn’t change who he is.
It seems like Gemma has a definite plan in mind how to exact revenge on Clay, but at this point it’s not clear what “son” she meant. It doesn’t seem like it was Opie because she didn’t want Unser to tell Opie about who killed Piney which would do the trick, but who knows.
This confirmed beyond doubt something i’ve thought since season 1: the actor playing Opie should be playing the lead. Consider the scene between the two near the end. HE should be Jax.
The actor playing Jax could well be suited to a supporting role but I have never bought him as a lead, not as this lead anyway. The actor playing Opie is tremendously talented, can you imagine how the earlier scenes between Clay and Jax would have been if he had been allowed to act alongside Ron Perlman.
While I agree from a plot point of view about the difficulties of the Clay character staying on I definitely won’t be watching if Ron Perlman leaves. The lead just does not have the shoulders, even more frustrating is the fact that an actor who does is right there every week. This show is powered by Ron Perlman. The abilities of Gemma, Opie and the other supporters make it more interesting. Where would the show be (from a talent point of view) without Clay ??
Can’t disagree with you on the Ryan Hurst is a better actor than Charlie Hunnam thing.
In fact the main reason he would be a perfect Jax is also the same reason the show runners would never make him or somebody like him Jax. Hunnam is a pretty boy, I’m sorry but I just can’t buy him and his blonde hair and baby blues as a bad-ass biker, I still don’t even though I have accepted him and continued watching show, especially S1 thru S3 when he had long hair he looked particularly un-hardcore….but chicks dig him, he’s like Diet Brad Pitt. Ryan Hurst on the other hand is TOTALLY believable as a big, rough and tough bad-ass biker dude that I would not want to cross under any circumstances. In fact I’d say every other Son is cast perfectly, they all seem like guys who’s toe I wouldn’t want to step on accidentally at a bar, even Juice with the head tatoo…..but Hunnam? Nah too cute.
And Jax’s white shoes. I always cringe when I see them and it surprised me that no one ever comments on them.
I’m not sure I agree on Ryan Hurst being a better Jax than Hunnam, though it may be due to the writing more than the acting.
Jax was a bit hard to swallow in the early going, but I think Hunnam has grown into the role nicely, and they’ve matured his overall appearance/vibe this season. Just the hairstyle change alone did wonders, and his goofy swagger is a bit less pronounced, too.
I’ve also just never viewed Jax (or Hunnam’s portrayal of him) as some sort of failed badass—he is what he is. I never got the impression that Jax’s father was particularly badass, either, and he was President for years before Clay and Gemma took him out. John seems to have been much like the person Jax has become—thoughtful, strategic, caring, good with diplomacy and people in general, etc. Maybe Jax will further evolve into a true badass in the future, but not every club member is badass, so I don’t see why Jax has to fall into that category, even when he becomes the next President.
For me, Opie is relatively one-note. He’s serious almost to the point of being mopey, and he gets very few chances to display the kind of warmth and charm that Hunnam is capable of as Jax. Maybe some people don’t like those aspects of Jax’s character, but I like that his personality has some range to it.
But the two actors have been given different material to work with, and Opie’s material has been especially tragic, so I’m not saying that I think Hurst couldn’t play the warmer side of Jax—more that I just haven’t seen enough evidence to know that he could, because the writing doesn’t really steer him in that direction very often. I can say that if Hurst’s take on Jax was the same as his take on Opie, Jax would not have held my interest.
I like each character perfectly well the way he is, and if some of the speculation here is correct and Sutter is setting up a Jax vs. Opie dynamic for Season 5, I’m sure we’ll be seeing Opie take on a more prominent role in the club, and thus getting more screen time.
Hm. Not sure I agree that Hurst would have made a better Jax than Hunnam, but I do want to second everyone’s praise of Hurst. He’s an amazing actor — with the physicality of the cabin scene as well as the quiet moments. He just shines; I’m looking forward to seeing him in other roles.
But I’ve bought Hunnam as Jax, especially since he was born into the MC life. I don’t think it’s a life he would have found his way to if he *hadn’t* been born into it, but certainly there are times — like when he killed Tara’s stalker — that he’s convincingly violent. He’s not at heart an angry guy, and he tries to find nonviolent ways to deal with problems, but he doesn’t hesitate to do what must be done. (Hamlet indecision over the big issues aside.)
Jax would have been a different sort of character if Hurst had played him, and while I’m sure he would have been amazing — there’s not much I imagine he can’t do — I don’t have any issues with the current casting. Especially having seen Hunnam previously in Undeclared — my husband didn’t even recognize him.
I think my previous comment gave the impression that I dislike Opie, or Ryan’s performance as Opie, which wasn’t what I intended. For me, Opie is quiet, intense, and sometimes enigmatic, whereas Jax is much more warm and open. I think both actors play those elements of their characters beautifully. I just like Opie as Opie, and I don’t think I’d be interested in an Opie-like Jax.
I do think Hurst is fabulous, and sometimes he’s more convincing than Hunnam when it comes to the uber-serious dramatic scenes.
ECG, its not the general badassery that I’m not buying its the character in general fitting on this actor. A lot of the time I’m unconvinced by his voice, his presence (especially in meetings with other gangs) and his suitability overall to this role.
I don’t see how you could question that Hurst would have breathed more life into this character but thats just my view. Nothing against that actor at all but credibility is so important. If theres any truth to what CPete is suggesting it makes it even more ridiculous. Casting based on being pretty is the norm on some shows but surely not on one like this.
Imagine Dr. Hair from Grey’s Anatomy being cast as Tony Soprano! Just joking around now but if that was a factor then damn.
Agreed I can see Hurst as more of the VP than “Pretty Boy” Hunnam, but since the Jax character is conflicted, not a hard-core badass but someone seeing the violence/gun-running as a bad direction, just like his dad, I totally understand the choice in casting.
PS- He’s still a little too “pretty” though…
While I shouldn’t be, considering the crowd here (which I love), I’m a little surprised by all the consternation over Sutter’s choices in this episode. I thought it was a very entertaining hour-plus of television, and I’m excited for where the show will take what we saw.
Opie: This episode begins and ends with his final scene with Unser and the rage coursing throughout his entire, hulking frame. What an amazing job by Ryan Hurst. He is the one who has more reason to kill Clay than anyone, given what he’s lost by his hand, and yet we KNOW he’s not going to get satisfaction, at least not yet. Not only because there’s so much time left in this season and in the series, but more due to the fact that he plays that brooding, tormented character type so well. While I want a happy, well adjusted Opie because I like the character so much, the show gets way more mileage out of his torment, and is better when they play it for all its worth.
Clay: Shane killed Lem and yet he was still able to hang around and even become somewhat sympathetic, and I feel like they can do the same thing (roughly) with Clay. I think he will eventually get what’s coming to him, but I don’t think it will be unsatisfying if it doesn’t happen soon, and if it doesn’t end in his death. And as a template, Vic was just as rage-filled and vengeful toward Shane as Opie is regarding Clay, and Vic was a much more scary, intelligent opponent. I can definitely see Clay escaping death (prison, on the run) for the time being to set up further and greater conflict with the club down the road. Four seasons into a very entertaining series, and despite the S3 National Lampoon’s Ireland Vacation bumps, I’m in to see how it all plays out. Even if I can see the puppet/plot strings at times, it’s a whole lot of fun for me to watch these guys, which was exactly how I felt with THE SHIELD.
Jax: He’s obviously not going to leave the club or Charming anytime soon, and given how seemingly resolute he is in his present course of action, the events that will keep him there and engaged are every bit as contrived and unbelievable as keeping Clay alive would be, but I don’t see the outrage over that plot line. And again, I don’t mind. I really like Jax’s character, but I don’t want to watch him living in a 3/2 in Portland while Tara sets up her family practice. I want to see him battling with/against all the players on the board until the show is done, and whatever (well, almost) they need to do to keep him engaged is acceptable to me.
I love this show and I really like what Sutter is doing with it. Keep the faith, friends!
I agree with you on Clay, but for the love of Christ can we at least get a Swearengen-Bullock in the thoroughfare style fight between Clay and Opie….except instead of being somewhat even Opie beats the tar out of Clay and leaves him bedriddena and peeing blood till next season.
Clay has to face retribution, he can survive but dammit man someone jack him up! He’s made so many others hurt, can we make him hurt too, please.
Funny how he has arthritic hands and Tara is the one that may lose use of of her hands first.
I think that “Hands” was so above and beyond that this writer is not acknowledging how outstanding Call of Duty was. That excellent scene between Juice and Chibbs…… Sutter will not disappoint, he never does, so knock it off with the griping over things u imagine could happen to disappoint u. And I don’t think Otto really has turned. I think he’s laying a web for Bobby to crawl right in. Remember Jax and Stahl? Had us all convinced right up until the last 10 minutes of the season….
I think you’re correct. Why else would Otto ask for an eye doctor if he’s planning on dying really soon by asking for an early execution? Otto has something up his sleeve. And can someone remind me who Lenny is, please? He so badly wants Lenny to have privileges that he must somehow factor into Otto’s plan, whatever it is. But I think he’s playing Potter.
Cassie: Lenny “the pimp” Janowitz is serving life in Stockton. We met him last season when he met up with Otto in the infirmary and acted as go-between in the deal to exchange $2 million for Jimmy O (he was also important in-between seasons (according to the app) because he brokered the peace with the Russians, who he has strong connections with). He and Clay are the only remaining members of the Original Nine founding fathers of SAMCRO. By taking care of Lenny and turning on Clay, Otto is demonstrating his fidelity to the original ideals of the club and rejecting the present leadership which led to what he believes was the murder of his wife.
So, the blood being a maroon blob that was just paintbrush-tooled in is kind of distracting lately. It’s been going on all season, but this episode they carefully panned over the three dead guys from the front line like they were proud of how b-movie it looked. It kind of ruined any sort of rush you would get from the next scene with everybody trudging through the field with assault rifles.
• Tig + Real Doll = comedy.
My thoughts exactly….
I wonder how much Real Doll paid for product placement….
Two things: Regarding the Deadwood comparison, I think they used the same type of device on the Shield a lot, where the characters were aware of each other’s whereabouts and watching each other, particularly in the Barn and its interrogation room.
Secondly, kudos to Sutter for acting the hell out of his scene, possibly the best Otto scene ever!
Alan,
What I was wondering, and I’m not trying to come of snotty here I am legitimately wondering, is why so many reviewers seem to factor in the future so much in this show. More than any other show, I find that people who recap talk about what will, or needs to pay off, for it to keep being interesting. Is it something specific to this show that makes you wonder about your investment in it, or is it more a lack of confidence in Sutter? Has he had shows in the past that have fallen off the rails? I don’t know his history, but it just seems like this show so many reviews end up being about what will or needs to come next to make sense, that I’ve always been curious.
I guess it’s easy for someone like me to say that because I just sit back and enjoy the parts and characters I like, and roll my eyes at some plots that seem contrived (cough Juice cough).
Hope this season finishes up strong…
MJ, I am one of the fans who factors the future into the show lol. After reading your post, I spent a few moments wondering about why I do that so frequently as well. I want to try to explain the reasons that I have come up with.
I think you touched on something interesting when you mentioned the word investment, because that is exactly how I would describe long term fans of the show. I do feel invested in this show and the characters. In the past, I never thought so much about the future of the show. I sat back and enjoyed being riveted, engaged and surprised. After the end of last season, something changed. While I was as shocked as the next person at Jax’s “Kaiser Soze” move at the end, in the end I think it was a bit too convenient. It was satisfying to watch the Stahl’s demise but everything worked out a bit too perfectly. That same pony trick won’t work again. The chips have been stacked so high against the club this season, much more dangerously than in the past. After last season’s “gotcha!” I’m wondering if Sutter will be brave enough to really allow them fall in a way that it seems they must for the show to continue realistically. My hope is that he does and that next season, like you, I can resume sitting back and enjoying it all.
Remember the Otto/Stahl deal-signing scene from the first season (“Better Half”)? She actually looked amazed that she convinced him to flip, then BAM… face-slam right onto the dotted line. I think I caught a micro-expression of surprise on Potter’s face when Otto started naming his terms.
Honestly, I wouldn’t be mad watching the exact same sequence play out with Potter, and have Otto laugh and call him an idiot for falling into the same trap. Likely, no. But I’d like it.
Couldn’t agree with you more, Alan. Clay should die based on the story we’ve been told but it’s never been Sutter’s way to have it play out that way.
It’s fine when the misdirection works like it did time and time again on The Shield when it looked like there was no way Vic Mackey would get out of a jam from week to week. But, it’s much tougher to pull off when you spend an entire season setting up one thing and then go a totally different direction.
IMO, it didn’t work in season 2, so I’m apprehensive about this season as well. I hope I’m satisfied b/c this has been the one of the most amazing season’s of any show I’ve ever seen.
Assuming Clay dies, I think it has to be Jax who kills him.
Jax and Opie, in the desert, with the lead pipe….
I can’t for the life of me remember who Lenny is or what his involvement with Otto is. Can someone please remind me? Otto obviously has something up his sleeve and somehow Lenny will play a part in it. And what’s with wanting an eye doctor if he’s moving up his execution date?
Cassie, I replied to you above.
Thanks, Trinitygirl :) (Cassie)
My prediction on what’s coming:
Otto’s statements under oath are useless to Potter in court. Criminal trials require live testimony of witnesses because the accused has the right of confrontation. So, while Potter may be able to build his case through the grand jury using Otto’s written statements about historical criminal activity, he can’t win at trial without Otto’s testimony on the stand.
Otto has now given the information, but he is going to come to understand that Bobby only slightly misled him about Georgie — and that Georgie is now dead after having admitted that he caused Luann’s death. Otto is going to regret his decision to give up Bobby and the other SOA members, and he’s going to kill himself for real this time.
That leaves Potter with a case but without a witness.
Clay is going to be a man without a country, and desparately in need of the “protective custody” that Otto was about to get. Clay’s actions this year have set up the clear idea that he is all about self-preservation and nothing else comes close.
Clay can give Potter the IRA, Galindo cartel, Mayans, Niners, and SOA — but what he wants in return is immunity.
Clay is going into federal custody at the end of
this year, and next year is going to be about the fallout. Everyone becomes a target of the feds, meaning Jax has no where to go to “get out.”
Sounds too much like the Shield… Clay gets Vic’s ending – “freedom” if you want to call it that, but no family or friends left. Jax gets stuck in Ronnie’s situation, led to believe he will get out, but there’s no deal for the right-hand man.
I would bet on Sutter having a little bit more imagination than to repeat the same, albeit successful, storyline.
A friend of mine is believing more and more that Potter is really John Teller. His theory is that John Teller wasn’t killed in that accident but lived and went into WitPro and had some cosmetic surgery. I told him he’s nuts and it’s too soap opera-ish, but who knows…
One more thing — again, Mr. Sutter, please clean up the writing by having someone who knows federal law enforcement read the script. Potter finally identified himself as an Assistant U.S. Attorney — so far so good. But then he said he was with the “District of California, Northern.” Its called the “Northern District of California.” There’s also an “Eastern District”, “Central District” and “Southern District”.
And, if “Charming” is supposed to be part of San Joaquin County, that County is in the Eastern District of California, not the Northern District. So, Potter would be camped out running an operation outside the jurisdictional boundaries of the District where he is employed. US Attorneys take a dim view of Assistants from other districts working in their territory.
Nobody mentioned Clay’s lone tear when he closed the door after seeing Gemma across the lot. I think Clay should pay for everything he’s done but great to see him showing some remorse and not just twirling his mustache.
Nobody’s talking about Clay’s lone tear after he goes back into the clubhouse alone. I agree that he should pay for his sins but at least he’s showing some regret.
Nobody’s talking about Clay’s lone tear after he walks into the clubhouse alone. I agree he should pay, but nice to see some regret from him.
Kind of sick of watching how this show tortures its female characters, especially Tara.