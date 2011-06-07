‘Sons of Anarchy’ casts Ray McKinnon, continuing the ‘Deadwood’/FX link

While in the course of my travels here in LA this week, I came across a bit of casting news that will be of interest to both “Sons of Anarchy” fans and the people who are following my “Deadwood” season 1 reviews this summer: Ray McKinnon, who played Reverend Smith on “Deadwood,” has signed on for a season-long arc on “Sons” as a prosecutor – described as “an independent thinker and somewhat odd” – who targets the Sons.
As I mentioned when explaining why I chose “Deadwood” as my summer DVD rewind, there seems to be a land war between “Sons” and “Justified” over which FX drama can hire the most “Deadwood” alums. McKinnon already guest-starred on “Justified”(*) in season 1 as a hitman targeting Raylan Givens. While I believe he’s the only “Deadwood” alum to double-dip both the FX shows, plenty have popped up on one or both.
(*) Though in that case, the connection may have been as much about Walton Goggins – who’s close friends with McKinnon and produced the Oscar-winning short film “The Accountant” with him – as about “Deadwood.”
Most obviously, Timothy Olyphant was one of the leads on “Deadwood” and is the star of “Justified,” and Dayton Callie played flustered “Deadwood” peacemaker Charlie Utter and is now easily-flustered Charming police chief Wayne Unser. But beyond those two regular castmembers, here are some (but not all) of the familiar “Deadwood” faces to have guested on one show or the other:
(And “Deadwood” rewind newbies might not want to read past the jump, since I’ll be talking about some characters and events from well past the point I’m at in the project now.)
On “Justified”:
• Jim Beaver, who played independent prospector Ellsworth, popped up on this season as the security guard at the mine where Boyd Crowder briefly worked.
• Brent Sexton, who was would-be Deadwood fireman Harry Manning, played the crooked sheriff of Harlan County.
• W. Earl Brown, aka Al Swearengen’s right-hand man Dan Dority, played the hostage-taking convict whom Raylan talked down with a bucket of fried chicken.
• Sean Bridgers, aka Dan’s own sidekick Johnny, had a vendetta against Stephen Root’s flamboyant judge.
• Peter Jason (aka Con Stapleton, who briefly served as Deadwood’s first sheriff) was a Madoff-esque money manager with a collection of Hitler paintings in an early season 1 episode.
On “Sons of Anarchy”:
• Titus Welliver (bearded Swearengen associate Silas Adams) played the club’s Irish arch-nemesis Jimmy O.
• Paula Malcomson (Al’s favorite whore Trixie) was Gemma’s counterpart with the club’s Belfast charter, as well as the mother of Jax’s half-sister.
• Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane) has popped up a few times as one of the club’s defense attorneys.
• Cleo King (George Hearst’s cook Aunt Lou) plays Abel’s babysitter Neeta.
Again, there are others, often in smaller roles on one series or the other (Cameron Hayes on “Sons” was played by Jamie McShane, who was the man Wild Bill and Seth gunned down at the end of the “Deadwood” pilot), and it’s clear that both Graham Yost on “Justified” and Kurt Sutter on “Sons” have an abiding affection for “Deadwood” and its actors.
I still say that at some point Yost and Sutter need to have some kind of contest of either strength or skill to determine who gets to hire Ian McShane to play a seasonal big bad.
That’s a pretty good question: which show should get Ian McShane, and which would use him better?
Hmmm. Or what about Breaking Bad, forget FX?
As I mentioned on Twitter a few weeks back, can’t wait to see who wins the Ian McShane Derby. I still think his ideal casting is as one of the old guard from a rival biker gang on Sons. Somebody who knew Jax’s dad and could play equal part typical rival/threat while also poisoning the (easily poisoned) relationship between Jax and Clay. Just imagine McShane in a role like that.
“Lost” also recruited a number of Deadwood vets, if memory serves.
Yes, because Liz Sarnoff served as a writer on both shows.
Life had quite a few as well.
Dear lord Alan, even I didn’t notice some of those folks from their Deadwood years, I must be gettin rusty!
And yes, Ian McShane as the big bad for either show would be killer, and I think the odds are better for Justified, so he can work with Olyphant again. I have been waiting on him to show up on one of these shows for the last couple years now…..here’s hoping!!!
Ray McKinnon was freakin’ *awesome* on his role in Deadwood. And what a tremendously well-written character that was. Classic Deadwood excellence all ’round.
also loved all the Deadwood Alums on LOST.
And Garret Dillahunt, of course, plays two roles.
Alan, I find it pretty shocking, what with your love of both Deadwood and Parks and Rec, to have never to my knowledge, mentioned Nick Offerman having been on both shows! Personally I think its a testament to his range in how well he played both roles. Could Tom Mason be any more different than Ron EFFING Swanson??!? id love to hear your thoughts on this.
He’s mentioned it on Twitter, and you can bet the farm on it coming up on Thursday
Dan Hildebrand, who did double duty on Deadwood as both Tim Driscoll and Schaunessy, was also on Sons this past season.
Titus Welliver continues to be among the best names ever.
Oh, and the actual information provided here is prett cool too. I got distracted by repeating “Titus Welliver” over and over in my head.
he should play Sheemie in the dark tower series if it ever comes to be. hed be damn straight perfect.
HA it would be awesome to see Ian McShane on either show, but to see him and Tim Olyphant mix it up again would be EPIC
“The Accountant” is a cool little movie. Fans of Goggins and McKinnon should absolutely check it out, it is available from Netflix.
Ian McShane would be great on either show.
I wish I saw what many others do in FX dramas. As this article points out they hire great actors, but beyond a couple of them(first season of The Riches and the first couple of Rescue Me), none of their shows have hooked me in like my favorites did. They could get better directors(just for their dramas). Mario Van Peebles? Come on! Justified has never been more than entertaining at it’s best to me(I don’t get the praise for the drama, and especially not the dialogue), and I could never get into The Shield. Damages has been alright but again, not up there with what I consider TV’s best. Guess I should still give SoA a try.
But it’s the dialogue that is one of Justified’s best assets.
There’s a grammatical error in this piece, as you say that only McKinnon has been on both FX dramas. Then go on to write that multiple actors have from Deadwood have popped up on “one or both” FX shows. Hate to be a grammar police, you’re a great writer (and much better than I), but it doesn’t make any sense to me. Keep up the great work Alan!
Alan, your last line before the jump is:
“While I believe he’s the only “Deadwood” alum to double-dip both the FX shows, plenty have popped up on one or both. ”
Can you explain – which Deadwood alums have popped up on both without “double-dipping”? I’m a bit unclear on what the difference might be. Or should you have left out the “or both”?
Im on season 3 of soa and have noticed 7 cast members from deadwood if you count two extras from deadwood. Love deadwood and the actors cool to see they are sticking together here and there