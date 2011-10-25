‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Family Recipe’: Head hot chili, coppers

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I blame disgruntled Armenian mechanics…
“I thought I knew what we were getting into. We’re in over our head.” -Jax
I’m of two minds on “Family Recipe.”
On the one hand, the episode significantly ups the danger level for the club by dropping off those decapitated heads, scaring Tara off to Oregon and, most importantly, with Clay murdering Piney – the first death of a character played by a core character since Half-Sack.(*) For all these threats, external and internal, to feel real, sooner or later the show had to bump off someone who mattered rather than a minor player like Armando. And before Piney died, and before Tara skipped town, both characters were part of tremendous scenes involving Jax.
(*) And given that Sutter says Half-Sack was only killed because the actor wanted to leave the show, this makes the first time the show has bumped off a regular character for pure story purposes.
On the other hand, the puppet strings feel particularly visible this week.
Obviously, we start with Juice’s survival. I didn’t feel lied to, given that I heard the tree branch breaking at the end of last week’s episode and figured out right away what that meant, but it does seem cheap – like the show wanted to exploit the pathos of Juice hanging himself over what started out as a racial conflict, but didn’t actually want to kill him off. If Juice dies, it’s a powerful moment, but it also stops the Potter story in its tracks, because Potter doesn’t have a source inside the club he can manipulate – and that the show in turn can use to contrive tension within the group. Given how good Theo Rossi has been these last few weeks, I’m glad he’ll get more of an opportunity to strut his stuff, but the self-lynching scene seems particular manipulative in light of the character’s continued existence.
Then there’s the way the rival cartel conveniently arrives just as the club is in the middle of voting on Bobby’s leadership challenge. We don’t know exactly how the vote would have gone down – Clay, Tig and Jax were obviously on one side, Bobby, Opie and Piney on the other, and the remaining four up for grabs enough that it could have easily been a tie – but having the truck filled with severed heads ride in at that exact moment feels much like the tree limb happening to break under Juice’s weight: a way to get out from under a significant confrontation the show didn’t want to deal with yet. Clay being in power – and doing everything possible to maintain that power – has, like Potter/Roosevelt blackmailing Juice, been a good generator of conflict this season, so Clay gets to stay in power at least long enough for Piney to invite Clay to murder him.
Seriously, good as William Lucking was throughout this episode – particularly in the Piney/Opie reconciliation, and then when Piney talked to Jax – he may as well have carried a “I will be dying in xx minutes” countdown clock from the second Piney told Clay that A)He was going to go hang out in his conveniently isolated cabin for the rest of the day, and B)If Clay didn’t get out of a deal within 24 hours that Clay wasn’t going going to get out of, Piney would reveal truths about Clay that could get him kicked out of the big seat, if not far worse. At that point, was there any way Clay wouldn’t kill Piney? Throughout the entire Jax/Piney scene, my notes read roughly like, “Piney tells Jax how much he reminds him of his father, BUT FAILS TO TELL HIM ABOUT THE LETTERS, EVEN THOUGH HE’LL BE DEAD IN 20 MINUTES… Jax doesn’t want to hear about old history, AND PINEY STUPIDLY DOESN’T TELL HIM ABOUT THE LETTERS, AND WON’T HAVE A CHANCE AFTER THIS EPISODE…”
Killing Piney is on one level a huge event in the series, and in another a way to maintain the status quo. He’s the least active member of SAMCRO, turning up mainly to complain about Clay, and his death leaves Clay clearly in charge for now, having now been responsible for the murder of both Opie’s wife and father. At the time that Opie found out about Donna, and then postponed his vengeance in order to save Chibs and heal the club, it seemed like a plausible way to get out of a story that arguably should have ended with at least one of Opie, Tig and Clay dead on the clubhouse floor. But the show hasn’t done anything interesting with that since then; Opie has just let it slide, and only references Donna in the context of missing her as his wife, not as a reason to mistrust (if not hate) Clay and Tig. And I fear that when the truth about Piney comes out – and it will at some point, even if the club somehow falls for Clay’s ruse involving the rival cartel(**) – there will be another contrivance used to keep everybody in play.
(**) One apparent mistake Clay made: Piney’s death wasn’t nearly brutal enough, given the LS behavior so far towards members of the Mayans and Sons. Scrawling their initials in blood on the frame shouldn’t, in theory, fool smart people for very long. Then again, not a lot of Sherlock Holmes types in SAMCRO.
Great as Ron Perlman is, I do wonder if the show hasn’t passed the point where Clay should be alive – or, at least, in such power. Clay’s greed, ego and self-preservation instinct drives a lot of story and gets the club into a lot of trouble, but it’s beginning to seem less and less plausible – or, at least, turning him from an interestingly grey character into an outright supervillain. I’d like to see the season head down a road where Clay is either out of the picture or marginalized, and Jax and Opie are finally in charge, ready to reform the club – and discover that it’s a hell of a lot harder than they imagined, even without Clay on the throne. But even if more people die this season – and I still don’t expect Juice to survive, though now he has the chance to go out in more of a blaze of glory – based on the way the show has worked to this point, I have a feeling Clay will still be in charge, Jax and Opie will still be following his lead for one reason or another, and the strings will be more visible all the time.
“Sons of Anarchy” is most interesting when the conflict flows naturally out of what the characters would do, and runs into trouble when everything is driven by outside forces, both within the show and without. Last year dealt with both at once, as the Irish villains were as problematic as the writing choices that made this the overarching story. This year, the club tensions are mainly internal (the various cartels are only creating reasons for the club members to mistrust each other), but it still feels like a lot of the action is coming not because this is what the characters would do, but because this is the easiest way to keep the story on a predetermined course.
And that can be even more frustrating in an episode like this one that has so many great individual moments than one that’s not as strong overall.
Some other thoughts:
• But let’s go back to the good for a minute: Jax, Tara, and one uncomfortable but necessary conversation featuring fine work from Charlie Hunnam and Maggie Siff. She needs to get the hell out, and take the boys with her, and my only concern for her is that Oregon isn’t nearly far enough.
• I was also amused by the “family recipe” that provided the show with its title. It wasn’t especially necessary, but fit the whole Kurt Sutter “it’s so wrong” aesthetic.
• How sincere do you think Piney’s apology was, anyway? Wholly, or at least some percentage a canny way to get his son’s vote? Seen in the light of Piney’s later “Please kill me” statement to Clay, that scene was part of an extended curtain call for the character, but it was a good moment.
• And how much do you think Chibs realized in the moment he saw the chain? Just that Juice tried to kill himself? Or, given their earlier conversation about the rule against blacks, and the various close-ups of Chibs eyeing Juice suspiciously, all of it? At the very least, Juice has found the most sympathetic man in SAMCRO to figure this out, given what a similar position Chibs found himself in back in season 2.
• The garage Gemma told Roosevelt about shares a name with the Armenian hitman Sutter played on “The Shield.”
• Liked the little glimpse of Happy eyeing Luis’ briefcase of torture implements with something resembling professional curiosity.
What did everybody else think?
When Happy saw the briefcase, I was waiting for him to ask, “Where can I get one of those?”
Always guessed that Piney would be the first to go. Thanks Hamlet!
I liked that Piney was reading Stephen King when Clay came to see him. Wish I would have caught the title of the book to see if it gave any foreshadowing to the scene, or if it was a nod to the friendship that King has with the show/Sutter (him playing the cleaner in Season 3 that gets rid of Gemma’s dad’s nurse).
I think Gemma’s going to figure out who killed Piney pretty quickly, given that Clay lied to her about his whereabouts……….
Brilliant episode though. I’m really enjoying this season.
You’re wrong Sepinwall. The first regular character to be bumped off the show for pure plot development was Hale in the season 3 opener. Sutter wasn’t sure he’d get the actor that plays him when negotiating for season 3 and thought of a way to end him in the event he didn’t. He ended up liking the option and ran with it, thus last year’s phenomenal premiere .
Kurt Sutter told me this story in an interview and he’d come up with “Plan B” to kill Hale “just in case” but when the actor’s agent (who wanted too much money) came down, Sutter and the writers liked plan B so much they killed off the character anyhow.
I think it was a mistake to kill off Hale. His relationship with Jax was a nice parallel to Unser’s relationship with Clay.
But Half-Sack died before Hale, who died at Half-Sack’s funeral/wake.
Yes, but half-sack was killed as a result of the actor wanting to leave, not for pure plot development, which is what I was referring to.
Hale was never a core member of the cast. Was never even in the openig credits.
I’d still argue that Hale was a pretty central cast member. I remember how disappointed I was when he died, because they had just made a big deal over Half-Sack’s death, so when Hale got run over at the funeral, I was like “welp, he’s gonna be laid up for awhile”…I couldn’t believe he was killed so unceremoniously.
So, based completely on my personal reaction, he was a core character. The end.
Me too, I thought he was the moral center of the show and I missed him. I think they needed a character like Roosevelt to replace him.
what does LS mean when clay wrote it on the picture?
Lobos Sonora
I agree with Alan. As much as I love this show and the characters (very sad to see Will Lucking go), Sutter goes so far that he paints his characters into no win situations. Then, when they get out of it, it doesn’t feel right.
All of season 2 was set up so that there was no way Piney, Opie, Clay, and Tig could all coexist and yet they did. As good as season 2 was that resolution of all of them still being in the club felt like bs to me.
Now, there is no way Juice can survive after wrongfully accusing and killing Miles even if the club can overlook his black ancestry. When that comes out he has to go. If he doesn’t, it won’t feel right.
And, Clay has now killed JT, Piney, and Donna behind the club’s back. No way he survives this either. Just a matter of how long it goes before his demise. If it’s beyond this season it will not feel right to me.
This same type of painting the characters in a corner was also done on The Shield. The difference was, the resolution came by the end of the episode (most of the time) and, though incredible, still felt plausible.
I give Sutter an A+ on story and character development, but so far his resolution of those stories is only a C-. I’d like to see him either leave the characters with some outs (like Juice not killing Miles) or pull the trigger on the consequences (Opie, Clay, Tig, or Piney killed over Donna).
Oh, and Piney’s apology was sincere. Not in his character to manipulate people indirectly like that. That’s Clay’s department. Piney is too straight forward and sincere for that.
And Chibs only knew Juice tried to kill himself. Probably thinking he was feeling guilt over killing Miles b/c Juice hadn’t killed anyone before (hence the Men of Mayhem patch).
Miles wasn’t the first man killed by Juice – the first were the Russians at the end of “Out”.
I was surprised by Piney’s death. Mainly because I missed the first ten minutes. But they’d established Piney’s cabin long ago. I figured that once Clay realized he didn’t have the letters he would use the threat of violence against Tara to keep Piney in line.
Charlie Hunnam has greatly improved his american accent throughout the series but you couldn’t help but notice it begin to pour out during the Jax & Piney scene. Overall another good episode.
His british accent poured out that is.
I heard it a little too in this ep. But his work was still phenominal this week in the scences with Piney and Tara, the repeat line to Alvarez “Doesn’t matter Mayan or Son, they’re dead.” and the loaded question to Roosevelt “You have kids?”.
An actor friend told me that our accent comes through the strongest in times of emotional duress. Thus, no matter how good they are with accents, many actors’ native pattern will slip through in scenes with arguments or panic.
I don’t pick up the accent thing when it is this subtle, being an Australian and all. But I remember one voice coach telling an English actor to try and copy a genuine American accent like House’s Hugh Laurie. Who happens to be British.
Interestingly, Anthony Lapaglia, who is an Australian, told his brother who wanted to act in the US to never speak with an Australian accent in an interview before casting, because they would never be able to forget it. It made me wonder whether the Hugh Jackman’s and Russel Crowe’s (or Charlie Hunnam) ever did this, only for the directors to discover later that their natural accent was not American.
Alan, I see your points in regards to the believability and plot devices of the episode.
I thought it was quite a good episode. The Piney/Jax scene was phenomenal work done by both actors as were the other scenes you mentioned.
I thought the same thing about Oregon. It’s not far enough for Tara to be safe, in my opinion.
Clay has turned into a villainous, vile character. I felt that he had some redeeming points in other seasons but not now. I have no sympathy for Clay whatsoever.
I’m glad Juice lived as I what to see where/how his storyline goes. Theo Rossi has also done a great job. You are right, Chibs is definitely the person to delve into his secrets rather than any other person in the club. I wonder if he’ll feel any empathy?
Following up on Clay being ruthless; with JT, Magee from Ireland, and now Piney, Clay has killed 3 of the First 9. Do we know anything about the other 5?
Otto and Lenny the Pimp are the only other living members of the first 9 (aside from CLay). Since they are both in jail (Otto on death row), Clay shouldn’t have much reason to kill them (but you never know with this prick).
The Otto that’s on Death Row (Sutters character) isn’t the First 9 Otto………..
You can’t include McGee in this conversation, unless you just want to count bodies. He was always going to be a dead man and not even Maureen could slight Clay for that.
Here are the First 9 and their status according to the SAMCRO page on Wikipedia:
John Teller – active 1967–1993 – killed by Clay
Piermont “Piney” Winston – active 1967–2011 – killed by Clay
Keith McGee – active 1967-2010 – killed by Clay
Clarence “Clay” Morrow – active 1967-present
Walter “Wally” Grazer – active 1968–1986 – ?
Thomas “Uncle Tom” Whitney – active 1968–1995 – ?
Chico Vellenueva – active 1968–1998 – ?
Lenny “The Pimp” Janowitz – active 1967–present – in prison
Otto “L’il Killer” Moran – active 1968–1985 – ?
(Those with ? at the end don’t have info about their deaths listed on Wikipedia.)
POSSIBLE SPOILER ALERT
Did anybody else think Sutter was winking at us when Piney told Jax he’ll find his answers at John Teller’s grave? I thought I remember something like that being said during their conversation. If he did, then the strings are clearly not hiding well enough, however beautiful they are pulled (and this episode was damn near flawless as far as I am concerned, despite its predictability)
Good catch. I didn’t remember that.
Yes. I thought so too, the letters are there.
the letters are in storage… tara hid them there. she never told piney where they were she just told them what was in the letters. the only one at this point who can get the letters to jax is tara. if she makes it. clay is psychotic, so we will have to wait it out.
I noticed Piney looked surprised when Clay asked him about Tara, so I think Piney has some other evidence to expose him. Piney isn’t stupid. He knows Clay isn’t afraid of killing within the club(JT, Donna) and for his own motives. He fully expects him to try to kill him. Its why he said goodbye to Opie and searched Clay, and its why he told Clay he has contingencies if he dies. The only thing I am mad about, is that given Piney’s knowledge that Clay killed JT and Donna and is now dealing with the cartel, why didn’t Piney kill Clay or at least expose him without warning? He has more than enough motive than to play games.
Is it really plausible to leave letters at a grave plot? I recall the Teller plot being in a decent cemetery. Don’t cemeteries periodically remove such items when tending the grounds? If not, I wouldn’t count out a curious gravedigger coming across it.
It seems odd to leave something like personal letters that discuss the club’s criminal activity – not to mention the murder implications – in a public cemetery, just sitting on a grave out in the open where anyone could stumble across it.
It’s not plausible, but remember they’ve kind of done this before – they had Jax leave his rings at the cemetery on his dad’s gravestone (one at a time) and they were still there when he came back.
LEO2,
Small items might last. I’ve left left guitar picks at a friend’s grave and they’ve lasted a few years. Plus, an “offering” – for lack of a better term – is different. The point is to leave a tribute, you don’t expect to get it back.
On the other hand, you’d think even a crooked gravedigger in Charming would think twice before robbing the grave of a SAMCRO founder. Not sure I’d want to waltz into a pawnshop with my newly acquired “First 9” ring.
Anyway, I suppose there’s no point in dissecting plot points that have yet to occur – the writers have given us plenty to ponder as it is.
Alan, did they slightly change the opening to this episode? Tonight I noticed in the opening credits that when they waved the American flag, there was blood splatter on it. Perhaps I just never noticed it before, or is it new – ?
I noticed that tooo JB – they were shorter and the blood was new. For Piney I guess….
I just went in and had another look and compared it to the credits from season 1 and 2: it looks exactly the same to me, and was exactly the same length. I didn’t see any blood on the flag. Is it possible that they showed different sets of credits?
I think about what you said about Clay’s progression as a character, and I wonder, how many more times are the characters on this show going to get Stahl-ed, so to speak? I mean, Clay and Potter are both becoming problematic characters in the Stahl mold… I didn’t initially have many complaints about Stahl herself way back in the first season, nor did I particularly dislike the Ireland storyline of season 3 (although the fact that I watched most of the episodes in rapid succession online rather than spread out in serialization over the course of the actual season might have had something to do with it), and I’m still okay with this season so far for the most part– the performances do some work towards making up for the lack of plausibility– but your point about the puppet strings is becoming a disturbingly prescient one right about now.
I was also about to mention Piney’s “contingency plans.” It might be just me, but I thought Piney might have been speaking in code to Opie when he told him (don’t remember exact quote) “Keep your head covered, son”
… By the way where Kozik (Kenny Johnson’s character). I assume Johnson was contracted for the whole season, but what’s the explanation for his absence? Did Tig offer him a sandwich then slip a grenade in his car or something?
Kozik’s off handling the gun shipment from the Irish. It’s been mentioned several times. It’s clumsy, but it’s been acknowledged.
Prime Suspect is still tanking, right? He might be back in Charming again soon
Yeah, I said it last week. Clay has to go or be, as Alan put it, marginalized. I could see a decent story coming out of him being on the run or exiled, yet still communicating with Gemma somehow. But he’s either got to be killed or come to Jesus, as they say. The lies and bodies are stacking up way too much for him at this point. He’s like one of those odd supervillains who wants to take over the world he’s also trying to destroy.
“He’s like one of those odd supervillains who wants to take over the world he’s also trying to destroy.”
If we take the long view, Clay’s been destroying Charming ever since he was patched in. Organized crime will do that to a burb — as more people turn their eyes away, while pocketing the cash, the less a city actually hangs together by law.
Clay isn’t the whole problem; if he were gone, Tig would still be on a lot of sex offender registries (if he didn’t bribe his way off), and Happy would be detailing his serial killer van. But Charming, in its way, has been ruined. The commonplace developer white-collar crime, in its slowness and hesitancy, can’t compete in blood, but it’s a sign of a weakened political immune system. It’s up to the writers whether we see Charming die, should the Sons die.
Now I’ll have to settle for watching William Lucking on old A-Team reruns:)
Opie is gonna think Jax done Piney in. Come on, Jax tells Opie he’s heading up to see his old man and low and behold Piney turns up dead… Clay sets Opie against Jax and they both off each other…
What motive would Jax have to chop down Piney?
I’m just glad Gemma knows that Clay was lying. She’ll know exactly what he did to Piney, and shit will hit the fan. I don’t think Clay will survive season 5, and I hope that Opie’s the one who takes care of business.
Agreed. I am hoping that this season ends with Gemma and Clay on the outs. I think that Gemma in the long run will side with her blood, Jax and the kids.
I thought it was stupid of Clay to kill Piney when Piney had specifically told him that he had contingency plans if he was killed. Did Clay really think Piney had the letters at his cabin? And it’s already been established that there’s at least one copy of the original letters why not more. But then again Clay may have felt he had to do something, before the deadline Piney gave him and Clay is a tad impulsive.
My guess is that Gemma does Clay in. She loves him but more than anyone she has shown that her loyalty is to the club and what is best for the club. But really it’s like Murder on the Orient Express – practically everyone in that club has/will have a motive to kill Clay.
As far as Chibs and Juice, in that last scene Chibs picked up right away that Juice tried to kill himself (he didn’t seem to buy Juice’s story early on that he got clotheslined by the chain.) My bet on this would be that the only way the club can get out of their current mess is by their using Juice to get Roosevelt’s help, but how can they let him live if they know he killed Miles? What’s a conscientious bylaw abiding outlaw gang supposed to do?
I think that Piney’s suprise at Clay knowing about Tara’s involvement in the letters showed a lot. Clay is probably assuming that Tara was Piney’s “contingency plan” and he already assumes he has her under control (ordering the hit on her). Probably why Clay felt he could kill Piney and get away with it. (I’m really hoping Piney had another plan though!)
As far as Gemma goes, I don’t think her knowing Clay killed Piney will be enough for her to turn her back on him. (She knew he was thinking about it and eventhough he promised he wouldn’t hurt Tara or Piney he’ll spin it to Gemma and make it seem necessary)But as we remember from a few episodes back a conversation between Clay and Unser showed us that Gemma doesn’t know the real reason why Clay killed JT and that the letters reveal that reason. I think once that comes out it will be enough for Gemma to kill Clay…IMO amazing episode.
I didn’t think Gemma would kill Clay based on Piney’s death alone – I think it’s going to be once she finds out about the hit on Tara and all the other stuff he’s done that hurts her and the club. And eventually she’ll have to make the choice between Clay and Jax.
Odd that no one seems to consider the idea of photocopies. I guess Kinkos has been kept out of Charming along with condos and Starbucks. I take it the Sons don’t know about the rogue machine Tara used to copy the letters in the hospital.
I think someone could do a great business if they opened up a combo Starbucks/birth control center. God knows Charming needs one.
Seriously though I think part of what Sutter is trying to show is that both Charming and the Sons are sort of anachronisms from an earlier, simpler time. They can’t stay the way the are and I will be interested to see how the series is resolved.
Actually a copy of those letters will always exist on the hardrive of that scanner/copier that Tara used at the hospital. Nearly every digital copier built since 2002 contains a hard drive – like the one on your personal computer – storing an image of every document copied, scanned, or emailed by the machine.
Actually, according to the SOA mobile app, the Otto who was in the First 9 was named Otto Moran, not the Otto Delaney who we all know and love as our show-runner.
I COMPLETELY agree on the Piney criticisms. i was infuriated throughout the episode, knowing this was obviously leading to Clay murdering him, and that Piney would have known this was the case. His behavior makes no sense. He put a target on his head and waited to die. Why did he not just reveal the letters? Why does TARA not just reveal the letters? They both hate Clay. So… what’s the reason for them keeping the letters a secret other than to keep the story moving in a predetermined direction? Story should flow from characters behaving in a way that’s true to themselves. When major story points occur because characters behave in an unrealistically stupid manner, it completely breaks my willing suspension of disbelief, kills my immersion in the universe, and cheapens the whole thing. Piney’s a great character — maybe the most sympathetic character left on the show. And it kinda sucks to lose him because the writers decided he should behave like an absolute suicidal nimrod. I’ve been feeling the writers’ gears churning all season long. Whether it’s Roosevelt being threatened into setting up Juice, and him just going along with it instead of reporting that he was threatened to his superiors. Whether it’s Tara deciding to stay in Charming for a ludicrously long period of time while all hell is breaking loose. Whether it’s Tara & Piney arbitrarily deciding not to show Jax the letters, allowing Clay to stay in power. Or whether it’s Piney stupidly painting a target on his own forehead, the strings have been visible ALL season. It’s very frustrating. I remember in season 2 and even season 1 the story was propelled by the characters, not the characters by the story. What happened to THAT show?
@cyclop, I can understand your frustration and feel some too. Yes, Piney basically put a target on his head when he said he was going to the cabin. Perhaps Piney wanted to go as he was unhappy with his health and the direction of the club. I’m sad that William Lucking will no longer be on the show. Also, how will this effect Opie? Will he learn who really killed his father or will he retaliate by playing ball with the cartel.
My feeling is that Piney/Tara have not revealed the letters for reasons obvious and perhaps not so. Jax reading the letters will unleash a hell and with the club already above their heads in *@#&, it would just add to the chaos. Also, the repercussions for the club and all that comes with it. The reading of the letters by club members could be the end of SAMCRO chapter.
Piney’s contingency plans-will it take the rest of the season for that to come to fruition and why wouldn’t Clay think that the letters are safe and to be released after Piney’s death?
I also hope Juice tells Chibs what is really going on rather than Chibs thinking he is overwhelmed with guilt for killing Miles.
I think the reasons given for not telling Jax about the truth (the letters) may have been valid early on, but not once it’s revealed that Clay can’t be trusted because it puts Jax more in harms way.
Also, I have a question – at the end when Clay called Gemma and she said she was home, and Clay told her that he was going to be in the chapel all night, she knew he was lying because she was really at the clubhouse and knew he wasn’t there, right?
I completely agree with Cyclops999. The show has become completely unbelievable, though I think I’ve felt that way ever since Opie apparently forgot all about Clay ordering the hit on him and Tig accidentally killing his wife. He went from vowing revenge to never even hinting at it anymore, choosing to scapegoat Stahl instead. Say what you want about her, but she was an indirect cause of Donna’s death, while Clay and Tig directly caused it. If Opie decided that he wanted to kill everyone responsible, that would be one thing (though it was even more infuriating because he made a big show of not killing Stahl when he had the chance earlier). But choosing to kill the person with the least share of the blame while apparently forgiving the guy who killed his wife and the guy who ordered the hit is not believable.
Anyway, as far as this episode goes, I like Juice, but I’m annoyed by the cop out the writers used. And I’m utterly dismayed by Piney’s death. He was my favorite member of the Sons (mostly because almost everyone else is either completely unlikable or fairly bland), and I’m sad to see him go. I agree that his behavior made no sense unless he actually wanted to get killed for whatever reason. I do think that as implausible as the setup was, the story does have a lot of potential (I am very interested to learn what Piney’s contingencies were, and I don’t think it’s simply that Tara has the letters), as this could/should tear the club apart and lead to Clay’s demise. If he’s still in charge at the end of the season, I think I’ll stop watching. His character has gotten to the point where it doesn’t make any sense for him to still be above ground. Other great shows have gotten to that point with villains (I won’t name any of them because I don’t want to spoil anything, but fans of those shows probably can figure it out), and to their credit, they did the right thing by killing those characters off, even though those characters were incredibly important. If Sutter wants us to take him seriously, Clay has to die or at least end up in jail. He’s got five more episodes to make it happen.
If Piney had proof Clay killed JT, he could have killed him himself in his cabin, and just said Clay had come to kill him.
Seriously, what would you rather do with a terminal illness: Kill the man who killed your best friend and daughter in law before you died, or let him kill you while leaving seriously obscure hints for Opie and Jax? Hey, Piney is not Jesus. He’s not a pacifist. He’s killed people in his day. If there was anyone he had more reason to kill than Clay I would live to see how Sutter could write that.
Also, why didn’t Piney wait at the door for Clay to ride away?
I agree…there is only one reason Clay is at the cabin, to kill Piney. Why didn’t Piney just kill Clay? I mean these are supposed to be outlaw bikers who do not think rationally too ofton.
The problem isn’t so much Clay killing Piney, it’s that once all is revealed, Clay will have killed Opie’s wife and father, Jax’s father and threatened the life of Jax’s wife. The two poster boys of the club’s next generation will have direct cause to eliminate Clay, and whether he’s killed or exiled, I think Jax is going to step as leader lest the club be ripped apart by Clay’s actions within and the drug war/federal investigation without.
Forgot to mention, part of why I think this is the last shot of the episode tonight; the Sons reaper crest, half-covered in blood. Symbolic and foreshadowing, IMO
My thoughts on Piney, Tara, & the letters…I believe Tara has not told Jax because she knows that telling him puts his life in danger all you need for proof of that is to read all the comments on Clay this season. He will stop at NOTHING to protect himself.
I feel the same about Piney with the added piece that Piney has been preparing to die since episode three or four when he initially asked Tara about the letters. Remember he told Gemma he was counting on his digging getting him killed.
I think Piney methodically plotted a way to use his death to reveal the truth about Clay. Whether its through those letters being part of a “contingency plan” or counting on Jax to use some deductive reasoning to figure out who killed him. Piney wasn’t stupid he knew it was only a matter of time before Clay came after him. He bated/dared him to for weeks.
I’m trusting Sutter on this one because he has promised big change that feels like an end but is really a new beginning by seasons end. And though I thought I would hate juice being alive this week I absolutely loved how it actually played out. The branch breaking last week helped, but how Theo played juice this week was nothing short of fantastic. He died on that tree branch in all but body he is the walking dead of this show(pun intended as I’m watching WD right now).
Great episode…Jax & Tara…I love their love even when I’m confused by their choices. Love has made fools of us all at some point. We’ve all done the unexplainable in the name of love.
You know, I was wondering about that too. Probably all my BrBA deconstructing and second-guessing (I was wrong about most of the predictions) during S4, but when Clay first told (Romio? I think it was him-someone high up) Tara needed to die, I thought, “it can’t be that black and white” and then thought it was some sort of a ruse from Clay–that was a long shot on his part, but still) to end up in control, pretend to be a hero saving Tara at the last minute (probably with Jax, because he knew Jax would shoot first and ask questions later if he even had a feeling she and the kids were in danger) by killing all the top players, with the help of the club, disposing of bodies where they’d never be found, and getting to keep all the money… or something. After tonight I realize even if that WAS his motive, if things don’t go smoothly as planned and she does die, it wouldn’t bother him, plus he could manipulate Jax even more easily if he wanted revenge against the cartel for Tara’s murder.
Up until the end of this episode, I still kind of even gave Clay the benefit of the doubt, thinking Clay/the writers were withholding something so there’d still be shades of gray.
What he did to Piney was so shitty and cowardly there’s NO way he does things for anyone but himself. I know he loves Gemma (he better, if he knows what’s good for him, for many reasons, mainly because Gemma is, well, Gemma) but after he got rough with her when she told him not to get involved with the coke, I started to let it go as maybe some kind of Alpha Male show , until I remembered Clay knows she has, oh, some minor issues with men putting their hands on her after she was brutally gang-raped and beaten a couple years ago. He saw how she reacted to his grabbing her and never apologized later. Oooh, Mr. Touch Guy. I wanted her to punch him in the face or step on his hands.
He also referred to her as “just an old lady” when trying to sell Jax, etc. on the coke dealings/early retirement plan. I get the whole macho alpha-dog theatrics but up till then thought he worshiped her. It’s been a while since he referred to her as “his Queen”.
They had a few loving scenes in private (Clay/Gemma) after he first got out of jail, if he stayed loving in private, it was off screen (or I missed it). Gemma’s words and actions have made clear she loves her son ‘more than anything in the world’ and if it came down to it, she’d kill Clay without hesitation to protect her son IMO. I think so, anyway… she’s one of my favorite female TV characters ever, favorite one currently on TV.
Oh, and I’m even willing to bet that she might have meant it when she told Tara the reason she didn’t want Jax to read those letters was because of how much it could hurt Jax. Might not be the ONLY reason, but I think now she was protecting Jax, not manipulating Tara.
Anyway, guess what? Kinda changed my mind by the end of the episode!…what he did to Piney was so shitty and cowardly and VERY far from the creedo in the clubhouse “Loyalty and Brotherhood” as he could get. Now there’s NO way he does things for anyone but himself.
OK, back to your point, Chitownskyline, I also wondered if Piney knew exactly what he was doing. He lovingly said goodbye to Opie (after the ’24 hours’ threa)t… BTW his telling Opie he loved him was what made me say out loud, “well, looks like he’s getting killed off this episode”.
He didn’t have that much to lose, his health was failing, he was also smart enough to stay alive this long after he knew Clay killed his best friend. I remember he marched into the One-Niner’s bar, ready to die to avenge his daughter in law’s murder. Also, when he found about Tig being the one to do it (I think in S2) he quickly put his affairs in order, then went down to the club house to shoot Clay. AT Clay. As I recall, Clay forgave him, and meant it (THAT seems like a long time ago).
So, he’s not scared to die-though he cares that his family (actual family, not SAMCRO family other than Jax) stays safe. He knows the club is going downhill fast and so he said the stupidest, most suicidal, possible things to Clay–everyone knows Clay doesn’t respond well to threats. Piney isn’t some master criminal, but he’s not stupid at this point. So, I’m holding out hope (for one thing, I may lose my respect for the writers).
Piney’s quality of life wasn’t so great, and I think you’re on target completely that this was a plan on his part. Piney’s quality of life wasn’t so great, plus the thing he cares about (IMO) the most, getting the club back to the good old days (mainly via Jax finding out what a hypocritical, murdering prick Clay really is.) He knows the club has seriously lost its way, has decided to make his death mean something, and through his sacrifice, everyone will know (by his deceased best friends letters) or Jax putting two and two together) what a selfish, disloyal, murdering prick Clay really is. He didn’t beg Clay for his life, just basically told him he’d never find the letters. He sure as hell didn’t look surprised.
Now that I know Piney was Clay’s sponsor and the one to get him patched in, that made the scene more powerful and sad, and has me actively hating Clay. But I’m willing to bet Piney has (or should that be ‘had’ ) a plan.
For me, what’s maddening about the way Piney dealt with his death and the letters is what bothers me about the way things like this are revealed in so many mystery shows and novels – instead of just telling the hero/protagonist the answers and information they need they leave some esoteric clues so the hero/protagonist has to dramatically find them on his own.
In this case it was Piney doing his best Yoda in telling Jax to trust his father, find out about his father, etc. Why would he rely on Jax doing this in order to find out the truth and ultimately get justice for the wrongs Clay did when all he had to say was tell Jax what he knew, or make sure Jax gets that information right away, and not by following the “clues” left by Piney.
It would sure lead to a shortening of the series, but it’s the way people act in real life. At same time, I realize why it’s more dramatic to handle it this way and it will be a momentous moment when Jax finds those letters.
I’m pretty sure Chibs knows all about Juice stealing the brick, killing Miles and hanging himself. He has been giving him suspicious looks for a few episodes now and if he didn’t suspect anything, wouldn’t he ask Juice why he tried to hang himself? Seeing the chain and what it implies confirmed all his suspicions, if you ask me.
Alan, so you’re saying Clay and Jax are heading for a … face off?
If Tara is looking for a new place to stay, I hear Bobby Donnell and Mrs Coach are in the market with their house. Tara should be used to murders by now. Or maybe she could hook up with Mrs. Mackey and they could swap stories about the dangerous men in their lives.
Can’t believe no one commented on the fact that since the Lobos knew about the warehouse setup that there’s prob. another rat in the group (or in the Mayans)…
I forgot to comment on that too – that was really surprising and we barely had time to think about that because the action moved elsewhere.
The rat must be Luis.
Is Luis Alverez’s second in command (the younger guy who he looks to, when they work out it must be Pedro, and who nods)?
Bringing in The Shields David Acevado as a bad guy. WOW!
So what will Direct Subscribers do when they kill off FOX in the middle of the season?
Bringing in The Shields David Acevado as a bad guy. WOW!
So what will Direct Subscribers do when they kill of FOX in the middle of the season?
I don’t have Direct, but if I did, I’d cancel Direct! If that weren’t possible for some reason, I’d pick up the rest of the eps on iTunes.
Stuff I think after this episode:
1. Piney had no contingency plan, he was bluffing, but Gemma will quickly figure out that Clay killed Pney since she knows Clay lied to her about being at the clubhouse. Gemma knows she can no longer trust Clay, Jax knows he made a mistake trusting Clay, and Bobby has the rest of the club thinking about whether or not they trust him. Apart from Tig, Clay will be on his own from here on out.
2. I have a feeling that Tara is not making it to Oregon. And honestly I hope she doesn’t, because the cartel can get her anywhere, at least in Charming she has Roosevelt, Unser, and Jax watching out for her.
3. I am sad to say it, but I really wished that Juice had died, it would have been super dramatic and killed off my least favorite storyline on this series. Oh well, lets see what happens, but I agree, now that Juice is a self-loathing rat who wrongfully killed a ‘innocent’ Son to protect his secrets, where do they go from here? He isn’t a psycho like Clay who can stuff it down and smile like nothing wrong, so what now? Blah.
4. Loved the little flourish Tig did when he swung Gemma’s handbag over his shoulder as they walked out of the clubhouse after Clay lied to her on the phone. Kim Coates is one of my favorite character actors, he brings a sense of playful mischief to all his characters.
5. I agree with everybody else, now that Clay has killed Opie’s wife and father, can we please let Opie unleash that rage he’s been sitting on and at least beat the holy hell out of Clay? Or are we going to let Clay kill his Mom and kids next season first?
6. What happened to the Georgie and the investors storyline? It’s been 3 weeks? Why bring it up if you’re going to ignore it or so long….I mean not even an update, like where is Georgie, have the investors contacted Hale, nothing?
I am not eve sure if he’s got Tig left. Seeds of doubts have been planted in Tig’s mind. Clay doesn’t rely on him for his dirty work anymore. He seemed to hesitate a bit at the table when they were voting.
What happened to Juice being the club hacker?
What is going on with this DirecTV/FOX dispute? I had messages rolling across my screen during SOA saying that DirecTV was going to drop FX, my local Fox affiliate and a bunch of other channels.
I love your reviews, but sometimes they turn what I saw as a great episode into something of a downer. I agree with your analysis of Clay and an ever-increasing feeling that he is becoming somewhat of a caricature rather than a somewhat balanced individual, but I also think the Hamlet-esque storyline demands that Clay become something of a a supervillian considering the play sees Claudius go from a strong, diplomatic leader to a syping murderer.
As for Opie, I think they dealt with the residual feelings of hatred and animosity between Ope and Donna’s killer when he took out Stahl. It seems that he came to blame her so much more than Clay and Tig because she was the one who created the situation that led to Donna’s death.
And, yeah, why didn’t Piney tell Jax about the letters?! Where did he stash them? Who is gonna find the ones that Tara hid away?
Final thought: it was Katey Sagal’s daughter who was singing at the fundraiser.
Well, taking out Stahl may be the official line on how they “dealt with the residual feelings of hatred and animosity between Opie and Donn’s killer,” but that makes no sense whatsoever. Honestly, that scene gets my vote for the worst scene in the history of the show. Opie made a big show of not killing Stahl when he had the chance to earlier, and then he suddenly changes his mind? I have despised Opie ever since. And he goes from vowing revenge on Clay/Tig to basically having no negative feelings toward them whatsoever? I mean, it’s never even hinted at anymore. It’s absurd. You tell me, does that make sense? If a stranger created a bad situation that caused your boss and one of your friends to try to kill you and accidentally killed your spouse, would you blame the stranger, or would you blame the guy who ordered the hit and the guy who pulled the trigger (your “friends,” remember)? Opie’s reaction has been nothing short of completely implausible. I don’t care what explanation Sutter came up with to get out of that mess. There is no scenario in which Opie, Clay and Tig are all alive that makes any sense whatsoever.
I agree with you about the Clay thing RamiusTrailDog . I think that they had to make him into a supervillain to show the clubs internal problems play out. I also think that Ron Perlman does an amazing job of playing it, showing us just what Clay is capable of when backed into a corner and then turning into the face of Charming at the fundraiser. From his twisted perspective, he’s trying to protect jax and the club by getting rid of piney and tara.
So when they were setting up the whole cartel deal there were naysayers advising them that it would ultimately go bad. Now, last night, as things are spiraling out of control with heads and bodies all over the place you have Jax and Gemma tell Tara (in different scenes) that they didn’t know it would come to this kind of mess. I THINK Jax said something to Opie as well. I just laughed at all of that.
The way in which Piney delivered an ultimatum to the most dangerous man he knows and then sits in isolation as the clock ticks may be enough for me to stop watching this show. There’s lazy writing, bad writing and then there’s that.
Disagree Alan on the Clay point. Firstly Jax, (the actor) is just not strong enough to take the lead. Find myself less and less convinced with his scenes. Secondly I think it’d actually be interesting to see just how twisted Clay can become. The timings of when those around him discover parts of his treachery and the choices they find themselves forced into could make for excellent drama. Write a comment…
I agree, Piney clearly had a death wish. You could see it in his eyes, not to mention all the alcohol he has been drinking this season.
Piney could have told the whole club about the deal with Clay and then rode his bike out onto the cliff with a bottle in his hand. That is if he had a death wish. Would he not have had a word in his son’s ear regarding the character of the club’s pres prior to this kamikaze mission also?
Yes, exactly. He may have figured (and even wanted) to die at some point soon but he sure made sure Clay handed over his weapons and put on one hell of a fight at the end. He didn’t seem to want or plan to die right then.
I agree that it’s tricky analyzing the show episode by episode, and it may turn out that Piney planned this out better than it appears, but to use an over used expression, it didn’t feel organic to the character – that he would rely on this contingency plan when he could have made sure everyone knew about Clay before Clay could do more harm.
Look, Piney might have had a death wish, but since when does a outlaw biker want to be killed by the person he hates most?
If Piney had physical proof Clay killed JT, he could have killed him himself in his cabin, and just said Clay had come to kill him because he had the proof.
Seriously, think about it . . . what would you rather do with a terminal illness and not long to live: Kill the man who killed your best friend and daughter in law before you died, or let him kill you while you have at best left seriously obscure hints for Opie and Jax?
I mean, hey, Piney does not have a Jesus complex or any sign that he desires martyrdom. He’s not a pacifist. He’s killed people in his day. If there was anyone he had more reason to kill than Clay I would live to see how Sutter could write that.
He was ready to kill Clay before for less. Why would he now give up?
Daniel, I agree. I think the show is entertaining as hell but ultimately not a classic like The Wire because of those obvious writer puppet strings – the characters act the way they do to propel the plot and add to the drama and soap opera effect and not how we think they would act in real life based on what we’ve been shown.
But like I said, it’s fun to watch and it’s the rare show that can be so addicting yet realistic at the same time.
People are a bit too eager to attribute Piney’s death to forced or “convenient” storytelling. I think Piney almost wanted Clay to kill him. It’s why he made sure to “get right” with his son, which was done in a much more tender way than you’d expect from a “sorry I punched you” moment. Whatever the contingency plan is, Piney was resigned to it becoming the primary plan. I think going to the cabin was Piney inviting Clay to not simply come get him, but come get/set in motion what he (Clay) has coming to him.
instead of telling the club about the letters?
instead of telling opie about clay directly?
instead of telling jax about tara’s suspicions?
must be one hell of a contingency
great episode great great
Too bad- the show really stinks – too much unbelievable BULLSHIT- Kurt has JUMPED THE SHARK with heads in chili, Piney practically begging Clay to kill him, branches breaking,blah blah blah
Alan, I’m surprised you’re so confident that the club will find out about Clay killing Piney. That seems like an event the writers might contrive to keep a secret in order to maintain the status quo.
Clay surviving beyond this season stretches credibility.
And if there is not some doozy of a story twist that keeps Clay in play, it could be the jump the shark moment for the series
It’s interesting that between John Teller, Piney and what’s-his-name in Northern Ireland, Clay has now killed THREE of the first nine. Patching him in was not the smartest thing the club’s founders ever did.
Also, have they established whether Clay is now the last of the first nine, or whether there are others still floating around out there?
The head in the chili was just dumb, even for this show. Those heads looked so fake, but moving on, Juice is like charlie brown and that branch was Lucy, Juice is too stupid to live.
Hey Piney, Clay wants you dead, please go to an isolated area and await your nemisis there with your feeble drunk butt. Really Piney? And who in their right mind is going to believe the Lobos came after Piney, and just shot him as opposed to chopping him up into little pieces?
The Piney/Jax scene had great potential until Hunnam started yelling his lines and his accent slipped through, plus the start and stop of it made it so the effect was totally lost.
So very disappointed with this season so far.
Get the feeling that Alan really doesn’t like this show after reading his reviews the past year and a half.
Clay has now killed 3 of the first 9 members. JT, Piney, and McGee (Belfast prez). Also he has killed Opie’s wife and father. I hope Opie is the one to bring clay down. Also i met Bobby in real life at my work. Destination Daytona Harley, very nice guy.
i got confused at the whole rat storyline but even though i didn’t understand it, i did think that clay had something to do with it..
do we think tara is really going to oregon or is she lying to jax and really going somewhere else to completely start fresh?
agreed that gemma will know clay killed piney, and DOUBLE-AGREE that they two of them will probably have a huge violent showdown before the end of the season (gemma has got to win, she’s the toughest woman on tv!)
I am glad Clay killed Piney. I got so tired of him trying to threaten Clay with the “letters”. I am also tired of hearing about how the club went down a wrong path under Clay. What path is there for a MC? They ride bikes, party with “old ladies”, and are involved in some kind of illegal activity to make money. We are lead to believe this is a psuedo Hells Angels type group, then they should start acting like it.
Did anyone notice the gun fall out of Clay’s pants when he shot Piney? HE DIDNT PICK IT UP AND THEY SHOWED AGAIN ON THE FLOOR BEFORE HE WALKED OUT?!?!?
Curious whether this is to lead the club to him or someone else….