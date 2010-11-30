‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘NS’: Today I settle all family business?

A review of the “Sons of Anarchy” season 3 finale coming up just as soon as I loan you my hand…
“There’s no trust. Something will go wrong. Somebody will get hurt.” -Gemma
“Let’s just finish this.” -Jax
I went into “NS” feeling very much the way Jax is: frustrated and tired and just ready for this current mess to be over so we can move onto the next phase of things.
I came out of it pleasantly surprised. “NS” didn’t retroactively solve many of the problems I had with this year, but it was a very strong, satisfying episode on its own, and one that leaves a much better taste in my mouth as we go into the usual lengthy hiatus between seasons.
So why did “NS” work for me when so much of the season didn’t?
First, because both the club and the show were back on their respective home turf: in Charming, dealing with threats from within (the danger of Jax turning rat) and without (the Russians, the unpredictability of Stahl). I don’t need to rehash the problems I had with the Belfast/Abel storyline, but this was much more the show’s bread and butter. I’m not saying I don’t want Kurt Sutter to feel free to experiment in the future – just that most of this season was an experiment that didn’t work, and so it was reassuring to see the show temporarily get back to its comfort zone.
Second, because it was nice to see the club get a relatively clean win for once. One of the few flaws I found in the second season was that once Gemma told Clay and Jax about the rape, and the schism in the club healed so everyone could team up to fight the League, the big plan our master strategists came up with involved little more than luring AJ and his goons to a spot where they could beat them up. This, on the other hand, was a fairly well-executed short con(*), taking advantage of the fact that not all of SAMCRO was arrested in the gun bust, Unser re-bonding himself with the club, the school bus on loan from their bullet-making Native American pals, etc. I still imagine the ATF would want to take a long, hard look at where Opie, Chibs and the others were when this went down, but overall it was a fairly plausible, effective plan. And while I’m not someone who always roots for the club – which, like Vic Mackey on “The Shield,” has always been presented as morally ambiguous at best, selfish and corrosive at worst – these guys are the protagonists of the show, I’ve bonded with them to an extent, and after a season where they were too often puppets to agendas they didn’t understand, it was just a relief to see them in full control.
(*) I’m curious about exactly when Jax decided to tell the others and betray Stahl. Was that always his plan, or did he make up his mind after she told him what happened to Tyler – which made Jax realize he was dealing with an utter sociopath who would always screw him over in the end? Either works, but the former explanation would give me a reason to go back and rewatch the earlier scenes between the two.
Along similar lines, I was just glad to see the end of Stahl. As I said last week, the murder of Tyler took her several bridges too far as a useful, interesting character. She had just become pure, cartoon evil, and an excuse to keep piling misery on the club, and I feared she would somehow skate away after closing the Jimmy O deal, and keep coming back to torment them. Instead, she’s gone, and after a nice callback to her overall history with Opie and the “outlaw had mercy” scene in particular.
Fourth, the 90-minute running time, and the sure-handed direction Sutter tends to bring to these finales (his episodes tend to have the most interesting, emotional imagery) allowed “NS” to be about more than just resolving a bunch of complicated plots. There was a lot of time for the characters and show to breathe: to hear a resigned Gemma chide Stahl, to see Unser putting his badge and department-issue gun away for this assignment, Clay put the SAMCRO cap back on Abel’s head, Jimmy ask Chibs to take care of their girls (right before Chibs gives him a pair of scars on his face to match the ones Jimmy gave him years before, Inigo Montoya-style), etc. Just a bunch of great small moments from many members of the expanded ensemble.
And finally, I really like the balls that have been set in motion for season four. Presumably, we’re going to come back at or near the end of the guys’ prison sentence, which not only allows the show to catch up to something resembling real time, but will give us an interesting new snapshot of some familiar characters. Even if Clay is calling the shots from inside prison, it’ll be up to Piney, Opie and Chibs to actually run things on the outside; will Piney and Opie be so willing to return power to the men responsible for Donna’s murder? Will a year-plus in prison have further hardened Jax’s new militant attitude? How much further will Clay’s arthritis have advanced? Even with a lot of help from Gemma, Lyla, Neeta, etc., what shape will Tara be in after so much time as sole parent to two small kids, and will she adjust well to having the usual SAMCRO drama return to her life full-time? What will Unser be doing once the sheriffs take over, and how much muscle will Jacob Hale get to exert, assuming he’s elected while the majority of the Sons are in prison? If not Kozik, then who comes in to fill out the ranks? Etc. The re-adjustment period alone should be fascinating.
And then, of course, there’s the question raised by the love letters Maureen stuck in Jax’s bag, which Tara found in the episode’s closing moments. Remember what I said a couple of weeks ago about what the iPhone app said about JT’s death? Nevermind. Because we’re now getting some blinking neon signs that Clay and Gemma did, indeed, have something to do with that “accident” – and Jax coming home to find that out after spending so much time bonding with his stepdad should lead to some great conflict, as well as returning the show to its roots in examining the purpose and value of this club and its culture.
I realized a while back that this season’s big story arcs weren’t clicking for me, and I’ve been marking time until they were over and I could see what Sutter had in mind for next year. “NS” offered us a taste of that, while also brginging season three to a far more satisfying conclusion than I could have expected a few weeks back.
Some other thoughts:
• Lot of good music in this one, as always. Most notable was Battleme’s cover of Neil Young’s “Hey Hey My My” over the closing scenes, but other songs included Joan Armatrading’s “This Charming Life,” Attika 7’s “Cracker Man,” Gary Clark Jr’s “Don’t Owe You a Thang,” Sad Girl’s “Today Again,” “Miles Away” by The Forest Rangers (featuring Battleme & Slash), The White Buffalo’s “The Matador” and TurboNegro’s “Get It On.”
• Had Lyla known Opie would be so quick to propose upon his return, think she still would have gotten the abortion? And is that yet another secret that’s going to come to light and cause problems next year?
• Clay’s comment about how the deal with the Irish kings will set them up for the rest of their lives sounded very much like Vic Mackey’s talk about the retirement fund, and all the terrible things he and the strike team did to keep it full.
• The finale brought with it our only glimpse this season of Sutter as Big Otto, whose life in prison has just spiraled ever downward ever since he smacked Stahl’s head into the table. Dead wife, badly-diminished sight, and now he’s heading for Death Row for the revenge killing last season. I know convicts can sit on Death Row for years, or decades, but is there a chance we come back next season and Otto’s already gone?
• Also, the Otto scenes gave Sutter a chance to play a scene opposite legendary Hells Angels member Sonny Barger as Lenny the Pimp.
• So how exactly do things resolve with the Russians? Can the Sons get the IRA to send them the funds to belatedly pay them off now that there’s no deadline? Or will this be another big beef for next season?
• Speaking of which, what do we dub the business with Chucky’s convenient boxes of counterfeit money? Deus ex Chucky?
• What are the odds that Jax’s “SO” ring would still be sitting on JT’s grave two weeks or so after he left it there back in the season premiere?
• I know I mentioned the Opie/Stahl scene before, but damn is Ryan Hurst a good actor. “This is what she felt.” Wow.
Finally, I ended the two previous seasons with long post-mortem interviews with Kurt Sutter. Though I wasn’t nearly as high on season three as I was on the first two, we’re trying to do a similar conversation about this year, but scheduling issues will likely push it off into January or February or something like that. So keep your eyes peeled for that sometime in early 2011.
What did everybody else think?
Great finale, but I will miss Titus Welliver, the fine actor who appeared as Jimmy.
Why is he leaving??
Catch him on The Good Wife (and probably 16 other series in the near future).
The “Deadwood/LOST” alumni club (Welliver, Malcomson, and Weigert) will no doubt be working well into the future.
whys he leaving the show? because he got killed maybe?
That was awesome finale! First time I have ran here to post right after watching a show. It is refreshing to have closure to a season, and we can see where the new season takes us.
I for one am extremely pleased with the Layercake-esque switch on Stahl. I understand the whole idea that you don’t betray the club or your brothers, but if there wouldve been a huge fallout with them wanting to kill Jax, but let Tig walk free, I mightve stopped watching. And Ryan Hurst is a damn good actor. Although, whenever he takes the beanie off and his long hair shows, I don’t recognize him for a minute or two.
That was fucking great TV
Outstanding finale to a mixed bag season. Two thoughts. First, I got the impression this was not a shot con, but a long one. The laughter in the ATF van, plus Jax’s note to Gemma saying “I would never betray my club” seem to indicate that Jax and the club were in on this together from the beginning. Second, ever since Stahl framed Gemma, I thought it was a slip-up by the writers that we saw absolutely no reaction from Opie, who surely must have had residual hatred for Stahl, and should have been especially outraged at her ruining yet another spouse of a club member. So, tonight’s resolution was wonderful justice.
Given that the season took place over a two-week timespan, and that the deal with Stahl was made several days into that, would a 9 or 10 day con (if that’s when Jax decided and/or told the club) count as “long”?
alan – yes. “long con” is any con that is not done immidiatly. short cons are when you are cheated in cards or billiard, with help of equipment or expertise, doesnt matter. long con isn’t only matter of time. its a game of trust and involves a group of people, each with specific part.
Wow Kurt is going to talk to you after that dig he made about you last week? Good to see he isn’t taking criticism personal.
What was the dig?
I loved the finale and did not see the end coming. I think Jax must have approached the Club prior to the last episode; if not, his apology to Gemma would make less sense. Not sure how the storyline will read when the season is viewed for a second time, but I really enjoyed the twist this time around. I can’t believe the season only took place over a few weeks, and now Mad Men style, we are going to jump way ahead. Good call…
Love the twist, knew there was no way the prince would really turn rat….wonder if Tara’s letter is the same as Gemmas
Wow, that was a great episode. I agree with everything Alan said.
I said last week that I thought Jax had a plan that would double cross Stahl and have her end up dead or in jail. Kudos to Sutter for throwing me off when they got arrested.
I have also always thought Clay and Gemma killed JT. It was mentioned as an accident early in season 1 (something about him getting hit by a truck on his bike) but it seemed fishy even then.
Not sure if the phone app had anything different or just replayed that scene, but it totally makes sense that they would kill him.
This season didn’t work for me for all the reasons Alan has talked about, but I did like the last 4 episodes as the resolutions started coming.
Sutter also got me on the adoptive parents getting killed. I didn’t see that coming.
For all the warts this season had, it was still entertaining and I still love the characters. Can’t wait for season 4!
even in season one there were hints that Clay and Gemma were responsible for the accident, but nothing too overt that it would back the writers into a corner if they changed their minds. While tonight’s was more obvious, it was still just specualtion on John’s part and they could easily back out of it (i.e. they were going to kill him but he had the accident first, like Tara’s aborted abortion).
This reminded me of the Mad Men season 3 finale
Couldn’t agree more with your assessment. I’m actually excited for next season…which, after last week, I didn’t expect. Also, loved the Braveheart reference in Chibs’ spit on Jimmy.
FYI – the scar Chibs inflicted upon Jimmy is called a “Glasgow smile.”
I wonder if it kicked up a little PTSD for Flanagan. That’s tricky territory to take an actor.
Does the fact that they shredded Jax’s statement at the end have any practical consequences, or was it largely a symbolic gesture? Does the club still only have to do 14 months, or could they do more time now?
There were two documents: one by Jax giving up intel on the IRA, the other by Stahl authorizing the plea deal for the club. The latter is in the hands of the club’s lawyer; the former is what Opie and company seized and destroyed.
The Club destroyed the evidence of Jax being a rat – the photos of IRA guys he IDed – and doing this should not effect the other deal. The deals were only related by Stahl’s quid pro qou, but not by any official link (as far as I can tell).
They didn’t completely destroy the evidence of Jax being a rat because SOA’s cooperation should be in her sentencing recommendation (that’s why it would possibly hold weight with the judge.) But they did destroy the folder with the actual IRA info in it so basically the feds only have info that helps the Club and not anything that hurts them.
And, more importantly, shredding it enables the irish deal. and, you know, helps them not to get killed by the IRA.
Good finale … but I’m disappointed with the character development as it relates to Jax Teller. It feels like they started this year with a focus on developing the Jax character, and there were very positive signs early. At the end, though, Jax is loosely the same guy he was, after all he had been through, with the writers giving a “we’ll get back to that next year” perspective through the letters.
On the plus side, Sutter is clearly still trying to stick to a loose Hamlet-type story, which should be a positive in Season 4. Also, I may be reading too much into it, but it sure feels like they are setting Tara up for a big role in Season 4, which would be nice because I feel like, even this year, she was somewhat underutilized. Maggie Siff does a good job with what she’s given, but if they build her up as the force that pushes Jax, and perhaps challenges Gemma, we could have something fun and exciting.
Anyhow, I’ll be curious what Kurt tells Alan.
I could not agree more with your assessment of Tara’s character. There is so much more that can be done with Tara, and Maggie Siff as an actress definately has the ability to go there. I agree also that it seems they set her up to be in a stronger position in S4. I got the impression as we watched her kidnap sceario play out that we were witnessing a metamorphosis for her. I’m looking forward to hearing more of the backstory on what was happening for her during that time. I’m sure they will discuss it on the DVD commentary and extras. Personally I enjoy the entire season including the Abel/Belfast storyline. Though it dragged at times, I found a new appreciation for the relevance once I watched the season the second and third time. History is usually not the most exciting class we’ll ever take, but it’s almost always the most useful when it comes to successfully navigating our present and future. This season proved to be no exception to that rule. Because we got the Belfast history lesson the present of SAMCRO makse more sense and the future is so bright!
This was perfectly said. I agree with you on almost all points ( except your criticism of “The Culling”, that episode was phenomenal. Outlaw justice at it’s finest). I’m going to keep up with this page because of the anticipation for next year. Hopefully other fans will come across this and add their opinions too.
If you participated in a gang rape of my wife/mother, a fair fist fight is not what you’d get.
Robin Weigert was looking smoking hot in this episode.
Agreed,although I hope she gets more screen time in the future. I recently rewatched “Deadwood” and her performance blew me away all over again.
As a huge fan of Deadwood, if you had made that statement a few years ago, I would have been driving you personally to my optometrist. It’s hard to believe that they’re the same person when you watch her on SoA.
she was good on NBC’s Life a few years ago until she was replaced by Donal Logue
Wow, I wasn’t the only one who noticed that, huh? I liked her for her flip attitude in previous episodes, but…DAMN, the lady’s got legs. :)
Did Robin Weigert and Dayton Callie ever get to share a scene? I don’t recall one offhand.
This may change, but my initial reaction was that this was a pretty fitting finale to the season, which is to say that it was pretty bad. There was a fair amount of sloppy storytelling (the Deus ex Chucky being the worst offender in that department), but what really gets me is that the final revelation basically negates the whole season; they’ve been deceiving the audience all along.
What this finale signaled was that this show no longer seems to care about developing its characters and the central long-term conflicts it’s been exploring since the pilot. This is supposedly Jax’s story, but we just found out that all season we haven’t even known what he’s been doing. That’s not as important anymore as finding a tricky way for the Sons to somehow snatch victory from the jaws of defeat again.
What exactly are we supposed to make of Jax’s apparent season-long ambivalence over his path and worries about his father now that he’s been outed as a hard-line soldier from the start? (I’m assuming that he was playing Stahl all along because of what was in the letter to Gemma.) How does him deciding to let Abel go make any sense at all?
And how does the in-show reason for keeping Gemma out of the loop–the real-world reason being that it allows the show to mislead and then pull the rug out from under the audience–make any sense? She “would be an accessory”… which is a problem for what reason? If the plan succeeds, she’s set. If it fails AND one of the Sons rats everyone out, then she might get jail time as an accessory… but she’s facing life behind bars anyway, which is part of the reason there even needs to be a plan in the first place!
I don’t know. I’ll definitely be back next season (especially with crazy Stahl no longer a threat to pop up again), but that’s only thanks to how amazing season 2 was. This one I found very weak from start to finish.
Agree with this review 100%. Keeping the audience in the dark is a cheap away to score wow points at the end. It’s not cleaver, it’s deception. Reminds me of Bobby coming back on Dallas. Pure garbage
I disagree. I was surprised and happy with the twist at the end. I always felt Jax was too smart to leave things to chance or put all his eggs in Stahl’s basket. I had a feeling he had a plan to tie it up nice. And what they showed us was was all open to interpretation and showed Sutter’s respect for his audience’s intelligence and thirst for an intricate plot. Like a fine game of chess, a good show keeps you thinking with each move.
Well written review, I agree 100%.
After a night of sleep, I still feel duped. I did not have a problem with the club going to Belfast like many other people did. I like that global image of a outlaw gang. However, give us the transparency along with the conflict. Like when Tigg killed Donna. We knew what was going on, but we didn’t know if it would happen or how it would happen. And we didn’t know how the club would handle it.
I think of it kind of like watching sports. I already know the who’s going to win before they ever play the game (the team that scores the most points), but I don’t know how they are going to do it. Will the other team make mistakes, or will one team just outplay the other. I can see everything unfold in front of me. I get to see it all play out.
But whatever, it’s just a show right?
That scene where Clay goes to lockup and says “What did I say? Nothing impulsive!” and then she says something about not blaming Jax for his attitude seems to me like the moment that Clay decides maybe she shouldn’t be kept privy to every detail of the club.
Agree 100%. Piling on… it would be IMPOSSIBLE to pull this scam on the ATF. Deals, cash, cooperators etc. all require tons of senior oversight. Stahl was a completely incredible (not credible) character: totally off the reservation, psycho and somehow doing secret deals where she’s directing the US Attorney on what to do (nitpick: the US Attorney’s are the ones who tell the various fed agents what to do, but whatev), and somehow capable of coming up with $250K when needed, a bunch of agents to “pretend” to round up the Russians when needed. This show is continues to insult the intelligence of the audience, and a season long con that then makes a bunch of in-season action not make any sense AT ALL is just the last straw. Booo.
The twist at the end made it that much better. Yes, this is Jax’s story, but we are still seeing it from a third person perspective. How would it be if we knew what was happening the whole time and then we saw the ending? It would be flavorless because we would anticipate the events following the ATF capture. If you did not like this finale, don’t you dare call yourself a fan.
I disagree with your assessment. I think the full appreciation for the con and the entire season comes when you watch it a second or third time. First, the con began the moment Gemma decided to return to Charming, and found out Abel was in Belfast. The club had to have voted almost immediately on the next steps to take which included kidnapping and turning over Jimmy O’s second in command to Stahl. Think about it, there is no way Jax made that decision or executed that plan without club help. Think about this…with everything we know about how this club thinks and operates, there is no way they would not have been suspicious about how their bail hearing got pushed back ten days just when they needed it the most.
That’s the point where, looking back, you recognize the whole club was in on the con. That’s the poetry in motion. These guys are not just working to keep the con a secret from the audience, but they have to keep it secret from everyone who is not a voting member of the club. One slip and the game is up. Jax had to look like a solo flyer. But consider this…how many times did we witness Clay walk up on Stahl and Jax? Looking back you see Clay’s questions for what they were, check-ins, not suspicions. Had he not known about the con he would have been mighty suspicious of that relationship. This IS Clay we’re talking about. The club pulled ranks and they shut down the information flow to a “need-to-know” meaning only club members need to know (and that included the audience…BRILLIANT!)
As for Gemma being an accessory…part of the con was to get her off for the other charges. Kinda stupid to get her off for one set of charges only to set her up to take another set. Aside from that my favorite part about Gemma not knowing is that if actually instilled more realism into the operations of the club. I’ve always had a hard time with Gemma being as involved with shot calling as she seems to be at times. As much as I love her character, in the end she’s just an Old Lady, one with conflicting interest(husband/son) within in the club to boot.
Dude I love this review, the finale was definately breathe taking and I can’t wait for SEASON 4! Ryan Hurst finally got his revenge! STAHL IS FINALLY DEAD! JIMMY TO! I truly wonder how Tara will react towards Gemma in Season 4 if Sutter presumes that matter, will Tara reveal the letters to find out what really happen or will she just dismay it, keep it to herself? Who knows. “NS” really got me, I thought Jax was screwed…I was wrong;)
And if your wondering when he told the Club, it had to be before they headed off to go get Jimmy, only hint towards it after reading your review I could think of. I love Gemma’s smile at the end, she knew her son was safe.
I also love the chuckle they had in the back of the police escort van. Also…what caught my eye after Stahl tried to reveal what was already revealed, about Jax “snitching” is how they all reacted…very well played, after all as I think this show must go on and on and they are all grammy material! AS I WANT TO MEET THEM ALL!!! They all did a splendid job in this episode and series! This episode just…blew my mind and…
I hope Otto is still alive next season but it’s all up to Sutter…and I love your comment, will his rings still be there!? WILL THEY!!! WILL THEY!?
Well I can’t wait for Season 4, who’s with me! Sutter, what direction will you take not only SAMCRO but the fans next year in SEASON4, after all we have to wait a year!!!:) BUT IT’S WORTH IT!
Also: I hope Unser is around next season but possibly not considering he did state of having Lung Cancer…it will be hopefully time presumed towards the end of there prison sentence, 3 years…
And as for the part of Lenny the Pimp, greatly portrayed by Hells Angels own Sonny Barger…AWESOME!
Well whoever reads this, I hope they love SOA as much as I do! WHAT I WOULD DO TO BE ON THIS SHOW! MAN! GO SOA!
-Chris, IN
Their prison sentence is 3 years but they will only do 13/14 months. Even less if they do early release because of overcrowding because their charges weren’t very serious. So it really won’t be that much time before they’re out.
The Grammy’s are for music – Emmy is the TV award…
Does “Chris, IN” mean you live in the US? I thought for sure English was not your first language. Good lord, what a mess.
Anyway, Alan’s comment about the rings was the odds that it would stay there for the 2 weeks that the season took place, not if they would be there after 14 months.
Killer episode..Best show on tv..No other show can even come close to SOA..Sutter is a genius
I absolutely loved it I was on the edge of my seat the whole show to bad s4 premier is so far away :( But I can wait because SOA is one AMAZING show!
That was the best damn season finale ever!!!
I loved it! It kind’ve scared me for a min when the club was agianst Jax! Im so happy to find out it was all planned! And I can’t wait for more SOA!
Amazing…..
Where John is buried is a Veterans Cemetery. The flags and other honors placed by other family members(Notice his bars on the right side of the headstone and other visible honors on others). It may have blown off but no one would have messed with it in that town.
Just as soon as a wipe the blood off the front of the windshield….
My only problem with tonight’s episode:
5 minutes SOA
5 minutes Commercials
5 minutes SOA
5 minutes Commercials
5 minutes SOA
5 minutes Commercials
However, the Big Climax made me forget about all of the above and I’m completely satisfied and glowing from the season finale.
Was it even 5 minutes? I swear some of the commercials breaks were after a slow camera pan and 1 line of dialogue.
TiVo my friends. Get a TiVo
it’s 2010. who doesnt use a dvr? wow
The finale was amazing, never saw it coming. Thought for sure the season would end with Jax being dubbed a rat and the club ready to kill him. But… I am sooooo glad Stahl is finally dead! And Chibbs got is revenge, awesome!
Kurt is a genious….hands down this was a great season and a great ending….the whole cast was great!!
‘Would like to see more “OPIE” next season!!!
NS rocked. So much closure (for chibs/Jimmy O and Opie/stahl) and strings (Opie/lyla and the wedding, and Jax/Tara and the new baby and unser
/retirement). I am curious as to when the rest of the crew knew about the deals with stahl. Jax is pretty smart, but even a VP couldn’t make all those calls on his own. I figured something was up and they knew in Belfast. But who knows.
Also, taras character was kept in the dark, does she just follow jax’s orders? I thought she was smart being a doctor and all. Or is she in that deep with SAMCRO?
Overall, great season, but I too am happy the backstory in Belfast was done.
I will be waiting patiently for next season with the rest of the SOA fans. Can’t wait to hear what Sutter has to say…
The symbolism in the final scene of Jax sitting on one side of the Paddy Wagon while the others sit opposite was not lost on me…..a vision of things to come perhaps?
I think the initial imagery was that, but the final shot struck me more like kings and his subjects. If you look back, the others are sitting with their heads bowed, hands in front, while Jax sits up with his chin jutted out. Looked like a king to me…
BEST FINALE YET! And I got my wish….. Stahl’s death…. :) I’d grin bigger if I could!
These last few episodes really saved the season for me. Considering how ambivalent I am about this year I was much more moved by the finale’s final few moments than I thought would be possible. And for the love of god THANK YOU Sutter for ending my Stahl-torture. She was so over the top her scenes were taking me out of the action. Looking forward to seeing where they go with this next year.
Who can tell me where to find these iphone app bits….
Kurt is brillant! Great TV !! Tied up so many loose ends and leaves us wondering what JT’s letter will bring about in Sept. Just Amazing!!
Opie your a god
I was riveted by this and on the edge of my chair for the whole episode. Excellent finale and great set up for Season 4. My feeling is that the club was in on it all from the get go, Jax proposed a plan and they “voted” (as he tells Gemma) I wondered why Jax’s “visits” to STahl seemed out in the open (in front of Clay a few times) and no one ever questioned him about why he was talking to the Feds. DOesn’t matter anyhow, it was a great episode and the acting was tremendous!
I thought they were in on it from the beginning too, for same reasons – Clay didn’t seem all that concerned early on when Jax was seen talking to Stahl. Plus, there was always a question as to whether or not there was someone else in that scene when Jax first kidnapped Jimmy’s right-hand man.
I have no words to explain how great I thought this season finale was. Katy segal was absolutely extraordinary. She brought me to tears numerous times and I hope that in 2011 she gets the emmy she so rightfully deserves. Now onto the subject if jax teller previous episodes would have led me tho believe that he hadn’t told the club in his apology letter to gemma teller he tells her he could never betray his club and it was a unanimous vote which would lead me to believe that they were in on it all along. Another thing I do wasn’t to add was I was never really a fan of the whole irish ira belfast thing and I was sure as shit not a fanatic if that horses ass greedy irish bastard jimmy o but that last scene between him and chibbs where he stated as his lasty wordstake care of our girls phillip. that was absolutely heart breaking.
I honestly feel a little cheated that we lived all season with the Jax’s “the club’s gonna kill me if they find out about Stahl” tension, and when the moment came that Jax came clean to the club, we didn’t get to see it.
Who is “Thomas”, the other boy that JT mentions in his letter to Mo, read aloud at the end of “NS”? I thought the only two children were Jax and Maureen’s daughter?
Thomas is JT’s and Gemma’s son who died at age 6 of the congenital heart defect that runs in the family.
What about zobel from season 2…you think theyll ever get him back?
He directed one of the Belfast episodes.
He’s done terrorizing the club and is now terrorizing viewers with that agonizingly long shopping scene where Jax first sees his son in Belfast.
Truck wins!
Don’t forget, they got $250k from Stahl for the exchange. From all indicators, they pocketed it.
Isn’t that in the duffel bags that the Russians have? Mixed in with all the Chucky money?
That’s what I understood too, Chris.
Last week I decried the poor pacing of the season. I was sure there wasn’t enough time left to tell the rest of this season’s story. I was wrong. Very wrong.
This was one of the best episodes of TV I’ve seen in a long time. Season 3 ended stronger than either of the first 2. It was nearly perfect. Even Chucky’s magic bag of money made me smile instead of cringe.
There was such a turning point of awesome, when Uncer flags down Stahl. The episode went from 5/10 to 10/10 in the scene that followed. In the same way, it felt like the season went from 5/10 to 8/10. I’m not willing to forgive all of the flaws, but to know that Jax was playing Stahl and Gemma all season long puts a different spin on much of what went before.
It was certainly a better plan than the one that resulted in a fist fight with the Aryans. AKA the show’s weakest moment.
The main lingering question is why Gemma had to be kept in the dark, when Clay and the rest of the club were keyed in to Jax’s plan.
My main request for next season is that we followup with Otto on death row. A prison break might be a bridge too far (like the trip to ireland). But I hope we don’t just forget about him. After everything he has lost, I hope he gets one more moment of Joy at least.
As stated in Jax’s letter to her, if she knew, she would be an accessory.
I don’t really bit that “accessory” line, but she was certainly being impulsive/irrational for the majority of the season. Maybe the fictional characters knew her well enough to know that she could do less damage staying out of the loop than being in it and trying to help out every time she sees an opportunity.
Really enjoyed the series so far and the cameo by Sonny Barger is a solid tribute.
I thought I wouldn’t like the diversion to Belfast, but I got on board with it.
As far as tonight’s episode is concerned the only thing that bugged me was Neil Young’s song… too trite and besides Neil Young is a loser. At the risk of ruining the whole soap opera style ending, Sutter would have been a genius to use something like Blue Oyster Cult’s “Hot Rails to Hell”.
As far as the future of the show goes, I will be disappointed if it all doesn’t end up as a huge Greek tragedy. These guys have all crossed the line and need to pay the price and become heroes.
love love love the finale ..but you seemed to have missed what jax father said in his letter…his sweet thomas..so jax has a brother… will we see him in season 4? i hope so
You have seen him – he’s buried across from his father. He died when he was 6. Thomas had the same heart defect that his grandmother, mother and brother had (Abel also has it).
dang i forgot..thanks for reminding me.
For the whole Chucky and the money thing, at least they showed him in the last episode trying to tell Gemma about it before she made Unser take her to Stahl and threaten her to break the deal with Jax. So it wasn’t just this episode he was trying to show them he had the fake money. I don’t think very many people caught that.
He also tried to tell Tig when they needed money for Tara’s kidnappers.
“Speaking of which, what do we dub the business with Chucky’s convenient boxes of counterfeit money? Deus ex Chucky?”
Called it. First comment of this post:
[www.hitfix.com]
Now where do I go to collect my prize, Alan?
First of all, I believe next season will set up Jax and Tara to take the place of Gemma and Clay. Clay is getting old, and with the evidence of JT’s suspision of his own impending doom, will kind of force the action. Tara is a strong woman, and in my opinion will have no problem pulling it off.
The ending with Chibs and Jimmy O, is perfect, especially with the drawing of the cross on the car, it should point the finger at the Irish, the biggest problem will be Unser, how did he escape so relatively unscathed??
As far as Opie, Kurt, sir you are brilliant. Opie dealt with Donna’s murder in a very close to the vest for the last year, and he finally got closure for Stahl setting him up to look like the rat to the club, allowing the doubt to enter the mind of Tig and Clay. It was really Tig and Clay’s fault for not trusting Opie in the first place, but it is all on Stahl that Donna died.
I figure that Jax told the club about the deal with Stahl after he met with her and found out that he killed Tyler.
The reason that Jax had to keep Gemma in the dark was because if she was in on it, Stahl would have smelled a rat. The venom and vigor from Gemma was PRICELESS, and if she would have known, she wouldn’t have been able to hold her tounge (not one of Gemmas strong suits anyways (don’t get me wrong Gemma keeps this whole disfunctional group together and we all love her very much) she is just too emotional when it comes to her family.)
Finally, Kurt, you did an absolutely OUTSTANDING job with this finale, thank you for tying up the loose ends we all hate from other shows, there are plenty of story lines to keep us guessing til September.
p.s. Is it september yet? Is it september yet? Is it september yet? Is it september yet? Is it september yet? Is it september yet? Is it september yet? Is it september yet? Is it september yet?
After rewatching it, the club knew about the plan at least before this episode started. Right after the breakfast Jax tells Clay he is going to get the bus from the Indians. Then right after that, Tig calls Unser Ke mo Sabe. So they had to know why they needed the bus and Unser’s role already by then.
My thoughts are this: The Russians will want SOA dead. If we thought the League was tough, wait until the Russian Mob roll into town. On top of that, Clay is almost at the end of his time…if it comes out that Clay killed Jack’s father, the club will likely fall in behind Jacks to take care of Clay. And how will Gemma react to that?
Amazing show tonight. The season finale from last season left me a bit disturbed with Abel getting kidnapped. But things have come to a bit of closure…sort of.
I had such low expectations for this finale (memories of S2) but I thought it was great. I definitely think Jax let the Club in on the deal with Stahl right from the get-go. Many reasons for that – he said he’d never be a rat so I take him at his word. I also thought it was weird early on when Clay just seemed to shrug when Jax went off to Stahl or wandered in her office. Also that scene when Jax kidnapped Jimmy’s number one guy early on – it makes more sense to think that Jax didn’t handle that alone and you couldn’t really tell from watching.
I liked the finale most of all because there really is a clean slate for S4, and this show desperately needed that. I was really unhappy with the story and the editing this season, but I was impressed with the acting and the way the characters have grown into their roles – in particular Jax. He was like a kid is S1 but not anymore.
Now it seems like the show is going to get back to what made it work which is the conflict between Clay and Jax, and what happens to the Club.
Btw, every time I write down “Club”, I keep thinking of that old comedy line, “It’s not a gang it’s a club.” (Was that Sat. Night Live?) But it really is something when you find yourself rooting for a bunch of guys who are about to kill a federal agent. Granted Stahl was pretty evil but it helped that they sent the other innocent agents away so that they wouldn’t get hurt. Sutter has to walk such a fine line to keep us sympathetic but he did.
I’m in for S4, and hope that each and every episode is entertaining like the previous seasons and not like this year which just felt the early episodes were a means for a great finale.