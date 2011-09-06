‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Out’: One wedding and some funerals

“Sons of Anarchy” is back for its fourth season. I offered up a general review of the first few episodes yesterday, and I have specific thoughts on the season premiere coming up just as soon as I buy you fingers…
“I’m done with SAMCRO.” -Jax
Whatever reservations I expressed about season four in yesterday’s review were more of a cumulative thing than anything specific to “Out.”
Well, no. The one part of the episode that first started my concern about the show retreating back to formula was the montage at the end. This is a show that loves its montages – and began the season with a very strong one, showing what the Sons and various hangers-on were up to at the end of this year-plus gap – and this is far from the only series to enjoy the old “Godfather” gimmick of contrasting the settling of all family business with a more optimistic scene or song. But “What a Wonderful World” (even a modern cover of it) is way too perfect the ironic contrast to the Sons’ killing spree at and around Opie’s wedding, you know?
Beyond that, though, “Out” did a fine job setting up the new status quo, and the big conflicts of the season. Jax has cut his hair and plans to cut ties with the club as soon as he can afford to(*). Clay is worried that he needs to make money fast before his hands force him out as head of SAMCRO. There’s a new sheriff in town in Rockmond Dunbar’s Eli Roosevelt, and he’s teaming up with Ray McKinnon’s federal prosecutor Lincoln Potter(**) to find a more effective way to take down the club than anything Stahl tried in the first three seasons. Jacob Hale has consolidated power while Clay and the others were in prison, and is on the verge of gentrifying Charming and rendering the club’s quaint, isolated outlaw lifestyle much more difficult to maintain. Tara’s still holding John Teller’s letters as a secret, but Gemma gets a big clue to their existence, and in between there’s a lot of conflict between the club and the cops, and between the club and the Russians.
(*) And it’s here that the show may be asking us to take a leap of faith. As Tara says here, she can easily provide for Jax and the kids, so the issue is simply one of Jax’s macho pride. And while I understand that he grew up in this culture, I also think a man who claims to so desperately want to get his lady and his children away from that culture would be willing to sacrificie his pride and accept that they should just hit the road and let Tara shoulder the financial load for a while. Your mileage may vary, but Jax’s “I’m not gonna live off my wife” declaration is one that kept occurring to me as he made various decisions in this and later episodes. (Though my issue may be less with Jax’s attitude than with Tara’s acceptance of it. Her comfort level with the dumber and/or more violent parts of the club seems to wax and wane based on the needs of the plot, rather than a consistent vision of who she is and how she feels about this stuff.)
(**) So the club’s big nemeses for this season are both named after presidents. Coincidence?
That’s a lot of promising territory to cover, and I’m glad that the main conflicts seem to be more internal than external. As I’ve said before, that’s when “Sons” is at its best, and while the white supremacists of season 2 made great villains, that season’s strongest moments tended to involve tension between Jax and Clay, Opie and Tig, etc.
If this is the show retreating back to a comfortable place, well… there’s a reason we found it so comfortable to begin with. And we’ll worry about the rest later.
Some other thoughts:
• Boy, it’s good to have Paris Barclay back behind the camera, isn’t it? There’s such a confidence to his episodes.
• Back to Dunbar and McKinnon, they both make very strong first impressions, playing two very different characters with the same objective. Roosevelt is very upright and confident and tough, where Potter is twitchy and nervous and clever. (Though the twitchiness is something that may just be a part of McKinnon’s screen presence; see also his work on “Deadwood.”) I especially like the look of Potter, who with his beard and leather coat seems like he could have stepped out of “Serpico.”
• Also, note that one of the members of Potter’s task force is Agent Grad, played by David Rees Snell, aka Ronnie from “The Shield.” (The character is named after FX executive Nick Grad.) And in our glimpse of Potter’s elaborate collage of SAMCRO and its known associates, you can see a picture of Abel’s junkie mother Wendy on the wall next to Unser’s.
• Speaking of Unser, Gemma’s visit to his sad little trailer may have been my favorite scene of the episode. Dayton Callie is so damn good, isn’t he?
• At the end of last season, it was implied that Kozik had to be voted into the Charming charter before all the guys went away to prison, but apparently that wasn’t the case, as he (and former prospect Miles, whom you’ll note gets to sit at the redwood table) were voted in during the hiatus, without Tig around to blackball him. On the other hand, Kenny Johnson is still credited as a special guest star (as are Rockmond Dunbar and Ray McKinnon), and he’s now going to be a regular on NBC’s “Prime Suspect” remake, so I wouldn’t be too confident about the guy’s long-term future in SAMCRO.
• Chucky gets artificial fingers, with some help from Gemma. I wonder if those things are nimble enough to easily unzip his fly – and, if so, whether those particular proclivities will return.
• Kurt Sutter has never made his “Deadwood” love a secret, and in addition to bringing in McKinnon this season, he also has Clay jokingly refer to Roosevelt as “Wild Black Hickok” in front of Unser – who, in a former life, was Wild Bill’s best friend Charlie Utter.
• Sutter has also never hidden his love of “Oz,” and as Big Otto he gets to carve out a small corner of the show to be “Oz.” Otto’s caused a lot of mayhem in that prison on behalf of SAMCRO, but he still manages to find ways to do Clay’s wetwork, here getting revenge on the guy who stabbed Jax.
• I know it’s Sutter coming up with a loophole to a situation he created, but would Roosevelt really accept the paroled Sons simply putting hoodies on over their cuts? Is it like the unwritten brown paper bag rule for open container?
• Another notable guest star: the man conducting Opie and Lyla’s wedding was played by Randolph Mantooth, who was a TV star in the ’70s as one of the paramedic heroes on “Emergency!”
• I’m hope Juice and his partners have a really good business plan for their colonic and weed shop, because that doesn’t sound like two great tastes that necessarily taste great together.
What did everybody else think?
I knew those Russian’s were dead men walking, when it was mention they went after Jax in prison.
And gotta love that Otto is practically blind. And still manages to do a gruesome killing.
Did Jax get stabbed in the third season (or second season, when they were in prison? I seem to have completely forgotten it. What episode did it happen?
What was Clay referring to when he told the mayan leader, “thanks for taking care of brown”. I’m sure it’s not that big a deal but I’m scratching my head figuring out what that was about.
I thought he was referring to the Sons being protected by “Brown” {Mayans/Latinos} in prison, thus the Russians were the only ones that posed a real threat.
My take was that Clay was thanking Alvirez for keeping the Mexican prison gangs away from SAMCRO.
My take was that Clay was thanking Alvirez for keeping the Mexican prison gangs off of SAMCRO’s back.
Mine as well – they’ve used “brown” to refer to Latino gangs before, he probably got word to Mayans inside the Sons were not to be touched.
I love being back in Charming. I thought i wouldnt like Tara (as ive had issues with her character in the past) but to me it seems like her character has been developing quite nicely. She went from this scared girl who wanted nothing to do with the club, to a strong woman who can thrive in the club with the other ‘old ladies’ also what i particually liked about her situation was she didnt just say ‘yes’ to jax and his ring but instead voiced her concerns first, before just saying ‘yes’ and dealing with stuff later. I have no real concerns thus far and i have the highest of hopes for the season. Also, pure speculation here, but i thinnk the company that was awarded the contract through Hale to build those houses, led by Zobell, maybe..thatd be kind of a neat twist.
I keep getting frustrated with Tara and could not agree with you more about her views of the club changing depending on the plot. Otherwise it was a good episode.
“I know it’s Sutter coming up with a loophole to a situation he created, but would Roosevelt really accept the paroled Sons simply putting hoodies on over their cuts? Is it like the unwritten brown paper bag rule for open container?”
I was under the impression that Roosevelt is a tough but very by-the-book type of character [based on his response to his deputies and their highway skirmish with the SOA] – so slapping hoodies over cuts would be legal, wouldn’t it? Wouldn’t the laws preventing displays of gang colors mean that wearing the cuts are acceptable as long as they aren’t visible (therefore not displaying any gang affiliation)?
Based on your description from the previous post, I’m inclined to feel sad that Sutter may be less inclined to swing for the fences going forward. While last season was maddening, you’re right on in that Sutter’s ambitions shouldn’t have been faulted.
Love AUSA Potter. I’m hoping he proves to be a more effective foil than Stahl. I love his mannerisms and approach so far – it’ll be interesting to watch how he reacts to the death of the ROC and his inside man.
RONNIE!
I agree with your assessment of Roosevelt’s approach and methods. By dumping the bodies of the shot-up Russians at Charming Heights development-to-be, I believe that SAMCRO ensured that Hale will not be able to hush it up and this “Act of Nature” (per Clay) will cause investor/potential home buyer discontent. In the old Charming, Mayor Hale might have been able to sweep this under the rug but I don’t think Roosevelt will play those kind of games. Also, as a member of San Joaquin Sheriff’s Dept he is not an employee of the town, as I assume Unser was when he was in charge of policing Charming.
“Nothing brings the price of real estate down faster than a good old fashioned Gang War”
-Donald Love (from Grand Theft Auto III)
Well, Tig told Kozik he could just wait until he was inside and they would vote him in. Kozik said he wouldn’t sneak in the back door like that hence Tig’s comment about him sneaking in like a b*tch.
I keep thinking that Jax should have made his reason for not leaving SAMCRO immediately more about making sure his family would be safe from any retaliation instead of coming up with a bullshit financial reason, because clearly Tara could support a family with her income alone. Perhaps emphasizing that in order for them to not have to look over their shoulders for the rest of their lives, he needs to make sure his break happens when Clay can no longer lead and he can make a clean break. At least to me that would have made a lot more sense and would actually be a legitimate reason to stay.
Wouldn’t Clay expect Jax to take over the club, once he retires?
Of course, that supposition does not take into account what could occur when Gemma and Clay find out that Jax is indeed his father’s son, and agrees with his father’s philosophy. I think that Jax will be “looking over his shoulder” prior to his getting out of the club.
Of course, Tara could support the family on her income. I believe that the primary reason for Jax not leaving SAMCRO immediately is family safety. Jax tells Tara that he wants to be the provider, partly because he does not want Tara to be fearful, but also because he really does believe that the man should be the provider.
I had to wonder whether everything Jax told Tara was bullshit, that he actually has no intentions of leaving SAMCRO. Eh, it’s a theory.
Oh, and three more thoughts:
1) Dayton Callie as Unser is the gift that keeps on giving. I’m looking forward to seeing how his relationship with the club is impacted now that his former role as local law enforcement with willingness to look the other way is gone, yet they owe him – big time.
2) I understand Alan’s point about Jax’s unwillingness to walk away due to his pride – but generally, I’m leaning towards buying it. Jax seems to have grown up in a culture where macho values are imperative for survival; even in my relatively liberal blue-state culture, the idea of a female doctor with a blue-collar worker still seems like something a bit unusual. In this super traditional-values environment (aside from the gun running, murder, and constant violence), it’s no shock to me that even Jax can’t free himself of those traditional notions.
3) Alan: isn’t mentioning Kenny Johnson’s future “Prime Suspect” role a spoiler of sorts in that it will mean that he is very likely to be written out in some form or fashion?
Agree with number 3…wasn’t too happy to have read that.
Casting news is news. It’s not a secret that Kenny is in the Prime Suspect cast, and at a certain point we all have to live in the world. There are points at which spoiler protection becomes unreasonable, and I’ve generally considered casting news one of those points.
It’s not a spoiler. It’s a prediction based on him being cast in another show. The only thing spoiled is that we may potentially see less of the character. He may die, go to prison, be sent to another location, or just be featured less……we don’t know yet.
If Alan said “Well he’s going to be on this new show so he’s scheduled to die in the next few episodes” then I’d be annoyed at the spoiler.
Of course, it’s a spoiler. The soon-to-be cancelled PRIME SUSPECT is not really on an everyman’s radar, not like it would be for a television critic. I’ve seen a couple of ads for it, and while he’s the second listed actor on IMDB, that’s all Maria Bello in those spots. There’s no reason for anybody to know Lemonhead is in that show unless they’re irrationally excited about a Maria Bello starring vehicle.
Then again, the real indicator was the “Special Guest Star” designation. Come on, Sutter. Immediately saw the grenade in the lap after that credit posting. Damn, it would be awesome if he died from a grenade blast…hell, if he died in every show/movie/commercial/PSA by grenade.
That’s mighty blue state of you me Mexico on your second point.
Whoops, that was mr. Mexico
I was one of those who was really down on “SOA” during season three, but this was IMO a definite return to form, an excellent episode all the way around and one that seemed to set up some very intriguing future plot developments. Feels good to be excited about SOA again.
thought s4 got off to a great start after a shaking season 3
I always find the moral compass of this show to be where it’s lacking the most, especially knowing what I know about bikers and biker culture. If our new federal prosecutor and/or sheriff turn out to be, at heart, deranged bad guys, and the Sons outsmart everyone from U.S. government agents to Russian mobsters to Mexican bikers with their genius planning, and we’re supposed to love ’em for it, I believe I’ll have to tap out like I did in Season 3. Good stuff here, but too many hints that those who would be the ones us civilians would cheer for if a biker gang ruled our small towns, are crazy, for me.
Agree completely. Most people here seem to think of the gang as cuddly, fun-loving fellas, but if they moved into their town, they’d burn up the police department’s phone lines.
I also think of the show as a work of fiction and therefore can enjoy it from an outside perspective. When I watch I generally don’t relate to the townspeople, but what I would do if I were in SAMCRO’s position
tap out? sure u will. i bet u will keep posting here every week, fella
So Dutch is dead. Lem is SAMCRO. Ronnie’s the law. I can’t wait til CCH Pounder makes an appearance as the Old Lady of a Grim Bastard.
forget that; I want to see Vic Mackey himself :-D
I’ll freely admit that I didn’t hate the third season and actually quite enjoyed it at times. Simultaneously, I acknowledge that it had some significant structural problems and that I consider it to be my least favorite and the weakest of the three seasons to air so far.
Taking all that into account, I’m very glad to see the Sons back in Charming, facing off against enemies who are playing chess on the same board as they are. I agree that several elements of the premiere felt safe and familiar (the montages, widely drawn loopholes to seemingly difficult complications, Tara’s ever-flexible attitude towards the club) but I’m actually feeling very confident that this will not be a “safe and familiar” season overall. (In fact, Alan’s observation amount Kenny Johnson’s Kozik reinforces my strong suspicion that this season we will be seeing the first loss of a SAMCRO member(s) since Half-Sack back in season 2). The Sons were out of jail for little more than a day before they created no less than eight new corpses (one of them an undercover federal agent, no less), and while Sutter has certainly allowed them to skate off from elaborate orchestrations of mass violence before (see last year’s finale), I have a very hard time believing that reestablishing themselves like that in the season premiere means they won’t be paying some of that hard-earned capital back this season, with interest. As a certain criminal mastermind well-practiced in navigating such waters would say, “This is what comes of blood for blood”.
Side Note I: On the subject of “Good casting can work wonders”, adding strong new actors like Rockmond Dunbar and Ray McKinnon certainly helps put a fresh spin on antagonists who could otherwise be seen by a cynical mind as sliding into the Hale and Stahl roles. Kudos to Kurt Sutter for capitalizing on my freshly renewed affection for ‘Terriers’ and ‘Deadwood’ (both of which I rewatched this summer).
Side Note II: One thing about this show that I will never take issue with: the music. My God is it good. From the moment I heard Joshua James belting out “Cold War” over the opening scene, I felt an easy smile settle onto my face. Michelle Kuznetsky, Bob Thiele Jr. and the rest of the music supervision team deserve major props for three consistently stellar seasons of work.
Good post. Thank you for your thoughtful, insightful and entertaining commentary.
Sorry, out of snark.
My first thought at the top of the episode was that Otto really killed himself, tired of prison life. And the meta humorist in me said “Aw Kurt, don’t kill yourself just because the Emmy voters are stupid”
Anyway, it’s interesting that the highlighted quote is Jax saying he’s done with SAMCRO, because I think that his refusal to get out now is going to have big repercussions down the line; it’s less about his pride and more about the fact that he doesn’t know how to live a normal life. By his own admission, he’s just a half-decent mechanic with little education. And the speech about how he felt his dad abandoned his family makes me think Jax meant the motorcycle family as much as his direct wife & kids. Jax considers the club his family too, which is why I think at the end of the season, when Clay steps down for whatever reason, the hole left behind with Jax & Clay gone will be too great and Jax will step up to keep SAMCRO alive, perhaps with the old notion he can rehabilitate it.
I’m fascinated by the club going to war with the Russians, since the Feds had the Russians as the starting link in their chain now destroyed by their last link in it. Also, I think there’s more to Lincoln Potter than we’re led to believe; he has long hair and beard, likes a leather jacket and rides a bike himself, so he might turn out to be, at the very least, an admirer of the biker lifestyle.
Did anone else that on the wall of photos there was a section called Plan B and had otto and juices pictures underneath? Wonder what that is
did you notice Juice’s face after the killing..I felt like he is wanting to be done with this …
Juice definitely looks like he’s had enough. Plus he has that side business now so it may be worth looking into. Maybe the AUSA will try to flip him.
I don’t understand. Last season it’s criticized for getting out of it’s formula that made it good, now after this first episode, it’s mildly criticized for getting back to that formula.
I don’t know. I was pretty disappointed with it, actually. I mean, it was better than last season (I’m in the minority, but I HATED the finale even more than the rest of the season), but that’s not saying much. Frankly, I found just about everything involving the Sons themselves to be boring, with the exception of Jax’s plan to get out. I have a feeling this plan is doomed, but we’ll see. I was actually much more interested in the law enforcement than anything else.
Anyway, Alan, I have to say that this is a bad job by you in not mentioning what may be biggest thing to come out of all of this (then again, you’ve seen more episodes than I have, so maybe not): The Sons just started a full-on war with the Russian mob (I’m pretty sure there will be some other Russian mobsters looking for revenge) AND murdered an undercover Fed, albeit unkowningly. I’m not sure which is more damaging. I mean, even Tony Soprano was smart enough not to violently mess with the Russian mob and the FBI. The Russian mob is ruthless, and the murdered Fed will bring so much heat on SAMCRO that they won’t be able to move. Or at least it should. I’m worried that Sutter may just ignore this problem or just make it a minor inconvenience. I find it utterly ridiculous and unbelievable that the guys in SAMCRO (and let’s face it, they’re not a bunch of rocket scientists) are somehow able to outmaneuver all of their opponents. How long do you think these guys would last in a war with Tony Soprano. A day? A week?
At any rate, I’m very worried about the season after a fairly weak premiere, which did little to rekindle my enthusiasm after the disastrous third season. I think they need to kill one of the Sons off to make it interesting again. I nominate Opie. I can’t stand that guy.
You have a good point about the Russian mo, I was thinking the same thing myself while they were setting it up. I don’t think Sutter will just let that slide though, it may take a backseat for this season and while they reestablish their hold on Charming and be the big conflict for next year or something though (especially if this season takes place in a relatively short period of time as the others have).
I agree, John. One of my big problems with the show is the low body count among the Sons, especially since so many of them are forgettable and one dimensional characters. Get to killing some of them!
For those concerned about Sutter not “swinging for the fences” – here’s a reality check. SOA is FX’s highest rated show by far, was still it’s highest rated show during its Third Season, and is one of the highest rated dramas on cable in general. There’s no reason for Sutter to change what he was doing simply because of whiny critics when his ratings are great. If the ratings suffer this season, that might effect Season 5 – but Season 4 has basically already been planned out on the basis of their previously strong ratins.
In regards to wearing SOA colors – Alan, you misunderstand the law. It’s not illegal to wear the cuts – it’s illegal to display them. As such, YES – covering them up is well within the intent of the law and Roosevelt cannot do anything about it.
Rhys, I’m aware of the ratings reality. But that justification is the same reason why Dexter refuses to swerve even an iota from its own increasingly predictable formula. Sons is a much better show than that, but FX has in general not been afraid of letting its shows evolve – even its big hits. Last season WAS a big swing for the fences, albeit one that some of us didn’t think worked, and John Landgraf signed off on Sutter doing something so far out of the show’s comfort zone.
Glad to see the cop from Terriers is the new Sheriff, I like that guy
It’s still so weird to see him without a beard. And I kept asking myself where his cigarette holder was.
This show is as silly as ever, which is why I will continue to watch.
Are we supposed to crack up every time we see Ron Perlman in his helmet? That is one of the funniest things on television. “Kenny” Johnson’s haircut is a close second.
Yeah, something happened since the middle of season 3 where I just find this show funny now (I think it was the A Team episode at the warehouse in Ireland). The cover songs they play over the slow motion montages are completely absurd. The sexy women creep me out, because I can just picture Kurt Sutter sitting at his computer looking at biker babe forums to find something like a slutty wedding dress. Clay flipping out over a neighborhood being built was incredible. I can’t wait to hear some more Sons vs the real estate industry insight. We’re watching a show about a bunch of grown ups that think riding Harleys and running guns is how you keep a city’s virginity.
How great is it that David Rees Snell plays an ICE agent?
Talk about leaps of faith – The Big Otto scenario was one of the most preposterous things I’ve ever seen on television.
Okay I am probably so way off base here, BUT..I got this weird feeling when Roosevelt signed the paper to get into the “inner circle” he is going to turn out to be on SAMCRO’s side. It was also the fact he was on gang’s task force in OAKLAND for years..Oakland maybe a Niners connection. Stop laughing it could happen. :) I thought the show was awesome. And I too have big love for OZ and Deadwood so keep bringing on the actors from the shows.
Totally agree about Roosevelt candee. Leapt right out at me. So we’re probably wrong.
He does feel more like a potential ally down the road, if only because he’s less devoted to bringing down the entire organization than he is to keeping the peace. I could see him being put off by Lincoln’s task force, particularly as it moves to more unethical means (as we can predict it will) to bring down the club. If that happens, maybe he’ll be on the side of Unser and (at times) Hale at seeing the club as a necessary evil. At the very least, not a stretch to see he eventually allows them to wear their cuts in public.
Alan.. there was no President McKinnon. You’re thinking McKinley?
Roosevelt and Lincoln.
President Rockmund had a strong foreign policy, though.
Did they really have to make Tara’s transformation into Jax’s Gemma so painfully obvious. By season’s end, Tara will likely have the tri-color dye job as well.
I was thinking the very same thing! They cut her hair just like Gemma’s. They also showed her with way less makeup — probably a nod to the fact that now she’s in full-on “mommy mode” and doesn’t have time to glam herself up.
I’m glad to have SAMCRO back, but I found one aspect of the episode hilarious (and not in a good way): They object to a new housing development that will bring million dollar homes into Charming?
Clay said that no one who currently lives in Charming will be able to afford the homes, which is a weird concern for a career criminal running a gang to voice.
But since he cares so much about civic matters, somebody needs to school Clay on the fact that having richer people move in increases Charming’s tax base. You want this to happen because it improves the schools and services.
And also brings in more law enforcement…
You miss one of the main running themes of the show (however ludicrous it may be). At its inception, SAMCRO were a bunch of hippies all about freedom and embracing the alternative lifestyle. Outside commercial interest is the natural enemy of that. And regardless of whether this is true, SAMCRO see themselves as a protector of the old, good charming. This is of course not an original idea, most organised crimes started out partly as a sort of neighbourhood watch with alternative avenues to justice. So I think to laugh this off by saying they are just ordinary criminals misses the point.
I really hope Clay and Gemma were joking about Juice being Clay’s sex doll in prison. The way they played it, I couldn’t quite tell if they were joking or serious, but I really REALLY want to believe they were joking.
Well, as Tony Soprano said, “you get a pass for that.”
Tonight, on A Very Special Episode of SONS OF ANARCHY…
Let’s count the “special…” elements: we had a sappy proposal, a homecoming complete with child-lifting-overhead, dancing, lots of bedroom expositional dialogue about plans for the future, and a GD WEDDING!!! Granted, they did awesome-up that wedding with some Russians being shot in their Russian heads, and a patented JaxSpitOnTheBody (JSOTB), but it all felt a little…much. But, there were a couple of other non-Russian being shot in the head moments, for certain.
The additions of Ray McKinnon and Rockmund Dunbar are good choices. Neither have the hardware to commend their careers as did Forrest Whitaker and Glenn Close had when they joined THE SHIELD, but I’ll take them any day over Stahl’s mustache twisting any day. That’s what made S2 good, the Alan Arkin as foil plotline. So, good casting choices. And David Rees Snell!! Welcome back to television, Gardocki!
Jax’s behavior was interesting in this episode. He seemed sincere in his reasoning about how and why he wanted to get away from SAMCRO. Then, he goes from the shot-n-spit directly to dancing with Tara with seemingly no a hint of remorse. Hunnam plays Jax with a lot of obvious internal turmoil, so to see the absence of such minutes after he’s perpetrated the violence and fear he spoke of earlier was confusing. Is he playing the Club, or is he playing Tara? Could be interesting to watch.
As far as his insistence upon not living off his old lady, I get that. He can’t be the man Tara wants/needs him to be if he changes the core of who he is. It’s not in him, and it’s not what she wants, to be domesticated like that.
Some awesome moments and some absurd ones in the premiere, not unlike what the show asks its viewers to swallow on a regular basis. It just seems the gulf between the two is widening.
I was really digging it, then it got crappy, then took off, which is to say that your first paragraph nailed this show unlike anything i’ve ever seen.
I was one of the ones who hated season 3 so much I didn’t think I’d be back, but the finale of S3 was good enough to give it another try.
So far the season is off to a good start having them back in Charming. I was not as taken aback by the killing of the Russians because once again, the show walks a fine line by showing the people killed by the Sons as “bad” or deserving of what they get. (With the exception of the undercover guy, but that gets tricky and we never got to know him.) Even the killing of the federal agent (Stahl) was morally acceptable because she was a cartoon-evil villain.
i’ve always said this show’s biggest problem is the fact it’s about a motorcycle gang that’s almost an anachronism, and that the real “clubs” had goals and personas that are anything but decent and noble. It should be hard to ignore that to root for them, but by having their victims so bad so far it has been doable.
As to the sheriff stopping them for wearing their cuts – when you’re on parole you lose your Search/Seizure rights so they can be stopped by law enforcement at any time and law enforcement can see what’s under those jackets. I’m not so sure that wearing their colors under a jacket puts them in the clear, because I’m not sure it’s the “display” as much as even wearing gang logo puts them in parole violation.
Btw, without his beard and longer hair Jax looks twelve.
in the days of CSI’n’such, am i the only one thinking spitting on the dead russian wasnt such a good idea?
while i agree, that forensics and stuff shouldnt be that much of a factor in a tv series like SoA, i still cant help to think of instances in the past, where dna evidence and such was actually spoken of – or does my memory play tricks with me on that account?
As much as I do enjoy watching this show, it’s scenes like the gang boxing in the cop car, obstructing it, then kicking it, that drive me nuts. Are the cops in this town really do dumb and toothless? Why wouldn’t they just pull them over there, charge them with any number of things, including assault on an officer (the car counts), and send their out on parole asses back to jail for a few months?!
The sheriff is on the take.
Yeah, there is a lot of suspension of disbelief when it comes to this show and the Sons getting away with stuff, but what gets me stuck is the internal irrationality – are we supposed to believe that Opie is okay with Tig having murdered Donna? It was made such an issue in S2, and now it’s swept under the proverbial rug. Believing what we do about these characters, it’s hard to buy. Same thing with LuAnn’s murder. Even if we resolve it at some point, it didn’t seem right that she was and (still) is never mentioned even though she was Gemma’s good friend and important to the club. It’s the fudging of the story to propel the plot that makes me less a fan then I should be.
If they ever get around to making “Muppet Man” (the biopic of Jim Henson) Ray McKinnon should at play the lead. man resembles him so much its distracting.
Did I really see Lincoln Potter write down a pun about the Sons being given access to a whole new caliber of weapons and tack it to a board o’ puns?
Probably my favorite part of the episode.
Anyone else thrown by Lyla’s stare after Opie talks about adding to the family? Not his?
FX should have not premiered this season of SOA right in the middle of the sweet spot for Breaking Bad. I love SOA, but the characters don’t ever mature. Jax is Jax, just how he was in S01 and S02. Same with Clay. What made season 1 & 2 so interesting was the maturation. Here, we just jump right back to in to Charming. It’s like a reset button was hit. Episode 1 of season 4 could have been a pilot.
I hope it gets more interesting quickly. I feel like it lost it’s grip and relied too much on cliches.
