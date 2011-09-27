‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Una Venta’: By the time I get to Arizona

A quick review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I bring you my dead bulbs…
“Can’t get any worse.” -Piney
“Sons of Anarchy” has to walk a very tricky line between making the Sons – as individuals and as a group – empathetic and people we want to watch for 13 weeks a year, season after season, and just making it a show about a bunch of lovable, misunderstood outlaws who may be bad, but are never as bad as the people they have to kill. For a while, I worried that “Una Venta” was going to be one of those episodes that waved away everything that Clay and Jax are up to by comparing it to the similar, but worse, activities of a fellow charter. Instead, though, the two bad seeds in the Tucson charter are identified and punished, but the charter itself votes to keep selling meth, because the money’s too good and they can’t afford to draw any kind of high-handed, meaningless distinction between transporting the stuff and selling it directly. And while Jax and Clay can lie to themselves about what they’re doing, or the reasons for doing it, or the implications of it, it’s clear that they’re no better than their brothers from Arizona(*).
(*) Note the high percentage of Latinos in the Tucson membership. While the Juice storyline introduced last week didn’t come up here, Kurt Sutter did a blog post about the issue – and the way that motorcycle clubs draw a distinction between being Latino and being black. Interesting stuff, but something the show needs to clarify in extreme detail before we go too much further with the Juice story – and which, frankly, should have been introduced before Roosevelt told Juice about his dad. Extra-curricular info is great, but the show itself has to convey the necessary info. (There were similar issues last year with the origins of SAMCRO and SAMBEL, which Sutter has always gone into in greater detail on his blog, apps, etc.)
A few of you have compared the cartel deal to the Strike Team’s attempt to rob the Armenian money train on “The Shield,” and that comparison became plainer than ever in this one with the scene where the Sons stand around the crate of cocaine, pondering what they’ve just gotten themselves into. On the one hand, this coke represents more money than any of them have ever hoped to make with the club. On the other, the level of danger they’re putting themselves in, and the things it says about them that they’re part of a club that’s doing this, seems to give pause to those who voted “yes” and an added layer of “toldja so” to the nay votes like Bobby Elvis.
We get a brief moment of Romeo and Luis alone, discussing their feelings about the Sons, and when Luis asks if they can trust the Sons, Romeo replies, “Much as we need to.” This could be the cartel boys just being pragmatic about what could be a short-term relationship, or it could be Romeo plotting to cut the Sons out of the gun trade when the time is right. But no matter what his intentions are, I don’t see any way this deal ends well for SAMCRO – and not just because Kurt Sutter would like to make three more seasons of the show after this one.
Strong episode. Maybe my favorite of the season so far.
Some other thoughts:
• Loved the staging of the scene where Potter tells Big Otto about his dead wife having sex with Bobby, with Otto – so wounded physically and emotionally from all the things he’s endured since the series began – just lying their quietly in the dark, barely moving at all, finally letting a single tear come out after Potter leaves, but not even attempting to look at photos he doesn’t want to see and probably couldn’t given the lighting conditions and his eyesight. (Also good to have that murder – a dangler from season 2 – finally brought back up again.)
• Potter’s stirring up trouble on multiple fronts this week by telling Gemma about Jacob Hale’s deadline for losing the eminent domain rights, which he no doubt hopes will make Gemma and/or the Sons act recklessly.
• One of the first season’s most memorable episodes involved the Sons administering justice on a former member who dared to keep his SAMCRO ink intact. Here, with former Tucson member Reggie, we see that the simplest way to avoid such punishment is to have those large tats completely blacked out.
• Is it my imagination, or has the show been doing more motorcycle chases so far this season than in any comparable four-episode stretch (particularly early in a season) to date?
• So Piney wants to go up against Clay not only to save the club, but to perhaps give himself a more dignified death than the emphysema will? Interesting.
• Even with the compressed timeline of each season, the show has been dropping so many hints about Clay’s arthritis making him unable to ride that I have to wonder if he’ll even make it through the season without falling off his bike – and, in the process, his throne.
• Potter notes that blowing up a grease truck doesn’t seem to be the SAMCRO style, but it definitely fit the kind of bleak but beautiful Southwestern landscapes that “Breaking Bad” – a show that’s blown up a truck or 20 in its time – utilizes so well.
What did everybody else think?
I’m not sure why but this has probably been my least favorite episode thus far. The story just seemed so heavy handed, and I just can’t buy Jax getting so involved with SAMTAZ when he’s been adamant about leaving SAMCRO himself.
I think Jax’s concern is more about how what is happening with SAMTAZ can affect the gun/drug trade route they are establishing with the Cartel.
This was one of the ‘cool down’ episodes that show up every season and tend to slow down a compressed 13 episode season. It furthers the 2 main plots of this season, the cartel deal and the Jacob Hale issues without really doing anything. The side plot with SAMTAZ was supposed to be a warning about the dangling threads of leaving the club (Jax) and unwritten club rules with regards to old ladies and lying to the club (Clay and Gemma). Some times Sutter can be a bit heavy handed sometimes, but I trust he is going somewhere with this thread.
I see the episode and the main storylines quite different 1) Getting out of the club 2) who killed JT 3) what it means for this club to be running drugs 4) how far are people willing to go to protect their selfish motives & secrets. Bobby said it best “muling and dealing same thing”. Another nugget to come out of tonight’s episode is SAMCRO is being completely naive about who might have eyes on them(law eyes). When you only get 13 episodes to layout a very complex storyline at times you will have to be direct(heavy handed). Overall I thought this was a great episode that had my jaw on the floor during most of it.
Regardless of Sutter’s explanation in his blog about the issue with african american members, I can’t help but think that the whole story with Juice could be something already known to the club and thus a scheme to lead Roosevelt on believing he has an insider/snitch in the club.
And in any case, that the club is not that superficial and stuck in the traditional way of things so as to have a serious problem with Juice because of this new info on his father.
They pretty much did that with the Jax/Stahl rat storyline last year so I doubt they do it again.
Also doubt Sutter would have the story thread about Juice’s race if the club was just going to be generally “okay” with it. There will be some sort of payoff.
Where was Opie?
They said he went up north with Kozick
It might be just me, but I had a feeling that when Jax saw the photos on the wall, a chill went down his spine.
Hopefully, Jax is intuitive enough to see this little glimpse into his potential future, should he decide to leave SAMCRO. I doubt Jax could see himself having his photo turned upside down in the clubhouse,as well scraping out a meager living in a pet store. Not to mention having to black out his tattoos.
Speaking of Breaking Bad, I thought some of the cinematography in this episode (particularly early on) was on par with what I’m used to seeing on BB. Pretty much the highest compliment I can give a television series’ cinematography.
The season so far has been miles better than season three IMO. This episode was a tad slower and the “this is what drug dealing does to charters” subplot was a bit on the nose, but all in all a pretty entertaining episode that let the tension build from within.
This episode was really mellow but provided much insight as to what paths will happen. For someone seemingly wanting to exit the club, Jax seems to take charge and leadership. He is still on a thin line as to which way he will go. Piney had the most promise here. I see this as his play to show Jax that with Clay and Jemma running things no one is safe. His death is what he expects to push Jax to understand Johns will. Leaving the club isn’t enough. The people he loves won’t be safe because he runs. To save his family, he will need to save the club.
I enjoyed the episode and thought it gave us another complete storyline while advancing the bigger themes and plot. Also love seeing the dynamics between the club members. Love Bobby. Still don’t get why drugs are seen as a greater evil than assault weapons though but will just accept that’s the case here.
Loved when Potter got up on top of the table and did a little dance thing pointing his feet at the pictures on the wall. He’s eccentric but smart and he’s adding to the enjoyment of the show.
I got a little confused (playing iPad Boggle and watching TV at the same time isn’t a good idea) and I thought that Potter had found out that Romeo’s top lieutenant (Luis) was actually a plant for the feds, but I guess I heard that wrong.
I also have a problem with the Juice story – I read Sutter’s blog about it telling us the guys would have a problem with his dad being black but that doesn’t jive with what he’s been showing us about the club all this time. (And I usually don’t read the blog – he really needs to show us not tell us.)
Pay attention to the show and you’re questions would be answered. Luis was a former commando who served under Romeo when they were in the military.
And why doesn’t the racial thing jive with what’s been shown? There’s a difference between doing business with African Americans and letting them in the club.
I’ve watched all of this show but can’t for the life of me remember what happened to Otto’s girl. Can anyone refresh my memory?
From Wikipedia: Luann Delaney (Dendrie Taylor) was Gemma’s best friend and ran a pornography studio, having received financial backing from Big Otto. Luann was Big Otto’s wife or, in the parlance of the club, old lady. Her date of birth was June 25, 1958.
In season 2, a law enforcement raid caused Luann to lose her studio and performers to a rival pornographer and Otto asked SAMCRO to help her. Jax helped get the performers back and sets up Luann in one of SAMCRO’s warehouses thus giving SAMCRO a hand in her business. Despite Luann’s protests, Clay gave Bobby a job as a bookkeeper in her company. Bobby discovers that Luann was skimming money from the business but, in order to keep him quiet, it was implied that she performed sexual favors for him. Luann Delaney was found beaten to death at the end of the season 2 episode “Potlatch.” After her death, during episode 9 of season 2, Bobby told Jax, “I was tappin Luann.” It is suspected that she was killed by Georgie Caruso (Tom Arnold), the rival pornographer.
And why exactly do we care about the save-the-garden / flower shop lady thing?
Because the flower shop lady is Sheriff Roosevelt’s wife.
….and Gemma being the awesomely devious witch that she is, probably is working an angle on her to get leverage on Roosevelt.
I just have to say this… naybe it’s just me, but I hate the occasionally reference on the show to him as “Sheriff Roosevelt”. He’s “Lieutenant Roosevelt”, of the Sheriff’s Department. Having lived in jurisdictions where a Sheriff’s Department is the major law enforcement entity, I can say that only the one person at the top is ever called “the Sheriff”. A ranking supervisor like Roosevelt may on occasion be mistakenly called “Deputy”, because that’s used as kind of a generic word for everyone else (like “officer” often is used to refer to members of service in a police department, regardless of their rank), but there’s only one Sheriff.
Roosevelt is a lieutenant in charge of a Sheriff’s substation. Lt. Roosevelt.
Clay said Kozik and Opie went up north to meet the irish.
Okay I get that last night’s show was a slow down and why it was…not my issue today..something Alan pointed out..I have always been invested in the the club as a whole..that was why it was so important for Tig to come clean about Donna (Sorry never been crazy about Clay he is heartless) Now we had the club “breaking” trust and love so to speak…and it is uncomfortable to see the anger and the “hateful” feelings coming out. It is like watching your two best friends fight LOL..So if the show is going in this direction we will be losing main characters and that is sad even if it is part of the bigger picture. I am not “feeling” Jax right now..but I want the targets off my Boys and how do you get out of a cartel situation. BADLY. Poor Juice is SOL no matter what if he gets in bed with the FEDS. And as someone pointed out the club being in on it was already done with Stalh can’t see it happening again. Also..JT was hit by a semi…the ex Sheriff has a fleet of them..do we think he could have been driving it? He is as nervous as Gemma about the truth. Sorry this is so long.
Unser and Gemma have a very strange relationship. I don think there is anything he wouldnt do for her and now it seems obvious that he told her the Sheriff’s wife has some fertility issues because Gemma is wasting no time making sure Tara and the Sheriff’s wife meet.
@Kim…Getting Tara and Roosevelt’s wife to meet to discuss fertility. I did not think of that. Whether its right or wrong in the end that is a brilliant deduction. Nice!
I took the donation in Tara’s name more at face value. Gemma wants to save the garden because Nate taught her how to garden there and it’s a sense of nostalgia for her. Roosevelt’s wife said she needs upstanding citizens to be the donors (which would eliminate someone like Gemma since she is Clay’s – the head of SAMCRO – old lady. So instead Gemma just gives the money but uses Tara’s name because Tara is a doctor and more likely to be seen as an upstanding citizen and attract “the right kind of donors” that Roosevelt’s wife spoke of.
I do think Gemma will somehow leverage this play later on in the season, but I don’t think she knows about the Roosevelt’s fertility issues just yet.
“CHITTOWNSKYLINE @Kim…Getting Tara and Roosevelt’s wife to meet to discuss fertility. I did not think of that. ”
This show, and most people who watch it, are completely confused about doctors, hospitals, etc.
Tara is a neo-natal surgeon, i.e., she generally operates on newborns. Why would she be meeting with someone regarding “fertility”? She wouldn’t. That would be like meeting with a cardiologist because you think you may develop heart disease someday. No primary care doc would make that referral. That would never, ever happen.
Another example of this absurd approach is evident whenever the show delves into Jax and Tara’s financial situation. As I said, Tara is a surgeon and if you do a quick search, a neo-natal surgeon makes a minimum of $250,000 a year, and yet Jax refers to him and Tara living “hand to mouth.” Completely and utterly ridiculous.
Finally, on a different issue, I think it’s hilarious that a lot of you guys are saying that Juice’s race problem is not a big deal and you guys are kind of jumping on KS. It’s a huge deal, no matter how you think the club views Blacks. Read up on MC admission policy and race and you will see how incredibly uninformed and wrong you all are. These rules go back to the 1940s (e.g. HAMC)
If Clay stops being able to ride a bike, does that signal his imminent death, and Gemma will be striding from his funeral pyre–with newly hatched dragons?
believe this is a game of thrones reference
Do we think Unser was driving the semi that hit JT (he owns them) and he is as nervous as Gemma about the truth coming out? I have always been invested in the club as a whole and knew Tig had to come clean about Donna for the redemption and for the boys to be whole again. Sorry I have always seen Clay as the true bad guy in this series and never like the character (love Ron Perlman’s acting though) With everyone divided and mad and feeling like leaves in the wind it is uncomfortable to watch. Like your best friends fighting and your in the middle..LOL There is no way for the cartel thing to end well and I hate to see the cartel in “control”. We know Juice, Piney, Tara and Bobby are all on the chopping blocks and do we want to see anyone of them hurt? I don’t see Big Otto turning rat even with his love of Luann, he knew his woman and his club.
I don’t see why Big Otto would turn on the club itself, but he would want to the club to take some action against Bobby.
Even if its just for sleeping with his lady, I doubt he buys that Bobby actually killed her. Otto has got to see right through that, or it wouldn’t be consistent with how well he played Stahl.
I saw it a different way, Otto looks done. In the first ep I actually thought the Sons had arranged for a guard to help him commit suicide, until I saw it was a way to get him close to the guy that shanked Jax. Bottom line is after giving his life and his wife to the club, and still having to bear the load of their dirty work while in prison, he is done, and now regardless of if he believes Bobby killed Luann he knows he was banging her a cardinal sin in MC culture……he is going to turn on the Sons, he’s been through too much. That’s what that scene showed me.
Why would he turn on the entire club?
He’s been more than willing to do the dirty work, he’s a lifer in their anyway, so it really doesn’t matter what he does in prison “for the club.” Part of the reason he’s alive is because the club also provides him protection while he’s in prison.
The only way Otto would blame the entire club, is if the entire club knew about it (they didn’t), and they were all good with it (they clearly wouldn’t be, and the one or two that knew were not good with it).
Again, at the very most Otto is going to blame Bobby, and that is going to be something that Clay needs to blackmail Bobby with down the road.
When Bobby told Jax about sleeping with Luann, Jax said something like “it’s good there’s a prison clause” regarding sleeping with another SAMCROW member. This was in Season 2, I think. Anyway, he won’t get in trouble for that, unless Otto thinks he killed Luann. However, that seems to be a stretch.
“I don’t see Big Otto turning rat even with his love of Luann, he knew his woman and his club.”
How stupid do you feel now? LOL
What was the name of the song and the band singing the opening song in Spanish?
I could tell it was dylan’s the times are changing, don’t know the band.
From Sutter’s Twitter feed: Frany Perez and the Forest Rangers.
As a sidelight, the closed-cationing was showing the lyrics in English.
Enjoyed the episode, but a couple of minor quibbles overall.
One, Gemma ominously entering Tara’s office is getting a bit tedious–it’s staged like she’s a serial killer or something.
More importantly, I really think a substantive monologue needs to be delivered–Bobby would be the logical choice–to express why drugs are so bad for the club. Because his (and Gemma’s, and Jax’s previously) objections to getting involved w/drugs hasn’t been presented as simply a pragmatic issue (more dangerous, more legal heat), but as a moral one. And the moral distinction between drugs and automatic weapons ain’t very clear to me.
I could not agree more. Is running drugs such a departure from the high moral fiber that makes SAMCRO.
The distinction between Mexican cartels and the IRA might also warrant some discussion.
I think it’s very clear that Bobby’s issue with the drugs is that 1) getting into a never ending bed with the cartel is a bad idea, since ending/messing up a business deal with a cartel, probably means all of SAMCRO would be wiped out and 2) They know guns, they’ve been doing guns for 30 years or so, all guns bring is the ATF. Drugs, especially cartel level drugs brings DEA, CIA, and whole new arena that they don’t know as well.
It’s very clear to me why drugs are worse than guns for the sons, and it has nothing to do with morality.
I don’t think it’s clear. Again, your two points are that drugs bring more danger (cartels are scary), and more law enforcement attention (DEA, etc., vs. ATF). But Gemma and Bobby’s protests have been presented in such a way that to me goes beyond those practical concerns. Again, I think a scene with those issues being aired out would a be a helpful one.
It’s very clear to me why drugs are worse than guns for the sons, and it has nothing to do with morality.”
What’s clear is that you’re assuming things.
There are definitely arguments to be made for why your position on drugs/guns is correct; however, clear statements from Bobby and Gemma explaining their opinions do not exist, which was KMARKO’s point.
One question for all… My friend thinks that the picture that was turned upside down in SAMTAZ was Potter. Any thoughts on that…
I am pretty sure it was that guy Reggie.
Yeah it was the guy with the blacked out SOA tats, turning the picture upside down is a sign of disrespect for members that patch out of the club.
Am I the only one who has a problem with the fact that a SAMCRO would really be so above running drugs. I mean they run guns and they have killed. I could see if running dope was too risky, but the problem seems to be a moral one, which I think is laughable.
You are not the only one.
How come the club takes this moral high ground against working with drugs but selling high powered guns is a-ok?
There was a time when running guns wasn’t ok, either, and John Teller had to die in order to make sure they could stay in the life to which they’d become accustomed.
It’s not unlike THE GODFATHER, when Vito would not run drugs, but they did everything else. The difference is, and to borrow from Nucky Thompson, they all need to decide how much sin they can live with, how much heat they want. When they’re desire for money exceeds whatever arbitrary sense of morality they’ve constructed, what they’re willing to live with changes. Jax and Clay (and Bobby and all of them) know this, but all but Bobby are unwilling to acknowledge it. In reality, they’d have a problem with the drugs until they got used to it, claiming they don’t use or sell, and they’d continue doing it until forever, or until they get popped and put back in prison for a long time. But, we all know this is not reality, so they’ll do it until someone takes some moral stand, gets killed, which brings the club back together until something else is contrived to break up the peace. Regardless, it’s fun to watch.
To me it’s not so much what the rationale is, just that it would help the show dramatically if someone articulated it.
Coming here almost 4 years late. Watching Netflix reruns.
Part of the problem with muling/dealing dope is it puts the Sons in competition with criminal groups they sell guns to, who in turn use the guns to protect their drug interests. Moreover, the Sons supply organized criminals who operate outside of Charming but – like some real life Cosa Nostra groups – want to keep the drugs and crime outside of their own backyard. Additionally, as Juice and Bobby explained, getting involved with drugs not only draws heat from more law enforcement agencies, it also makes the club too beholden to their drug partners. As voracious and vicious as the Real IRA has proven to be, the cartel may be worse. Finally, as Piney warned, cartel involvement cannot be short-term. Like the Mafia: once you get in, you can’t get out.
Since Clay’s hands are an issue again, can someone help me understand the “don’t ride, don’t vote” rule? How is it that Piney can vote w/o riding? Last year Kozik mentioned to Tig when Tig lost his license he wouldn’t be able to vote against him since he can’t ride.
Piney still rides. It’s a three-wheeled bike, but he rides.
And I imagine there’s also a difference between being able to stay a member and being able to stay the leader. Piney was co-founder of the club with John Teller, but he’s fairly marginal in the current power structure, in part because he’s not healthy enough to try to take a more active role and perhaps bend Bobby, Opie and some of the others into helping him try for a palace coup.
Piney still rides, he just rides more of a tricycle type bike.
I’m not sure if Clay would lose his vote if he can’t ride, but they’ve made it clear that he would have to give up being head of the club.
Then without him being head of the club, he gets a much smaller cut of any earnings of the club.
Alan,
Has it been explained what it would take for a coup to occur and Clay to be oustated as the head of the club?
It would come down to a vote, but I remember Clay had decided not to allow a vote on something before. So who would have to the power to call a vote to elect a new head of the club? Would it have to be Jax as the No 2?
Wow, I didn’t think the trike would count. Clay should just hop on a trike ;)
@JOBIN – there is a sign about not riding and not voting in the clubhouse. Also remember Tig supposedly losing his right to vote when he lost his license.
Clay’s issue is with his hand, and he can’t work a bike throttle, switching to a trike isn’t going to help.
Well I see Clay’s issue more is that his hands won’t allow him to go on long rides. Or would his hand issue cause him to stop riding completely?
If he can’t go on long rides, does he just have to step down as the head of the club?
If he can’t ride all together, then he obviously loses out on being head of the club, and can’t vote either. But I also wonder if he would get still get a cut of their earnings.
Tim John,
There was a time before they all went to jail that Tig was going to lose his license, and he was going to lose his vote for that period of time. And Tig/Kozik had a convo that revolved around him getting voted in when he wasn’t voting becuase of that.
But you are correct, they did vote Kozik in while everyone was in jail.
Guys MC means MOTORCYCLE CLUB. Can’t ride, can’t vote is a simple concept. Every MC-based episode of Gangland I have ever watched emphasizes “runs” that the clubs must take. Long 2-3 day multi-state rides that every chapter has to take a half dozen or so times a year because that’s what MC’s do, they ride their asses off. Most of the time these ‘runs’ are just spoken and occur off screen because we are focusing on storylines. But basically if you are unable to ride a motorcycle, you have no voice in the club. To MC’s riding is being a man, you can’t ride, you’re a little less than that no matter what you used to be in the MC, macho BS but thats how these groups are structured. Obviously as the leader your bike is out front on a run, you cant do that you cant lead.
Last weeks ep was a slower one too, but more enjoyable. Felt like this one was 90% exposition whenever ppl talked to each other. SOA is usually towing a fine line anyway with expositional dialogue, but tonight was a little over the top. Too many scenes starting with “so, what do you want?” or “so, what’s going on?”
Did you guys see where the president of the Hell’s Angels (San Jose chapter) got murdered last weekend at a casino in Nevada by a rival gang? A few hours later, a BMW pulls up next some guys from that gang and opens fire on them. The governor declared a state of emergency. My question is, have these guys been watching SOA too much or is SOA just an accurate mirror of reality?
Mirror of reality, have you ever watched Gangland on the history channel, they have done Hells Angels, Mongols, Sons of Silence and bunch more MC’s…..and they are all drug dealing, sexist, many-racist, violent bastards…..remember that as we enjoy this fictional show. The real guys are out there and they are MUCH worse.
I agree @CPETE I have seen just about every episode of Gangland and without a doubt all the MC’s they have reported on are just as violent or even more violent as any traditional hardcore street gang. Truth is SAMCRO is super tame compared to reality.
Did anyone else notice that Chibs voice sounded really weird in the scene at the pet shop where the guy goes for his gun behind the counter and Chibs yells, “No, no, no!” It sounded like someone else re-voiced it in post-production. It didn’t sound like him at all.
After reading all the comments here, I agree with some not with others…Bottom line for me, I think
this was the best episode so far…I like the “setting
up” episodes (as I call them)…Leaving so many openings as to “what may or may not happen” I like reflecting and having my memory jogged on past episode, the “oh yeah” factor…I love this show, and as a 62 y/o Grandmother, I sometimes ponder..”what’s wrong with you?” Absolutely nothing, I love good acting, good stories and lots of action that is done as part of the story, not just for shock and awe…
Alan, you seem to imply that in Season one, the SOA member could have chosen to have his ink blacked out (rather than cut off or burnt off, which were his choices). I think the difference is that Reggie left “on good terms” in his words, from SOA. The guy who got his ink torched did not..thus he didn’t have the choice of blacking out.
Dave, I could be wrong about this, but from what I remember the guy in Season One had been told to remove the ink or black it out, but he did neither. (Jax and Opie saw the SOA ink on his back when his shirt was raised playing in the gym.) Since he violated this, he was then only given the choice of getting rid of the ink by having it torched or cut off. (I suppose they could’ve have him ink over it then but they wanted to punish him.)
I remember him saying to Jax something about not removing the ink because that’s what he was, and without the club he was nothing.
One factual misstep — a load of 30 kilos of cocaine would not warrant all the security that the Cartel and SOA bring to the enterprise. 30 keys go across the US-Mexico borders stashed in hidden compartments in load cars everyday. Losing a load that size is the cost of doing business.
200 kilos — now that would be a different deal.
I am no drug kingpin, but I don’t think the security was just for the drugs. 1) They were also picking up a crapload of guns from the Sons and 2) Romeo mentioned that they were in a turf war with another cartel. I think the security was to protect the guns as much as if not more than the drugs….and also maybe to remind the Sons of who they are dealing i.e. an army or murderous bastards who roll very heavy.
Does SAMCRO stand for Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original?
Correct. SAMTAZ, from what I assume stands for Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Tucson Arizona