‘Southland’ – ‘Community’: She rolls on Shabbos

A very quick review of last night’s “Southland” coming up just as soon as I get to punch you in the face…
Where last week’s episode spotlighted all the things I like about “Southland” across all the partnerships, “Community” only went 1-for-3 for me. The Cooper/Tang stuff played to all the show’s strengths: anecdotal (the retaliatory punch idea was as perfect a scene as they’ve done), funny at times, touching at others, and in the end (with the pedophile’s neighbors pulling an “I am Spartacus!” routine), a story about the job’s many frustrations.
Sammy and Ben’s storyline returned to Sammy’s fixation with getting various gang leaders off the street, and while that’s always been a part of the character, it’s never been a part of the character I cared much about, and one I was hoping would be largely left behind now that he was riding in a regular patrol car with Ben. And I’ll be honest about the Lydia storyline: my interest in that wandered very early (as it unfortunately often does during the detective stories, even though I like Regina King so much) and only wandered back at the very end when she was feeling lonely at seeing her partner with his large, happy family. If you were to quiz me on the two of them were up to at work, I wouldn’t be able to tell you this morning.
What did everybody else think?
I kind of liked the Sammy storyline. His fixation with getting certain gang leaders off the street reminds me a little bit of either McNulty or Carver’s you do not get to win speech.
Did I miss an episode somewhere, or has there been just about zero follow up on the story of the guy that walked into the precinct and shot the place up like crazy?
The only follow up was last week Ben walked into the station and there was mural about the shooting, and all the office area was police taped because of the glass used to be.
Alan,
I loved the retaliatory punch scene. I’m loving the more random short views into the cop’s day to day that they are interweaving much more this season.
Really enjoying Lucy Liu as Michael Cudlitz partner, they have a great chemistry together.
I’m having trouble with Ben this season. Last year he was the cop who cared too much about certain things, and was a bit damaged from being attacked when he was a still a kid. This year he just seems constantly on edge and tense, and they never really explained how he so quickly became that way.
I feel like they are setting Lydia’s character up for a personal story this season. I didn’t watch the previews (and I know the rules), so this is all conjecture, but last season Sammy had the personal life story, I think Lydia will be explored a bit this year.
Sammy, on the other hand, is going to get a cop killed the way he just sort of does what he wants.
I love Coop and Tang together, they have a great chemistry. I hope they don’t go back to Coop and his back problems, I’ve had enough from last season. I thought when he said he was sore, from the giant wrestling of last week, it would resurface, but I am glad it didn’t.
Agree with much said above. In general, I like this season so far, especially the Liu Cudlitz pairing. I had no idea Lucy Liu could come off like this. Sammy and Ben together is also fine, but I too miss any reference to Ben’s background, especially his relationship to his father, and the sort of twisted way that drove him to blue collar police work. Whole theme of “community” in each case this week was well played, I thought.
Is it just me, or has Sherman become a total a-hole in the time he’s been partnered with Sammy? I keep thinking that by Episode 5, he’s going to sound just like Dewey.
He has become an a-hole. I think it’s part of him growing as a cop but either way, I don’t care for the “new” Ben.
He’s becoming an a$$hole because of the lack of gratitude he’s getting from the people he sets out to help while putting his life in danger. Not to mention he’s surrounded by the most cynical cops you’ll see this side of NYPD Blue. Couldn’t expect him to be a wide eyed, idealistic rookie forever.
Don’t tease us with “Community” in the headlines, Alan. I thought there was some news about my favorite half-hour comedy.
the episode name was community.
I agree, Ryan Atwood, who I normally liked on the show, seems to have become a total douche this season. I don’t know why that is.
I absolutely love the Liu/Cudlitz partnership. They’ve been the best part of the season so far.
I used to really love this show. I helped save it when it was canceled and did what I could to get it renewed. Now I’m wondering why I wasted my time. Last season was good, not great, this season I have not been impressed. I like Lucy, she is great. Regina has been standout in the eps this season except for the last ep where no one stood out. Typically Shawn is always standout, he is such a brilliant actor but I guess he can only work with what is written for him. I hope the show gets better but I’m not counting on it and I doubt there will be a 5th season and if there is I doubt I will watch. Sad to say since I used to really love the show.
I like the trimmed down version of the show much better. That said, the detective story lines have been lame this year. I also like King and she’s been great on this show in the past, but they aren’t giving her much to work with this year. Also, her new partner isn’t doing it for me either. Wish they would have kept Sucre from Prison Break.
He’s busy with Work It. Oh wait…
I will continue to watch this series, besides being a good cop drama it’s the only american TV show with a portuguese song in the main title, good enough for me.
As much as I like “Canção Do Mar”, I think this show has a lot more (better) reasons for watching…
I liked it. The only problem right now is Lydia’s new partner. He’s boring.
Loved Ben’s sudden fame. lol
I was fine with the Sammy/Ben stuff, but a little bit surprised at how nonchalant everyone was about them leaving their post (resulting in a shoot out) and then leaving that guy tied to the pole, where he was murdered.
Also, for all the new captain’s talk about being hard on criminals, I’m surprised how up tight he got about Ben punching that girl last week.
Tang and Cooper make such a good team. I think she brings out his nicer, funnier side.
The Lydia stuff isn’t working for me at all. All she and her partner seem to do is drive and talk.