Summer TV preview

The 2009-10 network TV season is over, and summer TV is about to kick into gear, with plenty of new and returning shows. Among the notable summer series:
June 1: Returning: “America’s Got Talent” (NBC), “Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox), “Wipeout” (ABC). New: “Losing it With Jillian “(NBC), in which the “Biggest Loser” trainer does one-on-one lifestyle interventions.
June 2: Returning: “Tosh.0” (COM), “Toddlers & Tiaras” (TLC). New: “Are We There Yet?” (TBS), a sitcom with Terry Crews stepping into Ice Cube’s role from the movies.
June 3: Returning: “Burn Notice” (USA), “Royal Pains” (USA)
June 4: Returning: “Flashpoint” (CBS).
June 5: Returning: “Three Rivers” (CBS)
June 6: Returning: “Drop Dead Diva” (LIFE), “Ice Road Truckers” (HIS), “Sons of Tucson” (CBS). New: “Top Shot” (HIS), a marksmanship competition based on different historical eras; “The Hard Times of RJ Berger” (MTV), a comedy about a well-endowed high school outcast.
June 7: Returning: “Lie to Me” (Fox), “Behind the Music “(VH1), “Last Comic Standing” (NBC), “Secret Life of the American Teenager” (FAM), “Dance Your Ass Off” (Oxygen. New: “Neighbors From Hell” (TBS), an animated comedy about a family of demons undercover on Earth; “Persons Unknown” (NBC), new drama starring Alan Ruck and Jason Wiles, about a group of strangers who wake up in a remote location and try to figure out who they are and how they got there; “The Good Guys” (Fox), buddy cop comedy that previewed a few weeks ago.
June 8: New: “Pretty Little Liars” (FAM), drama about four girls searching for their missing friend.
June 9: New: “Work of Art: The Next Great Artist” (BRV); another talent search reality show; “You’re Cut Off!” (VH1), reality show about spoiled princesses forced to live more modestly.
June 10: Returning: “Penn & Teller: Bullshit” (SHO). New: “Bethenny’s Getting Married?”(BRV), a “Real Housewives of NY” spin-off; “The Green Room” (SHO), a talk show where stand-up comics gather to tell stories and try to make each other laugh.
June 11: Returning: “Glenn Martin DDS” (NIK).
June 13: Returning: “True Blood” (HBO), “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” (E!). New: “Unnatural History” (TOON), Cartoon Network tries a live-action mystery series; “Holly’s World” (E!), another “Girls Next Door” spin-off focusing on Holly Madison.
June 14: New: “Warren the Ape”(MTV), a reality show parody featuring the puppet sidekick from “Greg the Bunny.”
June 15: Returning” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List”(BRV). New: “Double Exposure” (BRV), reality show about celebrity photographers Markus Klinko and Indrani.
June 16: Returning: “Man vs. Food” (TRV), “Top Chef” (BRV). New: “Hot in Cleveland” (TV Land), sitcom starring Jane Leeves, Valerie Bertinellie and Wendie Malick as four LA friends who move to Cleveland in a house managed by Betty White.
June 20: Returning: “Leverage” (TNT). New: “The Real L Word” (SHO), docu-soap about LA lesbians; “Scoundrels” (ABC), drama starring Virginia Madsen and David James Elliott as heads of a family of criminals; “The Gates” (ABC), drama starring Rhona Mitra and Chandra West about mysterious doings at a gated community.
June 22: Returning: “Hawthorne” (TNT). New: “Memphis Beat” (TNT), drama with Jason Lee as an Elvis-loving Memphis cop; Downfall (ABC), a game show played on the roof of a skyscraper.
June 24: Returning: “Futurama” (COM). New: “Boston Med” (ABC), another docu-series from the team responsible for “Hopkins”; “Rookie Blue” (ABC), cop drama starring Missy Peregrym.
June 27: Returning: “Hung” (HBO), “Entourage” (HBO).
June 28: Returning: “Make It Or Break It” (FAM), “Intervention” (A&E). New: “Huge”(FAM), drama from the creator of “My So-Called Life,” about teens bonding at a weight loss camp.
June 29: Returning: “Rescue Me” (FX). New: “Louie” (FX), low-key comedy written, directed, produced by and starring Louis C.K.
June 30: Returning: “Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns” (TBS), “The Real World” (MTV).
July 6: Returning: “Warehouse 13” (Syfy)
July 7: New: “The Choir” (BBC), British reality series about a choirmaster trying to recruit unlikely new members.
July 8: Returning: “Big Brother” (CBS)
July 9: Returning: “Eureka” (Syfy). New: “Haven” (Syfy), drama adapted from Stephen King novella “The Colorado Kid,” about an FBI agent in a small Maine town full of unexplained mysteries.
July 10: New: “The Bridge” (CBS), Canadian import drama about a cop (Aaron Douglas) who becomes the head of his local police union.
July 11: Returning: “The TO Show” (VH1). New: “Ocho Cinco” (VH1), a reality show starring the Bengals wide receiver formerly known as Chad Johnson.
July 12: Returning: “The Closer” (TNT). New: “Rizzoli & Isles” (TNT), drama about a Boston cop (Angie Harmon) getting help from her medical examiner friend (Sasha Alexander).
July 13: Returning: “White Collar” (USA). New: “Covert Affairs” (USA), spy drama starring Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham; “The Glades” (A&E), drama about a Chicago cop (Australian actor Matt Passmore) who relocates to a sleepy Florida town.
July 14: Returning: “Psych” (USA), “Pros vs. Joes” (Spike).
July 15: New: “Mary Knows Best” (Syfy), reality show about radio psychic Mary Occhino and her family.
July 24: Returning: “Being Human” (BBC)
July 25: Returning: “Mad Men” (AMC), “My Boys” (TBS)
July 27: New: “Masterchef” (Fox), Gordon Ramsay’s spin on “Top Chef.”
July 29: Returning: “Jersey Shore” (MTV)
Aug. 1: New: “Rubicon” (AMC), conspiracy thriller starring James Badge Dale and Miranda Richardson.
Aug. 3: Returning: “Shaq Vs.” (ABC). New: “Big Lake” (COM), Will Ferrell-produced comedy starring Chris Gethard and “SNL” alums Chris Parnell and Horatio Sanz.
Aug. 4: Returning: “Dark Blue” (TNT)
Aug. 9: Returning: “Dating in the Dark” (ABC). New: “Bachelor Pad” (ABC), a “Bachelor” spin-off featuring 20 alums from the series and “The Bachelorette” living under one roof.
Aug. 11: Returning: “Hard Knocks” (HBO)
Aug. 16: Returning: “Weeds” (SHO). New: “The Big C” (SHO), dramedy starring Laura Linney as a teacher diagnosed with cancer.
Aug. 20: New: “Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town” (IFC), with the Canadian comedy troupe reuniting for what they describe as a “gothic comic murder mystery.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The Piper Perabo USA thing looks moderately interesting in a disposable White Collar Burn Notice way. I hope you get a chance to see it early and can give us your take.
July 25 is so far away…
Where’s Sons of Anarchy?
Doesn’t return until September…
This pop-up as shit on the mobile site really makes me not want to visit, Alan. Half of my iPhone screen is taken up with useless information and ads.
What pop up ad stuff? My Iphone is strong!!!!!
“as” = “ad”.
Pop-up ad shit.
No pop up on Droid. Droid >> iPhone
Actually June 30th is the Season 3 finale for In Plain Sight. They have a spring season. New episodes Wednesdays 10/9 C up through the finale!
Yay for Burn Notice. In honor of the new season I’m going to imagine Michael Westin narrating my daily life for the next week.
Hadn’t really seen or heard anything about Rubicon but then I noticed it stars Leckie from The Pacific so I read up on the premise…sounds like it could be interesting.
Alan, have you seen a pilot or anything of the sort for it? If so, what did you think?
[www.amctv.com]
I wasn’t a fan of the Louie CK show on HBO. Curious what his FX show will be like. I’ll watch it since I love “Rescue Me”.
Mad Men!!!
FWIW, I hated “Lucky Louie” on HBO and I really liked the FX pilot for his new show.
Glad to hear it. Louis CK is hilarious, but that HBO show was painful.
Oh wow, Rescue Me and Louie are on the same night? I’m going to be a happy man on Tuesdays starting June 29th.
I am enormously excited for both Persons Unknown and Rubicon. Love the premises. Seen any of either of them yet, Alan?
Also really hoping the Last Comic Standing reboot works better. And ashamed to say I’ll be spending 3 hours every week on the terribly addictive Big Brother.
I’m going to chime in and say that the mobile version of this site is functionally useless. Between the huge ads and the landing page that prompts you to download the HitFix app (how does a landing page load so slowly?) I always have to wait until I’m at a desktop to read something on HitFix.
Fantastic content though, Alan, as always. I’m particularly excited for the return of Futurama, justice long in the making. As well, The Big C, Rescue Me, Louie and True Blood. The Venture Brothers is also set to return in late August.
OK, going to chime in here — we don’t have a mobile browser version of the site yet. That’s in the plans for the next few months. Could you please elaborate? Are you talking about problems with the iPhone app? Please send any problems or concerns to news@hitfix.com. We pride ourselves at doing everything we can to make our users happy, sometimes it just can’t happen with the flip o a switch. If you’re annoyed contact us, don’t vent at Alan (It’s getting old people.)
Sorry, yeah I meant the iPhone app, not the mobile site up above. The fixed menus at the top and the bottome, plus the movie ads above the fixed menu on the bottom, means you only have half of your iphone screen available to read and scroll through any articles.
@JustinCohen – I have trouble getting Alan’s blog at all on the iPhone app. Will email, but I’m posting it here in case more savvy users see this and might be able to direct me in case I’m missing something. Many thanks.
Sorry, I think I confused Justin Cohen for the unnamed commenter at 1:05 EST to whom my comment is directed.
Well, it’s a free app. No offense, but a lot of free apps have worse ad set ups. We’re planning on releasing an update to the iPhone app also in the next few months and one of the goals will be to make it easier to get to all the blogs. But unfortunately, ads are a way of life. If you can get enough people who want to pay for a paid app with no ads, we’d consider it.
Thanks for answering. I totally get it, I just wanted to make sure it wasn’t user error on my part.
Looking forward to True Blood, Top Chef, Entourage, and Mad Men and will keep an eye on Rubicon if it is any good.
The countdown to Mad Men begins, 57 days.
Alan, have you seen a pilot or anything yet for The Big C?
For those of you who liked the fantastic music on Hung last summer, the soundtrack drops on 6/22.
I can’t wait for Madmen. 57 days seems like an eternity.
You know, there’s an awful lot of good stuff on this summer. More than I can ever remember, actually. Forgot about the return of Hung and, of course, there’s Lie to Me, Psych, Penn and Teller, and I’ll probably stick with White Collar a bit longer as well.
And not only is there Persons Unknown and Rubicon but also The Gates and Haven premiering, all with mystery elements. If I’m not mistaken, that’s more than this entire past season yielded.
Even three new comedies – The Big C, Louie, Big Lake – I have high hopes for. Very impressive.
That’s a lot of shows (including about half I’ll probably watch).
Is this more new summer programming than in past years, or does it just look like more when you see it all in one place?
Assuming there is no NYC Prep season 2?
Sorry, new to the comment system. Anyway, I’m so glad to see Jason Lee back on TV, I’ll endure even a cop show to see him again. I have an inexplicable crush on him.
“”The Hard Times of RJ Berger” (MTV), a comedy about a well-endowed high school outcast. ”
A well endowed MALE outcast no doubt -what is it with all this discrimination – lets see a well endowed female outcast! (As opposed to all those anorexia cases which are the De rigueur on US TV)
Alan, I know you were kind of disappointed with the way Hung ended last season. Will you still be blogging about it this summer?
Not sure yet. I didn’t love the ending, either. We’ll see how the new episodes are, and then I’ll decide.
Out of that long list, only Mad Men and Rubicon are essential viewing. American TV is so pathetic right now.
You realize these shows are premiering during the summer for a reason, right?
My Boys (love it)
Jamie Kaler, Jordana Spiro and Jim Gaffigan, this show is underrated
Saving Grace returns for final episodes on June 16.
Does anyone know if there is another season of “Durham Country” on BBCamerica?
I don’t know how many have aired on BBC America, but in Canada (where the show hails from), I know we’ve aired 2 seasons and a third is either in, or should have wrapped, production by now. I hope that helps a little. :)
Has anyone seen Scoundrels? Any good?
Thanks Alden. Two seasons of “Durham County” have aired and it’s very good. Glad to know there will be a third, at least in Canada. Hope it comes here. It’s a good show.
I keep hoping to see that In Treatment will be back soon.
I keep hoping to see that In Treatment will be back soon.
True Blood 3 and Mad Men 4 are the only things I’m looking forward to this summer.
Did I miss the return of players on spike..I tought it had potential..
Spike’s website says the show will be back in July. No other details.
No Dexter this summer? Was it delayed because of the star’s illness?
Dexter tends to air in the fall.
Oops. My mistake. Now that you say that, I watched it last summer On Demand and was confused. Thanks.
Heard anything about Memphis Blues? I don’t generally like cop shows but that sounds cool.
I think you misspelled Bertinelli
cause the DVR is not full enough –
Boston Med
Royal Pains
Hot in Cleveland (worth a shot)
and
Mad Men
I finally got the rerun of the pilot to Royal Pains. I have yet to watch ep 1.02… but I like Feuerstein (and at that taping of Good Morning Miami – I even learned how to pronounce it!)
Is there a logic to which networks you cover for the above list? It’s not broadcast vs cable or Scripted vs Reality. I only ask because of the shows starting or returning to TLC.
And I retract. I see Toddlers & Tiaras, just not Kate Plus Eight (gag me) or The Little Couple (which I actually like (and which doesn’t have an airdate yet)
Just thought that I would point out that the horrible looking “Rookie Blue” is also a Canadian import.
P.S. My captcha for this is “nonfatal Agriculture”. Fantastic.
Also,
VENTURE BROTHERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sorry, a question about the blog:-
I wonder if anyone else is experiencing the same problem. I’m trying to get to some of the earlier posts to read, but it keeps loading the same first front page of this blog no matter which page number I click on.
(Also, is there an easier way to find older posts (with tags) of a particular show that I just haven’t noticed?)
Wait, how is Tres Rios still on TV? Wasn’t that show cancelled way back in October? Is this all part of Nina Tassler’s plan to make Alex O’Laughlin a CBS superstar?