Summer TV preview

Senior Television Writer
05.29.10 60 Comments

The 2009-10 network TV season is over, and summer TV is about to kick into gear, with plenty of new and returning shows. Among the notable summer series:

June 1: Returning: “America’s Got Talent” (NBC), “Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox), “Wipeout” (ABC). New: “Losing it With Jillian “(NBC), in which the “Biggest Loser” trainer does one-on-one lifestyle interventions.
June 2: Returning: “Tosh.0” (COM), “Toddlers & Tiaras” (TLC). New: “Are We There Yet?” (TBS), a sitcom with Terry Crews stepping into Ice Cube’s role from the movies.
June 3: Returning: “Burn Notice” (USA), “Royal Pains” (USA)
June 4: Returning: “Flashpoint” (CBS).
June 5: Returning: “Three Rivers” (CBS)
June 6: Returning: “Drop Dead Diva” (LIFE), “Ice Road Truckers” (HIS), “Sons of Tucson” (CBS). New: “Top Shot” (HIS), a marksmanship competition based on different historical eras; “The Hard Times of RJ Berger” (MTV), a comedy about a well-endowed high school outcast.
June 7: Returning: “Lie to Me” (Fox), “Behind the Music “(VH1), “Last Comic Standing” (NBC), “Secret Life of the American Teenager” (FAM), “Dance Your Ass Off” (Oxygen. New: “Neighbors From Hell” (TBS), an animated comedy about a family of demons undercover on Earth; “Persons Unknown” (NBC), new drama starring Alan Ruck and Jason Wiles, about a group of strangers who wake up in a remote location and try to figure out who they are and how they got there; “The Good Guys” (Fox), buddy cop comedy that previewed a few weeks ago.
June 8: New: “Pretty Little Liars” (FAM), drama about four girls searching for their missing friend.
June 9: New: “Work of Art: The Next Great Artist” (BRV); another talent search reality show; “You’re Cut Off!” (VH1), reality show about spoiled princesses forced to live more modestly.
June 10: Returning: “Penn & Teller: Bullshit” (SHO). New: “Bethenny’s Getting Married?”(BRV), a “Real Housewives of NY” spin-off; “The Green Room” (SHO), a talk show where stand-up comics gather to tell stories and try to make each other laugh.
June 11: Returning: “Glenn Martin DDS” (NIK).
June 13: Returning: “True Blood” (HBO), “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” (E!). New: “Unnatural History” (TOON), Cartoon Network tries a live-action mystery series; “Holly’s World” (E!), another “Girls Next Door” spin-off focusing on Holly Madison.
June 14: New: “Warren the Ape”(MTV), a reality show parody featuring the puppet sidekick from “Greg the Bunny.”
June 15: Returning” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List”(BRV). New: “Double Exposure” (BRV), reality show about celebrity photographers Markus Klinko and Indrani.
June 16: Returning: “Man vs. Food” (TRV), “Top Chef” (BRV). New: “Hot in Cleveland” (TV Land), sitcom starring Jane Leeves, Valerie Bertinellie and Wendie Malick as four LA friends who move to Cleveland in a house managed by Betty White.
June 20: Returning: “Leverage” (TNT). New: “The Real L Word” (SHO), docu-soap about LA lesbians; “Scoundrels” (ABC), drama starring Virginia Madsen and David James Elliott as heads of a family of criminals; “The Gates” (ABC), drama starring Rhona Mitra and Chandra West about mysterious doings at a gated community.
June 22: Returning: “Hawthorne” (TNT). New: “Memphis Beat” (TNT), drama with Jason Lee as an Elvis-loving Memphis cop; Downfall (ABC), a game show played on the roof of a skyscraper.
June 24: Returning: “Futurama” (COM). New: “Boston Med” (ABC), another docu-series from the team responsible for “Hopkins”; “Rookie Blue” (ABC), cop drama starring Missy Peregrym.
June 27: Returning: “Hung” (HBO), “Entourage” (HBO).
June 28: Returning: “Make It Or Break It” (FAM), “Intervention” (A&E). New: “Huge”(FAM), drama from the creator of “My So-Called Life,” about teens bonding at a weight loss camp.
June 29: Returning: “Rescue Me” (FX). New: “Louie” (FX), low-key comedy written, directed, produced by and starring Louis C.K.
June 30: Returning: “Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns” (TBS), “The Real World” (MTV).
July 6: Returning: “Warehouse 13” (Syfy)
July 7: New: “The Choir” (BBC), British reality series about a choirmaster trying to recruit unlikely new members.
July 8: Returning: “Big Brother” (CBS)
July 9: Returning: “Eureka” (Syfy). New: “Haven” (Syfy), drama adapted from Stephen King novella “The Colorado Kid,” about an FBI agent in a small Maine town full of unexplained mysteries.
July 10: New: “The Bridge” (CBS), Canadian import drama about a cop (Aaron Douglas) who becomes the head of his local police union.
July 11: Returning: “The TO Show” (VH1). New: “Ocho Cinco” (VH1), a reality show starring the Bengals wide receiver formerly known as Chad Johnson.
July 12: Returning: “The Closer” (TNT). New: “Rizzoli & Isles” (TNT), drama about a Boston cop (Angie Harmon) getting help from her medical examiner friend (Sasha Alexander).
July 13: Returning: “White Collar” (USA). New: “Covert Affairs” (USA), spy drama starring Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham; “The Glades” (A&E), drama about a Chicago cop (Australian actor Matt Passmore) who relocates to a sleepy Florida town.
July 14: Returning: “Psych” (USA), “Pros vs. Joes” (Spike).
July 15: New: “Mary Knows Best” (Syfy), reality show about radio psychic Mary Occhino and her family.
July 24: Returning: “Being Human” (BBC)
July 25: Returning: “Mad Men” (AMC), “My Boys” (TBS)
July 27: New: “Masterchef” (Fox), Gordon Ramsay’s spin on “Top Chef.”
July 29: Returning: “Jersey Shore” (MTV)
Aug. 1: New: “Rubicon” (AMC), conspiracy thriller starring James Badge Dale and Miranda Richardson.
Aug. 3: Returning: “Shaq Vs.” (ABC). New: “Big Lake” (COM), Will Ferrell-produced comedy starring Chris Gethard and “SNL” alums Chris Parnell and Horatio Sanz.
Aug. 4: Returning: “Dark Blue” (TNT)
Aug. 9: Returning: “Dating in the Dark” (ABC). New: “Bachelor Pad” (ABC), a “Bachelor” spin-off featuring 20 alums from the series and “The Bachelorette” living under one roof.
Aug. 11: Returning: “Hard Knocks” (HBO)
Aug. 16: Returning: “Weeds” (SHO). New: “The Big C” (SHO), dramedy starring Laura Linney as a teacher diagnosed with cancer.
Aug. 20: New: “Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town” (IFC), with the Canadian comedy troupe reuniting for what they describe as a “gothic comic murder mystery.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com

