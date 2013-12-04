Talkback: ‘Arrow’ – ‘The Scientist’

Yesterday morning, I posted some thoughts on “Arrow,” which has really turned into a solid superhero show, and which has been such a success for the CW that it’s being used to try to launch another DC hero show. We got the first taste of that tonight with the introduction of Grant Gustin as (very) young police scientist Barry Allen, whom you nerds might know as the Flash. Ordinarily, I’d be all Get Off My Lawn about Barry being played by such a CW-appropriate actor – especially since the most famous version of Green Arrow himself is a middle-aged guy who does not have Stephen Amell’s physique – but I liked Gustin, and the writers’ take on the character, just as I’ve come to like Amell as a studlier Oliver Queen.

While I’ve been enjoying “Arrow,” it’s not the kind of show I’d have enough to say about weekly, but this seems a good opportunity to check in with the audience to see how you felt about what was designed as a big episode (albeit only the beginning of this particular arc), about the continuation of last week’s cliffhanger, etc. What did everybody else think of “The Scientist”?

