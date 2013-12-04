Talkback: ‘Arrow’ – ‘The Scientist’

Yesterday morning, I posted some thoughts on “Arrow,” which has really turned into a solid superhero show, and which has been such a success for the CW that it’s being used to try to launch another DC hero show. We got the first taste of that tonight with the introduction of Grant Gustin as (very) young police scientist Barry Allen, whom you nerds might know as the Flash. Ordinarily, I’d be all Get Off My Lawn about Barry being played by such a CW-appropriate actor – especially since the most famous version of Green Arrow himself is a middle-aged guy who does not have Stephen Amell’s physique – but I liked Gustin, and the writers’ take on the character, just as I’ve come to like Amell as a studlier Oliver Queen.
While I’ve been enjoying “Arrow,” it’s not the kind of show I’d have enough to say about weekly, but this seems a good opportunity to check in with the audience to see how you felt about what was designed as a big episode (albeit only the beginning of this particular arc), about the continuation of last week’s cliffhanger, etc. What did everybody else think of “The Scientist”?
I remember watching the pilot and being underwhelmed by Stephen Amell, but damn if didn’t quickly change my tune. He flat out makes this show work.
He really has grown nicely into the role, I remember him being so stiff and wooden at the beginning. I mean, he still is, but that’s because the character is stiff and wooden and it looks like a deliberate acting choice now instead of just him acting it badly.
Though, ever since Alan mentioned that he never moves his arms when he’s wearing suits, I can’t not see it. He really doesn’t move them at all and it’s perplexing. It almost looks like he’s too buff for normal clothes and if he moves too quickly the material’s gonna rip or something.
Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING is clicking with Arrow right now.
There are “better” TV shows right now, but there is no more FUN show on any network, broadcast or cable.
While tonight’s cliffhanger was as HOLY SHIT as last week’s return of Malcolm, it was perfect.
Seriously… everything Arrow does well covers up for every flaw it may have.
As for the way Amell portrays Oliver, Alan… I look at him like he’s constantly… clenching, for lack of a better word.
I actually think this is a choice. It’s like Oliver is a coiled snake. He’s hiding himself, the real part of himself, from everyone around him, and it shows in his outward continence as someone constantly uncomfortable with his surroundings.
He hasn’t learned to really play the rich fool as much as say, Batman learned to do when he would be pretending to be Bruce Wayne.
The one thing the show gets right is the real person is The Arrow and Oliver Queen is the mask, just as Bruce Wayne died when he was 8 years old when his parents were murdered and Batman was born then, Oliver Queen did die on the island.
I like the choice by Amell, to play Oliver stiffly as he does. I mean, he’s good enough in the light moments, the kind of comedic moments David Boreanaz became so good at on Angel, that I have to believe Oliver being stiff is more a choice of Amell’s at this point as opposed to a default setting.
Good episode. Surprised with how Arrow chose to end his limited partnership with Roy… that was way harsh.
Can’t wait until next week. It looks, from a brief flash (no pun intended), that we finally get Oliver in an actual mask starting next week. So that’s awesome.
*was NOT, not was… wish we could edit.
This is easily one of my favorite shows on television. It consistently entertains better than just about any program out right now. This show deserves more praise and acknowledgement than it has been getting.
Well… That was pretty fun. I am SO ready for my Flash series now.
Had to suspend my disbelief a bit more often than usual tonight but this show is so cool I don’t even care.
That motorcycle chase was really fun.
I really don’t understand how Arrow makes all their fight scenes look so damn awesome on a shoestring CW budget when bigger network shows (cough Agents of zzzzzzzz cough) look so cheap and like they’re filmed on the back lot of my local Target.
I can’t think of another show on right now that does fight sequences as well as “Arrow.” I don’t know how much of the stunt work is actually Amell (it must be some, I don’t know how else they’d get it to look like it does), but he at least looks believable doing it.
They’ve got a really good cinematographer and/or fight choreographer. They do a lot of good things with light, angles, cuts and movement given their budget.
It helps that most of the scenes are dark(but strategically lit) – that lets them get away with a lot.
They do some fantastic stuff on that show in that regard.
It sounds absurd to say I hope this show gets some Emmy attention but…they have stunt categories that it really should get some Emmy attention from. So much better looking than it has any right to be.
Strike Back’s action/stunt work is easily better and it’s a much bigger tragedy that those guys don’t get any props at award shows, but Arrow is definitely second after it. I can’t think of any other shows that are close to them.
All you have to do is see the words “An ABC Production” to know why it looks as cheap as it does.
While I thought tonight’s episode was a little underwhelming, it looks to have set up next week for a dynamite hour. I agree with whoever said this is the most fun show on television. The show plays dark sometimes but doesn’t take itself too serious while managing to be more serious and focused than say Smallville or something.
I’m glad to see that other people are enjoying this show as much as I am!
Even middle aged bearded Ollie was ripped and women thought he was a babe. I do not get where you were going with the middle aged Ollie comment in the article.
But he’s an old guy, and so much of his character (especially after Grell took over in the ’80s) was defined by him being too old for the crap the younger heroes put up with. Comic book Ollie is a stud (obviously, when you date Black Canary for that long, you have appeal to the ladies), but he wasn’t Stephen Amell.
My favorite part was when Barry was crawling all over the shelf of dangerous chemicals, with lightning and thunder crashing ominously in the background, in a spot-on nod to Barry’s origin story in the comics. Loved it.
I thought this was my favourite episode of Season 2 so far. It was a lot of fun, I liked Barry Allen a lot, and the island stuff really tied in with the stuff going on in the present, which is sometimes a problem for the show.
So glad you got aboard with Arrow Alan. I look forward to seeing it covered here more. I have watched from the beginning, and while the first half of season one had some problems, in the second half the show really found it’s stride and has been knocking it out of the park every week since. There is nothing I dislike about the show now, it’s definitely the show I look forward to with the most excitement every week.
Could not agree more!
I thought BA’s portrayal was a bit too Peter Parker meets the Fitz Simmons, but maybe they’ll tone it down a bit.
I didn’t pick this show up, since I never thought of Green Arrow as more than a 3rd tier DC character (for the familiar reasons, not really a superhero, kind of like Batman, just a “guy who works out a lot”). However, I think I could get into a Flash series. Maybe I’ll give Arrow a try too.
I did not watch Arrow last year but I kept hearing good things about it (and frankly any show that hires John Barrowman has to be tried) so I caught up over the summer and am now hooked. It packs a lot in and I actually like the Island flashbacks. The lawyer/girlfriend could be better, not sure if it’s the actress or the ways its written.
Absolutely loved Barry Allen. Reminded me of Peter Parker. How can you not root for this guy! Tons of charm. Also, looks like Slade is about to become Death Stroke soon!!!
I adored Barry. So cute, so nerdy, and it’s a great idea to fix him up with Felicity, especially since Oliver so far gives no quarter to the shippers. More of him, please.
I think some people were probably expecting a more buff person to play Allen than Gust, but the creators & writers nailed it. Having been a “The Flash” fan for over thirty years I know that the Barry Allen of DC Comics history is clumsy, shy, and a detail oriented individual. I was excited to see Flash in action but it appears we may have to wait for the series itself to see that. As far as “Arrow” goes, it just gets better every week. The showrunners do an excellent job of keeping details complicated, but not so much that you get lost. It’s easily in my top five to watch every week.
Most fun on TV.
As young as Grant Gustin looked on Arrow last week, I think he would have been a better Wally West “Flash”.