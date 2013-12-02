Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Rehearsal Dinner’

Okay, kids, it’s time once again to talk about a new “How I Met Your Mother.” Like most of the recent episodes, “The Rehearsal Dinner” largely took place away from the Farhampton Inn (even the present-day material was set elsewhere in town). Like much of this season, and the entire Robin/Barney relationship, it dealt with Barney seeming to act like a sociopath, then gave us a twist suggesting all was not as it seemed. And it was among the most Canadian episodes the show has ever done. (More than the Canadian jokes, I enjoyed seeing the couple in the background of MacLaren’s go through an entire lifetime – including birth of a child, that kid’s graduation, and then the death of the husband in old age – while the gang were telling said jokes.)

Did those elements add up to a satisfying viewing experience for you? Did the twist at the end redeem earlier behavior by Barney and Ted? Were you pleased with the cameo and the musical performance?

Have at it.