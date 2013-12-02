Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Rehearsal Dinner’

Okay, kids, it’s time once again to talk about a new “How I Met Your Mother.” Like most of the recent episodes, “The Rehearsal Dinner” largely took place away from the Farhampton Inn (even the present-day material was set elsewhere in town). Like much of this season, and the entire Robin/Barney relationship, it dealt with Barney seeming to act like a sociopath, then gave us a twist suggesting all was not as it seemed. And it was among the most Canadian episodes the show has ever done. (More than the Canadian jokes, I enjoyed seeing the couple in the background of MacLaren’s go through an entire lifetime – including birth of a child, that kid’s graduation, and then the death of the husband in old age – while the gang were telling said jokes.)
Did those elements add up to a satisfying viewing experience for you? Did the twist at the end redeem earlier behavior by Barney and Ted? Were you pleased with the cameo and the musical performance?
Have at it.
Like far too many episodes over the last 2-3 seasons, they put very little effort into the humor for the first 28 minutes; it was a really nice ending, but this is a sitcom – it doesn’t hurt to make the first 95% funny
I liked the ending, but it took way too long to get there.
It did indeed work for me in spite of everything. Plus if the show is going to become surreal, at least the surreal gags were funny. The background gag you mentioned plus the sign that said “Ice Store 6 mi.”
Something else I noticed: Cristin Milioti was listed as a cast member along with the rest of the gang even though she didn’t appear in this episode. Is she technically a regular now?
She’s been listed as a regular all season.
I did not realize that. Only just noticed this week. Thanks.
I liked the ending. It was sweet and the cameos were fine. It just too way, way too long to get there.
I really didn’t think the ending redeemed the episode. Actually, to me the ending made me ask my GF if they will ever do a good HIMYM again.
I think all the Canadian jokes weren’t up to par with the previous Canadian jokes they’ve used, and I don’t think Barney’s surprise Canadian rehearsal dinner was as ‘romantic’ as they made it out to be.
Maybe I’m just jaded on the whole Barney and Robin relationship, but I didn’t care for this episode at all.
I enjoyed all the above and Ted playing the piano whilst it moved across the ice. I watched an episode of Dougie Howser MD the other day because it was just on re-runs….I cannot believe such a sweet kid is this incredible sociopath, he is more like the character he played on Law and Order Criminal Intent…..a psycho! Where did it all go wrong NPH.
I continue to love this season of HIMYM. There have been a few clunkers but overall this has been a strong final run for the series so far. Of course it helps that I like Barney and Robin, both individually and as a couple.
The characters still connect with me on a emotional level and I laugh repeatedly throughout most episodes. Rehearsal Dinner was another great example on both counts in my opinion. Hopefully the show can keep this up and end on a very strong note.
I must admit, now that we know for sure that Marshall’s finally arriving at the inn in the next episode, I was just anxious to get this episode out of the way. It appears that these two episodes were happening in parallel, which explains why we didn’t see the gang in the present day in ‘Bedtime Stories’ and why we didn’t see Marshall in the present day in this episode.
Additionally, there were so many plot threads that were picked up and dropped for seemingly no reason. We saw Barney leave to make a phone call to Marshall about the rehearsal dinner, but we didn’t see the outcome of that. We had Lily finally telling Ted and Robin about Marshal’s judgeship, but nothing came out of that except some half-assed shocked reactions. Why wedge that plotline into this episode if they don’t intend to follow up on it?
As for the episode itself, meh. I laughed maybe once or twice. I just couldn’t get over how bored Segel was looking in every scene he was in.
Wait. How do we know that Marshall is arriving in the next episode? Last episode ended with him and his kid walking to Farhampton and Bob Saget implied that the walk was not going to go smoothly.
@ Greg: There you go. I understand that this may not be entirely reliable.
[tvline.com]
Doesn’t this violate the no-outside-information rule? Or is that only for print-based shows?
Fairly meh (although I’m generally more positive about this season than most around here). I may be expecting too much but the notion that Robin walks in from outside it into the ostensible laser tag office without noticing it’s a stand alone room in the middle of an ice rink was a bridge too far for me. There’s a way to make that scenario (slightly) more plausible and still have that payoff. Oh well. The show its clearly far down the road of absurdism (such as everything Barney does).
I did enjoy the look Lily and Marshall gave when Ted said he was a wedding present master though. Funny subtle callback.
About the callback, that was one of the few things I laughed at in this episode (even though I felt that wedding present plotline was rubbish).
Marshall still not at Farhampton + No Cristin = Subpar at best.
Couldn’t have put it better myself. The only good thing was no more Daphne.
Brilliant episode. But like most of you did most of the time the last seasons, no matter what the show did, you are just whining. Yes it’s not as good as the early seasons, yes there are a few episodes that are not that good, but this episode was great in every way. If this would be in season 2, everyone would praise it. But these days everyone just cry about everything the show did, so of course it’s can’t be a good episode. This episode and the episode where Barney met the mother are great episodes. The only thing that missed in this episode was the mother, otherwise I enjoyed it every second. What more do you want? Great pay-off, romantic scenes for the heart, Robin in a hot golden dress, Canadian-jokes and many funny scenes (I laughed hard at Barney drinking the “apple juice” or Ted slip and fall at ice skating).
If you can’t enjoy an episode like this, I feel sorry for you all. You take it all and esp. yourselves far too serious. This show really gets too much unfair criticism now. If you don’t like it anymore, stop watching it and don’t whine about every episode just because the writers didn’t write the same plot you want them to.
If this was in Season 2, it would have been the first time Barney did a massive misdirect. It would have been new and innovative. Instead, it was a rehashing of a bit we’ve seen done a bunch of times already. We get it. Barney needs to make someone truly miserable before he surprises them. Nothing new or interesting.
Season 2 Barney was goofy and harmless. Season 9 Barney is abusive and dangerous. Go watch World’s Greatest Couple from Season 2 and then watch The Fortress from Season 8 and pay attention to the differences in Barney’s apartment. That’s the difference in the show.
Who wouldn’t want a relationship where a bunch of the seminal hallmarks of that relationship are built entirely on lies and deceit, am I right everybody? Ugh.
Sidebar: Has it been established that Jason Segal got a reduced schedule for the first part of the season because of some other commitment/he saw the writing on the wall and is trying to steer clear of this trainwreck? Their use of Marshall this season makes absolutely no sense unless they’re hamstrung by his availability.
Nothing official has been said about Segel, but as you say, the only way this makes sense is if he’s working one or two days a week.
You know what’s nice? When someone gives you a pleasant surprise.
You know what’s not as nice? When someone puts you through hours of mental torture so that s/he can then give you a pleasant surprise.
I’m afraid it has to be said: you guys are suffering from an addiction – and the rest of us readers here at HitFix are planning an intervention for you all.
Any mainstream TV show that mentions Leonard Cohen
can’t be all bad!
I’m not an addiction expert, but I believe your statement might be a sign of “defensiveness” ;)
I’m hoping this is the last “filler” episode for a while. Marshall’s arrival next week + the upcoming episode 200 (told entirely from the Mother’s POV) should get this show back on track.
As for this episode, I thought it was 20 minutes of meh and then 2 minutes of a nice reveal. Yes, it’s rehash in that Barney has done the misdirect thing before, but I didn’t really see it coming. Ted’s Liberace on ice was cute and there’s something inherently funny about Barney thinking that because she’s Canadian, Robin would love a picture of Wayne Gretzky. Overall, though, this felt like the episode before things get moving and we start the actual endgame. I hope so anyway.
At least he remembered that she loves hockey (although she’s a Canucks fan)! Also, who doesn’t love The Great One?? :-)
Episode reminded of episode when Barney proposed to the stripper, they were trapped in the airport until he revealed the Magic trick,
The thing I liked about this episode is that we finally got to see some of the fallout from Marshall’s decision to become a judge without consulting Lily. This is a legitimate issue that needs to be addressed…yet for some reason it was wedged into a half-baked B story, while the A story focused on Barney once again being a crazy person and lying to Robin, whom he’s supposed to love.
Once again, we got an episode that rehashed old “HIMYM” tricks (elaborate, unfunny pranks and Canada jokes) and didn’t move the story forward. At this point, I just want to see Ted and the Mother moving closer somehow. I’m still hoping against hope for a story that will be emotionally satisfying after watching Ted’s fruitless search for love over the past 9 years. But since the show isn’t spending any time on that storyline, I’m not sure how it can possibly happen at this point.
Alan, I can’t believe you are still watching this POS. I thought you had standards
Lori, give Alan some credit. He’s stopped reviewing the episodes and now just puts this space here so we can all vent.
I’ve unfortunately become so jaded with HIMYM that I merely had it on in the background while cybershopping, so I missed out on many of the machine-gun barrage of jokes. But I did see the big reveal at the end and it did kind of feel that we had seen this before from Barney, even as recent as last season prior to his proposal.
Is there any way Alan or anyone else could verify whether Jason Segel came back on a part-time contract this year and that’s why his role has been minimized?
Alan Thicke singing Crash Test Dummies made me laugh, but that was 5 seconds in a 22 minute episode. That’s not good enough.
This episode continued possibly the worst thing the show has ever done, thinking its funny when Barney is emotionally abusive to girlfriend/fiancé/wife and Robin turning into a giggling little girl when he admits it.
I really enjoyed it, but mostly in hindsight. I love that the show was able to surprise me. I think we have to accept that Barney’s ideal partner is someone who loves being f’d with. That said, is that true to who Robin has always been? Is she given enough to work with that makes that make sense and feel satisfying? These are shortcomings.
I also love spectacle. The ending was great spectacle.
I also felt that the characters were mostly who I think they should be.
This seemed about 70-80% of a classic episode, to me. I’ll happily take it.
Barney “acting like a sociopath” wasn’t redeemed by the twist, it’s *because* of the twist that his behavior can be called sociopathic.
The surprise at the end was great, and a little misdirection leading to a grand surprise is one thing… but outright emotional manipulation, breaking promises, lying, etc. to make someone miserable and ruin their day in order to “enhance” the subsequent surprise is another. I know I would not appreciate being put on such an emotional roller coaster; it’s not sweet – it’s creepy.
Oh, I almost forgot. Does anyone else remember that Ted CAN play piano? He played, fairly well too, as far as I could see, for Victoria at the wedding where they first met.
And he also played in his house when they transformed the apartment into a bar named Puzzels, didnt he?
Barney’s surprise for Robin felt creepy to me. I’m trying to figure out why. I think it’s because everything’s always on Barney’s terms. In real life that would be controlling behavior. A red flag for an abusive relationship.
Think about it. An abusive husband often goes on and on about how much he adores his wife. He gives her gifts and throws her parties. But only on his terms. Things that she wants, he overrules. But then when he’s it a good mood, he’ll give her and say “see baby, don’t I give you everything you want?”.
It’s creepy. If Ted had done this for a girlfriend, I would have loved it, because Ted has relationships that are mutually respectful. But from Barney it creeps me out.